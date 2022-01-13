Is FRM course useful in India?

FRM course is a specialization course in Risk Management and is offered by an international organization called the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). There is risk involved in every segment and industry. Be it finance companies, pharmaceutical companies, food and beverage companies, automobile companies, etc, every industry has a different set of risks to face and overcome. With the advancement in the ways and methods of operating businesses, organizations have realized the importance of strategizing and risk planning. Certain risks can be controlled by the organization, while some are beyond a company’s control. It has become important for them to identify risks and take appropriate actions or measures to eliminate the impact of risks or at least reduce the impact of these risks. There are numerous types of risks that have been classified under heads like financial risk, operational risk, country risk, political risk, etc. The FRM course covers risks related to the Finance segment. Click On - bit.ly/frm-program