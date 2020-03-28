Successfully reported this slideshow.
Representantes de la f. moderna
Breve Biografía de los representantes de la Filosofía Moderna

  28/03/2020
  2. 2. 1. René Descarte Descartes fue un filósofo francés. Nació en 1596 y fue el primer y más importante filósofo de la Edad Moderna. Se dice que Descartes es el padre del racionalismo, dado que centró su pensamiento en la razón y el “yo” como el centro de todo; “pienso, luego existo” es su frase más célebre. Entre los grandes aportes de Descartes a las ciencias destaca la unión de la geometría con el álgebra, introduciendo así un nuevo sistema de coordenadas llamadas cartesianas. Su obra más importante es Discurso del método, un tratado filosófico en el cual establece una serie de reglas, pasos o metodología para saber qué hay que buscar; este libro plantea cómo llegar al conocimiento de una manera estructurada, como se hace en las matemáticas o en el álgebra. Descartes padeció toda su vida, ya que tenía una salud muy frágil. Murió en Suecia en el año 1650 a la edad de 54 años por un problema pulmonar.
  3. 3. 2, Baruch SpinozSpinoza fue un filósofo de origen holandés nacido en Ámsterdam en 1632. Era de origen hebreo y fue expulsado de la sinagoga por ser uno de los primeros en criticar duramente a la religión, así como por creer en las ciencias. Tuvo una gran influencia de Descartes, pero a diferencia de este, consideraba solo la existencia de Dios en la naturaleza. En muchos casos identificaba una estrecha relación entre Dios y la naturaleza, de manera que puede parecer que los consideraba como lo mismo. Se consideraba a sí mismo como monista; esto quiere decir que no creía en la existencia de cuerpo y alma, solo creía en la materia. Murió en 1677 en La Haya a la edad de 44 años. Al igual que Descartes, la causa de muerte fue una afección pulmonar.
  4. 4. 3. Gottfried Wilhelm Leibn Leibniz fue un filósofo de origen alemán que nació en 1646 y que también se desarrolló en disciplinas como las ciencias y las matemáticas, entre otras. Junto con Descartes y Spinoza, fue uno de los representantes del racionalismo. Entre sus más grandes logros (si no el mayor de estos) estuvo el descubrimiento del cálculo infinitesimal y del sistema binario. El cálculo infinitesimal sintetiza los conceptos de derivada e integral, nociones que hoy son fundamentales en el estudio de las matemáticas. Protagonizó una de las más grandes disputas científicas de la Edad Moderna, ya que el descubrimiento del cálculo infinitesimal se atribuía a Isaac Newton, 10 años antes de que lo puntualizara Leibniz; aún hoy se desconoce quién fue el autor de ese descubrimiento. Leibniz falleció de gota en Hannover, Alemania, en 1716. Al momento de su muerte este filósofo tenía 70 años de edad.
  5. 5. 4. John Locke Locke nació en Inglaterra en 1632, es el padre del liberalismo y fue uno de los principales exponentes del empirismo. Su pensamiento político ya apoyaba en ese entonces la separación de poderes; decía que el poder del Estado viene de un pacto social y no de forma divina como la monarquía. Locke murió en el año 1704 a la edad de 72 años. En su pensamiento filosófico empírico defendía la idea de que todo nuestro conocimiento proviene de la experiencia; decía que no había nada innato en nosotros. Rechazaba categóricamente el pensamiento filosófico racional, pues para él toda la razón provenía de hechos empíricos.
  6. 6. 5. Thomas Hobbe Hobbes fue un filósofo inglés nacido en 1588. Junto con Locke, pertenece a la corriente filosófica del empirismo. Su obra más importante es El Leviatán. Este filósofo tenía un pensamiento absolutista de la política. Al igual que Locke, creía en el contrato social, pero Hobbes decía que las personas debían llegar a un acuerdo con el soberano para transferirle poderes ilimitados, y así garantizar el orden y la paz en la sociedad. Hobbes murió en Inglaterra en 1679 a los 91 años de edad. La causa de muerte fue un derrame cerebral.
