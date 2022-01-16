Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

What is the Scope of a CFA Course in India?

Jan. 16, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Thinking about the next career step? Planning to do CFA? Well, you are on the right track. Through this blog, let us understand the CFA course details in India, what is CFA course, what is the CFA course syllabus, and what is the CFA course eligibility criteria. This blog will be covering all about the CFA course so let’s quickly get started. Click here - bit.ly/cfa-programs 

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(4.5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free

What is the Scope of a CFA Course in India?

  1. 1. What is the Scope of a CFA Course in India? Thinking about the next career step? Planning to do CFA? Well, you are on the right track. Through this blog, let us understand the CFA course details in India, what is CFA course, what is the CFA course syllabus, and what is the CFA course eligibility criteria. This blog will be covering all about the CFA course so let’s quickly get started. So, what is the CFA course? • CFA stands for Chartered Financial Analyst, which is offered by the CFA Institute, USA. • The best part about the CFA course is that the course is globally recognized and is one of the most respected credentials in the Finance industry. Why do CFA? 1. There are plenty of job opportunities available in the financial market, but nothing on your resume can guarantee you a job. However, people in the industry are familiar with how much time and discipline is needed to
  2. 2. acquire this credential. This will indeed help you demonstrate your work ethic, communication skills, and your analytical ability. 2. The CFA certification is considered a niche in the business world compared to other courses like MBA, which focuses on different aspects of business and has less depth. However, the topics that will be covered under CFA are as follows: a. Analytical Skills, b. Financial Reporting, c. Economics, d. Investment Analysis, e. and Portfolio Management. f. Such skills will come in handy throughout your career. 3. Pursuing a CFA course is much flexible as compared to pursuing an MBA. The major reason is you can simultaneously study while working. You need not quit your job, which is not always possible while studying MBA full time. The investment is also much higher when you pursue an MBA full-time. 4. You get a chance to be a part of a global community after you complete your CFA course. It&rsquo’s an elite club that provides various networking opportunities and prepares you well for various investment-related jobs. As per research conducted, 7% of CFA holders are promoted to chief-level executives. 5. Better job prospects are available once you complete the CFA credential as it helps you build core knowledge in the field of Investment Analysis, Ethics, and Asset Management. The investing institutes like an insurance firm or a mutual fund prefer a CFA over an MBA.
  3. 3. That’s quite a motivational message right while considering why CFA. Let us now understand what the CFA course syllabus is: The CFA course covers the following topics: 1. Ethical and Professional Standards 2. Quantitative Methods 3. Economics 4. Financial Reporting and Analysis 5. Corporate Finance 6. Equity Investments 7. Fixed Income 8. Derivatives 9. Alternative Investments 10. Portfolio Management and Wealth Planning The top ten employers of CFA are: 1. Wells Fargo 2. Morgan Stanley 3. Citigroup 4. Bank of America 5. HSBC 6. JP Morgan Chase
  4. 4. 7. PricewaterhouseCoopers 8. Ernst and Young 9. UBS 10. Merrill Lynch Let us now understand who is eligible for a CFA course: • Unfortunately, people who have just completed 10+2 are not eligible to pursue the CFA course. • To pursue the CFA course, one must be in the final year of graduation or must have completed graduation. • Or the candidate can have a total of four years of relevant professional work experience or a combination of work/college experience. • The CFA course is meant for those professionals who want to upskill and make a mark in the Finance domain. • It is also targeted towards those professionals who want to learn the pre-requisite skills before stepping into the corporate world. Often the CFA course is compared with the CA course. Let us now understand the difference: There is always a debate as to which course is better, CA or CFA? CA focus on completely
  5. 5. different topics and majorly on the Indian Accounting Standards, whereas CFA is globally recognized and more into Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management. The difficulty level for both the courses differs as the syllabus differs. But moreover, it comes down to the student’s caliber, level of focus, dedication, and the amount of time a student can invest. As the CFA has three levels, CA also has three levels which can be classified as CPT, IPCC, and CA final examinations. If you wish to work abroad, then you must consider the CFA course. Scope of CFA in India: • After completing the CFA course, professionals are not just restricted to Portfolio Management and Investment Analysis but are open to working as a trader, a consultant, Quantitative Data Analyst, or even work in Real Estate, Fixed Income, Investment Banking, Private Equity, etc. • The roles offered are mainly in the capital markets, and the opportunities must be grabbed even during the start of your career. • Once you complete the CFA course, you can move up the ladder and secure your position in the mid-level and executive levels.
  6. 6. • Internships play a very big role and help in understanding what the role entails and what responsibilities they come with. We all are well versed with how well the banking industry pays and what it has to offer in terms of monetary benefits. After you complete Level 1, you can make about 3- 4.5 L per annum. Once Level 2 is completed, one can earn nearly up to 6 L per annum. And once the final level, which is level 3, is completed, one can make about 10 L per annum. A CFA Charterholder, who has a very rich experience of about 15 years in the industry, earns a minimum of 50L annually in India. We hope you are all excited and well informed about what CFA as a career option has to offer. Are you ready to start your journey as a Chartered Financial Analyst?

×