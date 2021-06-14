Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. La mejor forma de Aprender Programación online y en español www.campusmvp.es Visual Studio Code: cómo preparar un entorno de trabajo para .NET Core Por Jorge Turrado Una de las grandes ventajas de .NET Core, es su ejecución multiplataforma, lo que nos permite trabajar en entornos que no sean Windows. Es por eso que Microsoft lanzó al mercado su IDE (Entorno de Desarrollo Integrado, en inglés: Integrated Development Environment) gratuito y multiplataforma Visual Studio Code . En principio, programar para .NET Core con Visual Studio Code puede parecer algo confuso, ya que todo funciona por comandos, hacen falta algunos cheros JSON que no son necesarios en Visual Studio y aparentemente tiene las herramientas limitadas. Sin embargo, en realidad es muy fácil de con gurar y no vas a notar grandes carencias respecto a su hermano mayor, por lo que puede convertirse en una gran opción, más ágil y que además podrás usar en Mac o Linux. Instalando Visual Studio Code Lo primero que debes hacer es instalar Visual Studio Code. Para ello basta con que entremos a su página de descargas y nos descarguemos e instalemos la versión apropiada para nuestro sistema operativo.
  2. 2. Instalando .NET Core Visual Studio Code en sí mismo es un editor de cheros "vitaminado". Esto quiere decir que es como el bloc de notas de toda la vida, pero con mejoras (muchas mejoras). Por eso, lo primero que tenemos que hacer para poder usar .NET Core con Visual Studio Code, es instalar .NET Core para nuestra plataforma. Para ello descargaremos desde su página de descargas los binarios del SDK (Kit de Desarrollo de Software, en inglés: Software Development Kit) para nuestro sistema operativo. OJO: tiene que ser el SDK y no solo el runtime, es decir, lo que indica que es para "Build". Y, obviamente, el de nuestro sistema operativo. Generalmente la versión más reciente que exista, que es la que aparece por defecto.
  3. 3. Instalando las extensiones necesarias Para poder desarrollar todo su potencial, Visual Studio Code utiliza un sistema de extensiones que nos permiten ampliar su funcionalidad. Estas extensiones se pueden descargar desde el propio entorno o desde el Extension Marketplace (aunque esto realmente, lo que va a hacer es abrir el IDE y llevarnos a la extensión). Para empezar a preparar nuestro entorno, vamos a utilizar la extensión para el lenguaje C# . Para instalar esta extensión, desde la web, basta con que pulsemos sobre Install :
  4. 4. Nos va a pedir como requisito tener instalado Visual Studio Code, y como nosotros ya lo tenemos, en la ventana emergente pulsamos sobre el botón Abrir Visual Studio Code : Esto nos abre Visual Studio Code, y nos muestra directamente la extensión, aquí basta con pulsar sobre el botón Install para que se inicie el proceso: Una vez que termine tenemos que recargar el IDE. Para eso basta con pulsar en el botón de recargar:
  5. 5. Con esto, ya tenemos nuestro entorno de trabajo Visual Studio Code para trabajar con el lenguaje C# y con .NET Core. Podríamos haberlo buscado directamente desde el entorno e instalarlo desde allí más fácilmente, ahorrándonos un par de pasos. Vamos a ver cómo poder ejecutar un proyecto con nuestro nuevo entorno. Creando una aplicación de consola .NET Core en Visual Studio Code Lo primero que vamos a necesitar es crear una carpeta en la que queramos que esté el proyecto. Una vez que la tengamos vamos a abrir en Visual Studio Code la carpeta que acabamos de crear, utilizando el menú File·Open Folder o con el acceso directo Ctrl+K,Ctrl+O (son dos combinaciones de teclas, una después de la otra):
