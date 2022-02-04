Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
Explicit Racial & Racist Bias
Explicit Racial & Racist Bias
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

AI Translating Machines Can Be Scary

Feb. 04, 2022
0 likes 53 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

No time to be scared. Just learn how to use them. The profession is changing so fast we will not be able to recognize the job in five years, mark my word. And the best translators will be the first ones to use them. It saves time, and it enables the translators to concentrate on the most difficult elements. But for poetry, it is not at all effective. Shakespeare is a devilish nightmare for them machines.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Capitalism and Freedom Milton Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wanlin Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The January/February 2022 Audiozine Issue: Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) MJ Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free

AI Translating Machines Can Be Scary

  1. 1. Dr. Jacques COULARDEAU UNAVOIDABLE & UNFORGIVABLE TOOL aka MAKE FRIENDS WITH TRANSLATORS Éditions LA DONDAINE C-3PO Mundane Translator     JUST OUT ☻ E-BOOK KINDLE ☺ Chez AMAZON ASIN B08MV77Q X6 ☻ E-BOOK KINDLE ☺ $8.00 €6.82 £6.16
  2. 2. CAN WE HUMANIZE TRANSLATING MACHINES? 1- Machines, including translating machines, are never doing things the way human beings do. Machines imitate human beings by moving from a starting point to an endpoint, but the routes followed from one to the other are not at all the same, just bringing in the same ending. 2- Still and for some more unspecifiable time, machines are not able to extend, as Marshall McLuhan would say, the full human mind, human spirituality, human existential experience, and human rebellious creativity. 3- There cannot be any global come-together of humanity if everyone cannot access all that everyone else is doing. 4- We must understand the libraries of still today will disappear and be replaced by servers that will contain all the “knowledge” and “arts” and “science” and “technology” of the human species from all ages, ancient, middle, and modern, and open onto all future ages. 5- No matter how, but this enormous Virtual-Real Library will have to be open access, which does not mean free, at no charge, in a way or another, because intellectual property has to be developed and the people who create or invent this intellectual property have to be able to live from it. 6- Will the future world choose to enslave all intellectual property creators and hence owners to some guaranteed state income with no link with any market, or will humanity choose to enable these creators and owners to draw, from their intellectual property, an income that will be proportional to the use, usefulness and circulation of their intellectual property? 7- If we keep that concept of intellectual property it is quite clear a machine does not own anything and a machine is not a copyright holder + moral rights on top. Hence who is accountable if something goes wrong? The designer of the machine, the worker using it, the company owning it, the translator of the badly translated User’s Guide? 8- No matter how good the machine can be, it is always the owner of the machine, not to mention the worker on the machine, that owns the goods produced by the machine and the human work that goes along with it. 9- Apart from the problem of accountability, to finish with a touch of humorous provocation I would say translating machines cannot understand, exploit, not to mention translate all the backdoors invested in a text by the author, due to his mood, his wit, his own experience. Such innuendo evades a translating machine, just as much as this machine cannot have any hormones, except those invested into the machine by the programmer.

×