Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 END  DISTRACTION  FIND YOUR  FOCUS  Your Insider’s Guide   END DISTRACTION AND FIND YOUR FOCUS - ​THIS-IS-FOR-YOU.COM   ...
2     Introduction   The 21st century is characterised by connectivity. Over the past couple of decades, it’s become handy...
3 But if you’re reading this, you value your time and want to take control of your attention. In this worksheet, you will ...
4     The 2 Types of Distractions   Do you know there are 2 types of distractions? Most people blame external distractions...
5 prioritize based on your short-term benefit or satisfaction, instead of long-term benefit. External Distraction   Extern...
6 with concrete actions that you can take to bridge the gap ​between your current stage of learning and the targeted one: ...
7 Step 3: Control Your Focus Environment   It’s human nature to be triggered by our five senses constantly. Here’s how our...
8 these five senses easily. To do that, you must identify what distracts you most in terms of the five senses: Then, try t...
9 You can try out all these places you’ve listed and evaluate them based on how focused you can be as you work in these pl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

End distractions and find focus

19 views

Published on

Some of the main sources of distractions come from cell phones, email, and social media. We need to take ourselves offline to find the focus we want until we have accomplished what we need to do. And in line with your goals, A quick way to ruin your focus is to only look at the big picture of your goal. Assuming you're working on a goal that will take at least a few months to accomplish, without breaking it down, you're likely to become discouraged because your goal seems like too much work. Instead, focus on a small amount of work at a time.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

