Edna susana lombricomposta evidencia1

PRIMER AVANCE DEL PRODUCTO MÍNIMO VIABLE MÓDULO 2 1. ¿Cuál es tu idea inicial? Mi idea es la realización de unas camas elé...
Define cómo vas a lograr ese cambio. Creando camas que feliciten el trabajo de la lombricomposta, que se coloquen a un lad...
¿Por qué está pasando? Análisis tendencial Debido a la falta de información en el sector ganadero y agropecuario, la mayor...
Los productores no afectaran al medio ambiente, sin embargo lo ayudaran reduciendo los gases de efecto invernadero,así mis...
proyecto de lombricomposta

  1. 1. PRIMER AVANCE DEL PRODUCTO MÍNIMO VIABLE MÓDULO 2 1. ¿Cuál es tu idea inicial? Mi idea es la realización de unas camas eléctricas (utilizando paneles solares) que hagan más sencillo el proceso de lombricomposta ya que es un proceso muy laborado y desgastante para algunos productores de animales de produccióny asícontrarrestar los gases de tipo efecto invernadero,dándole un uso al estiércol de estos mismos. 2. Elige una de las dos técnicas que revisamos durante la cátedra y llena el formato correspondiente. ¿Cómo puedo mejorarlo? ¿Cuál es el problema? Es el manejoquesele da al estiércoldeanimalesenproducción como lo es el de los bovinos, ovinos, caprinos, porcinos, equinos, avícola ycunicultura y algún otro desecho orgánico (eses de humanos, de perros, cascaras de alimentosendescomposición,etc).Paradisminuirlaproducciónde gases detipo efecto invernadero yasí mismo mejorar la materia orgánica del suelo para la agricultura. Analiza y enlista las características principales del problema. 1. Ayudarle al productor producir composta de manera práctica, sin necesidad de ocupar muchas horas trabajo. 2. Disminuir la producción de gases efecto invernadero. 3. Darle un uso al estiércol aprovechando sus minerales ymateria orgánica. 4. Darle al productor una forma de cuidar al planeta ymejorar los suelos de terrenos que necesiten de materia orgánica. Selecciona una. Darle al productor una forma de cuidar al planeta ymejorar los suelos de terrenos que necesiten de materia orgánica. Enlista las alternativas para resolverlo (Procura plantear una frase disparatada y las ideas que se originan a partir de ella).  Enseñarlealproductordeganadoelprocesodelombricomposta, dándoledatosimportantesdecontaminaciónambiental.  Enseñarlealagricultorlaformaen quepuedeayudar a su cultivo sin usar tanto productoquímico,ya quela lombricompostaesuna prácticaqueayudaa la retención deagua,mejorandoelpHdel mismo suelo,entreotros beneficios.  Desarrollardiferentescamasparaquelaideano solosea utilizada en granjasdeproducción,sinotambiénennuestrohogar,sin la necesidadde andarrecolectandolasheces,odesechosen descomposición.  Inculcandoalosniñosy adolescentesaquese sumanaeste cambio,hablándolesdeagronomíayzootecniaengeneral.
  2. 2. Define cómo vas a lograr ese cambio. Creando camas que feliciten el trabajo de la lombricomposta, que se coloquen a un lado del corral para este cuando se barra las heces sean depositadas en estas. Desarrollando una tecnología eléctrica para que solo necesite de conectarse yla cama se haga responsable de humedecer y mover elestiércol; haciendo que llegue hasta la cama donde se encuentren las lombrices para con esto alimentarlas, para que al final se ha cosechada para poder aprovechar el humus ylixiviado de la lombricomposta. Encuentra el error Identifica el error. Cuál es el error que identificas. De qué manera podría corregirse. . Definir y enlistar las opciones sobre cómo podría corregirlo. 3. Utilizando el mapa prospectivo lineal simple de una variable crítica identifica la problemática que resolverá tu idea innovadora. Para ello, contesta las siguientes preguntas ¿Qué está pasando? Diagnóstico Actualmente, el ganado es uno de los principales responsables de los graves problemas medio ambientales de hoy en día. Lo que afecta de manera general al planeta, ya que la producción de ganado es principalmente importante para la nutrición del ser humano.
  3. 3. ¿Por qué está pasando? Análisis tendencial Debido a la falta de información en el sector ganadero y agropecuario, la mayoría de los productores no saben lo que están ocasionando en el planeta, ya que esta práctica muy pocos la desconocen y no la emplean por falta de tiempo. ¿Qué podría suceder? Escenarios A través de esta práctica se podrán reducir de manera importante los gases de tipo efecto invernadero ayudando a cuidar el planeta mejorando el suelo desgastado y cuidando de este; asímejorando el medio ambiente con algo que en muchos países se considera desecho. ¿Qué queremos que pase? Prospectiva La utilización de esto debe ser muy práctico para cualquier tipo de granja y cualquier tipo de producción, ya que no necesitaremos de electricidad y no afectaran las secas ni la falta de agua porque el mismo lixiviado se puede ocupar humedecer las lombrices y la composta. ¿Qué vamos a hacer para que pase? Estrategia Para que se lleve a la realidad este proyecto será necesario trabajar con prototipos y productores que quieran cambiar las condiciones del país, ayudándolo a facilitar este trabajo y dándole otra oportunidad de ingresos aprovechando todo lo que tiene en su producción. ¿Cómo lo vamos a instrumentar? Operación Trabajaremos con personas que se encarguen del diseño de las camas utilizando la información de segundas personas sobre la crianza de las lombrices. ¿Cómo lo vamos a evaluar? Evaluación Una vez que la idea este desarrollada hablaremos con productores y podremos meterla a un concurso de universidades para que la idea se pueda desarrollar, compartir y poner en practica. 4. ¿Cómo mejoró tu idea después de realizar este ejercicio? Mi idea es la realización de unas camas eléctricas (utilizando paneles solares) que hagan más sencillo el proceso de lombricomposta ya que es un proceso muy laborado y desgastante para algunos productores de animales de produccióny asícontrarrestar los gases de tipo efecto invernadero,dándole un uso al estiércol de estos mismos.
  4. 4. Los productores no afectaran al medio ambiente, sin embargo lo ayudaran reduciendo los gases de efecto invernadero,así mismolesayudaremosalosagricultoresconsuscultivosmejorandolacosechadecadaañode producción. La tarea de mejorar el medio ambiente es para todos desde los productores de ganado, hasta los restaurantes donde venden grandes cantidades de carneya sea de puerco o de res; la gran importancia de cuidar a nuestro planetadebeempezarya, porquealfinalde todo nos hacemosdañonosotrosmismos.

