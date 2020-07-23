Ecuadorian language and culture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ECUADORIAN AND ENGLISH SPEAKING COUNTRIES LANGUAGES AND CULTURE Eduardo Heredia, M. Ed. 2020
Culture, language & thought Kramsch (1998) Language & culture are bound together in three ways: 1. Language expresses cult...
What is culture? Culture is the learned set of traditions and lifestyles, socially acquired, members of a society, includi...
What is language? the method of human communication, either spoken or written, consisting of the use of words in a structu...
Concept of Sociolinguistic • Study the relationship between language and society, and how language is used in multilingual...
Identify different speech communities • Each person belongs to different social groups formed by family ties, work, or by ...
How many cultures can you enumerate?
Theonomous culture. Theos meaning God and nomos meaning law. The idea in a theonomous culture is that God’s law is so self...
• Socrates (470-399 BC) is perhaps the most enigmatic character in the entire history of philosophy. He wrote nothing at a...
Greek Politics Greek Politics • The fundamental locus of Greek politics was the polis (city-state) • In the polis “civic s...
On Democracy • Democracy is often associated with Ancient Greece (where it originated) • However, democracy was only confi...
• Democracy is the opposite of a representative government (Democracy is not mentioned in the US constitution) • Represent...
Power descends not ascends
Democracy Liberty (freedom of speech) Division of powers Rule of law (Nobody is above the law) Human rights
What is a State? • States come about because individuals have needs they cannot satisfy alone •Individuals with different ...
Analysis • Plato’s ideas in the Republic are clearly undemocratic on the whole –He highlights democracy’s weakness as a po...
Aristotle thought that there are three kinds of happiness. The first kind of happiness is a life of pleasure and fun. The ...
LIFE PRIVATE PROPERTY LIBERTY
• How to combat the tyranny of power? • How to find a social balance between the passions of the majority and the virtues ...
Leader controlled by a congress divided into 2 chambers; senate and the commons: 1.Philosophers 2.Working class 1 and 2 di...
• The eternally true, the eternally beautiful, and the eternally good. • Plato thought that reality is divided into two. O...
• Around the year 300, Rome was threatened both by tribes arriving from the north and by internal dissolution. • In the ye...
• Saint Augustine lived from 354 to 430 • Saint Augustine joins a Neoplatonism. • The Greeks tended to think that the worl...
• The greatest and most important philosopher of the High Middle Ages was Thomas Aquinas, who lived from 1225 to 1274. • T...
• By Renaissance we understand an extensive cultural flourishing since the end of the 14th century. It started in northern...
Saying something in a few words means having thought deeply, but if a neophyte reads and does not reflect, he thinks that ...
• Dialectical materialism influenced by Hegel. • In 1848 Marx published, together with Engels, a manifesto. The first sent...
1. Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes. 2. A heavy progressive or gradua...
• The left did not only politically appropriate of the majority of Latin America, but what is much more serious: it hegemo...
The Anglo-Saxon Educational System
The standard view of Anglo‐Saxon teaching derives essentially from the Roman model: a group of students copying down the m...
• The Industrial Revolution, which began in the 18th century, had a profound impact on the 19th, 20th and 21st century in ...
Liberalism • Reflecting the middle class ethic, liberals stressed individualism in the belief that each man should be allo...
Conservatism • The proper role of education is to preserve language and tradition by transmitting the cultural heritage to...
Humanitarianism • Humanitarianism was a response to the ills created by industrialisation. • Education was often regarded ...
Nationalism • National systems of education were organised not only to bring about popular literacy • but also to generate...
Marxism • Instruments of class warfare and violent revolution to effect social change. • In the Marxist model, as the prol...
How have the ideologies of liberalism, conservatism and humanitarianism affected the development of western education?
The Classical framework of the Liberal Arts, the mainstay of Late Antique education, had contracted severely by the Anglo‐...
Where, according to the models studied, does the liberal arts have a place?
• Education responds to adaptation because learning is innate in living beings • Man learnt to hunt to survive and this le...
CONSTRUCTION OF THE COLONIAL SUBJECT • A policy or system in which a country controls another country or area (Cambridge D...
• However, both slavery and race were incompatible with the Christian principles and social values espoused by the English...
EFFECTS OF COLONIALISM • Indigenous peoples were systematically slaughtered by new settlers or forced to move to new envir...
