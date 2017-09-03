Apostila técnicas básicas de enfermagem

TÉCNICAS BÁSICAS EM ENFERMAGEM PFROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA
Prontuário do Paciente PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA O prontuário do paciente é um documento legal que consta de toda a históri...
informações e indicações úteis, ficha com dados de uma pessoa ou lugar em que se guarda aquilo que poderá ser necessário. ...
apontamentos sobre a história da doença, alguns dados sociais do paciente, ou pouco mais que isso. O prontuário completo, ...
A Importância dos Sinais PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA Sinais vitais são aqueles que evidenciam o funcionamento e as alterações...
I - TEMPERATURA AXILAR - Lavar as mãos; - Explicar ao paciente o que vai ser feito; - Fazer desinfecção do termômetro com ...
O método é o mesmo, variando apenas o local: o termômetro é colocado na região inguinal; É mais comumente verificada nos r...
PULSO É a onda de expansão e contração das artérias, resultante dos batimentos cardíacos. Na palpação do pulso, verifica-s...
Observação: - Não usar o polegar para verificar o pulso, pois a própria pulsação pode ser confundida com a pulsação do pac...
PRESSÃO ARTERIAL É a medida da pressão exercida pelo sangue nas paredes das artérias. A pressão (PA) ou tensão arterial (T...
Sono e Repouso PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA SONO: É uma necessidade humanabásica, caracterizada como um estadode inconsciência...
CICLOS DO SONO Estágio I Dura poucos minutos Sono leve, fácil de despertar Redução gradativa do SSVV Relaxamento leve dos ...
Caracterizado como sono calmo, o corpo está ativo, o cérebro não está. Fase 1- Transição entra a vigília plena e o sono; F...
Comprometimento do sistema imunológico Tendência a desenvolver obesidade, diabetes, doenças cardiovasculares e gastro-inte...
O paciente ronca ao dormir, ou tem problemas de respiração à noite? Número de sonecas durante o dia. O paciente dorme sozi...
Necessidades Higiênicas - Tipos de banho PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA A higiene refere-se às práticas que promovem a saúde atr...
Banho No Leito e de Aspersão PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA TÉCNICA Remova as roupas de cama e do doente. Coloque um plástico co...
Banho • Deixe que o paciente escolha a melhor hora para o banho. • Se ele puder tomar banho sozinho, organize todo o mater...
Preparo Na Unidade de Internação PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA É o conjunto de elementos destinados a acomodações do paciente i...
É a limpeza realizada na Unidade do Paciente, pode ser: Limpeza concorrente e Limpeza Terminal (TIMBY,2001). Limpeza conco...
Bacia. Técnica: 01 - Lavar as mãos; 02 - Reunir o material; 03 - Colocar o material sobre a mesa de cabeceira; 04 - Calçar...
ARRUMAÇÃO DO LEITO Cama aberta - quando esta ocupada por paciente. Cama fechada - quando o leito está vago. Cama de operad...
01 Forro, 01 Cobertor, se necessário, Hamper. Técnica: 01 - Lavar as mãos; 02 - Preparar o material; 03 - Colocar o materi...
09 - Substituir o lençol de baixo, e o forro, pela roupa limpa; 10 - Virar o paciente para o lado pronto, nunca expondo-o;...
Lavagem das Mãos PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA
Luva Estéril PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA O procedimento de calçar um par de luvas estéril requer técnica correta, para evitar...
As luvas estão dispostas corretamente a sua frente, onde: a luva da mão direita está a sua direita, e a luva da mão esquer...
Após esta etapa, introduza até que sua mão entre completamente na luva, sempre a segurando pela face interna. Agora que vo...
Sempre segurando pela dobra do punho da luva, introduza calmamente sua mão esquerda (não-dominante) na luva, semelhante ao...
Agora, havendo a necessidade de posicionar os dedos corretamente, ou até mesmo melhorar o calçamento da luva, faça com amb...
Principios gerais no Preparo e na Administração de Medicamentos PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA RESPONSABILIDADE Conhecimento fis...
• Manter técnica asséptica • Atentar para a data de validade • Desprezar a droga em caso de dúvida • Identificar com o nom...
Impossibilidade da via oral Impossibilidade da via parenteral Formas farmacêuticas: supositórios e enemas VIA RETAL - DESV...
• Volume; • Viscosidade; • Condições da musculatura VIA INTRADÉRMICA Introdução de medicamentos na derme. Indicação: Teste...
• Região Dorso-Glútea (DG): músculo glúteo máximo – Dividir o glúteo em 4 partes, traçando uma linha horizontal imaginária...
DESVANTAGENS Efeito farmacológico imediato Material esterilizado Pessoal competente Irritação no local da aplicação Facili...
Medicação Parenteral PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA ADMINISTRAÇÃO PARENTERAL: O termo parenteral provém do grego “para” (ao lado...
 Segurando a seringa com a sua mão dominante , insira a bainha da agulha entre os dedos anular e mín imo da sua outra mão...
quadros de Reação Anafilática, através da administração Intramuscular de Betametazona ou Dexametasona (Disprospan R ou Dec...
Injeção Intra-Venosa ou Endovenosa: É a administração de uma droga diretamente na veia, a fim de obter uma ação imediata d...
A justificativa de uso tem sido obter altas concentrações locais de fármacos, antes de ocorrer sua diluição por toda circu...
Teória das Necessidades Humanas Básicas PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA
Oxigenoterapia PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA A terapia é uma intervenção terapêutica para melhorar a oxigenação das células, ad...
Sistema Respiratório Os mecanismos de obtenção, difusibilidade, transporte e eliminação de gases respiratórios (Oxigênio e...
- podem ou não existir outros sinais de hipóxia como a cianose. Avaliação Clínica do Paciente: Sinais de hipóxia são: - Si...
- Necessidade de revezamento das narinas a cada 8 horas. c) Máscara simples As máscaras têm seu uso limitado por dois fato...
- Altas concentrações de O2 (acima de 50%) por tempo prolongado ocasionam alterações pulmonares (atelectasias, hemorragia ...
Aspiração das Vias Aéreas e Administração de Medicamentos por Via Inalatória PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA Aspiração Traqueobrô...
deve ser o mais rápido possível. E a retirada deve ser cuidadosa permitindo a limpeza das secreções com o mínimo de dano à...
aparentemente simples para remoção de secreções.No entanto,ela é muitas vezes utilizada sem critériose cuidados necessário...
Necessidade Humana Básica de Nutrição PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA Nutrição - 04 Processos 1- Ingestão: Trazer o alimento e fl...
- Gordura inadequada - Crescimento retardado para a idade Dados Subjetivos: - Anorexia - Consumo de álcool - Fadiga excess...
Finalidades: - Alimentação: pacientes impossibilitados de deglutir - Lavagem gástrica - Coleta de material para exames - s...
Após o teste certificar-se de que a sonda está no estômago - Limpar a testa do paciente - Fixar a sonda - Mantê-la aberta ...
6- Virar a extremidade da sonda para o balde, que deve se localizar em nível inferior 7- Repetir a técnica quantas vezes f...
3- Orientar o paciente o que será feito 4- Colocar o paciente em semi Fowler (30) 5- Adaptar a seringa ou funil na sonda, ...
Promoção dos Hábitos Intestinais Regulares PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA É necessário conhecer o hábito intestinal do paciente ...
 CATÁRTICOS E LAXATIVOS - utilizados quando os pacientes apresentam dor, constipação ou impactação, promovendo um rápido ...
intestino delgado e cólon Lubrificante (óleo mineral) Os agentes revestem os conteúdos fecais, permitindo uma passagem mai...
Apostila técnicas básicas de enfermagem

  1. 1. TÉCNICAS BÁSICAS EM ENFERMAGEM PFROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA
  2. 2. Prontuário do Paciente PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA O prontuário do paciente é um documento legal que consta de toda a história do paciente durante a permanência do paciente no hospital. Suas finalidades principais são de comunicação entre profissionais, pesquisa, auditoria e contabilidade. Esse prontuário mostra todos os procedimentos, evolução, anotações utilizadas durante a permanência do paciente no hospital ou clínica. O fechamento desse documento só e feito quando o paciente não precisa de observação hospitalar (alta hospitalar), em caso de fuga do paciente (alta por evasão), falecimento do paciente (alta por óbito) e pedido da família (alta a pedido). A alta só pode ser expedida pelo médico. É proibido negar ao paciente o acesso ao prontuário, ficha clínica ou similar, devendo fornecer explicações sobre o estado do paciente, salvo quando ocasionar risco para o paciente ou terceiros. Foram mostrados alguns termos técnicos usados para a compreensão do prontuário do paciente. O horário da anotação dos procedimentos é identificado por cores diferentes, onde anotações realizadas de 7hs às 19hs são escritas de cor azul ou preta e as realizadas de 19hs as 7hs são escritas na cor vermelha. O prontuário do paciente é definido pelo conselho Federal de Medicina, Resolução nº 1.638/2002, “como documento único constituído de um conjunto de informações, sinais e imagens registradas, geradas a partir de fatos, acontecimentos e situações sobre a saúde do científico, que possibilita a comunicação entre membros da equipe multiprofissional e a continuidade da assistência prestada ao indivíduo”. A palavra prontuário origina-se do latim prontuarium, que significa lugar em que se guardam ou depositam coisas que devem estar à mão, de que se pode precisar a qualquer momento. Outras definições, tais como: manual de
  3. 3. informações e indicações úteis, ficha com dados de uma pessoa ou lugar em que se guarda aquilo que poderá ser necessário. Desta forma, o prontuário, não é apenas o registro da anamnese do paciente, mas todo acervo documental padronizado, organizado e conciso, referente ao registro dos cuidados prestados, assim como aos documentos pertinentes a essa assistência (POSSARI, 2005). Atualmente entende-se que o prontuário do paciente tem como função, apoiar o processo de atenção a saúde, servindo como fonte de informação clínica e administrativa para tomada de decisão e meio de comunicação compartilhando ente todos os profissionais. É o registro legal das ações médicas, de enfermagem, e de outros profissionais. O prontuário é uma documentação de grande valor para: a) Para o paciente: é útil, porquanto, os dadoscontidos, possibilitam um atendimento,diagnóstico e tratamento mais rápidos, eficientes e econômicos, sempre que houver necessidade de reinternação ou transferência de setores de outras especialidades. - As anotações existentes podem dispensar ou simplificar interrogatórios e exames complementares, reduzindo o custo do atendimento e o tempo de permanência no hospital. - Representa, para o paciente, o grande instrumento de defesa, em caso de possíveis prejuízos e de reivindicação de direitos perante o médico, o hospital e os poderes públicos. b) Para o hospital: a existência de bons prontuários,permite maior rotatividade de pacientes, baixando a média de permanência. - Reduz o uso indevido dos equipamentos e serviços, evitando a repetição desnecessária de exames - O prontuário é o documento de maior valor para sua defesa contra possíveis acusações; - Permite a qualquer tempo um conhecimento exato do tratamento feito e do resultado alcançado - Demonstra o padrão de atendimento prestado no hospital. c) Para a equipe de saúde: A equipe de saúde é o conjunto de todos os profissionais que mantêm contato com o paciente, visando sua recuperação. Se todos perseguem o mesmo objetivo, nada mais lógico do que agirem entrosados. O ideal,seria que a equipe atuasse em grupo na hora de discussão dos casos. Não sendo possível, resta, como instrumento bastante eficiente de intercomunicação, o prontuário, por meio do qual os profissionais se intercomunicam, fornecendo informações dentro da própria especialidade . Assim, o prontuário é o grande fator de integração da equipe de saúde do hospital. Na medida em que um hospital progride, melhora também o serviço de prontuário. O Prontuário do paciente reúne todas as informações do paciente durante os momentos em que ele precisou do atendimento hospitalar. Verifica-se que no passado e, em muitos casos no presente, o prontuário se reduzia a
  4. 4. apontamentos sobre a história da doença, alguns dados sociais do paciente, ou pouco mais que isso. O prontuário completo, com evolução, gráficos, TPR (Temperatura, Pulso e Respiração), PA (Pressão Arterial) e relatório de enfermagem continua sendo raridade. À medida que os conhecimentos da administração foram se difundindo, foi surgindo o valor e a importância de prontuários e arquivos organizados. As anotações existentes são muito importantes para toda a instituição e podem dispensar ou simplificar interrogatórios e exames complementares, reduzindo o custo do atendimento e o tempo de permanência do cliente no hospital. O prontuário é um grande fator de integração da equipe de saúde do hospital, pois vários profissionais se comunicam através dele e fortalecem o espírito de equipe em defesa do paciente. Forma-se uma verdadeira cadeia, onde o médico examina o paciente, obtém informações e faz anotações no prontuário. A enfermagem, a partir do prescrito no prontuário, atende e faz anotações. O médico novamente toma ciência da evolução do paciente e determina novas ações através do prontuário. Dessa forma, o prontuário vai sendo construído e as informações vão sendo armazenadas. De acordo com o Conselho de Enfermagem (COFEN) 272/2002 artigo nº 3, a sistematização da Assistência de Enfermagem (SAE) deverá ser registrada formalmente no prontuário do paciente, cliente, usuário, devendo ser composta por; histórico de enfermagem, exame físico diagnóstico de enfermagem, prescrição da assistência de enfermagem, evolução da assistência de enfermagem, relatório de enfermagem. Pelo Código de Ética Médica sobre a relação com o paciente e seus familiares é vedado ao médico; artigo nº 70, negar ao paciente acesso a seu prontuário, ficha clínica ou similar, bem como deixar de dar explicações necessárias a sua compreensão, salvo quando ocasionar riscos para o paciente ou para terceiros.