  6. 6. Una vez que tengamos la carpeta, vamos a necesitar sacar una ventana de terminal para lanzar comandos de compilación y similares. Para eso, dentro del menú View , pulsamos sobre el botón Terminal o con el acceso directo Ctrl+ñ : Ahora dentro de esa terminal vamos a ejecutar el comando dotnet new console para crear nuestro proyecto (éste tomará el nombre de la carpeta en la que estamos). Cuando acabe la ejecución, podemos ver que han aparecido los cheros del proyecto en el explorador:
  7. 7. Con esto, si ejecutamos desde el terminal el comando dotnet run , podemos ver como la aplicación se ejecuta sin ningún problema: Con lo que hemos hecho podríamos modi car el código y ejecutarlo con los cambios, pero aún nos falta una parte importante: poder depurarlo, como lo haríamos en Visual Studio. Para eso tenemos que añadir algunos cheros JSON mediante el asistente para que así se con guren correctamente también. Vete al menú View·Command Palette o usa el acceso directo Ctrl+Shift+P :
  8. 8. Y dentro del desplegable que aparece debemos buscar la opción .NET: Generate Assets for Build and Debug : Esto nos generará los cheros JSON necesarios para poder compilar, ejecutar y depurar el proyecto desde Visual Studio Code. Una vez que tenemos todo esto, ya solo nos queda probar que funciona, para ello, vamos a poner un punto de interrupción situándonos sobre la línea: y pulsando la tecla F9 . Si ahora ejecutamos el proyecto (pulsando F5 ) podemos ver que, efectivamente, el punto de interrupción se aplica y la ejecución se detiene ahí, permitiéndonos depurar el proyecto: Console.WriteLine("Hello World!"); 1
  9. 9. Vamos a ver el proceso con un vídeo: En resumen Con los pasos anteriores hemos conseguido un entorno de trabajo básico pero totalmente funcional para .NET Core con Visual Studio Code. Estaremos en condiciones de trabajar con .NET Core sin problemas y sacarle partido a todas sus características, apoyados por Visual Studio Code y todas sus potentes funcionalidades: IntelliSense con sugerencias mientras escribimos código "Snippets" o fragmentos de código ya hecho para acelerar la escritura Visual Studio Code: entorno de trabajo para .NET Core Visual Studio Code: entorno de trabajo para .NET Core
  10. 10. - Localización y navegación rápida por el código CodeLens para obtener información sobre referencias y relaciones entre el código Refactorización Etc... Además podríamos instalar más extensiones especí cas para ayudarnos con el desarrollo de aplicaciones .NET Core (muy recomendables). Tampoco dejes de ver esta documentación (en inglés) para sacarle todo el partido al entorno: Edición de código con VSCode Navegando por el código Depuración de aplicaciones Integración de herramientas externas mediante el uso de tareas Fecha de publicación: 4 de marzo de 2019 Jorge lleva en el mundo de la programación desde los tiempos de .Net Framework 3.0. Experto en la plataforma .NET, .NET Core y en técnicas de integración continua, trabaja desde hace varios años en el desarrollo de sistemas comerciales de visión arti cial. Microsoft lo ha reconocido como MVP en tecnologías de desarrollo en 2018. Puedes seguirlo en Twitter: @JorgeTurrado o en su blog FixedBu er Archivado en: Lenguajes y plataformas Comentarios (12) David LB Uno de los problemas que tiene VSCode cuando yo lo utilicé es que no tiene un editor especí co para los cheros de recursos .resx. Tienes que modi carlos como si fuesen cheros xml: algo 09/03/2019 8:29:19
  11. 11. muy lento, tedioso y fácil de cometer errores. Responder José Manuel Alarcón Hola David: Es cierto que .resx es un formato muy atado a Windows y a Visual Studio en particular, que tiene una herramienta especí ca. Y sí, editar el XML es tedioso y propenso a errores. En Mac, una opción es utilizar Visual Studio para Mac o MonoDevelop, y la extensión "Resx Editor" (github.com/.../Visual-Studio-for-Mac-ResxEditor). Te obliga a salitarte de VSCode, pero es una solución sencilla. De forma genérica para Linux y Mac, existe un formato alternativo con extensión .po que se utiliza con GetText (https://www.gnu.org/software/gettext/) una