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Ecuadorian language and culture
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ecuadorian language and culture

46 views

Published on

Updated slides

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ecuadorian language and culture

  1. 1. ECUADORIAN AND ENGLISH SPEAKING COUNTRIES LANGUAGES AND CULTURE Eduardo Heredia, M. Ed. 2020
  2. 2. Culture, language & thought Kramsch (1998) Language & culture are bound together in three ways: 1. Language expresses cultural reality 2. Language embodies cultural reality 3. Language symbolizes cultural reality Moran (2001) Language & culture are two sides of the same coin, each mirroring the other.
  3. 3. What is culture? Culture is the learned set of traditions and lifestyles, socially acquired, members of a society, including its modes and patterned repetitive thinking, feeling and acting, that is, their behavior. culture is not patiently waiting to be discovered, but to be inferred from the words and actions of the group being studied, to be later literally assigned to that group by anthropologist. culture is a explicit statement about how they members of a particular social group on how they should act
  4. 4. What is language? the method of human communication, either spoken or written, consisting of the use of words in a structured and conventional way. a system of communication used by a particular country or community. a system of communication consisting of sounds, words, and grammar, or the system of communication used by people in a particular country or type of work: the system of communication in speech and writing that is used by people of a particular country or area
  5. 5. Concept of Sociolinguistic • Study the relationship between language and society, and how language is used in multilingual speech communities. • Social factors and social dimensions: • A social distance (solidarity): High or Low • A status scale: relationships • A formality scale: setting or type of interaction Janet Holmes, 1992.
  6. 6. Identify different speech communities • Each person belongs to different social groups formed by family ties, work, or by common interests or hobbies. • Each community develops a certain way of speaking that its member use to identify with that community. • The students should distinguish between these communities so that they can use the appropriate language for each community.
  7. 7. How many cultures can you enumerate?
  8. 8. Theonomous culture. Theos meaning God and nomos meaning law. The idea in a theonomous culture is that God’s law is so self-evident within the human heart that there are some imperatives within you that find a consensus in society. Heteronomous culture can be found in the Middle East. Heteros meaning different and nomos meaning law, a different law, where there are two distinct sets in operation. There is the controlling few and the masses down here. In secular terminology Marxism is a heteronomous culture where the handful at the top dictate everything for the masses below. Autonomous culture can be found in the Western world; autos meaning self, nomos meaning law, you’re a self-law. You’re a law unto yourself. You follow your individual autonomy.
  9. 9. • Socrates (470-399 BC) is perhaps the most enigmatic character in the entire history of philosophy. He wrote nothing at all. And yet he is one of the philosophers who has had the most influence on European thought. He was sentenced to death for his philosophical activity. • The very essence of Socrates' activity is that his goal was not to teach people. Rather, it gave the impression that he was learning from the people he was talking to. So he did not teach like any school teacher. No, no, he was talking. • Socrates thought that he had a divine voice within him and that this "conscience" told him what was right. "Whoever knows what is good will also do good" • Socrates thought that it was impossible to be happy if one acts against his convictions. And whoever knows how to become a happy man will try to be happy. For this reason, who knows what is good will also do good, because no person will want to be unhappy. Can you live happily if you constantly do things that deep down you know are not right? • Good produces happiness
  10. 10. Greek Politics Greek Politics • The fundamental locus of Greek politics was the polis (city-state) • In the polis “civic space” lay at the center of the community • All citizens were expected to engage in politics
  11. 11. On Democracy • Democracy is often associated with Ancient Greece (where it originated) • However, democracy was only confined to a few poleis, most notably Athens • Greek democracies did not function as democracies today do
  12. 12. • Democracy is the opposite of a representative government (Democracy is not mentioned in the US constitution) • Representative government (RG) transfers power onto common people; highly-qualified individuals randomly chosen. • RGs were applied during 200 years in the ancient Greece and lasted. • Democracy will soon degenerate into anarchy (John Adams) • Remember, democracy never last long (John Adams) • Democracies have been found incompatible with personal security of the rights of property (James Madison)
  13. 13. Power descends not ascends
  14. 14. Democracy Liberty (freedom of speech) Division of powers Rule of law (Nobody is above the law) Human rights
  15. 15. What is a State? • States come about because individuals have needs they cannot satisfy alone •Individuals with different talents have complementary needs
  16. 16. Analysis • Plato’s ideas in the Republic are clearly undemocratic on the whole –He highlights democracy’s weakness as a populist machine • His ideas are rooted in his view of man as possessing specific talents • Plato emphasizes unity as the supreme value of the state –concept of organic unity • He recognizes that the state exists to ensure the happiness of everyone, not just a particular class • In Plato’s view, the basis of political rule is knowledge –In this regard, the “best” should rule • He also points out that for rulers to be effective, they must put the public interest before private concerns
  17. 17. Aristotle thought that there are three kinds of happiness. The first kind of happiness is a life of pleasure and fun. The second is to live as a free and responsible citizen. The third, a life in which one is a philosopher and researcher. Aristotle also stresses that the three conditions must exist simultaneously for the human being to live happily.
