Herramientas utilizadas en la Reingeniería Edgar Castillo 1 Edgar Castillo ci 15131144 Escuela 47
Reingeniería El propósito de la utilización de las herramientas para representar un modelo de negocios, es describir las e...
Un modelo de proceso de negocio puede definirse como una representación de los procedimientos de una compañía. El modelo c...
Importancia de los diagramas de actividad y de relación La importancia de los diagramas de actividad y de relación , es qu...
MODELO DE REINGENIERÍA JEFFRY LOWENTHAL Edgar Castillo 5
Herramientas utlizadas en la reingenieria edgar castillo ci 15131144

Herramientas para lograr un proceso de reingenieria

  1. 1. Herramientas utilizadas en la Reingeniería Edgar Castillo 1 Edgar Castillo ci 15131144 Escuela 47
  2. 2. Reingeniería El propósito de la utilización de las herramientas para representar un modelo de negocios, es describir las etapas de flujo de trabajo. Las herramientas que se emplean para crear modelos de negocios tienen puntos fuertes y puntos débiles. Entre ellas se puede mencionar. a) Diagramas de flujo. Una representación gráfica de la secuencia de las etapas en una tarea o actividad. El flujo de cualquier actividad se describe mediante una serie de símbolos diferentes, que generalmente son establecidos de manera estándar. b) Diagramas de árbol. Se presenta como las ramas que salen del tronco de un árbol, esta ramificación continúa hasta llegar al nivel de deseados detalles, es útil para mostrar las fallas de las funciones, pero no muestra el flujo. c) Diagrama espina de pescado. Al igual que los diagramas de árbol, esta técnica utiliza una línea central de proceso. Las principales actividades se ubican a los largo de la línea formando intersecciones angulares. Los componentes de la actividad se marcan a lo largo de los puntos de la intersección sobre líneas más cortas que corren paralelas a la línea principal del proceso. Este diagrama no presenta el flujo, sino la secuencia a un nivel general. d) Modelos sinópticos. Representan una visión matricial o de red de la actividad, en donde los procesos son caminos dentro del modelo. e) Modelos de red. Los modelos de red comienzan con un punto único de partida y luego muestra cada etapa sucesiva. Una aplicación muy difundida del modelo de red es el modelo de red es el diagrama de la red. También están los modelos de actividad de negocios y los diagramas de relación. Que más tarde se estudiarán. Edgar Castillo 2
  3. 3. Un modelo de proceso de negocio puede definirse como una representación de los procedimientos de una compañía. El modelo corporativo está diseñado por muchos modelos individuales que se encuentran interrelacionados, pero que se diferencian con base en las áreas que dirigen y en las técnicas de modelamiento utilizadas. Las herramientas básicas utilizadas para un modelo de negocios son: los diagramas de actividades de negocios, BAM (siglas en inglés) y los diagramas de relaciones Un modelo representativo contiene información acerca de cada etapa de trabajo, para que el modelo sea completo debe mostrar toda la actividad y las relaciones entre: • La misión de cada departamento y la actividad que se realiza. • Actividades (flujo de trabajo). • Actividades y procesos. • Reglas y Procesos. • El plan del departamento y sus procesos. Diagramas de actividad de negocios (BAM): Son la primera técnica usada para modelar flujos de procedimientos de trabajos, su objetivo primordial es crear modelos de flujo de actividad y flujo de proceso de trabajo Diagramas de relación: Están diseñados para mostrar la manera como se desarrolla el trabajo actual. Comienza su labor cuando los diagramas de actividades se detienen es decir que los BAM son base para los diagramas de relación y brindan un flujo detallado de las tareas que realiza cada trabajo. Un BAM estará ligado al menos con un diagrama de relación, el objetivo es presentar un nivel más detallado de las tareas. Edgar Castillo 3 Reingeniería
  4. 4. Importancia de los diagramas de actividad y de relación La importancia de los diagramas de actividad y de relación , es que ambos son fundamentales para detallar los procesos y procedimientos dentro de una organización, que a su vez pueden ser utilizados para la propuesta de mejoras y cambios radicales como la Reingeniería. Edgar Castillo 4 Reingeniería
  5. 5. MODELO DE REINGENIERÍA JEFFRY LOWENTHAL Edgar Castillo 5