  5. 5. A Importância dos Sinais PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA Sinais vitais são aqueles que evidenciam o funcionamento e as alterações da função corporal. Dentre os inúmeros sinais que são utilizados na prática diária para o auxílio do exame clínico, destacam-se pela sua importância e por nós serão abordados: a pressão arterial, o pulso, a temperatura corpórea e a respiração. Por serem os mesmos relacionados com a própria existência da vida, recebem o nome de sinais vitais. As alterações da função corporal geralmente se refletem na temperatura do corpo, na pulsação, na respiração e na pressão arterial, podendo indicar enfermidade. Os sinais vitais (SSVV) refere-se a: temperatura (T), o pulso ou batimentos cardíacos (P ou BC), a respiração (R) e a pressão ou tensão arterial (PA ou TA). TEMPERATURA A temperatura corporal é o equilíbrio entre a produção e a perda de calor do organismo, mediado, pelo centro termo-regulador. Pode ser verificada na região axilar, inguinal, bucal ou retal. A axilar é a mais comumente verificada ( embora menos fidedigna) e o seu valor normal varia no adulto entre 36 e 37,8o C (POTTER,1998). Termologia básica: - febre ou pirexia: aumento patológico da temperatura corporal; - hipertermia ou hiperpirexia: elevação da temperatura do corpo ou de uma parte do corpo acima do valor normal; - hipotermia ou hipopirexia: redução da temperatura do corpo ou de uma parte do corpo abaixo do valor normal;
  6. 6. I - TEMPERATURA AXILAR - Lavar as mãos; - Explicar ao paciente o que vai ser feito; - Fazer desinfecção do termômetro com o algodão embebido em álcool a 70% e certificar-se que a coluna de mercúrio está a baixo de 35o C; - Enxugar a axila com a roupa do paciente (a unidade abaixa a temperatura da pele, não dando a temperatura real do corpo); - Colocar o termômetro com reservatório de mercúrio no côncavo da axila, de maneira que o bulbo fique em contato direto com a pele; - Pedir o paciente para comprimir o braço em encontro ao corpo, colocando a mão no ombro oposto; - Após 5 minutos, retirar o termômetro, ler e anotar a temperatura. - Fazer desinfecção do termômetro em algodão embebido em álcool a 70% e sacudí-lo cuidadosamente até que a coluna de mercúrio desça abaixo de 35o C ( usar movimentos circulares = força centrífuga); - Lavar as mãos. - Contra-indicações: - Furunculose axilar, pessoas muito fracas ou magras. Observação : Não deixar o paciente sozinho com o termômetro. II - TEMPERATURA INGUINAL
  7. 7. O método é o mesmo, variando apenas o local: o termômetro é colocado na região inguinal; É mais comumente verificada nos recém- nascidos. Neste caso, manter a coxa flexionada sobre o abdome; III - TEMPERATURA BUCAL - Lavar as mãos; - Explicar ao paciente o que vai ser feito; - Colocar o termômetro sob a língua do paciente, recomendando que o conserve na posição, mantendo a boca fechada por 7 minutos; - Retirar o termômetro, limpar com algodão, ler a temperatura e anotá-la, escrevendo a letra B para indicar o local onde foi verificado; - Fazer o mercúrio descer e levar o termômetro com água e sabão antes de guardá-lo. Observação: - O termômetro apropriado ( longo e chato) propicia mais segurança e rapidez de aquecimento; - Não verificar temperatura bucal de paciente em delírio, inconsciente, que estejam com lesões na boca, problemas nas vias respiratórias. - É contra-indicado a verificação de temperatura bucal logo após a ingestão de alimentos gelados ou quentes. Também não se deve verificar a temperatura bucal em crianças e doentes mentais. - O termômetro deve ser individual; III - TEMPERATURA RETAL - Lavar as mãos; - Calçar as luvas; - Colocar o paciente em decúbito lateral; - Lubrificar o termômetro com vaselina ou óleo e introduzir 2cm pelo ânus; - Retirar o termômetro depois de 7 minutos e ler a temperatura; - Desinfetar o termômetro com algodão embebido em álcool a 70%; - Fazer o mercúrio descer e lavar o termômetro com água e sabão; - Retirar as luvas; - Lavar as mãos; - Anotar a temperatura escrevendo a letra "R" para indicar o local onde foi verificado; Observação: - Este processo é mais usado nas maternidades e serviços de pediatria, devendo cada criança Ter um termômetro individual, de tipo apropriado, isto é, com o reservatório de mercúrio curto, arredondado e de vidro mais grosso. É indicado também para pacientes adultos em estado grave ou inconscientes; - Em se tratando de criança, segurar-lhe as pernas para evitar que se debata enquanto está sendo verificada a temperatura. - É contra-indicado verificar a temperatura retal em caso de inflamação, obstrução ou alteração do reto.
  8. 8. PULSO É a onda de expansão e contração das artérias, resultante dos batimentos cardíacos. Na palpação do pulso, verifica-se freqüência, ritmo e tensão. O número de pulsações normais no adulto é de aproximadamente 60 a 80 batimentos por minuto (POTTER,1998). As artérias mais comumente utilizadas para verificar o pulso: radial, carótida, temporal, femoral, poplítea , pediosa (POTTER,1998). Termologia básica: - Taquicardia ou taquisfigmia: pulso acima da faixa normal (acelerado). - Bradicardia ou bradisfigmia: pulso abaixo da faixa normal (freqüência cardíaca baixa). - Pulso filiforme, fraco, débil: termos que indicam redução da força ou volume do pulso periférico. - Pulso irregular: os intervalos entre os batimentos são desiguais. - Pulso dicrótico: dá a impressão de 2 batimentos.
  9. 9. Observação: - Não usar o polegar para verificar o pulso, pois a própria pulsação pode ser confundida com a pulsação do paciente; - Aquecer as mãos para verificar o pulso; - Em caso de dúvida, repetir a contagem; - Não fazer pressão forte sobre a artéria, pois isso pode impedir de sentir os batimentos do pulso. RESPIRAÇÃO É o ato de inspirar e expirar promovendo a troca de gases entre o organismo e o ambiente. A freqüência respiratória normal do adulto oscila entre 16 a 20 respirações por minuto. Em geral, a proporção entre freqüência respiratória e ritmo de pulso é, aproximadamente de 1: 4. Ex: R=20 / P=80 . - Como a respiração, em certo grau, está sujeito ao controle involuntário, deve ser contada sem que o paciente perceba: observar a respiração procedendo como se estivesse verificando o pulso. Termologia básica: - Taquipneia ou polipnéia: aumento da respiração acima do normal - Bradipneia : diminuição do número de movimentos respiratórios. - Apneia: parada respiratória. Pode ser instantânea ou transitória, prolongada, intermitente ou definitiva. - Ortopneia: respiração facilitada em posição vertical. - Dispneia: dor ou dificuldade ao respirar (falta de ar). - Respiração ruidosa, estertorosa: respiração com ruídos semelhantes a "cachoeira". - Respiração laboriosa: respiração difícil, envolve músculos acessórios. - Respiração sibilante: com sons que se assemelham a assovios. - Respiração de Cheyne-Stokes: respiração em ciclos, que aumenta e diminui, com período de apneia. - Respiração de Kussmaul: inspiração profunda, seguida de apnéia e expiração suspirante. Característica de acidose metabólica (diabética) e coma. Procedimentos: - Deitar o paciente ou sentar confortavelmente. - Observar os movimentos de abaixamento e elevação do tórax. Os 2 movimentos (inspiração e expiração) somam um movimento respiratório. - Colocar a mão no pulso do paciente a fim de disfarçar a observação. - Contar durante 1 minuto. - Anotar no papel. - Lavar a mão. - Observação: - não permitir que o paciente fale, - não contar a respiração logo após esforços do paciente.
  10. 10. PRESSÃO ARTERIAL É a medida da pressão exercida pelo sangue nas paredes das artérias. A pressão (PA) ou tensão arterial (TA) depende da força de contração do coração, da quantidade de sangue circulante e da resistência dos vasos . Ao medir a PA consideramos a pressão máxima ou sistólica que resulta da contração dos ventrículos para ejetar o sangue nas grandes artérias e a pressão mais baixa ou diastólica, que ocorre assim que o coração relaxa. A pulsação ventricular ocorre em intervalos regulares. A PA é medida em mmHg. Difícil definir exatamente o que é pressão arterial normal. Fatores constitutivos e ambientais interferem na PA. Aumenta com a idade e é considerada normal para o adulto entre 130/80, 130/70, 120/80, 120/70. Termologia básica: - Hipertensão: PA acima da média (mais de 140/90). - Hipotensão: PA inferior a média (menos de 100/60). - PA convergente: quando a sistólica e a diastólica se aproximam ( Ex: 120/100). - PA divergente: quando a sistólica e a diastólica se afastam ( Ex: 120/40).
  11. 11. Sono e Repouso PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA SONO: É uma necessidade humanabásica, caracterizada como um estadode inconsciência que pode ser desperta,período de diminuição mental e da atividadefísica. REPOUSO: É um estado de alertadurante o qual há um esforçoconsciente para reduzir a atividade e aestimulação mental. Descanso ourelaxamento. Funções do Sono e Repouso:  Redução da fadiga  Relaxamento dos sentidos  Relaxamento dos músculos  Estabilização dos humores  Melhora do fluxo sanguíneo para o cérebro  Manutenção dos mecanismos detectores de doença do sistema imunológico  Promoção do crescimento e do reparo das células  Melhora na capacidade de aprendizagem e armazenamento na memória
  12. 12. CICLOS DO SONO Estágio I Dura poucos minutos Sono leve, fácil de despertar Redução gradativa do SSVV Relaxamento leve dos músculos Estágio II - 10 a 20 minutos Relaxamento mais profundo Pode ser acordado, porém com esforço Estágio III – 15 a 30 minutos Fase inicial do sono profundo Apresenta ronco Tônus muscular relaxado Ausência ou pouco movimento físico Dificuldade para acordar Estágio IV – 15 a 30 minutos Sono profundo Pode ocorrer sonambulismo, falar dormindo e urinar na cama Estágio tido como recuperador para o corpo FASES DO SONO REM – movimentos oculares rápidos. NREM – movimentos oculares não rápidos. O sono NREM possui 4 fases:
  13. 13. Caracterizado como sono calmo, o corpo está ativo, o cérebro não está. Fase 1- Transição entra a vigília plena e o sono; Fase 2 e 3- Diminuem os ritmos cardíaco e respiratório, (sono leve) relaxam-se os músculos e cai a temperatura corporal. Individuo desperta com facilidade; Fases 4 – Sono de ondas lentas. O corpo apresenta em relaxamento e o despertar é difícil. Diminuição da Frequência cardíaca, pressão sanguínea, frequência respiratória, temperatura corporal e taxa metabólica. Essa fase restaura fisicamente o corpo. O sono REM Caracterizado como sono ativo, o corpo está fisicamente inativo o cérebro está muito ativo. Ocorre depois de 70 a 90 minutos de sono NREM Acontecem a maioria dos sonhos Muita dificuldade para ser acordado Perda do tônus muscular, a mandíbula relaxa Sinais vitais oscilam, respirações irregulares Ausência de ronco Aumento das secreções gástricas Os homens podem ter ereções OBS: A privação do sono REM causa irritabilidade e ansiedade. PRIVAÇÃO DE SONO: O QUE ACONTECE QUANDO NÃO DORMIMOS? Diminuição do desempenho no trabalho Irritabilidade Concentração deficiente Inquietação Aumento da fadiga Redução de tolerância à dor Alucinações Confusão mental Aumento de atividade convulsiva (Epiléticos) Aumento da depressão (doentes psiquiátricos) Perda de peso e massa muscular Cefaleia, náuseas RISCOS PROVOCADOS PELA FALTA DE SONO A CURTO PRAZO Cansaço e sonolência durante o dia Irritabilidade, alterações repentinas de humor Perda da memória de fatos recentes Comprometimento da criatividade Redução da capacidade de planejar e executar Lentidão do raciocínio, desatenção e dificuldade de concentração. Falta de vigor físico Envelhecimento precoce Diminuição do tônus muscular
  14. 14. Comprometimento do sistema imunológico Tendência a desenvolver obesidade, diabetes, doenças cardiovasculares e gastro-intestinais Perda crônica da memória FATORES QUE INFLUENCIAM O SONO Idade Ambiente Nutrição Exercício físico Medicamentos Drogas Ilícitas Emoções e humor Doenças (cardíacas, respiratórias, estress e ansiedade). DISTÚRBIOS DO SONO Cerca de 20 a 40% dos adultos Insônia Narcolepsia Distúrbios da sonolência excessiva Apneia durante o sono Ronco Parassonias – sonambulismo, enurese, terror noturno, bruxismo NECESSIDADES DO SONO Recém nascido: 16 - 20 h/ dia Até 1 ano: 14 - 15 h/ dia 5 a 6 anos: 11 h/ dia Adolescentes: 7 - 9 h/ dia Adulto: 7 - 9 h/ dia Idoso: 7 – 9 h/ dia OBS: 1º trimestre da gravidez – excessiva sonolência / último trimestre – insônia. Na menopausa insônia e sonolência alternantes. AVALIAÇÃO DO SONO Questionários ( Anamnese) Diário do sono- É relato das atividades do ato de dormir e de despertar ( período de duas semanas). Polissonográfica – Registros elétricos das ondas cerebrais. ANAMNESE DE ENFERMAGEM PARA SONO E REPOUSO Verificar se há ou não sonolência excessiva durante a noite. O paciente ronca ao dormir, ou tem problemas de respiração à noite? Quanto tempo leva para o paciente adormecer, depois de ir pra cama? O paciente apresenta movimentação das incomum das pernas durante à noite? No caso de usar medicamentos, quais? Quantidades de café, álcool ou bebida a base de cola ou cafeína consumidas durante o dia.
