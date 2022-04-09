Successfully reported this slideshow.

DYNAMIC CONSERVATIVE with KETANJI BROWN-JACKSON

Apr. 09, 2022
DYNAMIC CONSERVATIVE with KETANJI BROWN-JACKSON

Apr. 09, 2022
I just published DYNAMIC CONSERVATIVE with KETANJI BROWN-JACKSON. Finally done. The first Black woman into the Supreme Court by only 3 Republicans. Sexist & color constipation is a disease that can be healed but not with people playing political poker. They have few cards, even up their sleeves, but they play it vicious and cruel. They are not sexist. They just want to appear strong and to be working along with fundamental principles like "No black women where we can keep them out." They are not racist either. They just want to appear strong and powerful with principles like "Women are fine and dandy, but we are not dandy with them in important jobs. The kitchen is fine, but the Supreme Court is beyond their means, especially when they are black." And when they are kept in their place doesn't the Republican Red State of Mind work better and smoother? And be sure these bigot rednecks are doing all they can to support Biden's attempt to destabilize Europe, China, and Asia, because, like Biden, they think it will enable them to recapture the majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. Europe, China, and Asia are the chessboard of the political bi-polar feuds of the USA, elephant versus donkey, a pair of asses anyway.

DYNAMIC CONSERVATIVE with KETANJI BROWN-JACKSON

  1. 1. DYNAMIC CONSERVATIVE with KETANJI BROWN-JACKSON at The Supreme Court Cannot Replace the Political Debate https://jacquescoulardeau.medium.com/the-supreme-court-cannot- replace-the-political-debate-c92a8380998e or Justice Breyer is Dangling in a Social Margin https://jacquescoulardeau.medium.com/justice-breyer-is-dangling-in-a- social-margin-215fb5b05bc3 The Supreme Court is a virtual intellectual ghetto in which the justices are locked up from society and are thus protected against all sorts of social movements, pandemics, and other illnesses and sicknesses like ideological campaigns, advertising bombardments, and simple human and humane considerations. They are only dealing with the constitution, mind you, if you have a mind of course. They are only dangling non-modifiers in the margin of real-life and the comfort of the upper class.
  2. 2. Retirement in March. Hurry up! If all goes well, his successor, they say a black woman, will be elected and confirmed by the Vice- President herself. Provided all fifty Democrat Senators accept to vote as one unified body. I doubt many Republican Senators, if any, would dare to vote for a black woman appointed by Biden seen by the Republicans as a communist traitor for their mid-term elections. And during that time the ex-First Lady is failing to sell some of her "things" for a fortune. She is going to starve this month, I guess. And it all went well and in April 2022 the successor was confirmed. She will be black as expected but she was confirmed on the razor’s edge, or nearly so, with only three Republican Senators voting for her, 53 to 47. And do not believe them when they say it was because she is known to be too lenient with this or that case or type of cases. They were reluctant to get a black woman into the Supreme Court. With her in the court, the ideological balance will not change, but she will be heard a lot more than anyone else, including the Justice she replaces, because she will write dissents that will be extremely strong on basic arguments about the dignity of people mistreated and manhandled by the police, by violent citizens, if citizens at all, and by all the bureaucratic institutions, even schools where school boards are today manipulated by some parents who force the boards into some consensus meaning narrow-minded bigotry on sex, gender, slavery, black history, and even antisemitic decisions they impose by blackmailing the boards with the menace of public opinion if they were “obliged” to go to the press if their positions were not approved, or at least tolerated, which amounts to the same blind alley or cul-de-sac. Medium.com 2022

