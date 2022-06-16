game plan 1. 1 Game Plan A Study of 1 Corinthians 14:20-40 2. Big Idea But all things must be done properly and in an orderly manner. 1 Corinthians 14:40 (NASB95) 2 3. 3 Game Plan A Study of 1 Corinthians 14:20-40 4. Tests for Spiritual Gifts 4 1. Chapter 12—do they motivate unity? 2. Chapter 13—are they motivated by love? 3. Chapter 14—do they build the body? 5. Admonishing Brethren, do not be children in your thinking; yet in evil be infants, but in your thinking be mature. 1 Corinthians 14:20 5 6. Time to grow up! Ephesians 4:14…As a result, we are no longer to be children, tossed here and there by waves and carried about by every wind of doctrine, by the trickery of men, by craftiness in deceitful scheming; 1 Corinthians 13:11…When I was a child, I used to speak like a child, think like a child, reason like a child; when I became a man, I did away with childish things. 6 7. A promise of tongues In the Law it is written, “BY MEN OF STRANGE TONGUES AND BY THE LIPS OF STRANGERS I WILL SPEAK TO THIS PEOPLE, AND EVEN SO THEY WILL NOT LISTEN TO ME,” says the Lord. 1 Corinthians 14:21 7 8. Old Testament Indeed, He will speak to this people Through stammering lips and a foreign tongue, He who said to them, “Here is rest, give rest to the weary,” And, “Here is repose,” but they would not listen. So the word of the LORD to them will be, “Order on order, order on Isaiah 28:11–13 8 9. Old Testament order, Line on line, line on line, A little here, a little there,” That they may go and stumble backward, be broken, snared and taken captive. Isaiah 28:11–13 9 10. Tongues as a sign OT Not listening to the plain word of God God use a foreign invader to bring judgement 11. Partial fulfillment Acts 2:8–12 (NASB95) 8 “And how is it that we each hear them in our own language to which we were born? 9 “Parthians and Medes and Elamites, and residents of Mesopotamia, Judea and Cappadocia, Pontus and Asia, 10 Phrygia and Pamphylia, Egypt and the districts of Libya around Cyrene, and visitors from Rome, both Jews and proselytes, 11 Cretans and Arabs—we hear them in our own tongues speaking of the mighty deeds of God.” 12 And they all continued in amazement and great perplexity, saying to one another, “What does this mean?” 11 12. The Sign of Unbelief So then tongues are for a sign, not to those who believe but to unbelievers; but prophecy is for a sign, not to unbelievers but to those who believe. 1 Corinthians 14:22 12 13. Scenario #1 Therefore if the whole church assembles together and all speak in tongues, and ungifted men or unbelievers enter, will they not say that you are mad? 1 Corinthians 14:23 13 14. What’s happening?  No order  Uninterpreted tongues  You guys are crazy! 14 15. Scenario #2 But if all prophesy, and an unbeliever or an ungifted man enters, he is convicted by all, he is called to account by all; the secrets of his heart are disclosed; and so he will fall on his face and worship God, declaring that God is certainly among you. 1 Corinthians 14:24–25 15 16. What’s happening? Orderly service Spirit inspired utterances The Holy Spirit’s work 16 17. Paul’s Order of Service What is the outcome then, brethren? When you assemble, each one has a psalm, has a teaching, has a revelation, has a tongue, has an interpretation. Let all things be done for edification. 1 Corinthians 14:26 17 18. Room for everyone Each is a minister Each is gifted Everyone has a part to play 18 Edification is the Key 19. Rules for utterances If anyone speaks in a tongue, it should be by two or at the most three, and each in turn, and one must interpret; but if there is no interpreter, he must keep silent in the church; and let him speak to himself and to God. 1 Corinthians 14:27–28 19 20. Tongues 1. Only three maximum 2. One at a time 3. Interpretation a must 4. Unsure if interpreter is present keep silent 20 21. Rules for utterances Let two or three prophets speak, and let the others pass judgment. But if a revelation is made to another who is seated, the first one must keep silent. 1 Corinthians 14:29-30 21 22. Prophecy 1.Three maximum 2.Judge what is said 3.Yield to others 22 23. Order upon order For you can all prophesy one by one, so that all may learn, and all may be exhorted; 1 Corinthians 14:31 23 24. Prophecy purpose Teaching Edification Exhortation Comfort Grace 24 25. All the churches for God is not a God of confusion but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints. 1 Corinthians 14:33 25 26. Why bring this in? The women are to keep silent in the churches; for they are not permitted to speak, but are to subject themselves, just as the Law also says. If they desire to learn anything, let them ask their own husbands at home; for it is improper for a woman to 1 Corinthians 14:34–36 26 27. Why bring this in? speak in church. Was it from you that the word of God first went forth? Or has it come to you only? 1 Corinthians 14:34–36 27 28. Not saying “Sit down and shut up woman” Paul is referring to a problem group of women who are disrupting the worship service either by tongues, prophecy, or questions. Their exuberance in their new freedom in Christ was causing cultural difficulties in evangelism and worship. Paul is limiting women, not in public prophesying, but in evaluating other prophets’ (male prophets) messages, thereby implying an authority over them 28 29. General Old Testament Principle Patriarchal society Women were excluded from service Men and women were separated 29 30. The New Testament Mary told everyone about the resurrection (John 20:14) Priscilla, along with her husband, helped guide Apollos (Acts 18:18-28) Chloe helped Paul (1 Cor. 1:11) Phoebe was highly commended by Paul as a servant (Romans 16:1-2) Philip’s daughters prophesied (Acts 21:9) Women prayed and prophesied in the assembly (1 Cor. 11:4) 30 31. Women ARE allowed! But every woman who has her head uncovered while praying or prophesying disgraces her head, for she is one and the same as the woman whose head is shaved. 1 Corinthians 11:5 31 32. The wild church Singers Tongue Speakers Tongue Interpreters Prophets Curious Wives 32 33. Paul asserts his authority lastly If anyone thinks he is a prophet or spiritual, let him recognize that the things which I write to you are the Lord’s commandment. But if anyone does not recognize this, he is not recognized. 33 34. Correction done right! Leads through scriptures Brings out application Shares revelation Not just “Because I said so!” 34 35. Final instruction Therefore, my brethren, desire earnestly to prophesy, and do not forbid to speak in tongues. 1 Corinthians 14:39 35 36. Summarize But all things must be done properly and in an orderly manner. 1 Corinthians 14:40 36 37. What I want from Family Christian Center As each one has received a special gift, employ it in serving one another as good stewards of the manifold grace of God. e we have gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, each of us is to exercise them accordingly But to each one is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good. When you assemble, each one has a psalm, has a teaching, has a revelation, has a tongue, has an interpretation. Let all things be done for edification. 37