End distractions and find focus

  1. 1. 1 END  DISTRACTION  FIND YOUR  FOCUS  Your Insider’s Guide   END DISTRACTION AND FIND YOUR FOCUS - ​THIS-IS-FOR-YOU.COM     Edna White Coaching & Consulting ​www.This-Is-For-YOU.com​ 631-295-8631
  2. 2. 2     Introduction   The 21st century is characterised by connectivity. Over the past couple of decades, it’s become handy to connect with different sources of information and people. We can access the internet almost anywhere, we can make phone calls and text friends around the globe easily. This is how we get distracted so often and find it especially difficult to focus on finishing what we should do. If you are a typical American worker, you’ll be distracted every 11 minutes, and it will take you 25 minutes to actually settle down again to your task. The more complicated your project, the longer it takes to regain your focus, because your brain has to put in considerable effort when switching between complex objectives. I am Your Life Purpose Coach, best selling author, editor of SPEAK Magazine & podcast host of Wounded to Wonderful & Keeping it Real, I stand to be a well-recognized figure on Long Island in my field. I have a successful 20-year career in real estate and the housing industry. And as a certified life coach I help others get "unstuck" to move forward in their lives, love, and business to have the lives they deserve. I am recognized by international organizations like RAINN, & American SPCC, NAACP, Long Island HEAD Start, and Thinker360. I am her to help you. Visit me at www.facebook.com/ejwcoaching www.instagram.com/ednawhitecoaching www.coachtheworld.com/en/ednaj www.linkedin.com/in/ednajwhite www.anchor.fm/wounded2wonderful Read my books at www.amazon.com/Edna-J-White/e/B00HBJF5GM www.allauthor.com/author/msedna​ ​ Edna White Coaching & Consulting ​www.This-Is-For-YOU.com​ 631-295-8631
  3. 3. 3 But if you’re reading this, you value your time and want to take control of your attention. In this worksheet, you will discover the distractions around you and what you can do to stop being pulled over by these distractions and stay focused to get things done. Edna White Coaching & Consulting ​www.This-Is-For-YOU.com​ 631-295-8631
  4. 4. 4     The 2 Types of Distractions   Do you know there are 2 types of distractions? Most people blame external distractions when they can’t focus, but from our own experiences, more than 80% of the time, we distract ourselves internally. The problem is we don’t even realize we are distracting ourselves and time just passes by. Internal Distraction   Internal distraction is a distraction you have inside your brain. It refers to mental blocks that hold you back from staying focused. What are these blocks? Being able to choose. The most common distraction we encounter is that we have too many options in hand. Ever think of why it’s so easy to start and finish a movie on a plane? It’s because your options are limited. You have limited motive options to choose from, have no Wifi (on most planes), no space to walk around, and not even a fridge for you to open. A lot of people find it hard to focus at home because you have so many options to choose from -- you can feed a dog, read a book, watch some tv, cook some food etc. Your brain prioritizes tasks based on your existing need and satisfaction. In other words, you Edna White Coaching & Consulting ​www.This-Is-For-YOU.com​ 631-295-8631
  5. 5. 5 prioritize based on your short-term benefit or satisfaction, instead of long-term benefit. External Distraction   External distraction is a kind of distraction that is pushed to you externally. Examples include emails and messages notifications, and people coming to you when you’re in the middle of a task.     How to Tackle Distractions and Stay Focused   If you ever find yourself wasting your day, it doesn’t have to be this way. You can regain your focus and get important things done. Here’s how: Step 1: Eliminate Your Options   As mentioned in the previous section, your internal distraction is usually overlooked. So how not to let yourself get distracted by too many options? Narrow down or eliminate your options. For example, if you’re in your room and have the option to turn on the TV, pick up your phone to play with, or grab the bag of chips on your desk to start snacking, get rid of them. You can hide the remote control, turn your mobile off, and put the chips in the kitchen or anywhere that doesn’t take you ​20 seconds to reach​. Here’s a short exercise for you, before you start working on your next task, identify all the options that are around you, and think about how you can eliminate them: Now, try to rate your own ability based on the skills you identified in Step 2, and ​come up Edna White Coaching & Consulting ​www.This-Is-For-YOU.com​ 631-295-8631
  6. 6. 6 with concrete actions that you can take to bridge the gap ​between your current stage of learning and the targeted one: Step 2: Create Mental Stop Signs   In this highly connected world, lots of things can serve you 24/7 and give you endless information and resources. Take YouTube for example, it is always recommending you the next video whenever you’ve finished one. If you don’t stop yourself before playing the next recommended video, you’ll be watching YouTube for as long as you will. So in order to regain your focus, create mental stop signs. A typical stop sign is a time limit​. You set a time limit for whatever you do. When you scroll through facebook, ask yourself to stop in 15 minutes. You can even use a timer to control yourself. The second type is ​progress limit​. You set a time limit on the progress of what you are doing. For instance, when you start to watch Youtube, ask yourself to stop after finishing 2 videos. Now, it’s your turn to create stop signs for your common distractions. Edna White Coaching & Consulting ​www.This-Is-For-YOU.com​ 631-295-8631 # Option How to Eliminate It e. g Mobile phone to play with Turn it off
  7. 7. 7 Step 3: Control Your Focus Environment   It’s human nature to be triggered by our five senses constantly. Here’s how our attention is affected by our five senses: ● Sound (e.g. chit chat, pets, white noise, music) ● Touch (e.g the comfortness of your chair, your clothes, cleanliness of the table) ● Sight (e.g your screen, your wallpaper, your environment, your peripheral vision) ● Smell (e.g. the smell of coffee, the smell of nature) ● Taste (e.g. the aftertaste in your mouth, what you’re eating or chewing) If you want to stay focused, pick a place where your attention won’t be triggered by any of Edna White Coaching & Consulting ​www.This-Is-For-YOU.com​ 631-295-8631 # Distraction Stop Sign e. g Watching YouTube videos Stop after finishing 2 videos
  8. 8. 8 these five senses easily. To do that, you must identify what distracts you most in terms of the five senses: Then, try to brainstorm places where you find the least number of these triggers: Edna White Coaching & Consulting ​www.This-Is-For-YOU.com​ 631-295-8631 Senses Triggers Sound Touch Sight Smell Taste
  9. 9. 9 You can try out all these places you’ve listed and evaluate them based on how focused you can be as you work in these places. What works for others may not work for you. For some, coffee shops are their places to focus because they are comfortable with the white noise and the smell of coffee keeps them energized; but maybe for you, you find people moving around distracting. Therefore, don’t be afraid to experiment with different types of places so as to find the most suited environment to help you get things done! Take Control of Your Time   If your unproductive days are starting to win over your productive ones, it’s time to figure out where your distractions originate, and put a stop to them. No matter what your distractions are, you are in control of your time and what you do with it and where you spend it, never give that control away to anyone else. As demonstrated in this guide, staying focused comes down to a solid system to identify and tackle distractions that you weren’t aware of. Next step step management… Edna White Coaching & Consulting ​www.This-Is-For-YOU.com​ 631-295-8631 E.g. library, the co-working space nearby etc.

×