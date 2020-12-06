End distractions and find focus

Some of the main sources of distractions come from cell phones, email, and social media. We need to take ourselves offline to find the focus we want until we have accomplished what we need to do. And in line with your goals, A quick way to ruin your focus is to only look at the big picture of your goal. Assuming you're working on a goal that will take at least a few months to accomplish, without breaking it down, you're likely to become discouraged because your goal seems like too much work. Instead, focus on a small amount of work at a time.