  15. 15. O paciente ronca ao dormir, ou tem problemas de respiração à noite? Número de sonecas durante o dia. O paciente dorme sozinho ou compartilha da cama com alguém? Métodos utilizados para relaxamento: ver tv, ler, etc. Número de vezes que desperta à noite, motivos? Fatores ambientais que contribuem para a possibilidade de dormir. INTERVENÇÕES DE ENFERMAGEM PARA FACILITAR O REPOUSO E O SONO Proporcionar um ambiente confortável Discutir medos e preocupações Oferecer massagem nas costas Saber quais alimentos favorecem o sono – L-triptofano O sono é uma necessidade física primordial para uma boa saúde e uma vida saudável, na qual há uma restauração física que protege o ser do desgaste natural das horas acordadas. Dormir é tão importante para conservar a saúde quanto ter uma alimentação saudável e praticar exercícios físicos regularmente.
  16. 16. Necessidades Higiênicas - Tipos de banho PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA A higiene refere-se às práticas que promovem a saúde através da limpeza pessoal. É incentivada or atividades como o banho, a escovação de dentes, a limpeza dos pés e das mãos, a lavagem dos cabelos e o pentear-se. Necessidades Higiênicas:  Restauração da limpeza;  Eliminação de odores desagradáveis do organismo;  Redução do potencial de infecções;  Estimulação da circulação;  Oferecimento de uma sensação refrescante e relaxante;  Melhora da auto-imagem; Tios de Banho:  Banho de chuveiro ou banho de aspersão.  Banho parcial: consiste na lavagem das áreas do coro sujeitas a mais sujeira ou às fontes de mau cheiro do corpo, como o rosto, as mãos e as axilas.  Banho de leito: consiste na lavagem do paciente com a utilização de uma bacia de água colocada ao lado da cama.
  17. 17. Banho No Leito e de Aspersão PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA TÉCNICA Remova as roupas de cama e do doente. Coloque um plástico coberto por uma toalha seca por baixo do enfermo e da parte a ser lavada. Cubra o resto do corpo do paciente com um cobertor. Ponha uma bacia de água morna junto à cama. Esfregue o corpo do paciente com água morna e sabonete, usando para isso uma toalha ou uma esponja. Remova todo o sabão, enxagüe bem e cubra imediatamente. Troque a água da bacia várias vezes e não deixe que fique fria. Lave da cabeça para os pés (os pés podem ser colocados dentro da bacia) (POTTER, 1998). POSIÇÃO CONFORTÁVEL Mude de posição do leito, sentar e andar, quando possível evita deformidades e pressões anormais que podem causar irritações ou ferimentos (escaras); preserva a força e a flexibilidade dos músculos; retarda a fadiga ao leito. Ponha travesseiros, lençóis dobrados ou qualquer outro apoio sob a cabeça, para descansar os braços, por baixo dos joelhos e nos pés. Um bom descanso para os pés consiste em colocar uma meia enrolada formando um apoio redondo para a base do calcanhar. Quando o doente se deitar de lado, ponha um travesseiro entre as suas pernas e também como apoio das costas. Se quiser ou puder ficar na posição meio sentado, providencie apoio para suas costas (POTTER,1998).
  18. 18. Banho • Deixe que o paciente escolha a melhor hora para o banho. • Se ele puder tomar banho sozinho, organize todo o material necessário e coloque próximo dele. • Não o deixe completamente só pois ele pode precisar de sua ajuda. • Verifique a temperatura da água. Se houver redução da sensibilidade de algumas áreasdo corpo,ele não perce berá as temperaturas muito altas. • Aproveite para, depois do banho, massagear a pele com creme hidratante. Cuidados com a pele • Observe se há locais onde a pele parece avermelhada, principalmente ombros, nádegas e calcanhar. • Caso haja regiões avermelhadas, é necessário providenciar um colchão tipo "caixa de ovo". Coxins bem macios ou protetores de espuma também podem ser úteis (peça orientação à equipe de enfermagem). A massagem ativa a circulação e ajuda a evitar as escaras. Higiene Bucal • A higiene bucal deve ser feita pela manhã, à noite e após cada refeição. • Procure uma escova de dentes bem macia, que se adapte melhor às necessidades do paciente. NORMAS 01 - Trocar a água do banho sempre que necessário; 02 - Quando houver colostomia e/ou drenos, esvaziar as bolsas coletoras antes do banho ou troca-la,depois trocar as luvas e iniciar o banho; 03 - Quando o banho for dado em apenas uma pessoa, levando-se em consideracao que o paciente ajuda, seguir a mesma técnica, porem, sem esquecer de lavar as maos enluvadas, antes de manipular a roupa limpa; 04 - O uso de máscara para banho e opcional como rotina.Levar em consideração ospacientesaltamente infectados.
  19. 19. Preparo Na Unidade de Internação PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA É o conjunto de elementos destinados a acomodações do paciente internado e que englobam facilidades adequadas a prestação de cuidados necessários a um bom atendimento.Tem por finalidade Proporcionar ao paciente um ambiente propicio a sua rapida recuperação. Oferecer a enfermagemcondiçõesque favoreçam um bom desempenho de suas funções; Componentes Diferem de hospital para hospital, mas de uma maneira geral e composto por: Posto de Enfermagem, sala de serviços,sala de enfermagem, sala de utilidade,copa,enfermariasou quartos,rouparia,banheiro de paciente ( com chuveiro, 1 sanitário) e banheiro de funcionários. Tipos de Unidades: unidades médicas, cirurgicas, pediatricas, isolamento, tratamento intensivo, etc. UNIDADE DO PACIENTE É o conjunto de espaços e moveis destinados a cada paciente;Componentes Diferem de hospital para hospital, mas basicamente, consta de: cama com colchão, mesa de cabeceira equipada com os pertences do paciente, uma cadeira, campainha, mesa de refeições, escadinha. oxigênio. A disposição dos móveis deverão ser de maneira que permita boa circulação ao redor.
  20. 20. É a limpeza realizada na Unidade do Paciente, pode ser: Limpeza concorrente e Limpeza Terminal (TIMBY,2001). Limpeza concorrente: É feita diariamente apos o banho do paciente e arrumação do seu leito. Consiste na limpeza de parte do mobiliário da unidade do paciente (TIMBY,2001). Limpeza Terminal: É a limpeza completa da unidade do paciente, após: Alta, óbito ou transferência (TIMBY,2001). NORMAS 01 - A limpeza terminal da unidade do paciente deve ser realizada após alta, transferência ou óbito; 02 - A limpeza concorrente da unidade do paciente deve ser realizada uma vez a cada plantão; 03 - O produto utilizado para a limpeza terminal da unidade devera ser fenol sintético. No caso da limpeza concorrente, usar álcool a 70%; 04 - A limpeza do carrinho de banho, carrinho de parada, carrinhos de medicação e de curativo, devera ser feita uma vez por plantão pela enfermagem, com fenol sintético; 05 - Os panos de limpeza utilizados na limpeza terminal ou concorrente, deverao ser enxaguados quantas vezes forem necessárias na bacia utilizada para este fim; 06 - Ao realizar a limpeza concorrente, limpar a unidade com água e sabão,caso estiver suja de sangue ou secreção; 07 - Utilizar movimentos simples e amplos em um so sentido; 08 - Observar a seguencia da limpeza (do mais limpo para o mais contaminado, evitando sujar as areas limpas); 09 - Evitar molhar o chao. LIMPEZA TERMINAL Material: Solução desinfetante (fenol), 01 par de luvas de procedimento, Panos de limpeza, Hamper e sanito (saco plástico),
  21. 21. Bacia. Técnica: 01 - Lavar as mãos; 02 - Reunir o material; 03 - Colocar o material sobre a mesa de cabeceira; 04 - Calçar luvas; 05 - Desprender a roupa de cama e despreza-la no hamper, evitando movimentos bruscos; 06 - Recolher materiais e equipamentos (ambú, umidificador, aspirador, comadre, papagaio) e encaminha -los ao expurgo; 07 - Afastar a cama da parede, deixando espaço suficiente para realização da limpeza; 08 - Iniciar a limpeza do leito pela parte superior do colchão, da cabeceira para o centro, inclusive as laterais do colchão, sempre do mais distante para o mais próximo; 09 - Continuar a limpeza do colchão, do centro para os pés, inclusive as laterais do colchão, sempre do mais distante para o mais próximo; 10 - Dobrar o colchão ao meio e limpar o estrado iniciando da cabeceira para o centro. Elevar o estrado e limpar a parte inferior do mesmo, inclusive espaldar e pes; 11 - Limpar a parte posterior do colchão, da cabeceira para o centro, retorna-lo em cima do estrado; 12 - Dobrar o colchão para o lado contrario e limpar a outra metade do estrado, do centro para os pés segundo a técnica, não se esquecendo da parte inferior do estrado; 13 - Realizar a limpeza da parte posterior do colchão iniciando do centro para os pés; 14 - Passar para o lado mais distante e limpar a lateral do leito, grade e pés do leito; 15 - Passar para o lado mais próximo e limpar a lateral do leito, grade e pés do leito; 16 - Limpar com a solução de fenol a mesa de cabeceira iniciando pela parte interna da mesma; 17 - Limpar com a solução de fenol a parte externa da mesa de cabeceira; 18 - Limpar com pano embebido na solução de fenol o suporte de soro (retirando fitas adesivas e esparadrapos que porventura estiverem colados); 19 - Retirar as luvas; 20 - Arrumar o leito conforme técnica descrita anteriormente; 21 - Encaminhar material utilizado ao expurgo; 22 - Montar o painel de gases; 23 - Lavar a mãos.
  22. 22. ARRUMAÇÃO DO LEITO Cama aberta - quando esta ocupada por paciente. Cama fechada - quando o leito está vago. Cama de operado - quando esta aguardando o retorno do paciente do centro cirurgico. NORMAS 01 - O leito dever ser trocado quantas vezes forem necessárias durante o plantão; 02 - O leito dever ser preparado de acordo com a sua finalidade; 03 - Abrir portas e janelas antes de iniciar o trabalho; 04 - Utilizar lençois limpos, secos e sem pregas; 05 - Caso os lençois sejam reutilizados, não deixar migalhas, fios de cabelos; 06 - Observar o estado de conservação dos colchões e travesseiros; 07 - Não sacudir as roupas de cama; 08 - Não arrastar as roupas de cama no chão. PREPARO DO LEITO SEM O PACIENTE (cama fechada) Material: Luvas de procedimento, 02 Lençois, 01 Travesseiro, 01 Fronha,
  23. 23. 01 Forro, 01 Cobertor, se necessário, Hamper. Técnica: 01 - Lavar as mãos; 02 - Preparar o material; 03 - Colocar o material no carrinho de banho ou mesa de cabeceira; 04 - Retirar a roupa de cama suja e coloca-los no hamper próximo do leito; 05 - Desprezar as luvas; 06 - Estender o lencol sobre o leito, amarrando as pontas do lençol na cabeceira e nos pés; 07 - Estender o forro sobre o leito prendendo-o sob o lençol na parte mais próxima; 08 - Estender o viril e fazer uma meia dobra na cabeceira; 09 - Fazer o canto do viril nos ps da cama; 10 - Passar para o lado mais distante e proceder a arrumação do forro e virol; 11 - Colocar a fronha no travesseiro; 12 - Colocar o travesseiro na cama; 13 - Recompor a unidade; 14 - Lavar as mãos. PREPARO DO LEITO COM O PACIENTE (Cama Aberta) Material: 01 travesseiro, 02 lençois, 01 cobertor (se necessário), 01 fronha, 01 lençol para fralda, 01 rolo para costas (se necessário), Camisola ou pijama, 01 forro. Técnica: 01 - Lavar as mãos; 02 - Colocar a roupa na mesa de cabeceira; 03 - Explicar o que se vai fazer ao paciente; 04 - Colocar o hamper próximo a cama; 05 - Desprender a roupa do leito, do lado do paciente e depois vir e ir soltando do outro lado; 06 - Colocar o travesseiro sem fronha na mesa de cabeceira; 07 - Colocar o paciente em decubito dorsal protegido com o lençol de cima; 08 - Enrolar o forro e lençol de baixo separadamente, ate o meio da cama e sob o corpo do paciente;
  24. 24. 09 - Substituir o lençol de baixo, e o forro, pela roupa limpa; 10 - Virar o paciente para o lado pronto, nunca expondo-o; 11 - Passar para o lado oposto; 12 - Retirar a roupa usada, retirar as luvas, e esticar os lençois limpos, prendendo-os e fazendo os cantos; 13 - Colocar a fronha no travesseiro, acomodando o paciente; Obs: Se o paciente for totalmente dependente, a troca de cama dever ser feita por duas pessoas.