herramienta multiplataforma para localización (del proyecto GNU, muy atada a Linux) y que tiene un editor muy potente llamado POEdit (https://poedit.net/), con una edición gratuita muy generosa. Puedes convertir los archivos .resx a formato .po con esta herramienta online gratuita (http://converter.webtranslateit.com/), editarlos con POEdit y luego hacer el proceso inverso con la misma herramienta. El proceso es un tanto tedioso, pero funciona. En de nitiva: esta claro que el entorno más productivo para .NET sigue siendo Visual Studio, pero si trabajas en Linux o Mac no es una opción, y además VS Code es un editor más ágil y mejor como editor en muchas cosas por lo que muchas personas lo pre eren. Si estás en Windows puedes usar VS Code para casi todo y VS Community para detalles como este. Si estás en macOS o Linux los detalles como este puede que te hagan la vida más complicada (al menos por el momento). Saludos. Responder Jordi Z. Hola chicos, un saludo. Estoy en lo mismo, voy a probar la solución que comentas, gracias José Manuel, buen articulo y gracias por la info. Un cordial saludo. Responder edwin Saludos cordial, muy buen articulo me ayudo en la preinstalacion de .net en un entorno linux debian. 09/03/2019 9:05:48 25/05/2019 19:13:40 12/07/2019 3:23:03
  12. 12. Responder Alejandro Podria alguien decirme como puedo conectar una base de datos MS Access con .net Core 3??? gracias Responder José Manuel Alarcón Hola Alejandro: .NET Core no soporta OLEDB por lo que de entrada no podrías conectarte a Access con los paquetes convencionales, como con .NET tradicional. Además Access está atado a Windows por lo que de entrada (salvo con algún producto especial para Linux, que creo que es de pago y bastante caro) sólo podrías hacerlo desde Windows. La forma sería, aparte de instalar el redistribuíble de Access, instalar el driver para ODBC (https://www.nuget.org/packages/System.Data.Odbc/) y luego conetcarte usandoODBC ya que con OLEDB, como digo, no podrías. Espero que te sirva. Saludos Responder Jesus Alfonzo Excelente post, muy bien explicado tendras uno igual pero  enfocado a Java ?:D Responder José Luis Dunstan Aravena Estimado, le escribo por lo siguiente, instalé primero en SDK y luego, siguiendo sugerencias de un manual, instalé el Visual Studio Code. Sin embargo, no reconoce la instalación del SDK, volví a abrir el SDK haciendo un repair de la instalación y aún así no me funciona. Responder Álvaro 06/12/2019 16:56:20 07/12/2019 10:07:22 10/03/2020 23:28:12 22/04/2020 18:20:21 22/05/2020 22:08:49
  13. 13. Gracias por este post, he acabado la instalación de VS Code perfectamente siguiendo estas pautas. Tengo una duda: comienzo una app en Angular como front-ent para el usuario y .Net Core como back-end. Tengo el entorno ya preparado en VS Community y también lo he preparado en VS Code porque lo vi más tarde. ¿Qué es mejor para todo el desarrollo,  VS Code o VS Community? o ¿se puede desarrollar en ambos, VS Code para el front-end y VS Community para el back-end, compartiendo los directorios del proyecto? Saludos, Responder José Manuel Alarcón Hola Álvaro: Mi opinión personal: VS Code para Front-End y Visual Studio Community para backend, aunque VSCode cada vez es mejor cada día para cualquier cosa. Por cierto, para Angular + VSCode tenemos un artículo similar que deberías ver: www.campusmvp.es/.../...o-para-este-framework.aspx Saludos! Responder Álvaro Muchas gracias por tu opinión. Como siempre, la seguiré. Me ha dado buenos resultados. Ya he instalado las extensiones que comentas en ese otro post. Perfecto! Gracias de nuevo, Álvaro Responder Elvin Hola. Soy nuevo en Ubuntu y dando pininos en programación. Tento un programa hecho en Visual Studio .Net, una aplicación de consola para Windows con un Module1.vb que no puedo ejecutar en Code. Cómo hago para ejecutar el código de ese módulo? Responder 23/05/2020 10:01:27 23/05/2020 12:35:22 25/09/2020 9:19:25
