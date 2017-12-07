E D M O N T O N R I V E RE D M O N T O N R I V E R
E D M O N T O N R I V E RE D M O N T O N R I V E R
E D M O N T O N R I V E R
D
D M N T N
d n m t o n -.-o
Impact 500 products 10,000 visitors 100,000 impressions Feedback “Love that logo, man !! That is WAY cool !!” “Pretty epic...
Edmonton-based company welcoming collaborations sharing unique and adaptable designs Contact us Michael Overduin & family ...
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Edmonton river 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Edmonton river 2017

7 views

Published on

Edmonton River Designs

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Edmonton river 2017

  1. 1. E D M O N T O N R I V E RE D M O N T O N R I V E R
  2. 2. E D M O N T O N R I V E RE D M O N T O N R I V E R
  3. 3. E D M O N T O N R I V E R
  4. 4. D
  5. 5. D M N T N
  6. 6. d n m t o n -.-o
  7. 7. Impact 500 products 10,000 visitors 100,000 impressions Feedback “Love that logo, man !! That is WAY cool !!” “Pretty epic.” “Awesome!!!” Make Something Edmonton Project #848 Vimeo @edmontonriver Twitter @edmontonriver Facebook @edmontonriver Website www.edmontonriver.com
  8. 8. Edmonton-based company welcoming collaborations sharing unique and adaptable designs Contact us Michael Overduin & family p: 780 222 6281 e: designs@edmontonriver.com

×