  25. 25. Lavagem das Mãos PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA
  26. 26. Luva Estéril PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA O procedimento de calçar um par de luvas estéril requer técnica correta, para evitar a contaminação da luva, fato este que pode ocorrer com facilidade, por isso requer muita atenção. As luvas estéreis devem ser utilizadas sempre que ocorrer a necessidade de manipulação de áreas estéreis. Existem vários procedimentos que exigem a utilização de luvas estéreis, entre eles os procedimentos cirúrgicos, aspiração endotraqueal, curativos extensos, que se tornam difíceis realizar somente com o material de curativo. Resumindo, em qualquer ocasião que for necessário o auxílio manual em locais estéreis ou em lesões, usa-se as luvas esterilizadas. Podem ser encontradas nos tamanhos P, M ou G, ou até mesmo em tamanhos numerados como 6.0, 6.5, 7.0 até 9.0. E pode variar de acordo com o fabricante. Após realizar a lavagem correta das mãos, abra o pacote de luvas sobre uma superfície limpa, à altura confortável para sua manipulação. Observe que existem abas nas dobras internas da embalagem das luvas. Elas existem para facilitar a abertura do papel, sem que ocorra o risco de tocar nas luvas e contaminá -las. Então, segure nas abas abra os dois lados que revestem as luvas, conforme a figura abaixo.
  27. 27. As luvas estão dispostas corretamente a sua frente, onde: a luva da mão direita está a sua direita, e a luva da mão esquerda, está a sua esquerda. Isso na maioria dos fabricantes. A maioria das luvas não tem lado anatômico, mas ficam dispostas nesse sentido, devido a dobra existente do polegar. Agora, prepare-se para calçar a luva na mão dominante. Com sua mão nãodominante, segure a luva pela face interna da luva (que vem dobrada propositalmente). Lembre-se: enquanto você estiver sem luvas, segure apenas pela face onde a luva irá entrar em contato com sua pele, ou seja, face interna. Agora, introduza os dedos da mão dominante, calmamente, procurando ajustar os dedos internamente. Realize esta etapa da melhor maneira possível, mas não se preocupe se os dedos ficarem mal posicionados dentro da luva. Continue o procedimento mesmo com os dedos posicionados de forma errada (é muito arriscado tentar arrumar a posição dos dedos, você pode contaminá-la).
  28. 28. Após esta etapa, introduza até que sua mão entre completamente na luva, sempre a segurando pela face interna. Agora que você colocou a primeira luva estéril (na mão dominante), vamos colocar a luva na mão esquerda (não- dominante). Lembre-se, que agora estamos com uma luva estéril na mão dominante, não podemos tocar em lugares que não sejam estéreis, sejam eles a nossa pele, superfícies ou objetos ao nosso redor. Com a mão dominante (enluvada), segure a outra luva pela face externa (ou seja, por dentro da dobra existente). Esta dobra existente no punho da luva servirá de apoio para segurar a luva, sem que ocorra o risco de contaminar a luva, mesmo que imperceptivelmente.
  29. 29. Sempre segurando pela dobra do punho da luva, introduza calmamente sua mão esquerda (não-dominante) na luva, semelhante ao realizado na primeira, mas agora, com a cautela de não tocar com a luva na pele da mão esquerda ou em locais não-estéreis. Siga esta etapa, até introduzir toda a mão esquerda na luva.
  30. 30. Agora, havendo a necessidade de posicionar os dedos corretamente, ou até mesmo melhorar o calçamento da luva, faça com ambas as luvas, porém evite manipular a luva na região dos punhos, caso esta não possua mais as dobras de segurança.
  31. 31. Principios gerais no Preparo e na Administração de Medicamentos PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA RESPONSABILIDADE Conhecimento fisiológico e farmacológico; Consideraçõesético-legais; Equipe /enfermeiro gerenciadordo cuidar; Compromisso profissional. CONHECIMENTO DA FARMACOLOGIA • Ler o rótulo com atenção (ao pegar o frasco ou ampola, ao retirar a medicação do frasco, ao guardar ou desprezar o frasco).
  32. 32. • Manter técnica asséptica • Atentar para a data de validade • Desprezar a droga em caso de dúvida • Identificar com o nome do paciente, leito, droga, dosagem, via e horário. • Certificar-se da administração do medicamento • Checagem • Pérfuro-cortantes CONSIDERAÇÕES DE ENFERMAGEM VIAS DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO • VIAS ENTERAIS • VIAS PARENTERAIS • ADMINISTRAÇÃO TÓPICA, NASAL, OCULAR AURICULAR. VIAIS ENTERAIS - VIAS ORAIS • ORAL: Boca - Deglutidos / início de ação lento, efeito mais prolongado, menor custo. • SUBLINGUAL: embaixo da língua / absorção rápida / não deve ser deglutido Ex. nitroglicerina • BUCAL: contato com a mucosa da boca / lentamente absorvidos Ex. pastilhas VIA ORAL - VANTAGENS Auto-administração, econômica, fácil Confortável, Indolor Possibilidade de remover o medicamento Efeitos locais e sistêmicos Formas farmacêuticas: cápsulas, comprimidos, etc... VIA ORAL - DESVANTAGENS Pacientes inconscientes pH do trato gastrintestinal Irritação da mucosa Dificuldade em pediatria absorção variável (ineficiente) período de latência médio a longo ação dos sucos digestivos Interação com alimentos pacientes não colaboradores (inconscientes) sabor VIA BUCAL/SUB-LINGUAL (mucosa oral e sub-lingual) – VANTAGENS Fácil acesso e aplicação Circulação sistêmica Latência curta Emergência Formas farmacêuticas: comprimidos, pastilhas, soluções, Cápsulas, Elixir, aerossois, etc... VIA RETAL - VANTAGENS Circulação sistêmica Pacientes não colaboradores (semi-conscientes, vômitos) • História do paciente • Idade do paciente • Peso e altura do paciente • Formas de administração • Vias de administração • Armazenamento da droga • Hora correta de administração • Mudanças metabólicas
  33. 33. Impossibilidade da via oral Impossibilidade da via parenteral Formas farmacêuticas: supositórios e enemas VIA RETAL - DESVANTAGENS Lesão da mucosa Incômodo Expulsão Absorção irregular e incompleta VIAS PARENTERAIS INJEÇÃO MATERIAL ESTÉRIL TÉCNICA ASSÉPTICA ANTISSEPSIA DA PELE • SUBCUTÂNEA (SC) • INTRADERMAL (ID) • INTRAMUSCULAR (IM) • ENDOVENOSA (EV) ADMINISTRAÇÃO TÓPICA • Cremes, loções, adesivos, pomadas - VANTAGENS: efeito local, Via indolor, Efeitos colaterais limitados - DESVANTAGENS: - Aplicações extensas podem ser incomodas e causam dificuldade no seu manuseio - Presença de lesões na pele existe o risco de absorção rápida do medicamento e efeito sistêmico - Podem causar irritação na pele pela aplicação transdermal - As membranas mucosas são sensíveis a altas concentrações - A administração retal ou vaginal causam constrangimento - Pacientes com rupturas do tímpano não podem receber irrigação - Os supositórios retais são contra – indicados para alguns pacientes ADMINISTRAÇÃO OCULAR • Colírios, pomadas • Evitar atingir a córnea / não tocar o conta-gotas - infecção de um olho p/ o outro ADMINISTRAÇÃO OTOLÓGICA • Soluções em temperatura ambiente / evitar choques • Uso de descongestionantes nasais VIA PARENTERAL é aquela que envolve qualquer outra via, que não o trato gastrointestinal para aplicação de uma DROGA. - VANTAGENS: - Meio de administração quando os medicamentos orais são contra – indicados - A absorção ocorre mais rápida do que pelas vias tópica ou oral. Materiais envolvidos na administração de medicações via parenteral: • Seringas – destinadas a oferecer determinados volumes de medicamentos a tipos específicos de tecidos. As seringas possuem vários tamanhos, de 1 a 50 ml (1ml, 3ml, 5ml,10ml, 20ml, 30ml 50ml) • Agulhas - Componentes básicos da agulha: • Eixo – que se encaixa a ponta da seringa; • Haste - que se une ao eixo • Bisel ou chanfradura – saída de líquidos • Tamanhos: 10x5; 25x7; 25x8; 30x7; 30x8; 40x12. • A seleção da agulha deve se levar em conta: • Via; • Local de injeção;
  34. 34. • Volume; • Viscosidade; • Condições da musculatura VIA INTRADÉRMICA Introdução de medicamentos na derme. Indicação: Teste de Hipersensibilidade; Auto vacina; Vacina BCG. Volume:Varia de 0,1 a 0,5 ml Local: Face interna do antebraço (pouca pigmentação e vascularização, fácil acesso) Materiais 1. Medicamento 2. Agulha de calibre apropriado; 3. Seringa de 1ml 4. Bandeja 5. Algodão com Álcool 70% 6. Algodão seco SUBCUTÂNEA (SC) • Abaixo da pele / do tec. Cutâneo (hipoderme) • Eficácia na dosagem, absorção contínua e segura / velocidade moderada (n. de vasos sg) • Relativamente indolor pelo baixo n. receptores sensoriais • Face externa e superior do braço, face anterior ou lateral da coxa, porções ventral e inferior do abdome, longe da região periumbilical, área subescapular e nádegas. • Pele / subcutâneo em boas condições (irritação local, edema, eritemas, dor) • Alternar locais de aplicação / evitar lesões locais (endurecimento - lipodistrofias) • Volume máximo 1ml - (pressão nos tecidos adjacentes - dor intensa) • Seringa 1ml / agulha 13 x 3,8 ou 13x 4,5 / angulação de 90 • Evitar massagem local • Observações: Não se deve aplicar nos antebraços, região periumbilical, próximo das articulações. Se agulha 25 ou 30x 6, angulação de 45 normais, 60 obesos e 30 para magros VIA INTRA-MUSCULAR Proporcionar maior velocidade de absorção do medicamento injetado Volume máximo injetado: 5ml Absorção relacionada com tipo de substância: • sol. aquosa - absorção rápida • sol. oleosa - absorção lenta REGIÃO DO DELTÓIDE Localização: Face lateral do braço 4 dedos abaixo do acrômio Contra-indicações: crianças até 10 anos, porém em muitos casos ainda é uma via utilizada; Pacientes com desenvolvimento muscular diminuído; Volumes superiores a 2ml Injeções consecutivas Vantagens:Fácil acesso; Boa aceitação. Desvantagens: Massa muscular menor que as outras limita o volume de líquido a ser infundido. Características: músculo pequeno, próximo nervo braquial, radial e ulnar Lesões podem levar a paralisias do membro. REGIÃO DORSO GLÚTEA
  35. 35. • Região Dorso-Glútea (DG): músculo glúteo máximo – Dividir o glúteo em 4 partes, traçando uma linha horizontal imaginária do grande trocanter a parte mais proeminente da região sacra e uma vertical da crista ilíaca. Aplicar no quadrante superior extremo. • Vantagens – vasta massa muscular, o paciente não vê a agulha, é mais aceitável. • Desvantagens – Perigo de danos a nervos, dificuldade para manter antissepsia local. • Contra-indicações: Paciente em pé, pacientes com musculatura debilitada, crianças até 3 anos. • Volume: Adultos – 1-5 ml Crianças – 1-2ml REGIÃO VENTRO-GLÚTEA (VG) – OU DE HOCHESTTER – Melhor Escolha na administração intramuscular em crianças que já deambulam e adultos. Músculo glúteo médio – Colocar a mão não dominante no quadril do paciente, espalmando a mão sobre a base do trocânter do fêmur, localizando também crista ilíaca. Fazer a injeção no centro da área limitada pelos dois dedos abertos em V. até 5ml. REGIÃO DA FACE ÁNTERO-LATERAL DA COXA (FALC) - Músculo vasto lateral terço médio. Traçar um retângulo delimitado pela linha média anterior da coxa, ao lado da perna. A punção se localizará na área central desse. A aplicação será com angulação de 45graus Contra-indicações: Grandes volumes de soluções. Agulhas maiores que 25mm Volume máximo: Maior ou igual a 4 ml em adultos com musculatura bem desenvolvida. Em crianças com menos de 2 anos de idade - 1 a 2 ml. Posição do paciente : Decúbito dorsal, sentado, com a perna fletida. Grupo etário predominante: lactentes e crianças, adolescentes e adultos. Vantagens: • Há espaço suficiente para múltiplas injeções acesso facilitado. • Não há risco de lesão neural • Pessoas com treinamento podem usar essa via, sem riscos VIA INTRA-MUSCULAR – RECOMENDAÇÕES Locais de aplicação:deltóide, dorso - glúteo, ventro-glúteo, vasto lateral da coxa Posição da agulha: perpendicular ao músculo Aspirar antes da aplicação Escolha do bizel Pessoal treinado Antissepsia local VIA INTRA-MUSCULAR – RISCOS Trauma ou compressão acidental de nervos Injeção acidental em veia ou artéria Difusão da solução Injeção em músculo contraído Lesão do músculo por soluções irritantes Abcessos. Observar: • Área livre de infecções; • Vasos e nervos importantes devem ser mantidos à distância; • Musculatura deve ser suficientemente grande para absorver o medicamento; • Região ventro-glútea. Não está localizada próximo a nervos e vasos importantes – preferível em grandes volumes de injeção. • Face ântero-lateral da coxa – preferencial para crianças • Região deltóide : facilmente acessível VIA INTRAVENOSA VANTAGENS Efeito farmacológico imediato Controle da dose Admite grandes volumes Permite substâncias com pH diferente da neutralidade
