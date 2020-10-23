-
Published on
Group term insurance policy cares for your employees and goes beyond to care for their families. A group term life insurance plan helps to cover any kind of death of the insured person and can help maintain a healthy retention ratio for the employer. Group Term Insurance Policy is policy, primarily covers the death of the insured person. We are Edify Insurance Brokers offering comprehensive group term life insurance plans in India.
