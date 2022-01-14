Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introducing a New Approach to The Ketogenic Diet for Men and Women Over The Age of 50

Jan. 14, 2022
Healthcare

Introducing a New Approach to The Ketogenic Diet for Men and Women Over The Age of 50

  1. 1. Hi, my name is James Wilson and I partnered with Nutrition Hacks, to help publish this brand new revolutionary book called… KETO AFTER 50 It’s the rst-ever, one-of-a-kind blueprint to help men and women achieve their best possible body transforming results over the age of 50! It’s already been tested by thousands of beta users from Nutrition Hacks and the results have been OUTSTANDING! Here’s What’s Inside This Best Selling Keto Diet System For Men And Women Over The Age of 50 The Keto After 50 diet contains delicious foods that makes the process so much more enjoyable compared to other diets…
  2. 2. All without portion control, counting calories, or starvation diets where you’re one decision away from throwing it all out. Unlike most programs out there, it’s been shown to work on people from all over the world, with all types of backgrounds and health issues, including: Bad genetics Food addictions Emotional eating Blood sugar issues Post pregnancy Obesity Being Older Than 50 when the metabolism is supposedly too slow to burn o몭 any extra calories And everything or anything in between with tens of thousands of people. The Keto After 50 Diet is designed to work with the body’s natural hormones to help with fat loss.
  3. 3. But before we go further, here’s what The Keto After 50 Diet isn’t: It’s not a low-calorie starvation diet that leaves the metabolism a complete wreck. It’s not a zero-carb, unsustainable Atkins-style diet that works for a few weeks and then stops It’s not some pricey meal plan designed by 24-year-old Men who can get away with eating anything It’s not a program that forces the user to work out 6 days a week where every body part is screaming in pain …because none of these things lead to long-term results, and long-term results is what The Keto After 50 Diet is all about. No more empty promises of 7 or 14 day ‘quick xes’ – you could use something that delivers results for the rest of your life… Here’s exactly what you’ll nd inside… The exact, step-by-step blueprint to engage fat-burning hormones with delicious foods How to avoid cravings, emotional eating and binges (and clear sugar cravings) Why some people can lose weight no matter what they eat (and how you can do the exact same.) Why plateaus keep people stuck, and special way to get out of them How to continuously break through new levels of fat loss, easily and e몭ortlessly
  4. 4. 5 key foods that zap stubborn belly fat (even if you’ve tried it all) The 5 foods you should NEVER eat, yet nutritionists and trainers recommend them all the time How to reap all the bene몭ts of exercise with one ‘little known trick’ – without ever stepping foot in a gym How to set the metabolism on 몭re every single day with 3 simple ingredients The insider cheat code secret that professional bodybuilders use to attain new levels of leanness (and you can use as well) On top of that, inside the Keto After 50 Diet, you’ll also discover ways to improve your health like… How to help 몭ght major causes of heart disease & blood pressure without prescriptions, injections or nasty side e몭ects How to increase ‘healthy’ cholesterol, even if you’ve tried everything (and help you get o몭 dangerous statins) PLUS, YOU’RE ALSO GETTING… TWO FREE BONUSES FREE BONUS #1 The Keto After 50 Diet Cookbook Boredom is one of the #1 killers to long-term results, so you need variety in your meals. In the Keto After 50 Diet Cookbook, you’ll get step-by-step guides to create hundreds of delicious meals as part of the program without complicated recipes or spending an arm
  5. 5. and a leg. FREE BONUS #2 The Keto After 50 Diet Action Guide This cutting edge action guide is designed to help you hit the ground running and help the process of losing the rst few pounds of fat. There’s nothing better than seeing results as fast as possible, because it gives us the con몭dence to keep going. Here’s What Everyone Else Is Saying About The Keto After 50 System: JH From: Je몭 H, 54 years old, Scarsdale NY to James Wilson In my 40’s I decided to get serious again about my weight and being in shape… or so I thought. Because after all my ‘healthy eating’ the scale barely budged. I thought I was making smart choices. I ate lots of fruits and vegetables, watched my fat intake like a hawk and instead of pizza, I 몭lled up on ‘healthy grains’ like oatmeal, brown rice and whole wheat bread. So why couldn’t I get rid of the extra 25 pounds I was carrying around?? I 몭nally got my answers once I picked up the ‘Keto After 50’ program. It turns out I was still totally eating the wrong foods all that time! Even though I didn’t learn to eat the right way until I turned 52, I’m still grateful anyway because once I followed the plan and learned how to 몭nally eat right, I can say I’ve never looked better. 
  6. 6. The weight 몭nally melted o몭 and I have more energy now than I did in my 30’s and 40’s. The ‘Keto After 50’ works. I promise you. CJ From: Carl J, 61 years old, Bradenton FL to James Wilson Following this ketogenic diet is the REAL DEAL, especially if you’re a little older like me. Yes, I was overweight. But my main goals when trying this system were related to my health problems. High cholesterol and high blood pressure had me real scared. And my blood sugar had me at the pre-diabetic stage. Well the ‘Keto After 50’ diet not only changed my eating habits but also changed my lifestyle. I’m happy to report that after only 6 months on this new eating plan my doctor told me that my blood work was looking fantastic. He was shocked! I feel like I have a new lease on life because now I’m going for long walks in the fresh air and I dusted o몭 my tennis racket. I’m playing 3 days per week with the fellas in my community. I’m so happy. Thank you! SK From: Silvana K, 51 years old, San Francisco CA to James Wilson Who says you can’t lose weight once you get older? I was always happy and athletic in my younger years. But 4 children and a hardworking lifestyle took its toll on me over the years. I was exhausted all the time. When it came time to eat all I craved was comfort food. I have to admit, I did 몭nd the food very comforting because I would gorge myself and then fall asleep soon after until it was time to wake up for work again the next day. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised to wake up one day realizing I was 55 pounds heavier than I used to be. I cried. But, I guess I had to hit rock bottom in order to 몭nally wake up to see what I was doing to myself. Luckily my best friend introduced me to the ‘Keto After 50’ diet plan. Do you want to know the scary part? All of the foods on this diet are the foods that I love to eat anyway! I learned that there were other foods I was eating that I would have to cut out if I wanted to get serious about weight loss. But, those were small sacri몭ces I was more than happy to make. I dropped every single one of those 55 lbs. I feel amazing and energized throughout the day. My family couldn’t possibly be happier for me. This plan works… and it’s fun!  
  7. 7. CB From: Connie B, 53 years old, Texas to James Wilson Trust me, I’ve tried every diet out there. I even went vegan for 4 months. Wow that was miserable… especially because I barely lost any weight. I thought for sure that I was unable to lose weight because of my age. I was also sick of having absolutely no enthusiasm or energy for anything. I was tired constantly. I needed to sit constantly because I was so tired. Believe me, sitting down is no way to go through life. I tried so many di몭erent weight loss gurus. I watch Dr. Oz daily and looked for him to solve my weight problems. And then my brother introduced me to ‘Keto After 50’. Once I started getting educated on how food really works in our bodies it was like a light switch got turned on for me. The best part is that I get to eat the foods I love. Fish, beef, lamb, cheeses, butter. C’mon you can’t beat that! I’m sharing this testimonial with hopes that someone will read it and get inspired by my story. I lost 83 lbs. in one year. And I didn’t it without hunger pains and su몭ering. I love my new energetic and active life. Do yourself a favor and get on the ‘Keto After 50’ plan immediately. RA From: Rita A, 64 years old, Fresno CA to James Wilson There’s no other way to say this. The ‘Keto After 50’ diet is saving my life. I had a complete hysterectomy 1 year and half ago. Since my procedure I saw my weight skyrocket from eating foods that I thought would make me feel better. I did a lot of lying around and feeling sorry for myself. Plus I was convinced that’s it's basically impossible for a post-menopausal woman to lose weight. Well, I am an example you should look to that proves this is completely false. AND I didn't start exercising until I had 몭rst lost 80 lbs. By the way, you don't have really need to exercise so much to lose weight on keto. Walking can be your main exercise activity. My family can see the bounce in my step again. I can’t remember feeling this good for a long time… maybe ever? I can’t recommend ‘Keto After 50’ enough. AM From: Anthony M, 51 years old, Virginia to James Wilson I 몭nally decided it was timeI 몭nally decided it was time. I was pushing 303 lbs. of weight   
  8. 8. around. And when I say pushing, I am exaggerating because I wasn’t doing much besides sitting around and eating. Looking back it’s not hard to see that I was hopelessly depressed. In my online research to save myself I stumbled across ‘Keto After 50’. What I learned convinced me that I needed the keto diet in my life. I followed the diet exact as it was laid out and it wasn’t hard. After about 3 weeks I started walking everyday and the weight started to peel o몭 even faster. Losing weight had become fun! It became like a game to me. Today I’m 209 lbs. and feeling amazing. I have about 30 or so lbs to go. And that’s only because I’m taking things so and patiently. I didn’t want to do anything drastic or dangerous. Besides my weight loss I’m happy to report no more asthma, no joint pains, and no more blotchy skin. Best of all I have no food cravings. I’m told this is because my blood sugar is back to normal. I wake up every day feeling great. I want everyone to know that if I can do this then they can do it, too. I don’t think you could have been much worse o몭 than me. Let this change your life like it changed mine. As you can see, there is nothing like Keto After 50 on the Internet or on any bookshelf you come across…. If you ever thought about attempting a rapid fat burning ketogenic diet, and you’re over the age of 50… Keto After 50 is an amazing option for men and women over the age of 50 who want to transform their bodies! You see, I’ve had a successful career as an author back in the day, so I’m de몭nitely not doing this for the money… So I convinced Nutrition Hacks to save a small batch of books of Keto After 50 (including the 2 Free Bonuses) so we can give away this system for only $9 before it’s in stores worldwide. Yes, that’s right! You’ll be getting the Keto After 50 System for only $9 on this page ONLY! All you gotta do is click the claim now button below and we will rush ship this book right to your door.
  9. 9. P.S. This really is the BIGGEST opportunity you’ll ever see in the health and weight loss industry. I mean, a complete system like this for only $9? That is just INSANE if you don’t jump head몭rst on this opportunity. Now, because this is such a rare yet incredible opportunity, I just have to remind you that these copies are going FAST! So you’re extremely lucky that you’re seeing this page right now, because if you leave, there will most likely be no copies left and this page will be taken down. So take advantage of this opportunity RIGHT NOW before it’s too late. Click the link below and claim your discounted copy now:
×