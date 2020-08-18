Estructura de datos PILAS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
APLICACIÓN DE PILAS 08 de Julio del 2020 ESTRUCTURA DE DATOS Nombre: Edison Paul Paca Morocho
 Código Fuente #include<conio.h> #include<stdio.h> #include<stdlib.h> struct NODO{ NODO * ant; NODO *sig; int dato; }; NO...
} } } } return cab; } /* Imprimir Pila ------------------------------------------------------------------------*/ void imp...
printf("nt ************************n"); printf("t ******* BIENVENIDO *******n"); printf("t******************************n"...
}while(menu!=3); }  Ejecución del menú y la opción imprimir