  18. 18. LIFE PRIVATE PROPERTY LIBERTY
  19. 19. • How to combat the tyranny of power? • How to find a social balance between the passions of the majority and the virtues of the minority? • How to ensure freedom as the absence of domination? • How to design a system that promotes structural equality, not material equality?
  20. 20. Leader controlled by a congress divided into 2 chambers; senate and the commons: 1.Philosophers 2.Working class 1 and 2 dialogue to establish limits to the leader
  21. 21. • The eternally true, the eternally beautiful, and the eternally good. • Plato thought that reality is divided into two. One part is the world of the senses, about which we can only get imperfect knowledge using our five senses. The other part is the world of Ideas, on which we can get certain knowledge, through the use of reason. • But we also have an immortal soul, the dwelling place of reason. Precisely because the soul is not material, it can see the world of Ideas. • Political animal (Democracy equals Demagogy) • Aristotle's philosophy assumed that there was a God, or a first cause, that sets in motion all the processes of nature. But it does not provide us with any more detailed description of God.
  22. 22. • Around the year 300, Rome was threatened both by tribes arriving from the north and by internal dissolution. • In the year 313 Christianity was an accepted religion in the Roman Empire. • In 330 AD, Emperor Constantine moved the capital of the Roman Empire to Constantinople. • From the year 380 Christianity was the state religion throughout the Roman Empire. • In 395 the Roman Empire was divided into two: the western Roman empire, with Rome in the center, and the eastern Roman empire, with the new city of Constantinople as its capital. In 410, Rome was sacked by barbarian peoples, and in 476 every western Roman state perished. • Another date worth remembering is the year 529. Then the Church closed Plato's academy in Athens. • The year 529 becomes a symbol of how the Christian Church put a cover over Greek philosophy. • The eastern Roman empire remained a state until 1453, when the Turks conquered Constantinople. • Time of a thousand years of growth. • The economy is characterized by what we call feudalism. • At the end of the 4th century, the Bishop of Rome would soon become the head of the entire Roman Catholic Church. • Throughout the Middle Ages the Arabs were the most important in sciences such as mathematics, chemistry. astronomy or medicine.
  23. 23. • Saint Augustine lived from 354 to 430 • Saint Augustine joins a Neoplatonism. • The Greeks tended to think that the world had always existed. But he believed that before God created the world, "ideas" existed in God's thoughts. • Like Plotinus, he believes that evil is the "absence of God“ • Schools and Universities are assembled following some precepts of the high and low middle ages. • In the year 800, Formal education initiates and was purely religious and oriented for aristocracy and the clergy (monasteries) • In the year 1000, the first cathedral schools are founded and in 1200, the first Universities.
  24. 24. • The greatest and most important philosopher of the High Middle Ages was Thomas Aquinas, who lived from 1225 to 1274. • Thomas Aquinas Christianized Aristotle in the same way that Saint Augustine had Christianized Plato at the beginning of the Middle Ages. • Theocentrism (Faith can be accompanied by reason) • Thomas believed that there are also a number of "natural theological truths." By this he meant truths that can be reached both through Christian revelation and through our innate or natural reason.