  36. 36. DESVANTAGENS Efeito farmacológico imediato Material esterilizado Pessoal competente Irritação no local da aplicação Facilidade de intoxicação Acidente tromboembólico VIA INTRAVENOSA - COMPLICAÇÕES Flebites, tromboflebites, acidentes embólicos Infecções Extravasamento Necrose Sobrecarga circulatória Reações alérgicas
  37. 37. Medicação Parenteral PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA ADMINISTRAÇÃO PARENTERAL: O termo parenteral provém do grego “para” (ao lado) e “enteros”(tubo digestivo), significando a administração de medicamentos “ao lado do tubo digestivo” ou sem utilizar o trato gastrointestinal. Esta via é indicada para administração de medicamentos a pacientes inconscientes, com distúrbios gastrointestinais e nos pacientes impossibilitados de engolir. É indicada ainda quando se espera uma ação mais rápida da droga, na administração de medicamentos que se tornam ineficientes em contato com o suco digestivo. A via parenteral consiste na administração de medicamentos através das seguintes vias: Vias Diretas:  Injeção Subcutânea: Uma medicação injetada nos tecidos adiposos (gordura), abaixo da pele, se move mais rapidamente para a corrente sangüínea do que por via oral. A injeção subcutânea permite uma administração medicamentosa mais lenta e gradual que a injeção intramuscular, ela também provoca um mínimo traumatismo tecidual e comporta um pequeno risco de atingir vasos sanguíneos de grande calibre e nervos. Absorvida principalmente através dos capilares, as medicações recomendadas para injeção subcutânea incluem soluções aquosas e suspensões não irritantes contidas em 0,5 a 2,0 ml de líquido. A heparina e a insulina, por exemplo, são geralmente administradas via subcutânea. Para os casos emergências de reação anafilática, pode-se administrar adrenalina 1:1000 pm via subcutânea. Os locais mais comuns de injeção subcutânea são a face externa da porção superior do braço,face anterior da coxa, tecido frouxo do abdômen inferior, região glútea e dorso superior. A injeção é realizada atravésde uma agulha relativamente curta.Ela é contra -indicada em locais inflamados, edemaciados, cicatrizados ou cobertos por uma mancha, marca de nascença ou outra lesão. Elas também podem ser contra-indicadas em pacientes com alteração nos mecanismos de coagulação . Áreas de injeção subcutânea Modo de Aplicação:  Selecione um local de injeção apropriado;  Limpe o local da injeção com um chumaço de algodão com álcool, iniciando pelo centro do local e movendo para fora em movimento circular. Permita que a pele seque sempre antes de injetar a medicação para evitar uma sensação de picada pela introdução de álcool nos tecidos subcutâneos;  Com a sua mão não dominante, agarre a pele ao redor do ponto de injeção firmemente para elevar o tecido subcutâneo, formando uma dobra de gordura de 2,5cm;
  38. 38.  Segurando a seringa com a sua mão dominante , insira a bainha da agulha entre os dedos anular e mín imo da sua outra mão enquanto agarra a pele ao redor do ponto de injeção. Puxe para trás a seringa com a sua mão dominante para descobrir a agulha agarrando a seringa como um lápis. Não toque a agulha;  Posicione a agulha com o bisel para cima;  Insira a agulha rapidamente em um único movimento. Libere a pele do paciente para evitar a injeção da medicação em um tecido comprimido e irritar as fibras nervosas;  Após a injeção, remova a agulha delicadamente (mas de forma rápida) na mesma angulação utilizada para a inserção;  Cubra o local com um chumaço de algodão com álcool e massageie delicadamente (a menos que você tenha injetado uma medicação que contra indique a massagem, como a heparina e a insulina) para distribuir a medicação e facilitar a absorção. Agulhas indicadas :10 x 6 / 7 ; 20 x 6; 20 x 7. Insira a agulha em ângulo de 45 ou 90 graus em relação a superfície epidérmica. Dependendo do comprimento da agulha e da quantidade de tecido subcutâneo no local. Injeção Intradérmica: Usada principalmente com fins de diagnóstico como em testes para alergia ou tuberculina, as injeções intradérmicas indicam quantidades pequenas, geralmente 0,5ml ou menos, dentro das camadas mais externas da pele. Por haver baixa absorção sistêmica dos agentes injetada via intradérmica, este tipo de injeção é usado principalmente para produzir um efeito local. A face ventral do antebraço é o local mais comumente utilizado por ser facilmente acessível e ausentes de pelos. Modo de Aplicação:  Limpe a superfície ventral do antebraço, com algodão embebido em álcool, e espere a pele secar;  Enquanto segura o antebraço do paciente em sua mão, puxe a pele esticando com seu polegar;  Com a sua mão livre, segure a agulha em um ângulo de 15 graus em relação ao antebraço do paciente, com a bisel da agulha virado para cima;  Insira a agulha aproximadamente 0,3 abaixo da epiderme em locais a 5 cm de intervalo. Interrompa quando o bisel da agulha estiver sob a pele e injete o antígeno lentamente. Você deve encontrar alguma resistência a ao fazer isso e deve ocorrer a formação de um vergão enquanto você injeta o antígeno;  Retire a agulha na mesma angulação em que tenha sido inserida. Injeção Intramuscular: Injeções Intramusculares depositama medicação profundamente no tecido muscular, o qualé bastante va scularizado podendo absorver rapidamente. Esta via de administração fornece uma ação sistêmica rápida e absorção de doses relativamente grandes (até 5ml em locais adequados). Pelo fato de possuir uma ação rápida, esta via é utilizada em
  39. 39. quadros de Reação Anafilática, através da administração Intramuscular de Betametazona ou Dexametasona (Disprospan R ou Decadron R ), como conduta emergencial. As injeções intramusculares são recomendadas para os pacientes não cooperativos ou aqueles que não podem tomar a medicação via oral e para as medicações que são alteradas pelo suco digestivo. Os tecidos musculares possuem poucos nervos sensoriais, permitindo na injeção uma administração menos dolorosa de medicações irritantes. O local de uma injeção intramuscular deve ser escolhido cuidadosamente, levando em consideração o estado físico geral do paciente e a proposta da injeção. As injeções intramusculares são contra -indicadas em pacientes com mecanismo de coagulação prejudicados, em pacientes com doença vascular periférica oclusiva, edema e choque, porque estas moléstias prejudicam a absorção periférica. Além de não serem administrado em locais inflamado, edemaciado ou irritado ou ainda em locais com manchas de nascença, tecido cicatrizado ou outras lesões . Modo de Aplicação:  Escolha um local adequado para a injeção. Os músculos glúteos são geralmente utilizados em adultos sadios, embora o músculo deltóide possa ser utilizado para uma injeção de pequeno volume (2ml ou menos). Para neonatos e crianças, o músculo vasto lateral da coxa é mais utilizado porque é geralmente mais desenvolvido e não contem nervosgrandesou vasos sangüíneoscalibrosos,minimizando o risco de uma lesão grave.O músculo reto anterior também pode ser utilizado em neonatos, mas geralmente é contra-indicado em adultos.  Limpe a pele com algodão e álcool e aguarde a pele secar;  Com os dedos polegar e indicador da sua mão não dominante, agarre suavemente a pele do local da injeção;  Posicione a seringa em um ângulo de 90 graus em relação à epiderme. Insira a agulha rápida e firmemente através das camadas dérmicas, profundamente até o músculo;  Após a injeção, remova a agulha em um ângulo de 90 graus;  Massageie o músculo relaxado para ajudar a distribuir a medicação e ajudar a promover a absorção. Agulhas indicadas: 25 x 7/8; 30x 7/8 Injeção Intra-óssea: Quando for difícil ou impossível à infusão venosa rápida, a infusão intra-óssea permite a disposição de líquidos, medicações ou sangue total na medula óssea. Executada em neonatos e crianças, esta técnica é utilizada em emergências como parada cardiopulmonar ou colapso circulatório, hipopotassemia, provocada por lesão traumática ou desidratação, estado epilético, estado asmático, queimaduras, pseudo-afogamento e septicemia opressiva. Injeção Intra-articular: Uma injeção intra-articular deposita as medicações diretamente na cavidade articular para aliviar a dor, ajudar a preservar a função, prevenir contraturas e retardar a atrofia muscular. As medicações geralmente administradas via intra-articular incluem corticosteróide, anestésicos e lubrificantes. É contra-indicada em pacientes com infecção articular, fratura ou instabilidade articular ou infecção fúngica sistêmica (GODMAN & GILMAN,1997).
  40. 40. Injeção Intra-Venosa ou Endovenosa: É a administração de uma droga diretamente na veia, a fim de obter uma ação imediata do medicamento. A medicação poderá ser administrada em qualquer veia periférica acessível, mas com preferência para:  Dobra do Cotovelo: Basílica, Mediana e Cefálica;  Antebraço;  Dorso das mãos. A medicação poderá ser administrada ainda em veias profundas, por meio de cateteres endovenosos introduzidos por punção ou flebotomia. Esta via é utilizada em casos de emergência na qual o paciente se encontra inconsciente, como por exemplo, nos casos de Crise Hipoglicêmica, onde a conduta seria a administração de Glicose 50% por via intra-venosa . Modo de aplicação:  Após o preparo da medicação, pedir ao paciente para abrir e fechar a mão diversas vezes, com o braço voltado para baixo (para melhorar a visualização das veias);  Escolher a veia, garrotear sem compressão exagerada, acima do local escolhido;  Pedir ao paciente para fechar a mão e manter o braço imóvel;  Fazer uma antissepsia ampla no sentido de baixo para cima;  Expelir todo o ar da seringa; com a mão esquerda, esticar a pele, fixar a veia e segurar o algodão embebido em álcool;  Colocar o bisel voltado para cima, segurar o canhão da agulha com o dedo indicador da mão direita, e a seringa com os demais dedos;  Introduzir a agulha e após o refluxo de sangue na seringa, pedir para o paciente abrir a mão, e com a mão esquerda retirar o garrote;  Administrar a medicação, retirar a agulha e comprimir com algodão embebido no álcool, sem massagear . Observações importantes: A solução deve ser cristalina, não oleosa e não conter flocos em suspensão; Retirar todo ar da seringa, para não deixar entrar ar na circulação; Aplicar lentamente, observando as reações do paciente; Verificar se a agulha permanece na veia durante a aplicação; Retirar a agulha na presença de hematoma, infiltração ou dor.A nova picada deverá ser em outro local, de preferência em outro membro.  Via Intra-arterial: É raramente empregada, por dificuldades técnicas e riscos que oferece.
  41. 41. A justificativa de uso tem sido obter altas concentrações locais de fármacos, antes de ocorrer sua diluição por toda circulação. Uma variante dessa é a via intracardíaca, hoje em desuso, desde que foi substituída pela punção de grandes vasos venosos para administrar fármacos em reanimação cardio-respiratória (GODMAN & GILMAN,1997). Vias Indiretas:  Via Cutânea: A pele apresenta efetiva barreira à passagem de substâncias. No entanto medicamentos podem ser administrados por via cutânea para obtenção fundamentalmente de efeitos tópicos. Sob certas circunstâncias produzem efeitos sistêmicos, terapêuticos ou tóxicos. A absorção depende da área de exposição, difusão do fármaco na derme (alta lipossolubilidade), temperatura e estado de hidratação da pele. As formas farmacêuticas comumente empregadas são soluções, cremes, pomadas, óleos, loções, ungüentos, geléias e adesivos sólidos, esses destinados à absorção transcutânea para obtenção de efeitos sistêmicos. As mucosas ricamente vascularizadas permitem fácil absorção de princípios ativos. Fármacos administrados diretamente sobre a mucosa tem ação local ou, se captadas pela circulação sanguínea, sistêmica (TIMBY,2001).
