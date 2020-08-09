6sombrerosppt 120501232630-phpapp02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
"6 Sombreros para Pensar" Elaboro: Sandra Monter Acosta
El pensamiento es el recurso máximo del ser humano, sin embargo, no siempre hacemos un uso adecuado de este recurso. La di...
 Analizar un problema desde seis perspectivas distintas  Flexibilizar nuestro punto de vista y descubrir nuevos atributo...
El PENSAMIENTO REACTIVO consiste en el diálogo y la argumentación dialéctica, su utilidad reside en saber reaccionar ante ...
Para aprender a aplicar este tipo de pensamiento, es necesario racionalizar la confusión característica del pensamiento re...
1.- REPRESENTAR UN PAPEL. Mientras alguien en un grupo «se pone un sombrero» esta representando un papel, y por lo tanto e...
3.- CREAR FLEXIBILIDAD. Al pedir a alguien, incluso a uno mismo que «se pone un sombrero» se le está pidiendo que cambie d...
SOMBRERO BLANCO  Hechos puros  Números e información  Neutral y objetivo  No hace interpretaciones ni da opiniones  P...
SOMBRERO ROJO  Emociones y sentimientos  Presentimientos e intuición  Sensaciones y preferencias  No se debe intentar ...
SOMBRERO NEGRO  Enjuiciamientos negativos  Señala lo que está mal y los motivos por los cuales algo no puede funcionar p...
SOMBRERO AMARILLO  Especulativo – Positivo  Constructivo  Sentido de la oportunidad  Intento objetivo de poner en el m...
SOMBRERO VERDE  Creativo  Movimiento  Provocación  La búsqueda de alternativas es un aspecto fundamental; hace falta i...
SOMBRERO AZUL  Organiza el pensamiento mismo  Propone o llama al uso de los otros sombreros  Define los temas a los que...
El uso con frecuencia del método de los 6 sombreros:  Incentiva la creatividad  Promueve el intercambio de ideas entre p...
Al utilizar con frecuencia el método de los 6 sombreros:  Brinda una formalidad al pensamiento, fija las reglas del «jueg...
DR. EDWARD DE BONO
