ACCA Qualification Structure and Requirements

Jan. 30, 2022
Accounting is one of the major domains that interest students and has enormous scope for growth. But is a regular degree enough to be eligible for the majority of the high-end job profiles in Accounting? There are certain certification courses that make you eligible for these job opportunities and one of them is the ACCA course. Unlike other professional courses, ACCA courses can be pursued with a minimum academic qualification like 12th or 10+2 years of academic background (Maths/ Accounts and English subject compulsory).

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is a global professional accounting body and offers the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification. ACCA course provides preferential immigration in 59 countries thus providing better career opportunities globally. The minimum ACCA course duration is 2-3 years.
Read More - bit.ly/acca-program 

  1. 1. ACCA Qualification Structure and Requirements Accounting is one of the major domains that interest students and has enormous scope for growth. But is a regular degree enough to be eligible for the majority of the high-end job profiles in Accounting? There are certain certification courses that make you eligible for these job opportunities and one of them is the ACCA course. Unlike other professional courses, ACCA courses can be pursued with a minimum academic qualification like 12th or 10+2 years of academic background (Maths/ Accounts and English subject compulsory). The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is a global professional accounting body and offers the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification. ACCA course provides preferential immigration in 59 countries thus providing better career opportunities globally. The minimum ACCA course duration is 2-3 years. ACCA Course Eligibility
  2. 2. • Completed 12th from Commerce stream and passed five subjects including English and Mathematics/ Accounts, with 65% marks in at least two subjects and over 50% marks in others • Pursuing graduation in Commerce i.e., B. Com, BBA, BMS, etc. • BA/B.Sc. graduates from a recognized university (no marks restrictions), through a foundation in Accountancy • Preparing for CPT, IPCC ACCA Course Subjects: ACCA course level Topics Applied Knowledge Level • Business and Technology (BT) • Management Accounting (MA) • Financial Accounting (FA) Applied Skills Level • Corporate and Business Law (LW) • Performance Management (PM) • Taxation (TX) • Financial Reporting (FR) • Audit and Assurance (AA)
  3. 3. ACCA course level Topics • Financial Management (FM) Strategic Professional Level Essentials: • Strategic Business Leader (SBL) • Strategic Business Reporting (SBR) Options: (Any 2) • Advanced Financial Management (AFM) • Advanced Performance Management (APM) • Advanced Taxation (ATX) • Advanced Audit and Assurance (AAA) The candidate must complete a minimum of 36 months relevant work experience to obtain the ACCA course Certificate. ACCA Course Exam Format/ Structure:
  4. 4. Level III CFA® Registration Level III CFA® Fee June 2020 Deadline December 2020 Deadline Applied Knowledge BT CBE On-demand Applied Knowledge MA CBE On-demand Applied Knowledge FA CBE On-demand Applied Skills PM CBE March, June, September and December Applied Skills FR CBE March, June, September and December Applied Skills AA CBE March, June, September and December Applied Skills FM CBE March, June, September and December Applied Skills LW-BWA CBE June and December Applied Skills LW-CYP CBE June and December Applied Skills LW-ENG CBE On-demand
  5. 5. Level III CFA® Registration Level III CFA® Fee June 2020 Deadline December 2020 Deadline Applied Skills LW-GLO CBE On-demand Applied Skills LW-HGK CBE June and December Applied Skills LW-IRL CBE June and December Applied Skills LW-MYS CBE March, June, September and December Applied Skills LW-MLA CBE June and December Applied Skills LW-RUS CBE June and December Applied Skills LW-SGP CBE March, June, September and December Applied Skills LW-VNM CBE June and December Applied Skills LW-ZAF CBE June and December Applied Skills LW-ZWE CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-BWA CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-CHN CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-CYP CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-CZE CBE June and December
  6. 6. Level III CFA® Registration Level III CFA® Fee June 2020 Deadline December 2020 Deadline Applied Skills TX-HKG CBE March, June, September and December Applied Skills TX-HUN CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-IRL CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-LSO CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-MWI CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-MYS CBE March, June, September and December Applied Skills TX-MLA CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-PKN CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-POL CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-ROM CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-RUS CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-SGP CBE March, June, September and December
  7. 7. Level III CFA® Registration Level III CFA® Fee June 2020 Deadline December 2020 Deadline Applied Skills TX-UK CBE March, June, September and December Applied Skills TX-VNM CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-ZAF CBE June and December Applied Skills TX-ZWE CBE June and December Strategic Professional SBL Paper/CBE** March, June, September and December Strategic Professional AFM Paper/CBE** March, June, September and December Strategic Professional APM Paper/CBE* March, June, September and December Strategic Professional ATX- CYP Paper June and December Strategic Professional ATX- HKG Paper June and December Strategic Professional ATX-IRL CBE June and December
  8. 8. Level III CFA® Registration Level III CFA® Fee June 2020 Deadline December 2020 Deadline Strategic Professional ATX- MYS Paper March, June, September and December Strategic Professional ATX- MLA Paper June and December Strategic Professional ATX-SGP Paper – changing to CBE in June 21 June and December Strategic Professional ATX-UK CBE March, June, September and December Strategic Professional ATX- ZAF Paper June and December Strategic Professional AAA-INT Paper/CBE** March, June, September and December Strategic Professional AAA-IRL CBE March, June, September and December Strategic Professional AAA- SGP Paper March, June, September and December
  9. 9. Level III CFA® Registration Level III CFA® Fee June 2020 Deadline December 2020 Deadline Strategic Professional AAA-UK CBE March, June, September and December One reason that differentiates ACCA courses from all other courses is that you earn a certificate at the completion of each level. ACCA course Certificates: Completed ACCA Level Certificate Earned Optional Degrees On Completion of Knowledge Level Earn Diploma in Accounting and Business Certificate On Completion of Skills Level Earn Advance Diploma in Accounting and Business Certificate Students can also earn the BSc. (Hons) degree in Applied Accounting by Oxford Brookes University On Completion of Professional Level Earn ACCA designation and membership Student can also earn the MSc degree in Professional Accountancy by University of London

