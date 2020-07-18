Docente de Filosofía

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IMPERIO ROMANO SEGUNDO NIVEL DE CONOCIMIENTO COLEGIONUESTRA SEÑORA DEL ROSARIO GRADO QUINTO “CONOCIMIENTOINTERMEDIO” Mater...
LEE CON ATENCIÓN CADA UNA DE LAS DIAPOSITIVAS. • Con este recurso recuerdas lo observado en el nivel 1. de esta guía didác...
Roma y su Imperio recibieron una gran influencia de los etruscos, pueblo de la región central de Italia.
Su idioma era el latín, que tras su extensión a los territorios conquistados, dio lugar a un gran número de lenguas europe...
La vestimenta habitual de los romanos era la toga, tanto para hombres como para mujeres, aunque había diferencias en color...
Había tres clases sociales: 1. Patricios: de clase aristocrática, tenían todos los derechos. 2. Plebeyos: la mayor parte d...
Hubo grandes construcciones romanas: anfiteatros, acueductos, puentes, calzadas, termas, templos, arcos de triunfo, circos...
El Coliseo era un anfiteatro que presentaba espectáculos como las peleas de gladiadores, lucha con animales, etc.
El Gladiador luchaba con una espada en el anfiteatro, ya con otro gladiador, ya con un animal.
Las carreras de carros eran uno de los deportes más populares. Los aurigas, que eran esclavos, conducían los carros tirado...
Una de las obras artísticas de los romanos fueron los mosaicos, realizados con pequeñas piezas de vidrio o cerámica, para ...
Otra de las aportaciones más notables fue el Derecho romano, que designaba la leyes que regían a los ciudadanos de Roma y ...
El Imperio Romano se extendió por todo el Mediterráneo.
A los habitantes de los pueblos que fueron invadidos por el Imperio Romano se les llamaba bárbaros.
En este dibujo aparece en color verde la expansión del Imperio Romano en el año 201 a. de C.
En color anaranjado, la expansión del Imperio en el año 100 a. de C.
Julio César fue un general romano. Derrotó a su enemigo político Pompeyo. Conquistó la Galia (Francia) y devolvió la prosp...
Ésta era la extensión del Imperio Romano durante el gobierno del emperador Trajano (año 98-117).
El Águila era la insignia de la Legión Romana.
El Centurión era un oficial de mando que era elegido por su resistencia. Comandaba una centuria formada por 80 hombres.
El Legionario era un soldado del ejército romano. Estaban muy entrenados y eran muy disciplinados tanto para maniobras mil...
La causa principal de la caída del Imperio Romano fueron las invasiones por diversos pueblos bárbaros.
BOUDICA Fue la reina guerrera de los icenos que luchó contra la invasión romana entre los años 60 y 61 d.C. durante el rei...
Los cristianos fueron perseguidos por el Imperio Romano porque creían que eran una secta judía. Los judíos también persegu...
La leyenda dice que los cristianos eran arrojados a los leones en el Coliseo para que estos se alimentasen, pero ésto no e...
Puesto que los romanos también eran politeístas, tenían dioses equivalentes a los dioses griegos...
MINERVA: diosa de la sabiduría
PLUTÓN: dios del inframundo
NEPTUNO: dios de los mares y terremotos
VENUS: diosa del amor
JÚPITER: dios del estado romano, encargado de las leyes y del orden social.
APOLO: dios del sol y las artes
DIANA: diosa de la caza
JUNO: diosa del matrimonio
MERCURIO: dios del comercio
MARTE: dios de la guerra
MUY BUENTRABAJO • Ahora que has observado con mucha atención las diapositivas anteriores, te invito a que vayas a nuestro ...
REFERENCIA • https://es.slideshare.net/mamymam/historia-para-nios-5-civilizacin-romana-78587757 (Marian Martin)
MUCHAS GRACIAS POR TU ATENCIÓN
×