  42. 42. Teória das Necessidades Humanas Básicas PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA
  43. 43. Oxigenoterapia PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA A terapia é uma intervenção terapêutica para melhorar a oxigenação das células, administrando-se mais oxigênio do que os 21% já existentes na atmosfera. Fontes de oxigênio:  Tomada de parede;  Tanque portátil;  Unidade de oxigênio;  Concentrador de oxigênio;  Aparelhos de oxigênio: O oxigênio pode ser administrado de várias formas. Os aparelhos de oxigênio mais comum são os óculos nasal, as máscaras, a tenda facial, o colarinho de traqueostomia e a peça T. Óculos nasal: É uma sonda côncava colocada no interior das narinas do paciente. O óculos é preso no local, enrolando-se o mesmo ao redor das orelhas e ajustando-se a medida bob o queixo, ou pode ser usada uma fita elástica em torno da cabeça do paciente. É o recurso ideal para aqueles pacientes que têm doenças pulmonares crônicas. Máscaras: Simples, ressuscitação parcial, impede nova respiração e máscara de Venturi Máscara simples: É colocada sobre o nariz e a boca é presa com uma tira elástica. Essa máscara facilita a adminstração de níveis elevados de oxigênio. Máscara para ressuscitação parcial: É acoplada a uma bolsa que funciona como reservatório. O primeiro 1/3 do ar exalado fica reservado. Máscara que impede nova respiração: Semelhante à máscara para ressuscitação parcial, a não ser pelo fato de a totalidade de ar exalado que sai das narinas sair da máscara, em vez de entrar parcialmente no reservatório. É recomendada para pacientes que necessitam de elevadas concentrações de oxigênio. Máscara de Venturi: Apresenta uma sonda grande e com formato anelado, que se estende a partir da máscara. Permite que somente quantidades específicas de ar ambiental misturem-se ao oxgênio. Tenda facial: É colocada com folga ao redor do rosto. Pode ser usada com pacientes com traumas ou queimaduras no rosto. Colarinho de traqeostomia: É um recurso aplicado à volta do pescoço do paciente para obter uma traqeostomia, orifício na traquéia através do qual um paciente respira. Desemenha funções de oxigenação e umidificação. Peça T: Ajsta-se a uma sonda de traqueostomia ou a uma sonda endotraqueal.
  44. 44. Sistema Respiratório Os mecanismos de obtenção, difusibilidade, transporte e eliminação de gases respiratórios (Oxigênio e Gás Carbônico) e de suas ligações com o sistema circulatório fazem parte da fisiologia do sistema respiratório. A primeira parte depende da difusão dos gases nas membranas e epitélios permeáveis do corpo ou dos órgãos respiratórios. A segunda parte é executada pelo sangue, com pigmentos respiratórios transportando estes gases. A terceira parte é a difusão dos gases entre o sangue e as células, podendo ocorrer então a respiração celular nas mitocôndrias. Nos pulmões ocorre o processo de hematose, ou seja, o oxigênio e gás carbônico por difusão, transformam sangue venoso em arterial.ambiente. Oxigenoterapia LAVOISIER, ANTOINE : químico francês (1743 − 1794). Lavoisier mostrou que o ar não é um elemento, mas uma mistura de gases. Também mostrou que a água é um composto de hidrogênio e oxigênio. Ele iniciou o sistema de nomeação de compostos e deu nome a muitos elementos.Lavoisier também explicou que a combustão é uma reação com o oxigênio do ar. Conceito Consiste na administração de oxigênio numa concentração de pressão superior à encontrada na atmosfera ambiental para corrigir e atenuar deficiência de oxigênio ou hipóxia. Considerações Gerais: - O oxigênio é um gás inodoro, insípido, transparente e ligeiramente mais pesado do que o ar; - O oxigênio alimenta a combustão; - O oxigênio necessita de um fluxômetro e um regulador de pressão para ser liberado; - A determinação de gases arteriais é o melhor método para averiguar a necessidade e a eficácia da oxigenoterapia;
  45. 45. - podem ou não existir outros sinais de hipóxia como a cianose. Avaliação Clínica do Paciente: Sinais de hipóxia são: - Sinais respiratórios: Taquipnéia, respiração laboriosa (retração intercostal, batimento de asa do nariz), cianose progressiva; - Sinais cardíacos: Taquicardia (precoce), bradicardia, hipotensão e parada cardíaca (subseqüentes ao 1°); - Sinais neurológicos: Inquietação, confusão, prostração, convulsão e coma; - Outros: Palidez. FORMAS DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE OXIGÊNIO (não invasivas) Os sistemas de administração de O2 podem ser classificados em: De baixo fluxo ou fluxo variável (prong nasal, máscara facial, cateter nasofaríngeo) a) cânula nasal - é empregado quando o paciente requer uma concentração média ou baixa de O2. É relativamente simples e permite que o paciente converse, alimente, sem interrupção de O2. 1- Vantagens: - Conforto maior que no uso do cateter; - Economia, n~]ao necessita ser removida; - Convivência - pode comer, falar, sem obstáculos; - Facilidade de manter em posição. 2- Desvantagens: - Não pode ser usada por pacientes com problemas nos condutos nasais; - Concentração de O2 inspirada desconhecida; - De pouca aceitação por crianças pequenas; - Não permite nebulização. b) Cateter Nasal - Visa administrar concentrações baixas a moderadas de O2. É de fácil aplicação, mas nem sempre é bem tolerada principalmente por crianças. 1- Vantagens: - Método econômico e que utiliza dispositivos simples; - Facilidade de aplicação. 2- Desvantagens: - Nem sempre é bem tolerado em função do desconforto produzido; - A respiração bucal diminui a fração inspirada de O2; - Irritabilidade tecidual da nasofaringe; - Facilidade no deslocamento do cateter; - Não permite nebulização;
  46. 46. - Necessidade de revezamento das narinas a cada 8 horas. c) Máscara simples As máscaras têm seu uso limitado por dois fatores: Não existem modelos e tamanhos variáveis que se adaptem a todos os tipos de face, ocorrendo grande variação da FiO2, conforme o padrão ventilatório do paciente. Com isto, há desperdício de 2/3 do O2. O fluxo mínimo necessário é de l L/min, o que torna seu uso praticamente inviável. Os principais problemas são: úlceras de pressão em face e orelhas, risco de aspiração, desconforto pelo calor e sensação claustr ofóbica. De alto fluxo ou fluxo fixo (máscara de Venturi) Máscara de Venturi - Constitui o método mais seguro e exato para liberar a concentração necessária de oxigênio, sem considerar a profundidade ou freqüência da respiração. Fornece alto fluxo de O2 ao nariz e boca através de uma máscara com um dispositivo que mistura ar e O2 para que a concentração seja constante, conectada a um umidificador e esta ao fluxômetro da fonte de O2. -O O2 entra em jato de alta velocidade e o ar ambiente entra pela aberturas laterais da máscara e do dispositivo misturando-se com o O2 / indicado quando concentração de O2 deve ser precisa e constante -Concentração de O2 varia de 24% a 50% Efeitos Tóxicos e Colaterais na Administração de O2 - Em pacientes portadores de DPOC, a administração de altas concentrações de O2 eliminará o estímulo respiratório - apnéia; - Resseca a mucosa do sistema respiratório;
  47. 47. - Altas concentrações de O2 (acima de 50%) por tempo prolongado ocasionam alterações pulmonares (atelectasias, hemorragia e outros); - Altas concentrações de O2 (acima de 100%) há ação tóxica sobre os vasos da retina, determinando a fibroplasia retrolenticular. Cuidados com o O2 e com sua Administração - Não administra-lo sem o redutor de pressão e o fluxômetro; - Colocar umidificador com água destilada ou esterilizada até o nível indicado; - Colocar aviso de "Não Fumar" na porta do quarto do paciente; - Controlar a quantidade de litros por minutos; - Observar se a máscara ou cateter estão bem adaptados e em bom funcionamento; - Trocar diariamente a cânula, os umidificadores, o tubo e outros equipamentos expostos à umidade; - Avaliar o funcionamento do aparelho constantemente observando o volume de água do umidificador e a quantidade de litros por minuto; - Explicar as condutas e as necessidades da oxigenoterapia ao paciente e acompanhantes e pedir para não fumar; - Observar e palpar o epigástrio para constatar o aparecimento de distensão; - Fazer revezamento das narinas a cada 8 horas (cateter); - Avaliar com freqüência as condições do paciente, sinais de hipóxia e anotar e dar assistência adequada; - Manter vias aéreas desobstruídas; - Manter os torpedos de O2 na vertical, longe de aparelhos elétricos e de fontes de calor; - Controlar sinais vitais.
  48. 48. Aspiração das Vias Aéreas e Administração de Medicamentos por Via Inalatória PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA Aspiração Traqueobrônquica A aspiração traqueobrônquica é um recurso mecânico simples e importante na rotina hospitalar. É amplamente utilizado em pacientes de unidade de terapia intensiva, sob ventilação mecânica ou não, ou em pacientes de leito hospitalar que não consegue expelir voluntariamente as secreções pulmonares. É um procedimento invasivo, intensamente utilizado pela fisioterapia respiratória, com o objetivo de remover secreções traqueobrônquicas e orofaríngeas, favorecendo a melhora na permeabilidade das vias aéreas e, com isso, melhorando a ventilação pulmonar . A aspiração traqueobrônquica é indicada aospacientesque não conseguem tossir ou expelir naturalmente o acúmulo de secreção pulmonar, como pacientes em coma ou mentalmente confusos, no pós- operatório, politraumatizados, em pacientes com doenças pulmonares, traqueostomizados ou com tubo endotraqueal. Nas vias aéreas de pacientes com exaustão e fraqueza muscular respiratória que não estão respirando espontaneamente,a aspiração traqueobrônquica é necessária para suplementar seusesforçose promover a limpeza das secreções presentes. Outros pacientes, respirando espontaneamente, podem estar fracos ou incapazes de tossir, por confusão mental, dor ou fraqueza; nessas circunstâncias,a aspiração também é indicada,até mesmo para estimular o reflexo da tosse e favorecer a limpeza das secreções pulmonares. Além disso, a aspiração traqueobrônquica pode também evitar ou reverter uma atelectasia, aumentar a capacidade residual funcional (CRF) e facilitar as trocas gasosas. Tipos de Aspiração A aspiração traqueobrônquica pode ser realizada através da boca (orotraqueal), nariz (nasotraqueal) ou traqueostomia (endotraqual). Tanto a orotraqueal quanto a nasotraqueal causam desconforto para o paciente e só devem ser realizadas quanto absolutamente necessário, ou seja, quando o paciente esta impossibilitado de tossir de forma produtiva, incapazde eliminar as secreções que obstruem suas vias aéreas, podendo sofrer um colapso pulmonar, com redução da complacências e riscos de infecção. Estes dois tipos de aspiração (nasotraqueal e orotraqueal) são potencialmente mais perigosos do que a aspiração endotraqueal (através de um tubo traqueal), pois, se ocorrer um espasmo, os pulmões não podem ser rapidamente reexpandidos na tentativa de introduzir o cateter pela laringe. Em casos como este, pode ocorrer hipoxemia e até a morte. No entanto a aspiração traqueal pode ser particularmente importante quando a doença respiratória está associada a uma grande quantidade de secreção purulenta. A técnica de aspiração orotraqueal ou nasotraqueal requer algumas condições e cuidados, como colocar o paciente em flexão de pescoço e hiperextensão de cabeça com a boca aberta e a língua para fora quando se trata da orotraqueal; sempre que necessário, o paciente devera estar com os braços fixados no leito. O fisioterapeuta devera usar luvas estéreis e tomar todo o cuidado para não contaminar a sonda ou cateter que será introduzido nas vias aéreas do paciente o mais rápido possível. É comum haver um fechamento glótico impedindo que a sonda continue a ganhar trajeto na laringe e na traquéia; quando isso ocorre, aconselha-se aguardar o momento de uma inpiraçao (quando o paciente ira relaxar ou abrir a glote) para introduzi-la por completo. Deve-se aspirar o máximo possível de secreção e evitar ferimentos nas vias aéreas. No tipo endotraqueal, para executar de forma correta a aspiração, deve-se abrir a ponta do papel deve-se abrir a ponta do papel da sonda estéril, adapta- la à conexão do vácuo e em seguida vestir a luva estéril, segurando- a com uma das mãos e com a outra desconectando o respirador,se for o caso.Em seguida,introduz-se o cateter na traquéia do paciente através do tubo endotraqueal ou traqueostomia. O cateter estará ligado a um sistema aspirador e, então, a aspiração é realizada quando a ponta do cateter estivar no interior da traquéia. O tempo de introdução da sonda
