A.I. is Sweet and Tender

The world, the way it is going to be in 19 years, tomorrow morning in a way. The Chinese vision of a user-friendly A.I. that could help us increase the humanity and humanism of this world. It would do so many things in our place and liberate us NOT FOR US TO DO NOTHING but for us to do other things that A.I. cannot do. But is there anything A.I. cannot do?

  1. 1. KAI-FU LEE – CHEN QIUFAN – AI 2041 – TEN VISIONS FOR OUR FUTURE – 2021 This book will remain a monument in the field of science-fiction and Artificial Intelligence in the coming years. The two authors have Chinese roots. Chen Qiufan is a recognized Chinese writer, writing in Chinese, and his stories have been translated. On the other hand, Kai-Fu Lee currently writes in English, and he is a well-known and well- established author in the field of Artificial Intelligence. I will not discuss the technical and scientific commentary of Kai-Fu Lee on the sci-fi stories. They are technical, well-informed, and open as for the discussion of the possible development we can envisage in all the various fields concerned over the next twenty or thirty years. I will concentrate on the stories because they are a very special case of science fiction, and I must say, they may be fascinating at times. The first idea we have to keep in mind is that the stories are not projecting us into a future that can only be dreamed of. The future the stories envisage is perfectly imaginable today, perfectly even possible today. The additional dimension of Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning – and even Deeper Learning –, Quantum physics and Quantum electronics or computing science is not suggesting things that are out of the direct and short-term predictions we can decently suggest without becoming a visionary guru of the world in two centuries. In fact, this science-fiction is quite in line with Jules Verne’s own approach: let’s see what what has been tested recently in some labs could produce within twenty years, which would have been fifty years in Verne’s time. But the story about going around the world in eighty days was not using non-existing techniques and machines but bringing together types of machines and traveling devices that already existed. At times he went beyond this realistic science-fiction, and he flew to the moon which was not to happen for at least something like 80 or 90 years.
  2. 2. This being said the stories are worth our effort to get the book and read them. There are ten stories, and I am not going to deal with each one of them. I am going to bring up a few elements that make the stories fascinating. The use of AI-androids by an exotic distant princess who wants to bring a certain person to her and make him fall in love with her, though he is only looking for his instantaneous enjoying of happiness as the simple satisfaction of all possible desires in one place that can be artificial to be protective against the outside world, and with the slightest effort possible: happiness in an AI- armchair without leaving the enjoyable surroundings in which this armchair is situated, positioned and satisfying all our slightest desires, envies, impulses, etc. The princess surrounds this man on an island where happiness is supposed to be reached and provided with a whole band of other candidates who are all AI-Androids. And it works perfectly well in the end, but you have to find out yourself. The princess lures the man into the trap, and he is like a rat in a mousetrap, a little bit too big for the cage but the princess will do what she can to make him feel cozy in the cage. Viktor, a Russian, becomes the white rat of an exotic princess who will keep him in a cage and on a leash for her sole satisfaction. We can wonder why he does not rebel. But I guess love is like sex, unfathomable. The use of gaming as a social problem and crisis solving technique is also very funny-strange. A young man in Sri Lanka is recruited to test new AI games having to do with driving cars in extreme situations. The extreme situations are supposed to be Virtual Reality. The young man, Chamal, becomes very good at it and he does not care when there are some victims in the game since it is only a game. But in fact, the organization that controls the games is using Artificial Intelligence to enable the gamer to take control, via the game itself, of a real driverless car that he will control from his secure cell in Sri Lanka. He finally discovers that he has been used in some real situations and that he actually had saved the life of quite a few people, though he could not save a few among all the people concerned. He wants to step out when a big hostage-taking terrorist situation develops in the center of Colombo, hence not very far. Let me say here Chamal is thirteen and the “boss” behind the gaming organization is Chinese from China representing the Chinese influence and presence in Sri Lanka that is going to increase with time. But in the crisis, he is confronted with, he volunteers to take control of a driverless car that is parked in the vicinity of the Temple where the hostages are trapped. He manages to get all the hostages out, through a back door, and deliver them safely in a not-so-distant safe place. But on the last trip, a couple of terrorists come along. They found out about the trick and one of these terrorists