Unified Assignment Help

Jan. 22, 2022
I am Baddie K. I am a UML Assignment Expert at eduassignmenthelp.com. I hold a Ph.D. in Programming, from The University of Queensland. I have been helping students with their homework for the past 9 years. I solve assignments related to Unified.
Visit eduassignmenthelp.com or email info@eduassignmenthelp.com. You can also call on +1 678 648 4277 for any assistance with Unified Assignments.

Unified Assignment Help

  1. 1. For any Assignment related queries, Call us at : - +1 678 648 4277 You can mail us at : - info@eduassignmenthelp.com or reach us at : - www.eduassignmenthelp.com/
  2. 2. 1.a) For the pin jointed truss shown below calculate the reactions at points H and E due to the 20 kN load shown. All the internal angles are 90° or 45°. The truss is made of steel bars, with cross-sectional area 400 mm2 and a Young's modulus of 210 GPa. eduassignmenthelp.com
  3. 3. (b) For the truss shown in part a) find the forces in bars AC, FD and GD. eduassignmenthelp.com
  4. 4. eduassignmenthelp.com
  5. 5. 2.The pin jointed truss shown below has been analyzed and the bar forces calculated and are listed in the table below. Positive forces are tensile, negative are compressive. The bars are made of steel, with a modulus of 210 GPA, thermal expansion coefficent of 10-6/K and have a cross sectional area of 500 x 104 m2. a) Estimate the deflection of point A. eduassignmenthelp.com
  6. 6. eduassignmenthelp.com
  7. 7. b) How would your answer to 2a) change for each of the Vowing cases. i) The load on the truss was doubled to 60 IN applied honzona ty at point A eduassignmenthelp.com
  8. 8. 3.a) What is meant by the phrase "structural integntr b) What is meant by the phrase 'statically indeterminate' eduassignmenthelp.com
  9. 9. c) For the structure shown, loaded by a load of 10 kN mctway between pets B and C. calculate the forces in the bar AC. eduassignmenthelp.com
  10. 10. eduassignmenthelp.com
  11. 11. e) Explain the principle of operation of a resistance sear gaugo at its advantages be measuring strain to a freshman in 1600 eduassignmenthelp.com

