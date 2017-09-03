Edgardo quiñones. privatización hacia el neoliberalimo

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGÍA “ANTONIO JOSE DE SUCRE” SEDE PUERTO LA CRUZ Probl...
 El Neoliberalismo consiste básicamente en una amplia liberalización de la economía, el libre comercio en general y una d...
 El neoliberalismo impulsa el fortalecimiento de las economías nacionales, pero a partir de una división del trabajo pens...
 PRIVATIZACIÓN La privatización es un proceso jurídico-económico mediante el cual las actividades empresariales son trans...
 VENEZUELA DE LA PRIVATIZACIÓN AL NEOLIBERALISMO A finales de los Ochenta, y en parte arrastrados por una tendencia mundi...
 Esta gran desigualdad en el nivel de ingreso entre ricos y pobres se debe en gran medida a las diferencias existentes en...
 Además del problema del desempleo, el trabajador venezolano ha tenido que hacer frente a una severa disminución del pode...
 Debido a lo limitado del mercado nacional y la ineficacia de la inversión realizada, la avalancha de inversiones pública...
 Como un intento de corregir esa situación, a partir de 1959 se adoptó la política de “Compre venezolano”, es decir la po...
 CRECIMIENTO DE LA POBLACIÓN Debido al crecimiento de la población en los barrios, la imposibilidad de adquirir viviendas...
 El 27 de febrero de 1989 se produjo una masacre, en respuesta a un pueblo agobiado por las políticas neoliberales, aplic...
El neoliberalismo tiene otra característica fundamental que es la privatización, por la idea de que la administración privada es más eficiente y adecuada que la administración pública.