is wearing an explosive vest. The trick is that the driver being only some AI Avatar, Chamal is safe, and he can trap the terrorist and promise to bring him to the safe haven where he would explode his vest. But Chamal can also crash the car in some safe place since he is driving it from very far away. That’s what he does of course. The details are in the story. Go to it. All the stories are at this level of prediction first, and safety second. All that modern technology is shown as being able to solve future problems rather than menace human society, hence, to be progressive rather than dangerous. This technological optimism is by far the best thing you can think of, and once again it is in the line of Jules Verne. If you like great catastrophic science-fiction stories, you may be frustrated. But I find this approach of science fiction very interesting. Better than Ronald Lafayette Hubbard’s science-fiction with aliens conquering the earth and the war between human survivors and extra-terrestrials. And it shows that we should not be afraid of technology. It is going to change our world, but human society will manage one way or another to control the development and use it for the better good. The fact that this book is not anti-Chinese and is rather realistic about the Chinese being just like us and interested in the progress of society that has to remain
  3. 3. humanitarian, humanistic, humane, human-oriented makes us regret some politicians in the West can only invoke the Yellow Peril all the time, hat old fashioned British and French, European if you prefer, colonial fable from the 19th century, in a period when the Americans were only engaged in bringing as many Chinese possible to the USA where they could become overexploited laborers, many of them as independent though totally dominated entrepreneurs of laundry stores and collective kitchens during the Gold Rush in California, or other places, and surviving like that on the side of the building of railroads across America. They were tolerated because they were exploited, and they were kept on the side of the good old white American society in Chinatowns that were ghettos of some sort. They were just one iota, not two, only one, higher than the slaves soon to become ex- slaves. A good experience. Enjoy it. Though at times you will have some critical questions on the tip of your tongue. Dr. Jacques COULARDEAU VERSION FRANÇAISE Ce livre restera un monument dans le domaine de la science-fiction et de l'intelligence artificielle dans les années à venir. Les deux auteurs ont des racines chinoises. Chen Qiufan est un écrivain chinois reconnu, qui écrit en chinois, et ses histoires ont été traduites. D'autre part, Kai-Fu Lee écrit actuellement en anglais et est un auteur reconnu et bien établi dans le domaine de l'intelligence artificielle.
  4. 4. Je ne parlerai pas des commentaires techniques et scientifiques de Kai-Fu Lee sur les histoires de science-fiction. Ils sont techniques, bien informés, et ouverts quant à la discussion du développement possible que nous pouvons envisager dans tous les différents domaines concernés au cours des vingt ou trente prochaines années. Je me concentrerai sur les histoires parce qu'elles constituent un cas très particulier de science- fiction, et je dois dire qu'elles peuvent être parfois fascinantes. La première idée que nous devons garder à l'esprit est que les histoires ne nous projettent pas dans un avenir qui ne peut être que rêvé. Le futur que les histoires envisagent est parfaitement imaginable aujourd'hui, parfaitement même possible aujourd'hui. La dimension supplémentaire de l'intelligence artificielle, de l'apprentissage profond – et même de l'apprentissage approfondi –, de la physique quantique et de l'électronique quantique ou de l'informatique ne suggère pas des choses qui sont hors des prédictions directes et à court terme que nous pouvons décemment suggérer sans devenir un gourou visionnaire du monde tel qu’il sera dans deux siècles. En fait, cette science- fiction est tout à fait conforme à l'approche de Jules Verne lui-même : voyons ce que ce qui a été testé récemment dans certains laboratoires pourrait produire d'ici vingt ans, ce qui aurait été cinquante ans à l'époque de Verne. Mais l'histoire du tour du monde en quatre-vingts jours n'utilisait pas des techniques et des machines inexistantes, mais rassemblait des types de machines et des dispositifs de déplacement qui existaient déjà. Parfois, il allait au-delà de cette science-fiction réaliste, et il alla sur la lune, ce qui ne devait pas se produire avant au moins 80 ou 90 ans. Ceci étant dit, les histoires valent la peine qu'on se procure le livre et qu'on les lise. Il y a dix histoires, et je ne vais pas traiter de chacune d'entre elles. Je vais évoquer quelques éléments qui rendent ces histoires fascinantes. L'utilisation d'androïdes dotés d’Intelligence Artificielle par une princesse lointaine et exotique qui veut faire venir à elle un certain homme et le faire tomber amoureux d'elle, bien qu'il ne cherche qu'à jouir instantanément du bonheur comme la simple satisfaction de tous ses désirs possibles
