Curso livre de capacitação de instrutores de qi gong programa (1)

Curso Livre de Capacitação de Instrutores de QI GONG (Chi Kung) Qi Gong: Manipular a energia vital com habilidade é uma da...
Horário: das 9h às 13h. Carga horária: 180hs. Regras de Assiduidade: presença de 75%, aulas perdidas ficaram por conta e r...
Ministrante: ÉDISON NOGUEIRA FONTOURA  ACUPUNTURISTA E INSTRUTOR DE QI GONG.  OFICINEIRO PELA SECRETÁRIA MUNICIPAL DE ES...
  1. 1. Curso Livre de Capacitação de Instrutores de QI GONG (Chi Kung) Qi Gong: Manipular a energia vital com habilidade é uma das traduções do termo Qi Gong, promover estados de profunda conexão consciente, atingir patamar de saúde equilibrado e alcançar a máxima longevidade possível através do uso correto da energia chi (QI). Qi Gong refere-se ao trabalho de cultivo da energia, através de exercícios que tem por objetivo estimular e promover a melhoria da circulação consciente de energia chi no corpo. Apresentação do Curso: O curso fundamenta-se no desenvolvimento das percepções de campo energético corporal e manifestação do potencial humano em cada praticante/aluno, alicerçado nos conceitos e práticas chinesas. Metodologia: 65% do curso eminentemente prático, cada aluno será respeitado em sua compleição e características físicas, comportamentais e fisiológicas. Todo curso é baseado na experimentação, onde o corpo e os sentidos serão observados e terão seus limites ampliados. Nos 35% teóricos serão ministradas aulas para oportunizar o devido embasamento científico e filosófico de cada prática e técnica utilizada no qi gong. O curso divide-se em encontros mensais aos sábados com de duração 10h, excetuando-se a pausa de férias, onde meses subsequentes terão 03 aulas mensais compensatórias. Objetivos: apresentar aos alunos as teorias e práticas que fundamentam a prática do Qi Gong, desenvolver em cada participante senso proprioceptivo e cognitivo do trabalho e cultivo das práticas energéticas chinesas. No decorrer das aulas o aluno seja capaz de se autodiagnosticar, avaliar-se energeticamente, e ser capaz de agir de forma eficaz, usando raciocínio lógico e bom- senso. Ao final do curso cada aluno será capaz de ministrar e conduzir aulas de Qi Gong onde quer que se faça necessário. O curso fundamenta-se na prática do humanismo e promoção do bem estar, saúde plena possível, consciência integrativa no intuito de que o melhor aconteça para todos. Público Alvo: todos interessados desde que gozando de um estado de saúde razoável, artistas marciais de todas modalidades, acupunturistas, profissionais da saúde, terapeutas, estudantes e demais interessados. Período do Curso: tem duração de 13 meses (14 aulas) iniciando em ........ e tem seu término em......... Aulas programadas para........................................................ As aulas programadas próximas a feriados poderão ser remanejadas mediante consenso da turma.
  2. 2. Horário: das 9h às 13h. Carga horária: 180hs. Regras de Assiduidade: presença de 75%, aulas perdidas ficaram por conta e risco do aluno. Aulas extras ficarão a cargo da avaliação da escola, mediante pagamento de taxa. Certificados: ao final do curso serão entregues os certificados registrados nos órgãos de respectiva representação legal. Locais das aulas: ..................... Conteúdo Programático: 1. Teoria dos Zang-Fu. (práticas de enraizamento); 2. Teoria dos Zang-Fu II e Cinco Mutações (prática 09 bases camisa de ferro); 3. Canais de Energia Tendino-Musculares I (prática ativação dos canais); 4. Canais de Energia Tendino-Musculares II (prática cultivo da energia vital); 5. Tipos de Energia Qi (práticas de ligação alto/baixo, céu/terra, yin/yang); 6. Qi das Fáscias Corpóreas I (práticas de Gan e Pi – eixo madeira/terra); 7. Qi das Fáscias Corpóreas II (práticas de Fei, vaporização wei); 8. Artrologia - Qi das Estruturas Ósseas e Articulares (prática trabéculas e medulas); 9. Respirações Qi (prática respirações dos 08 princípios); 10.Kan e Li (prática abertura dos 03 dantiens); 11.Órbita Microcósmica - Pequena e Grande Circulação QI (prática alinhamento postural); 12.Métodos de Pressão Qi (prática ben e biao); 13.Três Tesouros Qi Gong (prática 06 sons de cura zang-fu); 14.Cinco Substâncias Vitais (prática shen- zang-fu); 15.Ba Duan Jin (prática 08 peças do brocado); 16.Xiang Gong (prática 15 movimentos Qi Gong treinamento perfumado); 17.Qi Gong do Mar de Medulas (prática lavagem da medula óssea); 18.Regras Dependendo dos Ventos (práticas feng/jovem yang); 19.Regras Dependendo das Securas (práticas zao/jovem yin); 20.Regras Dependendo dos 06 Tubos Sonoros (práticas estáticas longas); 21.Qi Gong dos 09 Palácios (prática móveis longas); 22.Qi Gong Pontos Yuan/Shu Antigos (prática abertura pontos fonte); 23.Mares de Energia Qi (prática dos 04 mares de energia); 24.Tao-Yin (prática qi gong avançado); 25.Fusão dos 05 Elementos (prática pakua interno); 26.Prescrições de Exercícios de Qi Gong - Estruturação de Aulas e Práticas; 27.Bombas de Energia (prática separação puro e turvo); 28.Avaliação Final – prova teórico-prática.
  3. 3. Ministrante: ÉDISON NOGUEIRA FONTOURA  ACUPUNTURISTA E INSTRUTOR DE QI GONG.  OFICINEIRO PELA SECRETÁRIA MUNICIPAL DE ESPORTES DE PORTO ALEGRE (2000-2002).  SECRETÁRIO DO SINDICATO DOS PROFISSIONAIS EM ACUPUNTURA E TERAPIAS ORIENTAIS DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL – GESTÃO 1999-2004  FORMADO PELA ACADEMIA BRASIELEIRA DE ARTE E CIÊNCIA ORIENTAL (1995).  FORMADO PELO COLÉGIO BRASILEIRO DE ACUPUNTURA (CBO – 1998).  INSTRUTOR DE CHI KUNG PELO MÉTODO UNIVERSAL TAO (2001).  FUNDADOR DA ESCOLA CHEN YANG – ENSINO DE PRÁTICAS ENERGÉTICAS (2011).  PROFESSOR CONVIDADO DISCIPLINAS EDUCAÇÃO HOLÍSTICA UFRGS-FACED (2005-2016)  DIRETOR DO ESPAÇO SINCRONIE – LABORATÓRIO DE ENERGIA – PORTO ALEGRE (2016).  THETAHEALER – INSTITUTO THINK – MONTANA – EUA – (2016). DATAS DO CURSO: .............................. ............................... .............................

