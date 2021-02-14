6 modulo de curso operator grua movil bureau veritas argentina

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 2007-2008 Capacidad Capacidad Radio
2 2007-2008 Capacidad Capacidad Altura
3 2007-2008 Capacidad Capacidad Angulo
4 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Levantando con: Radio: Angulo: Pluma: Cuánto es...
5 2007-2008 Pluma Radio Capacidad Ejercicios
6 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Estabilizadores 100% Levantando con: Pluma prin...
7 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Estabilizadores 100% Levantando con: Pluma prin...
8 2007-2008 Notas de las Gráficas de Carga Manejo: 6. Las cargas especificadas son solamente para el servicio de las grúas...
9 2007-2008 Ejercicios 28 Mts de Pluma? Si la gráfica de carga cuenta con una lectura de longitud de pluma de 28 mts., est...
10 2007-2008 Ejercicios Columna de pluma de 27.4 Mts Columna de pluma de 30.5 Mts Cuál de estos dos valores tiene la MENOR...
11 2007-2008 Ejercicios Columna de pluma de 27.4 Mts Columna de pluma de 30.5 Mts Cuál de estos dos valores tiene la MENOR...
12 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Estabilizadores 100% Levantando con: Pluma pri...
13 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Estabilizadores 100% Levantando con: Pluma pri...
14 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Estabilizadores 100% Levantando con: Pluma pri...
15 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Estabilizadores 100% Levantando con: Pluma pri...
16 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Estabilizadores 50% Levantando con: Pluma prin...
17 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Ruedas Levanta y camina 4 Km/h Levantando con:...
18 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Estabilizadores 100% Levantando con: Ext. De P...
19 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Estabilizadores 50% Levantando con: Ext. De Pl...
20 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Ruedas estacionado @ 360° Levantando con: Plum...
21 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Ruedas estacionado hacia el frente Levantando ...
22 2007-2008 Ejercicios Ejercicio de lectura de gráficas de carga: Soporte: Estabilizadores 0% Levantando con: Pluma princ...
23 2007-2008 Pregunta . . . La grúa RT650E que estamos analizando, puede levantar una carga de 23,500 Kg. Con una longitud...
24 2007-2008 Pregunta . . . 23,500 KGS ¿ 4.5 Mts. NO La grúa RT650E que estamos analizando, puede levantar una carga de 23...
25 2007-2008 Notas de las Gráficas de Carga La razón por la que no podemos realizar este izaje, es por que no podemos únic...
26 2007-2008 Notas de las Gráficas de Carga Todos los componentes de “rigging” (aparejos), como gancho, cadenas, bandas, “...
27 2007-2008 Notas de las Gráficas de Carga En nuestras gráficas de carga encontraremos la tabla de deducciones, en donde ...
28 2007-2008 Ejercicios Por lo tanto en nuestro último ejercicio: ¿ ¿ 23,500 Kg. 50 Kg. de Estrobo Carga
29 2007-2008 Ejercicios Por lo tanto en nuestro último ejercicio: Polea Auxiliar: + 62 Kg. Gancho bola: + 159 Kg. Gancho B...
30 2007-2008 Ejercicios Nuestra capacidad para el ejercicio era de 23,625 Kg. Pero en realidad estaríamos levantando una c...
31 2007-2008 Ejercicios El cable redundante también tiene que ser considerado como un peso que tenemos que deducir. Se deb...
32 2007-2008 ¿ Ejercicios En este caso, ¿qué es lo que se tiene que deducir? ¿ Gancho Bola Estrobos Gancho Block Polea Aux...
33 2007-2008 ¿ Ejercicios Cuando trabajamos con la extensión de la pluma, el peso de la misma NO se debe de deducir. ¿
34 2007-2008 Ejercicios En este caso, ¿qué es lo que se tiene que deducir? ¿ ¿
35 2007-2008 Ejercicios En este caso, ¿qué es lo que se tiene que deducir? ¿ ¿
36 2007-2008 Ejercicios ¿ ¿
37 2007-2008 Problemas de Carga Carga: Motor eléctrico de 680 Kg. Condiciones de trabajo: Apoyado sobre estabilizadores al...
38 2007-2008 1.- Peso de la carga: _____________________ (1) 2.- Deducciones necesarias: Gancho principal: +__________ Gan...
39 2007-2008 Problemas de Carga Carga: Caldera de 12,000 Kg. Condiciones de trabajo: Apoyado sobre estabilizadores al 100%...
40 2007-2008 1.- Peso de la carga: _____________________ (1) 2.- Deducciones necesarias: Gancho principal: +__________ Gan...
41 2007-2008 Problemas de Carga Carga: Viga de 5,200 Kg. Condiciones de trabajo: Apoyado sobre ruedas, levanta y camina ha...
42 2007-2008 1.- Peso de la carga: _____________________ (1) 2.- Deducciones necesarias: Gancho principal: +__________ Gan...
43 2007-2008 Tablas de deducciones del Pasado •En las tablas de deducciones de la nueva serie “E” el peso efectivo de la e...
44 2007-2008 Tablas de deducciones del Pasado Siempre se debía deducir el peso de la extensión! Si estaba montada en la pl...
45 2007-2008 Radio: ?? Mts. Angulo: 65° Pluma: 17 Mts. Se puede realizar la maniobra ? SI_____ NO________ A qué porcentaje...