  5. 5. dans un endroit qui peut être artificiel pour être protégé du monde extérieur, et avec le moindre effort possible : le bonheur dans un fauteuil d’Intelligence Artificielle sans quitter l'environnement agréable dans lequel ce fauteuil se trouve, est positionné et satisfait tous nos moindres désirs, envies, impulsions, etc. La princesse entoure cet homme sur une île où le bonheur est censé être atteint et fourni de toute une bande de candidats au bonheur qui ne sont que des androïdes dotés d’Intelligence Artificielle. Et cela fonctionne parfaitement bien au final, mais il faut le découvrir les détail par soi-même. La princesse attire l'homme dans le piège, et il est comme un rat dans une souricière, un peu trop grand pour la cage mais la princesse fera tout pour qu'il se sente bien dans la cage. Viktor, un Russe, devient le rat blanc d'une princesse exotique qui le gardera en cage et en laisse pour sa seule satisfaction (mutuelle ?). On peut se demander pourquoi il ne se rebelle pas. Mais je suppose que l'amour est comme le sexe, insondable, sauf par un ou une gynécologue. L'utilisation du jeu comme technique de résolution des problèmes sociaux et des crises est également très drôle et bizarre. Un jeune homme au Sri Lanka est recruté pour tester de nouveaux jeux d'IA ayant trait à la conduite de voitures dans des situations extrêmes. Ces situations extrêmes sont censées être de la réalité virtuelle. Le jeune homme, Chamal, devient très doué et il ne se soucie pas de faire des victimes dans le jeu, car il ne s'agit que d'un jeu. Mais en fait, l'organisation qui contrôle les jeux utilise l'intelligence artificielle pour permettre au joueur de prendre le contrôle, via le jeu lui- même, d'une véritable voiture sans conducteur qu'il contrôlera depuis sa cellule sécurisée au Sri Lanka. Il découvre finalement qu'il a été utilisé dans des situations réelles et qu'il a en fait sauvé la vie de pas mal de personnes, même s'il n'a pas pu en sauver quelques- unes parmi toutes les personnes concernées. Il veut quitter cette expérimentation quand une grosse prise d'otages terroriste se développe dans le centre de Colombo, donc pas très loin. Permettez-moi de dire ici que Chamal a treize ans et que le "patron" derrière l'organisation du jeu est un Chinois de Chine, ce qui représente l'influence et la présence
  6. 6. chinoises au Sri Lanka qui va augmenter avec le temps. Mais dans la crise à laquelle il est confronté, il se porte volontaire pour prendre le contrôle d'une voiture sans conducteur qui est garée à proximité du Temple où les otages sont piégés. Il parvient à faire sortir tous les otages par une porte dérobée et à les emmener en toute sécurité dans un lieu sûr pas si éloigné. Mais lors du dernier voyage, un couple de terroristes arrive. Ils ont découvert la ruse et l'un d'eux porte une veste explosive. Le truc, c'est que le conducteur n'étant qu'un avatar de l'IA, Chamal est en sécurité, et il peut piéger le terroriste et lui promettre de l'amener dans l’endroit sûr ou son réfugiés les orages où il fera exploser sa veste. Mais Chamal peut aussi écraser la voiture dans un endroit sûr puisqu'il la conduit de très loin. C'est ce qu'il fait bien sûr. Les détails sont dans l'histoire. Allez-y. Toutes les histoires sont à ce niveau de prédiction d'abord, et de sécurité ensuite. Toute cette technologie moderne est présentée comme capable de résoudre les problèmes futurs plutôt que de menacer la société humaine, et donc comme progressiste plutôt que dangereuse. Cet optimisme technologique est de loin la meilleure chose que l'on puisse imaginer, et une fois encore, il s'inscrit dans la lignée de Jules Verne. Si vous aimez les grandes histoires catastrophiques de science-fiction, vous serez peut-être frustré. Mais je trouve cette approche de la science-fiction très intéressante. Meilleure en tout cas que la science-fiction de Ronald Lafayette Hubbard avec des extraterrestres qui conquièrent la terre et la guerre entre les survivants humains et les extraterrestres. Et cela montre que nous ne devons pas avoir peur de la technologie. Elle va changer notre monde, mais la société humaine parviendra d'une manière ou d'une autre à en contrôler le développement et à l'utiliser pour le bien de tous. Le fait que ce livre ne soit pas antichinois et qu'il soit plutôt réaliste sur le fait que les Chinois sont comme nous et s'intéressent au progrès de la société qui doit rester humanitaire, humaniste, humaine, orientée vers l'homme nous fait regretter que certains politiciens en Occident ne puissent qu'invoquer tout le temps le péril jaune, cette fable coloniale britannique et française, européenne si vous préférez, des temps jadis, du 19ème siècle, à une époque où les Américains ne s'occupaient que d'amener le plus grand nombre possible de Chinois aux États-Unis où ils pouvaient devenir des travailleurs surexploités, beaucoup d'entre eux étant des entrepreneurs indépendants, bien que totalement dominés, de blanchisseries et de cuisines collectives pendant la ruée vers l'or en Californie ou ailleurs, et survivant ainsi par la construction des chemins de fer à travers l'Amérique. Ils ont été tolérés parce qu'ils ont été exploités et qu'ils ont été maintenus en marge de la bonne vieille société blanche américaine dans des quartiers chinois, ou China Towns, qui étaient des sortes de ghettos. Ils étaient juste un iota, pas deux, seulement un, plus haut que les esclaves bientôt ex- esclaves. Une bonne expérience. Appréciez-la. Même si, parfois, vous aurez quelques questions critiques sinon caustiques sur le bout de la langue. Dr Jacques COULARDEAU

