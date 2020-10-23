Successfully reported this slideshow.
Group term insurance policy cares for your employees and goes beyond to care for their families. A group term life insurance plan helps to cover any kind of death of the insured person and can help maintain a healthy retention ratio for the employer. Group Term Insurance Policy is policy, primarily covers the death of the insured person. We are Edify Insurance Brokers offering comprehensive group term life insurance plans in India.

Group Term Insurance Policy

  1. 1. Edify Brokers Bankers Blanket Insurance Policy
  2. 2. Banks and financial institutions work in an atmosphere of high surveillance. They are also vulnerable to internal and external threats of theft and misappropriation, despite relentless diligence. It is commonplace to get funds syphoned from deposits and ATM frauds. The financial ramifications of neglecting the duty of care, advising on the wrong financial commodity or offering inappropriate advice can be serious. Crime damages stemming from employee dishonesty, forgery or electronic abuse can be devastating, and may trigger considerable financial damage and also jeopardies continuity. In direct contact with you, Edify will discover the operating risks involved with your company obligation to arrange the proper security of responsibility for your needs. Bankers Blanket Insurance is a comprehensive coverage for banks and other financial institutions.
  3. 3.  Damage to Office and Contents: A Bankers Blanket policy would cover the risk of damage caused to the premises or contents by fire, a quake or an attempted robbery. This will not only cover damage to office and contents but also that to safes, lockers and strong rooms.  Fraud and Robbery: Frauds committed by employees in stealing, forgery or computer frauds can result in financial losses. Even a customer can defraud the bank. Bankers blanket insurance policy would also cover the risk of money transit losses or a Bank robbery.
  4. 4.  Cyber Crimes: In todays connected world, millions of transactions are facilitated every day using data connections and Networks which can be manipulated. Third parties can misuse the systems and networks to steal money which needs to be covered.  Professional Liability: The business of banking continuously provides advise to customers. Anything can go wrong on Investment advise on asset management, mortgages, stock market bets and corporate finance with enormous financial consequences.
  5. 5.  Damage and Losses to ATM: One of the most common and easy crimes committed against the Banking business is an robbery at an ATM. Such attempts apart from causing money loss also result in damages to ATM which need to be protected by suitable cover.  Counterfeit & Alterations Losses: Banks are susceptible to no fault losses sustained due to the forgery or fraudulent alteration of cheques, certificates of deposit, letters of credit, money orders etc. Even losses from acceptance of counterfeit notes can be covered.
  6. 6.  Say Hello: reach_us@edifybrokers.com  Reach Us On: 080 4850 4216  Corporate Office: No. 51, Ground Floor, HAL, 2nd Stage, Leela Palace Road, Kodihalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008

