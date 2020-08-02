Successfully reported this slideshow.
Brincadeiras Folclóricas II
Informação sobre algumas brincadeiras folclóricas

Brincadeiras Folclóricas II

  1. 1. Passa anel Brincadeira com crian�as que se re�nem em uma roda e uma delas fica com um anel na m�o e vai passando pelos outros que est�o com as m�os em formato de concha. A crian�a que est� com o anel deixar� na m�o, sem ningu�m perceber de outra crian�a. Quem adivinhar vai ser o pr�ximo a passar o anel. Cabo de Guerra Brincadeira formada por dois grupos de crian�as onde � marcado um limite no ch�o. Uma corda � utilizada para poderem puxar de um lado para o outro. O grupo que conseguir puxar seus advers�rios por cima do limite, vence a partida.
  2. 2. Forca A forca � uma das brincadeiras mais antigas. Consiste em adivinhar uma palavra onde podem ou n�o dar dicas de n�meros de palavras, se � animal, objeto etc. Uma forca fict�cia � feita e a cada letra que a pessoa falar errada, uma parte do corpo ser� desenhada. Ganha o jogo quem adivinhar a palavra e perde que for errar at� ser enforcado. Cabra cega Brincadeira onde uma crian�a � escolhida e fica com uma venda nos olhos. Depois ela sai procurando pelos seus colegas que ficam correndo. Quem a crian�a vendada capturar, ser� a pr�xima cabra cega. Em alguns lugares � conhecida como cobra cega.