  25. 25. • By Renaissance we understand an extensive cultural flourishing since the end of the 14th century. It started in northern Italy, but, it spread rapidly to the rest of Europe during the XV and XVI centuries. • The compass, the gunpowder, the printing press. • Famous scholars like Luther, Galileo, Da Vinci, Miguel Angel, Newton, Ficino, Copernico, etc. • Geocentric vision vs Heliocentric vision • The book of nature is written in a mathematical language (Galileo Galilei) • The Renaissance bourgeois began to emancipate themselves from the feudal lords and the power of the Church. • Protestantism. • Man is no longer just a part of Creation, but has begun to intervene directly in nature and to form it in his image and likeness (Ecophilosophy) • Dark humanism, Individualism in Education. it is the transition from transcendent thought to immanentism [reality is in the content of consciousness]. • The emergence of embryonic forms of the capitalist mode of production, the development of manufacturing. • New Scientific method (empirical)
  26. 26. Saying something in a few words means having thought deeply, but if a neophyte reads and does not reflect, he thinks that he is facing the beginning of something to develop and criticizes those who had the audacity to serve him raw food. (Friedrich Nietzsche)
  27. 27. • Dialectical materialism influenced by Hegel. • In 1848 Marx published, together with Engels, a manifesto. The first sentence of that manifesto reads as follows: "A ghost runs through Europe, the ghost of communism“ • Goods are produced that make people richer. This is what Marx calls exploitation. • During a certain period we will have a new «society of classes »in which the proletarians will keep submitted by the force the bourgeoisie. This stage Marx called the dictatorship of the proletariat. • But after a period of transition, the dictatorship of proletariat will be replaced by a "classless society", or communism. In this society the means of production will be property of "everyone", that is, of the people themselves. • There is no doubt that the ideas of communism has managed to combat, to a large degree, an inhuman society. • When man works, he intervenes in nature and leaves his mark on it. But in this process nature also intervenes in man and leaves a mark on his conscience • In capitalist society, work is organized in such a way that the worker is actually doing slave work for another social class. Thus, the worker transfers his own labor force, and with it all his human existence, to the bourgeoisie.
  28. 28. 1. Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes. 2. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax. 3. Abolition of all rights of inheritance. 4. Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels. 5. Centralisation of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly. 6. Centralisation of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the State. 7. Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State; the bringing into cultivation of waste-lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan. 8. Equal liability of all to work. Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture. 9. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of all the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the populace over the country. 10. Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labour in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production...
  29. 29. • The left did not only politically appropriate of the majority of Latin America, but what is much more serious: it hegemonized the classrooms, the classes ... in short, It kidnapped the culture ... the revolution stopped expropriating bank accounts to expropriate the way of thinking (Nicolás Maárquez) • It is vital that communist scholars proliferate, who better than these scholars to achieve cultural changes? (Antonio Gramsci)
  30. 30. The Anglo-Saxon Educational System
  31. 31. The standard view of Anglo‐Saxon teaching derives essentially from the Roman model: a group of students copying down the master's dictation onto wax tablets, a text to be memorized, then erased, ready for the next day's lesson (Lendinara, 2013, pp. 303–304; Riché & Contreni, 1976, pp. 458–468).
  32. 32. • The Industrial Revolution, which began in the 18th century, had a profound impact on the 19th, 20th and 21st century in Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. • Industrialisation not only modernised the western society but also brought into existence a capitalist middle class of businessmen. • The various socio-political dogmas replaced the much eroded inherited commitments to established religious dynastic monarchies and were given such names as liberalism, conservatism, socialism or Marxism. • In terms of their educational consequences, the ideologies had a two fold effect; they were often used as the rationale for educational philosophies; and, the various political parties that were associated with particular ideologies either advanced or hindered the cause of popular education • The middle class, as the new claimants for political and social power, was often attracted to liberalism and related ideologies. It opposed traditional aristocratic education, especially the close alliance between Church and school, and sought to disengage education from religion. • The older landed aristocrats. Their ideology favoured political reaction or conservatism. They asserted that education followed the doctrine of "appropriateness", which held that there was a predetermined and appropriate kind of education for each social class. • The working class often victimised by the economic and social policies of their employers, the industrial working class became a dispossessed group.
  33. 33. Liberalism • Reflecting the middle class ethic, liberals stressed individualism in the belief that each man should be allowed to reach the status and attainment that his ability can allow. • They argued for freedom of thought, while economically they opted for free trade and freedom of contract. • Liberals generally regarded popular education under state control as a functional instrument for propagating civic, economic, social and moral responsibility. • They believed that popular education would advance enlightenment and secure progress by widely diffusing scientific and practical knowledge.
  34. 34. Conservatism • The proper role of education is to preserve language and tradition by transmitting the cultural heritage to the young so that they can assume their predetermined roles. • Education should provide class skills and values to the immature so that they can fit into the social order of the State. • The basic objective of education therefore was to preserve the status quo and maintain cultural continuity.
