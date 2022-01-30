ACCA Qualification Structure and Requirements

Accounting is one of the major domains that interest students and has enormous scope for growth. But is a regular degree enough to be eligible for the majority of the high-end job profiles in Accounting? There are certain certification courses that make you eligible for these job opportunities and one of them is the ACCA course. Unlike other professional courses, ACCA courses can be pursued with a minimum academic qualification like 12th or 10+2 years of academic background (Maths/ Accounts and English subject compulsory).



The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is a global professional accounting body and offers the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification. ACCA course provides preferential immigration in 59 countries thus providing better career opportunities globally. The minimum ACCA course duration is 2-3 years.

Read More - bit.ly/acca-program