LA PRIVATIZACIÓN COMO CAMINO HACIA EL NEOLIBERALISMO

  Alumno: Edgardo Quiñones. C.I. 17.535.494 Docente: Pablo Merlo Díaz. PUERTO LA CRUZ, SEPTIEMBRE 2017
  2. 2.  El Neoliberalismo consiste básicamente en una amplia liberalización de la economía, el libre comercio en general y una drástica reducción del gasto público y de la intervención del Estado en la economía en favor del sector privado, que pasaría a desempeñar las competencias tradicionalmente asumidas por el Estado, lo cual implica que los mercados sean totalmente abiertos, fomentando de este modo el libre comercio, a partir de una desregulación de los mercados. NEOLIBERALISMO
  3. 3.  El neoliberalismo impulsa el fortalecimiento de las economías nacionales, pero a partir de una división del trabajo pensado a gran escala, para de ese modo poder ingresar en un proceso de globalización, lo cual se denominó división internacional del trabajo, donde cada país fortalecía e impulsaba su economía en un sector específico: en el caso de los países de América Latina, la agricultura, la ganadería y otras actividades primarias fueron los principales motores de inserción en esa división internacional, mientras que los países europeos y Estados Unidos empujaron su capacidad industrial y desarrollo tecnológico. Además, el neoliberalismo tiene otra característica fundamental que es la privatización, por la idea de que la administración privada es más eficiente y adecuada que la administración pública. Por eso, de este modo se “achica” la intervención del Estado tanto en lo que hace referencia a la regulación del mercado como así también al gasto e inversión pública en materia de caminos y rutas, educación, salud, etc.
  4. 4.  PRIVATIZACIÓN La privatización es un proceso jurídico-económico mediante el cual las actividades empresariales son transferidas del sector público al sector privado, es decir, traspasadas o tomadas ya sea Desde el Estado o la comunidad hacia agentes económicos privados.
  5. 5.  VENEZUELA DE LA PRIVATIZACIÓN AL NEOLIBERALISMO A finales de los Ochenta, y en parte arrastrados por una tendencia mundial iniciada en los EE.UU. e Inglaterra, y promocionada por organismos como el Banco Mundial y el FMI (Fondo Monetario Internacional), los países latinoamericanos comenzaron a aplicar políticas para la privatización de las empresas públicas y la apertura de sus mercados nacionales.
  6. 6.  Esta gran desigualdad en el nivel de ingreso entre ricos y pobres se debe en gran medida a las diferencias existentes entre unos y otros en cuanto a su formación, así como a las distintas posibilidades que poseen de acceder al uso de los recursos naturales, Educación y Desarrollo económico. Distintos organismos y personalidades del mundo académico han coincidido en señalar que, la única posibilidad real de reducir de manera importante los nivelas de pobreza en América Latina es a través de la implementación de una profunda reforma educativa. En Venezuela la población de más bajos recursos se encuentra en desventaja, tanto en el número de años de escolaridad como en la calidad de la Educación que recibe, así, los hijos de las familias de mayores recursos, no sólo reciben más años de educación que los de familias de bajos ingresos, sino que además, reciben una educación de mayor calidad. NIVELES EDUCATIVOS
  7. 7.  Además del problema del desempleo, el trabajador venezolano ha tenido que hacer frente a una severa disminución del poder adquisitivo de su salario; de hecho, según cálculos del Banco Central de Venezuela, la capacidad adquisitiva del Bolívar venezolano es hoy cien veces menor a su valor para 1984. se tiene que de 1983 en adelante, solamente el 50% de la fuerza de trabajo venezolana ha contado con un empleo fijo. DESEMPLEO La inversión acumulada en Vivienda, que se mide en metros cuadrados por habitante, creció ininterrumpidamente en Venezuela hasta 1980, ocurriendo desde entonces que ha venido disminuyendo hasta la actualidad.
  8. 8.  Debido a lo limitado del mercado nacional y la ineficacia de la inversión realizada, la avalancha de inversiones públicas y privadas que se produjo luego de 1973 dio como resultado una disminución y no un aumento de la productividad general de la economía venezolana. Es en ese momento que puede ubicarse los orígenes de la crisis del modelo rentista venezolano, pues el país no supo ni pudo absorber de manera eficiente la “Sobredosis” de capital que entró desde el exterior entre 1974 y 1978. El aumento de los ingresos petroleros como consecuencia de la Guerra del Golfo, en 1991, ensombreció el panorama de mejoría económica pues aportó nuevos recursos rentísticos (es decir, provenientes de la renta petrolera) a la economía nacional, que hicieron al gobierno abandonar muchos de los esfuerzos reformadores implementados en 1989.
  9. 9.  Como un intento de corregir esa situación, a partir de 1959 se adoptó la política de “Compre venezolano”, es decir la política de sustitución de importaciones. Como consecuencia de esas políticas, surgieron en pocos años numerosas empresas, muchas de ellas, lamentablemente, simples ensambladoras de piezas foráneas o envasadoras de productos importados. La nacionalización de las industrias básicas (Acero, Aluminio y Petroquímica) y de las industrias del Hierro y el Petróleo, fue realizada aspirando desarrollar nuevos sectores exportadores cuyos requerimientos de capital eran tan altos que sólo podían ser asumidos por el Estado venezolano. SUSTITUCIÓN DE IMPORTACIONES
  10. 10.  CRECIMIENTO DE LA POBLACIÓN Debido al crecimiento de la población en los barrios, la imposibilidad de adquirir viviendas fuera de ellos y la dificultad de emprender nuevas invasiones de terrenos cerca de las ciudades, la mayoría de los barrios en Venezuela (en especial en Caracas) han visto aumentar su densidad poblacional en los últimos años, con lo cual cada vez más venezolanos nacen en situación de pobreza.
  11. 11.  El 27 de febrero de 1989 se produjo una masacre, en respuesta a un pueblo agobiado por las políticas neoliberales, aplicadas por el Gobierno de Carlos Andrés Pérez (CAP), aupado por el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI). Solo 5 por ciento de los empresarios concentraban el 70 por ciento de la producción. EL CARACAZO Por otra parte, Venezuela atravesaba un desequilibrio en los pagos de la deuda externa, que representaba un déficit acumulado de 7 mil 376 millones de dólares entre 1986 y 1988. La historia de Venezuela quedó marcada por los hechos de El Caracazo y frente a la coyuntura económica que atravesaba la nación.

