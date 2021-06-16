Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fundamentals of Accountancy, Business and Management - Users of Accounting Information

  1. 1. At the end of this chapter, the students should be able to : 1. Define external users of accounting data and give examples; 2. Define internal users of accounting data and give examples; 3. Identify the type and decisions made by each group of users; 4. Describe the type of information needed by each group users; 5. Solve exercises and problems on the identification of users of information, types of decision to be made, and type of information needed by the users; 6. Cite users of financial information and identify whether they are external or internal users.
  2. 2. CUSTOMERS – main source of income of businesses; acquire goods and services for a fee. Patrons, clients, people acquiring goods or services of a company for a fee. Whether or not to build relationship with the business, to have any dealings with the business
  3. 3. CREDITORS – providers of additional funds when the initial investment of owners is exhausted; lend resources to business usually in the form of money. Banks, lending institutions, wealthy individuals; sometimes the government can also lend resources to a company Whether or not to lend resources to the business, try to see if the business is not very risky before lending funds.
  4. 4. POTENTIAL INVESTORS – providers of additional funds when the initial investment of owners is exhausted; invest resources in the business hoping to earn decent returns Wealthy individuals, other businesses planning to invest Whether or not to invest in the business, primary concern is the ability of the business to provide acceptable returns
  5. 5. GOVERNMENT – an external user whose primary role is to regulate businesses; studies financial statements to determine amount of taxes payable. Different government agencies, taxing authorities, government officials. Oversees business operations with the end goal of improving the economy; checks the accuracy of the financial statements to compute for the correct amount of taxes payable
  6. 6. ACADEME – uses accounting information primarily for academic purposes. Professors, lecturers, students, and researchers. Uses accounting information in the teaching of accountancy; researches loopholes and possible improvements in the field of accountancy.
  7. 7. GENERAL PUBLIC – citizens and residents of the country even though they do not plan to transact with the business; use financial statements to gauge the condition of the economy Common people not connected with the company. Concerned with the overall performance of the economy; use financial information to estimate economic performance
  8. 8. MANAGEMENT – employees that can make decisions for the company; considered the brain of the company Board of directors, top management, middle-level managers, supervisors Uses financial information in making business decisions; allows management to identify problems immediately and to respond accordingly
  9. 9. EMPLOYEES – persons in the company aside from managers and owners or stockholders; do not have authority to implement decisions. Laborers, field workers, non-managerial employees Check if the business is profitable enough to provide compensation and other benefits.
  10. 10. OWNERS OR STOCKHOLDERS – existing investors of the company; concerned mostly with the profits of the company Founders of the company, owners, stockholders, partners, proprietors. Mainly concerned with the returns earned from their investment; owners taking active roles in the operations of the business; also make decisions