  35. 35. Humanitarianism • Humanitarianism was a response to the ills created by industrialisation. • Education was often regarded as a means of alleviating these problems. • A number of educational programmes were launched to improve the conditions of the working classes. • For example, the Sunday School movement, originating in England, was designed to impart religious values and reading, writing and arithmetic to working class children.
  36. 36. Nationalism • National systems of education were organised not only to bring about popular literacy • but also to generate commitment and loyalty to the aims of the nation-state. • A major emphasis in the national systems of education was placed on the study of the national language, history and literature. • Good citizenship was constructed as the manifestation of obedience and duty to the nation.
  37. 37. Marxism • Instruments of class warfare and violent revolution to effect social change. • In the Marxist model, as the proletariat captures the machinery of the state government, it is also expected to capture the machinery of the formal education system. • The curriculum would be purged of its capitalistic, individualistic and nationalistic biases to respond to utilitarian needs. • Art and aesthetic education would reflect the aspirations of the proletariat and teachers would be recruited for their proletariat dedication and their knowledge of the processes of dialectical materialism.
  38. 38. How have the ideologies of liberalism, conservatism and humanitarianism affected the development of western education?
  39. 39. The Classical framework of the Liberal Arts, the mainstay of Late Antique education, had contracted severely by the Anglo‐Saxon period, reduced from its original seven disciplines to grammar—which had subsumed metrics and a smattering of rhetoric—scriptural exegesis, and enough mathematics to understand the computus, the science of calculating the date of Easter (Brown, 2009, pp. 18–19; Riché & Contreni, 1976, p. 319).
  40. 40. Where, according to the models studied, does the liberal arts have a place?
  41. 41. • Education responds to adaptation because learning is innate in living beings • Man learnt to hunt to survive and this learning was taught to new offspring • Contemporary education also teaches survival; competition. • Schools succeed in indocrination by claiming to teach such things as "the value of childhood, the value of competing for prizes, the value of being taught" among others (Illich and Reimer, 1926; 1922) • The school also teaches obedience and silence, the virtue of punctuality; of time dictated by the clock and by the seasons and the lesson that children's role in life is to know their place and to sit still in it.
  42. 42. CONSTRUCTION OF THE COLONIAL SUBJECT • A policy or system in which a country controls another country or area (Cambridge Dictionary). • The practice by which a powerful country controls another country or other countries (Oxford Dictionary). • Sistema político y económico por el cual un estado extranjero domina y explota una colonia (RAE). • Human being is a political animal, however old individuals, women, slaves and children are not entirely humans. It possible to distinguish ‘the natural slave’ as being similar to other domestic animals for the service of their human masters (Aristotle).
  43. 43. • However, both slavery and race were incompatible with the Christian principles and social values espoused by the English colonists. • Despite the high ideals of reason and liberty, the Atlantic slave trade was in full swing at the time of the Enlightenment and some philosophers and thinkers were slave owners or profited from slavery (John Locke, for example, was Secretary of the Board of Trade and Plantations). • Use of indigenous peoples as slaves was largely unsuccessful. They had no immunity to Old World diseases, often escaped as they had intimate knowledge of the land, or died from overwork. • Any white person who married a ‘negro, mulatto or Indian’ was liable to permanent banishment from the colony. • Black slaves had no human rights. Colonialism and slavery permitted such ruthless treatment of people who could not be permitted to retain human dignity. • Sepulveda argued, using Aristotle’s conception of ‘natural slavery’, that all Indians were ‘non-rational’ and hence should be forcibly enslaved.
  44. 44. EFFECTS OF COLONIALISM • Indigenous peoples were systematically slaughtered by new settlers or forced to move to new environments. • The distortion that has relegated black and Asian cultures to the periphery of world events has shaped our modern/postmodern societies. • These diasporas are the basis for multicultural or multi-ethnic nations • Multiculturalism can be seen as a progressive force for world unity or as a form of tokenism that really means assimilation and integration. • Atahualpa's death meant the decapitation of society. Behind images, there are mechanisms released from consciousness control. Critical-crisis. We are formulating ideas in times of crisis. What little the West tells us takes away our hope. They are concerned only in making money (Silvia Rivera Cusicanqui in the Sociology of Image).

×