  49. 49. deve ser o mais rápido possível. E a retirada deve ser cuidadosa permitindo a limpeza das secreções com o mínimo de dano à parede traqueal. Este procedimento deve ser feito com uma duração não superior a 15 segundos, pois o fator tempo é um determinante muito importante na aspiração, podendo acarretar sérios problemas ao paciente, já que, juntamente com as secreções aspira-se ar. Neste momento, o conteúdo aéreo nos pulmões fica reduzido. Pequenas quantidades de soro fisiológico (10-20 ml) podem ser instiladas intrabronquicamente para fluidificar e mobilizar as secreções estimulando a tosse e facilitando a remoção das secreções espessas. Quando há risco de formação de atelectasias, devido à rolha de secreção,associa-se a utilização do ambu, sempre seguindo os cuidados de assepsia indicados. Existem falhas na manipulação e na escolha dos materiais utilizados. De preferência, devem ser sondas traqueais maleáveis, descartáveis, com três orifícios na extremidade distal, dispostos lateralmente e na ponta, para que não haja colabamento da traquéia, nem aspiração da mucosa traqueal, que poderia provocar ulcerações e sangramento. A introdução e retirada da sonda consiste em uma forma errônea da utilização dessa técnica, pois isso so favorece a erosão endotraqueal e acaba por não remover quantidades superiores de secreção. O suporte de oxigênio deve ser indicado de acordo com o quadro clínico do paciente. Técnica - Pocisione o paciente adequadamente - Explique ao paciente o que você vai fazer - Fixe o regulador da aspiração em 100 a 120 mmhg - Usando técnica estéril, abra o pacote contendo o cateter de aspiração e coloque a luva. - Com a mão enluvada, fixe o cateter ao tubo de aspiração - Hiperoxigene o paciente (FiO2 = 100%) - Passe o cateter de aspiração pela via aérea, sem vácuo, até que o reflexo da tosse seja provocado ou encontrar uma resistência. - O cateter não deve permanecer na via aérea por mais de 15 segundos; o cateter é retirado gradualmente. - Hiperoxigene (por uma bolsa auto-inflável ou mesmo pelo ventilador) o paciente antes de reintroduzir o cateter de aspiração na via aérea. - A instalação na via aérea de 3 a 5 ml de água estéril pode ser útil para soltar secreções espessas. - Fixe o oxigênio no valor pré-aspiração - Enrole o cateter de aspiração ao redor dos dedos com a luva e então, remova a luva sobre ele. - A aspiração pode ser fechada. - Lave as mãos. - Realizar higiene nasal e oral freqüente após a aspiração. Resultados da aspiração - A ausculta pulmonar após a aspiração deve apresentar diminuição dos ruídos adventícios. - A radiografia de tórax deve mostrar evolução positiva progressiva do quadro. - O resultado da gasometria arterial deve indicar melhora na relação ventilação/perfusão do paciente. - O aspecto da secreção (espessa, fluída, espumosa) aspirada indica o nível de hidratação e umidificação. - A cor (clara, amarela, purulenta) e o resultado da amostra encaminhada para cultura indicam ausência ou melhora da infecção. - A quantidade da secreção aspirada serve de parâmetro para prescrever a freqüência das próximas aspirações. - A aspiração pode ser seguida de uma drenagem postural e técnicas manuais e o treinamento respiratório. Complicações A aspiração em pacientes sob ventilação mecânica expõe-nos a sérios riscos, devendo ser feita cuidadosa e criteriosamente para evitar complicações serias ao paciente. A aspiração é um procedimento importante e
  50. 50. aparentemente simples para remoção de secreções.No entanto,ela é muitas vezes utilizada sem critériose cuidados necessários, acabando por acarretar efeitos nocivos ao paciente, como hipoxemia, atelectasia, arritmias e infecções. - Hipoxemia: a aspiração não somente interrompe a seqüência da ventilação artificial, mas, alem disso pode obstruir temporariamente a passagem se ar nas vias aéreas e aspirar gás intrapulmonar. Alem disso, tem sido demonstrado que a aspiração pode oxigenar um decréscimo significativo na oxigenação arterial (hipoxemia), constatado pela medida de pressão parcial de oxigênio (PaO2) após o procedimento de aspiração.Isso ocorre provavelmente porque o cateter capta tanto secreções como oxigênio das vias aéreas pulmonares. A hipoxemia produzida pela aspiração esta diretamente relacionada com a duração do procedimento; portanto, deve-se limitar este tempo a um total de 12 a 15 segundos, em média. - Arritmia: a queda da PaO2 é um importante fator clinico, pois, nos pacientes que tem alto shunt pulmonar ou serio comprometimento cardiovascular, a hipoxemia pode causar arritmias cardíacas significativas. Com essas considerações, fica evidente que a hipoxemia e a estimulação traqueal podem ocorrer durante a aspiração e que ambas podem causar mudanças na função cardíaca,pois a estimulação traquealem pessoas normais pode provocar aumento da atividade simpática, resultando em taquicardia e hipertensão arterial. Ao utilizar esse procedimento o fisioterapeuta ou qualquer profissional devera levar em conta varias características, como diagnostico, ajustes nos ventiladores e gases do sangue arterial antes da aspiração, evitando alterações fisiológicas importantes e nocivas aos pacientes. Outra característica é a idade dos pacientes; crianças e idosos com baixo volume do fechamento apresentam maior probabilidade de sofrer oclusão de pequenas vias aéreas. Alem da diminuição na PaO2 a aspiração traqueal acarreta diminuição na saturação de oxigênio. Assim, utilizando um oximetro de pulso, pode -se constatar redução na saturação de oxigênio sanguíneo durante a aspiração. Os métodos mais comuns para prevenir a dessaturacão e a hipoxemia pós-aspiracão, a fim de reverter os efeitos prejudiciais da aspiração, são hiperinsuflacão pulmonar através da conexão do ventilador durante a execução da técnica e aumen to de FiO2 para 100% (hiperoxigenacão) antes, durante e depois da aspiração, como um meio de restituir o oxigênio. Outra variável que pode sofrer alterações como manobra de aspiração é a pressão arterial, que pode apresentar significativo aumento com repetição da manobra. Esse fato tem importância fundamental em pacientes neurológicos com hipertensão intracraniana, quando pode ocorrer piora do quadro clínico. - Atelectasia: a aspiração também pode resultar em traumatismos mecânicos à arvore brônquica, podendo levar à atelectasia dependendo do cateter utilizado e do tempo de duração da aspiração. O grau de colapso pulmonar dependendo da pressão negativa utilizada para o procedimento,no qual,se forem utilizados altos valores de pressão negativa ou se o tubo for ocluido completamente pelo cateter,podem ocorrer maciçasatelectasias,causando redução de volume total de oxigênio dos pulmões. Sendo assim justifica-se a utilização de um controle mais rigoroso da pressão e do tempo de duração do procedimento, pois a atelectasia pode ser causada tanto por aspiração forçada como prolongada. Os traumatismos mecânicos ocasionados pela aspiração traqueobrônquica podem acarretar alterações da mecânica pulmonar, apresentando eventuais mudanças na complacência pulmonar do p aciente. A aspiração é uma técnica simples, mas, além de ser desagradávelpara o paciente,provoca muitos efeitos adversos, incluindo-se os riscos de infecção, o que pode ser minimizado por uma correta escolha da técnica, do tamanho do cateter, da pressão negativa e da regulação do tempo de aspiração. A assepsia é fundamental na aspiração.
  51. 51. Necessidade Humana Básica de Nutrição PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA Nutrição - 04 Processos 1- Ingestão: Trazer o alimento e fluido para dentro do trato digestivo. 2- Digestão: É o processo de desdobramento, que transforma pedaços grandes do alimento em estruturas muito menos, que podem então ser absorvidas através do intestino até o sangue e a linfa. 3- Absorsão: É a mudança do alimento digerido do trato gastro-intestinal para o sangue ou linfa para ser transportado as células do organismo. 4- Eliminação: É o processo de desembaraçar-se de substâncias indesejáveis ou presentes em quantidades excessivas, por ingestão em quantidades superiores ao que o organismo necessita, ou produzidas no seu próprio interior como resultado do metabolismo celular. FATORES QUE AFETAM AS NECESSIDADES NUTRICIONAIS DO ORGANISMO: Fatores que aumentam: Fatores que diminue m: - Período de crescimento rápido - Cessação de crescimento - Reparação Tissular - Jejum e Desnutrição - Temperaturas corporais elevadas - Vida Sedentária - Aumento da atividade muscular - Repouso no leito - Sexo - Imobilidade - Medicações - Infecções ou doenças - Stress - Perda de líquidos corporais FATORES ASSOCIADOS COM NECESSIDADES NUTRICIONAIS NÃO ATENDIDAS 1- Fatores afetando a ingestão dos alimentos - Mastigação (Dentadura) - Deglutição - Coordenação mão-boca (A.V.C.) 2- Fatores afetando a digestão e absorção - Alteração na função das várias partes do sistema digestivo (problemas com mobilização, regulação e secreção de sucos digestivos, trauma) - Medicação DADOS ASSOCIADOS COM NECESSIDADES NUTRICIONAIS NÃO ATENDIDAS: Dados Objetivos: - Cabelo quebradiço, seco, sem brilho - Pele, áreas mais claras, seca e escamosa - Lábios rachados - Língua excessivamente avermelhada ou pálida - Dentes cariados, gengiva com sangramento - Unhas finas e quebradiças
  52. 52. - Gordura inadequada - Crescimento retardado para a idade Dados Subjetivos: - Anorexia - Consumo de álcool - Fadiga excessiva - Aflição para pensar claramente - Cefaléias - Prática de dietas drásticas - Problemas com digestão - Dificuldade em mastigar ou deglutir - Perda de olfato ou paladar - Depressão prolongada INTERVENÇÕES DE ENFERMAGEM PARA FACILITAR A SATISFAÇÃO DAS NECESSIDADES NUTRICIONAIS: - Avaliação inicial para coleta de dados básicos - Dietas terapêuticas para reequilíbrio da necessidade de nutrição - dieta branda, geral, laxativa, líquida hipercalórica, hipossódica, hiperprotéica e etc Fornecimento de nutrição ao paciente - 3 meios - Via Oral - Via gástrica e intestino delgado: Sondas Nasogástricas, Nasoenteral - Via Parenteral: Via Venosa exclusiva para Nutrição Parenteral ASSISTÊNCIA ALIMENTAÇÃO - VIA ORAL 1- Elevar a cabeceira 2- Lavar as mãos do paciente 3- Verificar se a dieta está correta 4- Aproximar a dieta 5- Verificar o aspecto da dieta 6- Auxiliar a alimentação 7- Observar temperatura adequada para a ingestão da dieta 8- Observar se o rítmo oferecido está adequado para a ingestão da dieta 9- Observar engasgos, vômitos e aspirações da dieta 10- Observar preferências 11- Recompor a unidade após o término do procedimento FATORES QUE FAVORECEM A DIGESTÃO E ASSIMILAÇÃO DOS ALIMENTOS: 1- Boa aparência e cheiro agradável dos alimentos 2- Satisfazer preferências individuais (se possível) 3- Ausência de emoções fortes 4- Ausência de fadiga mental e física 5- Regularidade no horário das refeições 6- Ambiente agradável e calmo 7- Paciente limpo e livre de roupas úmidas ou sujas ALIMENTAÇÃO POR SONDA NASOGÁSTRICA: Sonda nasogástrica: Consiste na introdução de uma sonda de levine, de calibres variados, através do nariz ou da boca até a cavidade gástrica para fins diagnósticos ou terapêuticos permanecendo: -Aberta: Drenar a secreção existente na cavidade gástrica. -Fechada: Alimentar ou medicar pacientes impossibilitados de deglutir
  53. 53. Finalidades: - Alimentação: pacientes impossibilitados de deglutir - Lavagem gástrica - Coleta de material para exames - suco gástrico - Alívio de distensões abdominais Formas de Alimentação por Sonda ALIMENTAÇÃO EM BOLUS:grande volume (250 a 400 ml) de 4 a 6 vezes ao dia. Distende o estômago,gerando desconforto e risco de refluxo. ALIMENTAÇÃO INTERMITENTE:enchimento gradual do estômago(250 a 400 ml) de 4 a 6 vezes ao dia de forma lenta,entre 30 à 60 minutos. ALIMENTAÇÃO CÍCLICA: dada continuamente por um período de 8 à 12 horas,seguido de pausa de 12 à 16 horas.Intercaladas com alimentação oral. ALIMENTAÇÃO CONTÍNUA: introdução de volume pequeno de líquido nutritivo sem interrupções.Usar bomba alimentadora: cerca de 1,5 ml/minuto.Diminui os riscos de refluxo. RESÍDUO GÁSTRICO: não pode ultrapassar 100 ml. TÉCNICA DE SONDA NASOGÁSTRICA: Materiais: - Sonda de Levine - Lubrificante - Gaze - Esparadrapo - Toalha - Estetoscópio - Copo com água - Extensão para SNG S/N - Coletor - Adaptador de fixação de sonda - Seringa PROCEDIMENTO - SNG 1- Lavar as mãos 2- Reunir o material 3- Orientar o paciente sobre o que será feito e posicionar o paciente em posição de FOWLER 4- Medir a sonda do lóbulo inferior da orelha base do nariz, e daí até o apêndice xifóide; marcar nessa porção com esparadrapo 5- Colocar a toalha de rosto sobre o tórax do paciente 6- Lubrificar 10 cm da Sonda 7- Passar a Sonda atravésde uma das narinas(a mais desobstruída),solicitando ao paciente apósa introdução da parte lubrificada, para flexionar o pescoço (queixo próximo ao tórax) e que o mesmo colabore, engolindo a Sonda quando esta passar pela garganta 8- Observar tosse e cianose, sendo que na presença das mesmas retirar a sonda e reiniciar o procedimento 9- Introduzir a Sonda pelo esôfago até a porção marcada com o esparadrapo Verificar se a Sonda está no Estômago através dos seguintes Testes: 1- Mergulhar a parte externa da Sonda em um copo d’água , quando a Sonda encontra-se mal posicionada a água borbulha - Sonda retirada 2- Colocar o diafragma do estetoscópio na região abdominal (localização do estômago) e injetar 20 ml de ar rapidamente auscultados pelo estetoscópio 3- Aspirar com a seringa o conteúdo gástrico, ao aspirar sucos e resíduos gástricos, evidencia-se que a sonda está no estômago