46 2007-2008 1.- Peso de la carga: _____________________ (1) 2.- Deducciones necesarias: Gancho principal: +__________ Gan...
47 2007-2008 Cargas Dinámicas Una carga dinámica es cuando existe movimiento en la carga en sí. Si por ejemplo, nosotros t...
48 2007-2008 Cargas Dinámicas La velocidad constante de un objeto que está detenido es de 0 Km./h. Si nosotros tratamos de...
49 2007-2008 Cargas Dinámicas Este mismo fenómeno se presenta cuando izamos una carga. Para mover una carga con un peso de...
50 2007-2008 Cargas Dinámicas Una vez que tenemos una velocidad constante al realizar un izaje. La carga ya no presentará ...
51 2007-2008 STOP Cargas Dinámicas Una vez que tenemos una velocidad constante al realizar un izaje. La carga ya no presen...
52 2007-2008 STOP Cargas Dinámicas De inmediato este fenómeno se repetirá hacia arriba y hacia abajo hasta que la carga se...
53 2007-2008 Cable Sin duda alguna el cable de nuestra grúa es el componente más frágil, en términos de durabilidad. Es mu...
54 2007-2008 Cable NO SE DEBE SOLDAR en ningún momento NINGUNA PARTE DEL CABLE, especialmente los extremos. Al hacer esto ...
55 2007-2008 Cable Instalación del Socket: Es muy importante que cuando instalemos el Socket del cable se mantenga la líne...
56 2007-2008 Cable Instalación del Socket: Se debe colocar un tope de seguridad en la cola de línea para evitar un posible...
57 2007-2008 Cable Instalación del Socket: Así mismo debemos tener precaución de que el lado angulado del Socket, quede co...
58 2007-2008 Cable Para garantizar la vida del cable y las poleas debemos asegurarnos siempre que el cable esté bien centr...
59 2007-2008 Cable Formas correctas de acomodar el cable del cabezal a el gancho
60 2007-2008 Cable Formas correctas de acomodar el cable del cabezal a el gancho
61 2007-2008 Cable Formas correctas de acomodar el cable del cabezal a el gancho
62 2007-2008 Cable Formas correctas de acomodar el cable del cabezal a el gancho
63 2007-2008 Cable Formas correctas de acomodar el cable del cabezal a el gancho
64 2007-2008 Cable Formas correctas de acomodar el cable del cabezal a el gancho
65 2007-2008 Cable Formas correctas de acomodar el cable del cabezal a el gancho
66 2007-2008 Cable Formas correctas de acomodar el cable del cabezal a el gancho
67 2007-2008 Choque de Bloques Cuando estamos levantando una carga, sabemos que debemos mantener la vista siempre en la ca...
68 2007-2008 Choque de Bloques De igual manera si nosotros extendemos el telescopeo de la pluma y no nos aseguramos de que...
69 2007-2008 Choque de Bloques NO
70 2007-2008 Choque de Bloques NO
71 2007-2008 Trabajando en conjunto con el LMI; El A2B: Detiene al operador de llevar el gancho Block o bola a estar en co...
72 2007-2008 Señales de Mano
73 2007-2008 Operación Esta sección cubrirá aspectos genéricos, que debemos seguir y procurar en todo momento que estemos ...
74 2007-2008 Operación Verifique las capacidades de la grúa antes de realizar cualquier movimiento con la grúa. Recuerde q...
75 2007-2008 Operación Trabaje única y exclusivamente con personal capacitado en señales de mano y con experiencia en el m...
76 2007-2008 Operación Procure mantener su pluma corta. Las cargas columpiantes pueden causar una situación de inestabilid...
77 2007-2008 Operación Los puntos en donde usted puede ser pellizcado, machucado, etc. en una grúa, son imposibles de evit...
78 2007-2008 Operación El viento ES un factor, el cuál puede hacer la operación de la grúa peligroso. Si el cable no está ...
79 2007-2008 Operación Si la comunicación con el ayudante y/o la persona que está dando las señales se pierde. Todo movimi...
80 2007-2008 Operación Mantenga sus ojos en la carga y/o en la persona que da las señales en TODO MOMENTO. Evite cualquier...
81 2007-2008 Operación Sea muy precavido cuando gire con cargas. PRACTIQUE la seguridad.
82 2007-2008 Operación JAMAS REALICE IZAJES LATERALES. Las plumas, tornamesas, y sistemas de giro están diseñados para que...
83 2007-2008 Operación JAMAS PERMITA que alguien viaje suspendido del cable, cadena, banda, etc. NO
84 2007-2008 Operación Asegúrese de todo el personal se haya alejado de la carga antes de que usted inicie su izaje.
85 2007-2008 Operación Utilice únicamente bandas, cadenas y otros elementos autorizados para levantar carga. NUNCA, NUNCA,...
86 2007-2008 Operación JAMAS opere la grúa en la oscuridad, niebla u otra situación en donde la visibilidad del operador e...
87 2007-2008 Operación NUNCA ABANDONE LA GRUA con carga suspendida y/o con el motor trabajando. El dejar una carga suspend...
88 2007-2008 Operación JAMAS GIRE CARGA POR ENCIMA DE PERSONAL. No importa si la carga está bien sujeta y/o esté directame...
89 2007-2008 Operación Nunca maneje el cable con manos desnudas, Siempre utilice guantes. NO
90 2007-2008 Operación Levante únicamente una carga a la vez. No levante varios artículos por separado en un solo izaje, a...
×