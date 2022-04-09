I just published DYNAMIC CONSERVATIVE with KETANJI BROWN-JACKSON. Finally done. The first Black woman into the Supreme Court by only 3 Republicans. Sexist & color constipation is a disease that can be healed but not with people playing political poker. They have few cards, even up their sleeves, but they play it vicious and cruel. They are not sexist. They just want to appear strong and to be working along with fundamental principles like "No black women where we can keep them out." They are not racist either. They just want to appear strong and powerful with principles like "Women are fine and dandy, but we are not dandy with them in important jobs. The kitchen is fine, but the Supreme Court is beyond their means, especially when they are black." And when they are kept in their place doesn't the Republican Red State of Mind work better and smoother? And be sure these bigot rednecks are doing all they can to support Biden's attempt to destabilize Europe, China, and Asia, because, like Biden, they think it will enable them to recapture the majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. Europe, China, and Asia are the chessboard of the political bi-polar feuds of the USA, elephant versus donkey, a pair of asses anyway.