  54. 54. Após o teste certificar-se de que a sonda está no estômago - Limpar a testa do paciente - Fixar a sonda - Mantê-la aberta ou fechada conforme prescrição - Deixar o paciente confortável - Retirar o material - Registrar o procedimento e reações que ocorram durante o mesmo - SNG Aberta - Conexão com a extensão e frasco coletor - Controle diário do volume e características da drenagem ASPIRAÇÃO GÁSTRICA: É a retirada de ar ou conteúdo gástrico. Finalidade: Retirar material para exame, diminuir ou prevenir as distensões abdominais por retenção de líquidos no estômago. Material: - Gaze - Seringa de 20 ml - Cuba-rim Procedimentos Aspiração gástrica: 1- Lavar as mãos 2- Reunir o material 3- Orientar o paciente o que será feito 4- Dobrar a SNG e desconectá-la da extensão, protegendo-a com gaze 5- Conectar a seringa a extremidade da sonda nasogástrica desdobrar a sonda, aspirar, dobrar novamente a sonda, desconectar a seringa e desprezar o conteúdo gástrico na cuba-rim 6- Repetir o procedimento tantas vezes quantas forem necessárias 7- Medir o volume da secreção aspirada 8- Remover o material LAVAGEM GÁSTRICA É a limpeza ou irrigação do estômago, onde se introduz líquido na cavidade gástrica e em seguida, faz-se a remoção do mesmo. Finalidade: - Retirar o conteúdo gástrico excessivo ou nocivo (intoxicação de medicamentos ou alimentar, retenção de alimentos não digeridos) - Preparar a cavidade gástrica para exames ou cirurgias - Estancar hemorragias gástricas ou esofágica (realizada com solução gelada) Material: - Seringa e ou frasco de soro (equipo) - Balde - Jarro - Cuba-rim - Gaze - Toalha Procedimentos: 1- Lavar as mãos 2- Reunir o material 3- Orientar o paciente o que será feito 4- Colocar o paciente em decúbito dorsal, proteger o tórax com a toalha. Nos inconscientes, colocá-los com a cabeceira ligeiramente elevada 5- Aspirar na seringa a solução que está no jarro,conectar a seringa na sonda dobrada,desdobrá-la e introduzir a solução, pode-se também conectar um equipo ao frasco de soro e ligá-lo a sonda
  55. 55. 6- Virar a extremidade da sonda para o balde, que deve se localizar em nível inferior 7- Repetir a técnica quantas vezes forem necessárias 8- Deixar o paciente confortável 9- Remover o material 10- Registrar reações que ocorram durante o procedimento, características do líquido do retorno e volume injetado e drenado ALIMENTAÇÃO POR SONDA NASOGÁSTRICA (GAVAGEM) Consiste na introdução de alimentos líquidos no estômago através de uma sonda colocada no nariz ou na boca. Indicações: Estado de incosciência prolongada, traumas graves ou cirurgias buco-maxilares, problemas relacionados com deglutição. Material: - Seringa de 20 ml - Gazes - Copo de água - Frasco com a dieta montada com equipo de soro Procedimento para alimentação por sonda nasogástrica (gavagem) 1- Lavar as os 2- Reunir o material 3- Orientar o paciente o que será feito 4- Verificar a temperatura da dieta preparada pelo S.N.D. 5- Retirar o ar do equipo conectado ao frasco,fechá-lo bem e levá-lo até a cabeceira juntamente com o restante do material 6- Posicionar o paciente em posição de Fowler (45) se o paciente tiver condições 7- Colocar frasco com a dieta no suporte apropriado, próximo a cama do paciente 8- Testar a sonda aspirando-a com a seringa 9- Lavar a sonda com 20 ml de água 10- Conectar o equipo do frasco da dieta a SNG 11- Abrir a pinça do equipo e deixar gotejar de acordo com as condições do paciente 12- Lavar a sonda com água 13- Conservar o paciente na mesma posição durante aproximadamente 20 minutos 14- Deixar o paciente confortável 15- Remover o material 16- Registrar reações que ocorrem durante o procedimento Cuidados de enfermagem - Pacientes SNG - Gavagem - Dieta fracionada - Higiene oral do paciente - Observar o tempo de duração da administração da dieta - Homogeinizar dieta enquanto está sendo infundida ALIMENTAÇÃO PELA GASTROSTOMIA Consiste na introdução de alimentos líquidosno estômago,por meio de um tubo de borracha inserido na parede abdominal. Indicação: Pacientes com lesões de boca , faringe e esôfago Material: - Funil - Dieta - Copo de água - Gaze Procedimento para alimentação pela gastrotomia 1- Lavar as mãos 2- Reunir o material
  56. 56. 3- Orientar o paciente o que será feito 4- Colocar o paciente em semi Fowler (30) 5- Adaptar a seringa ou funil na sonda, mantendo-o elevado e administrar a dieta de forma contínua e vagarosamente 6- Limpar a superfície externa da sonda com gaze se houver extravasamento 7- Após o término da dieta despejar um pouco de água para lavar a sonda e mantê-la fechada 8- Conservar o paciente na mesma posição durante aproximadamente 20 minutos 9- Deixar o paciente confortável 10- Remover o material 11- Registrar reações que ocorram durante o procedimento SONDAGEM NASOENTÉRICA Material: bandeja, sonda enteral, seringa de 20ml, esparadrapo ou micropore, copo com água, estetoscópio, luvas de procedimento. Método: - Explicar ao paciente sobre o procedimento que será realizado. - Organizar o material. - Lavar as mãos. - Posicionar o paciente em posição Fowler ou sentado. - Calçar as luvas. - Calcular até que ponto a sonda precisa ser introduzida, usa-se medir a distância desde a ponta do nariz do paciente até o lóbulo da orelha (1ª. Marca) e daí até o processo xifóide (2ª. Marca) e adicione mais 23 cm. - Para facilitar a passagem da sonda, colocar o estilete / guia, usando a seringa injete água na sonda pa ra ativar o revestimento lubrificante. Introduza o estilete / guia na sonda até que ele permaneça firme contra a ponta distal. - Escolha a narina e insira a sonda até a segunda marca. - Para verificar se a sonda está no estômago, aspirar conteúdo gástrico e injetar ar pela sonda com auxílio da seringa e auscultar com estetoscópio sobre o epigástrico do cliente. - Tirar as luvas - Faça voltas na sonda e prenda-a com fita adesiva temporariamente em uma face do rosto do paciente, caso o teste de localização sugira que a extremidade está no estômago. A fim de proporcionar uma pausa de modo que a sonda possa descer até o intestino delgado. - Prenda a sonda junto ao nariz quando a terceira marca medida estiver na extremidade do mesmo. - Verifique a colocação através de raio X. - Retire o estilete / guia, usando tração suave. - Organizar o material e deixar o paciente confortável. - Lavar as mãos. - Anotar o cuidado prestado. REMOVENDO UMA SONDA NASOGÁSTRICA  Informando que isso pode causar certo desconforto nasal;  Avaliar as funções intestinais pela ausculta da peristalse;  Posição semi-sentado ou sentado  Utilizar uma seringa na extremidade do cateter, promover um fluxo na sonda com 10 ml SF 0,9% para garantir que a sonda não tenha conteúdos gástricos que possam irritar os tecidos durante a remoção;  Retirar a fixação da sonda;  Faça um grampo na sonda dobrando-a em suas mãos;  Pedir ao paciente para segurar a respiração para fechar a epiglote. A seguir retire a sonda de forma delicada mas firme;  Durante as 24 horas seguintes, monitoruze o paciente em busca de disfunção GI. Incluindo náuseas, vômitos e distensão abdominal.
  57. 57. Promoção dos Hábitos Intestinais Regulares PROFESSOR EDSON OLIVEIRA É necessário conhecer o hábito intestinal do paciente Ter tempo para a defecação – estipular uma rotina durante o período em que a defecação é mais provável acontecer 1 hora após a refeição Ao paciente restrito oferecer a comadre ou ajudar a ir ao banheiro Proporcionar privacidade Proporcionar conforto, certificando que não haverá interrupções Após a eliminação, observar o aspecto: CARACTERÍSTICA NORMAL ANORMAL CAUSA DA ANORMALIDADE Coloração Lactente – amarela Adulto – marrom Branca, preta Vermelha Claro com gordura Ausência de bile, ingestão de ferro ou sangramento do TGI superior Sangramento do TGI inferior ou hemorróidas Má absorção de gordura Odor Característico, afetado pelo tipo de alimento Troca nociva Sangue nas fezes ou infecção Consistência Macia, formada Liquida ou dura Diarréia, absorção reduzida, constipação Freqüência Diariamente ou 2 a 3 vezes por semana Mais de 3 vezes ao dia ou menos de 1x na semana Hipo ou hipermotilidade Quantidade 150g por dia Forma Assemelha ao diâmetro do reto Estreita, formato de lápis Obstrução, peristalse rápida Constituintes Alimento não digerido, bactérias mortas, gordura, pigmento da bile, células do revestimento da mucosa intestinal, água Sangue, pus, corpos estranhos, muco, parasita Sangramento interno, infecção, objetos deglutidos, irritação e inflamação PROMOÇÃO DA DEFECAÇÃO NORMAL  POSIÇÃO AGACHADA – auxiliar aqueles que apresentam dificuldades em se agachar no vaso sanitário devido à fraqueza muscular e problemas de mobilidade  POSICIONAMENTO SOBRE A COMADRE - sentar – se sobre a comadre é desconfortável, de modo que devemos posicionar o paciente da maneira mais confortável, evitando a distensão muscular e o desconforto  Posição ideal é de Fowler
  58. 58.  CATÁRTICOS E LAXATIVOS - utilizados quando os pacientes apresentam dor, constipação ou impactação, promovendo um rápido esvaziamento do intestino. Sendo a ação do catártico muito mais eficaz  Disponíveis na forma oral, tabletes ou supositórios, sendo este último o mais indicado por ter efeito estimulante sobre a mucosa retal  Tipos comuns de laxativos e catárticos: AGENTE AÇÃO INDICAÇÕES RISCOS Formador de volume ( metilcelulose) Alto teor de fibras, absorvendo água e aumentando o volume intestinal sólido. Os agentes distendem a parece abdominal para estimular a peristalse Os agentes são menos irritantes, mais naturais e mais seguros que os catárticos Podem causar obstrução, se não misturados com no mínimo 240 ml de água. Não recomendados para pacientes com restrição de hídrica Emoliente ou umedecedor ( Docusate sódico cálcio ou potássio) Os amaciantes das fezes são detergentes que diminuem a tensão superficial das fezes, permitindo a penetração da água e da gordura. Eles podem aumentar a secreção de água pelo intestino Os agentes são utilizados para terapia em curto prazo, para aliviar o esforço à defecação São de pequeno valor para o tratamento da constipação crônica Salino ( citrato de magnésio, hidróxido de magnésio e fosfato sódico) Os agentes contêm preparados salinos não absorvíveis pelos intestinos. O efeito osmótico aumenta a secreção no intestino para agir como um estimulante da peristalse. Agem lubrificando as fezes Agentes utilizados apenas para o esvaziamento emergencial do intestino Não são utilizados no tratamento em longo prazo da constipação. Não deve ser utilizado em pacientes com restrição hídrica Estimulantes catárticos ( bisacodyl, fenolftaleina) Agem irritando a mucosa intestinal para aumentar a motilidade. Diminuem a absorção no Podem ser utilizados para preparar o intestino para exames Pode causar câimbra intensa, não são indicados para uso crônico, pois podem levar a desequilíbrios hidroeletrolíticos
  59. 59. intestino delgado e cólon Lubrificante (óleo mineral) Os agentes revestem os conteúdos fecais, permitindo uma passagem mais fácil das fezes, reduzem a absorção de água no cólon São utilizados para prevenir o esforço da defecação Os agentes diminuem a absorção de vitaminas lipossolúveis ( A,D, E e K)  AGENTES ANTIDIARRÉICOS – agem diminuindo o tônus muscular intestinal tornando lenta a passagem das fezes. Além de inibirem as ondas peristálticas que movem as fezes para frente, mas também aumentam as contrações segmentais que misturam os conteúdos intestinais  ENEMAS – é a instilação de uma solução salina dentro do reto e do cólon sigmóide, para promover a defecação pela estimulação da peristalse  O volume de liquido instilado fraciona a massa fecal, distende a parede do reto e inicia o reflexo da defecação  Indicado para alivio temporário da constipação, remoção de fezes impactadas, esvaziamento intestinal para preparo do cólon e inicio do treinamento intestinal.  TIPOS DE ENEMAS:  Enemas de limpeza – agem pela estimulação da peristalse,atravésde da infusão de grande volume de liquido ou através da irritação local da mucosa do cólon. . Volume máximo a ser introduzido 1000ml  Enemas oleosos – lubrificam o reto e cólon, as fezes absorvem o óleo, tornando – as macias e mais fáceis de passar  Enemas carminativos – aliviam a distensão gasosa,facilitando a passagemde flatos. Um exemplo é a solução MGA com 30ml de magnésio, 60ml de glicerina e 90 ml de água  ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE ENEMAS  PREPARO DO MATERIAL – preparo da solução, sonda retal no 12 a 18, lubrificante, impermeável, papel higiênico, comadre ou cadeira higiênica, luvas de procedimento, compressa de banho ou material para higiene intima  REMOÇÃO DIGITAL DAS FEZES - em casos de impactação, com falhas com a utilização de enemas, é necessário fracionar a massa fecal com os dedos e remover manualmente  Complicações – irritação da mucosa , sangramento e estimulação do nervo vago, o que resulta em um retardamento reflexo da freqüência cardíaca.  TREINAMENTO INTESTINAL – consiste no estabelecimento de uma rotina diária para defecar no mesmo horário a cada dia e pela utilização de manobras que promovem a defecação, além da obtenção do reflexo do controle dos reflexos intestinais

×