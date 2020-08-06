Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador “Sede Ibarra” Escuela de Ciencias Agrícolas y Ambientales(ECAA) Asignatura: Me...
Método inductivo El método inductivo es un proceso en el que, a partir del estudio de casos particulares, se obtienen conc...
Ejemplo de método inductivo • He observado un cuervo y era de color negro. • Por segunda vez observe otro cuervo y también...
Método deductivo El método deductivo consiste en obtener conclusiones a partir de una ley universal. Según el autor(Rodríg...
Ejemplo método deductivo La fórmula que se utiliza para calcular la suma de los primeros n números naturales: 1, 2, 3…. Es...
Método analítico El Método analítico es aquel método de investigación que consiste en la desmembración de un todo, descomp...
Ejemplo del método analítico Cuando se desea estudiar algún fenómeno social, por ejemplo, la manera en que las personas se...
Método sintético Es un proceso de razonamiento que tiende a reconstruir un todo, a partir de los elementos distinguidos po...
Ejemplo de método sintético Cuando se busca resolver un crimen, es necesario unir poco a poco las piezas que se van encont...
Conclusiones • Como conclusiones el método inductivo surge como respuesta a la necesidad de verifica. las premisas estable...
Bibliografía Bermejo, A. (10 de 2015). Ejemplo de método analitico y sintético. Obtenido de https://www.ejemplode.com/13-c...
Inducción, Deducción, Análisis, Síntesis.

Inducción, Deducción, Análisis, Síntesis.

Inducción, Deducción, Análisis, Síntesis.

  1. 1. Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador “Sede Ibarra” Escuela de Ciencias Agrícolas y Ambientales(ECAA) Asignatura: Metodología y Filosofía de las Ciencias Carrera: Agropecuaria Nivel: 2 Nombre: Eduardo Guerra Docente:Msc. Franklin Miranda Tema: Inducción, Deducción, Análisis, Síntesis
  2. 2. Método inductivo El método inductivo es un proceso en el que, a partir del estudio de casos particulares, se obtienen conclusiones o leyes universales. (Rodríguez, 2005) El método inductivo utiliza: -La observación directamente de los fenómenos. -La experimentación. -El estudio de las reacciones que existen entre ellos.
  3. 3. Ejemplo de método inductivo • He observado un cuervo y era de color negro. • Por segunda vez observe otro cuervo y también era negro. • Por tercera vez observe otro cuervo y también era negro. • Conclusión • Todos los cuervos son negros.
  4. 4. Método deductivo El método deductivo consiste en obtener conclusiones a partir de una ley universal. Según el autor(Rodríguez, 2005) el método deductivo consta de las siguientes etapas: -Determinar los hechos más importantes en el fenómeno por analizar. -Deduce las relaciones constantes de naturaleza. -Con base a las deducciones anteriores se formula la hipótesis. -Se observa la realidad para comprobar la hipótesis. -Del proceso anterior se deduce leyes.
  5. 5. Ejemplo método deductivo La fórmula que se utiliza para calcular la suma de los primeros n números naturales: 1, 2, 3…. Esta dada por: Sn=n(n+1)/2. Por lo tanto, la suma de los primeros 24 números naturales es 300. (Meneses, 2013)
  6. 6. Método analítico El Método analítico es aquel método de investigación que consiste en la desmembración de un todo, descomponiéndolo en sus partes o elementos para observar las causas, la naturaleza y los efectos. En este método se distinguen los elementos de un fenómeno y se procede a revisar ordenadamente cada uno de ellos por separado. La Física, la Química, la Biología utilizan este método. (Rodríguez, 2005)
  7. 7. Ejemplo del método analítico Cuando se desea estudiar algún fenómeno social, por ejemplo, la manera en que las personas se relacionan a través de las redes sociales, es necesario establecer los elementos que se tomarán en cuenta, y estudiarlos de manera separada, para finalmente poder unir de nuevo todo y dar una conclusión satisfactoria en cuanto al tema en cuestión. (Bermejo, 2015)
  8. 8. Método sintético Es un proceso de razonamiento que tiende a reconstruir un todo, a partir de los elementos distinguidos por el análisis; la síntesis es un procedimiento mental que tiene como meta la comprensión cabal de la esencia de lo que ya conocemos en todas sus partes y particularidades. Es un proceso mediante el cual se relacionan hechos aparentemente aislados y se formulan una teoría que unifica los diversos elementos. (Rodríguez, 2005)
  9. 9. Ejemplo de método sintético Cuando se busca resolver un crimen, es necesario unir poco a poco las piezas que se van encontrando, y de esta manera se dará con la respuesta y se podrá explicar cómo, cuándo, quién y dónde se cometió el acto ilícito, es decir, se llegará al todo a partir de sus partes. (Bermejo, 2015)
  10. 10. Conclusiones • Como conclusiones el método inductivo surge como respuesta a la necesidad de verifica. las premisas establecidas por el método deductivo. • Según la información comprendí que la síntesis es un procedimiento el cual tienen como meta la comprensión de la esencia de lo que ya conocemos por partes y particularidades. • De acuerdo con la información comprendí que el método analítico descomponen un todo en partes para observar las causas y efectos.
  11. 11. Bibliografía Bermejo, A. (10 de 2015). Ejemplo de método analitico y sintético. Obtenido de https://www.ejemplode.com/13-ciencia/4189-ejemplo_de_metodo_analitico_y_sintetico.html Meneses, A. (05 de 01 de 2013). Diferencia entre temas similares. Obtenido de https://ladiferenciaentre.info/razonamiento-inductivo-razonamiento-deductivo/ Rodríguez, E. A. (2005). Metodología de la Investigación. México: Universidad Juárez Autónoma de Tabasco.