  7. 7. 6. Francis BaconNació en Londres en 1561 y es considerado el padre del empirismo inglés. Su padre era un miembro importante de la política de su época y, a su muerte, Bacon ocupó grandes cargos dentro del gobierno; esto le impidió desarrollar su pensamiento filosófico como quería mientras tenía la obligación de ejercerlos. Según Bacon, la verdad solo se puede alcanzar a través de hechos empíricos. Desarrolló el método inductivo para llegar a la verdad y para explicar cómo el razonamiento debe basarse en la experiencia. Murió en Londres en 1626 a causa de una neumonía. Durante sus últimos años se vio envuelto en polémicas ya que se le acusó de corrupción.
  8. 8. 7. François-Marie Arouet Voltaire Su nombre real fue François-Marie Arouet, pero fue conocido como Voltaire (se desconoce con certeza el origen de este nombre). Nació en París en 1694 y fue uno de los grandes representantes de la Ilustración. Murió en París en 1778 a la edad de 83 años. Era de pensamiento liberal y defendía sobre todas las cosas el derecho de los hombres a defender sus ideas. Fue tildado de ateo pero realmente no lo era, solo promulgaba que la creencia en Dios debía estar basada en la razón y no en hechos divinos. Por esta misma razón estaba en contra del absolutismo y de la intervención de Dios en los asuntos humanos.
  9. 9. 8. Jean-Jacques Roussea Nació en Suiza en 1712 y fue uno de los más reconocidos representantes de la Ilustración. Su pensamiento fue precursor del Romanticismo y de la Revolución francesa, y fue uno de los creadores de la pedagogía. Murió en Francia en el año 1778 a la edad de 66 años. Su obra El contrato social sembró los cimientos de la democracia. Rousseau criticaba fuertemente al absolutismo; no en vano sus ideas fueron grandes detonantes de la Revolución francesa.
  10. 10. 9, Immanuel Kant Filosofó alemán, nació en la ciudad rusa de Königsberg en 1724. Fue el último de los filósofos de la Edad Moderna y su pensamiento se identifica con el idealismo alemán. Murió en Königsberg en 1804 a la edad de 79 años. Kant escribió tres obras muy importantes: Crítica a la razón pura, en la que estudió la razón y como se estructura; Crítica a la razón práctica, donde estudió la ética; y Crítica al juicio, obra en la que estudió la estética y la metafísica. Su pensamiento también jugó un papel importante en el desarrollo de la pedagogía. Su estudio de la subjetividad humana define a las personas como parte de los procesos educativos. Kant encontró en sus estudios un punto medio entre el empirismo y la Ilustración. Decía que, si bien hay una parte de la razón que proviene de la experiencia, hay otra muy importante que proviene de los elementos subjetivos de la mente humana que nada tienen que ver con experiencias vividas.
  11. 11. 10. Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Heg Hegel nació en Stuttgart en 1770. Su pensamiento filosófico se encuentra dentro del idealismo alemán. A pesar de que él mismo intentó no identificarse con ningún pensamiento filosófico de sus predecesores, se identificaba a sí mismo como un idealista absoluto. Se ha considerado siempre que el pensamiento de Hegel fue una gran influencia en la obra de Marx. Ideó un sistema de entendimiento de las cosas llamado dialéctica, a través del cual se entiende un hecho actual por la resolución de las contradicciones de los sucesos anteriores a este. En su pensamiento metafísico, Hegel divide el pensamiento en tres partes. La primera es una fase meramente racional, en la que se observa el ser tal y como se presenta. Luego destaca una segunda fase en la que se analiza de manera subjetiva el ser, más allá de su simple aparición física. Por último la tercera fase recibe el nombre de ontológica, a través de la que se pregunta cuál debe ser el propio ser. Hegel murió en 1832 en la ciudad de Berlín a la edad de 61 años. Fue víctima de una epidemia de cólera.
  12. 12. 11. Nicolás Malebranch Malebranche fue un filósofo nacido en la ciudad de París —en aquel entonces reino de Francia— en 1638. Nació en una familia muy religiosa, razón por la cual se vio influenciado por la vida al servicio de la Iglesia y fue ordenado sacerdote en 1664. Su pensamiento se nutrió de las ideas de Descartes y de San Agustín, y a partir de estas creó su propia doctrina personal llamada ocasionalismo, según la cual Dios es la única doctrina verdadera. Para Malebranche, las cosas son un reflejo de lo que Dios quiere que veamos. Las cosas no existen en sí mismas sino que existen en Dios, de manera que el humano participa de Dios y, por consecuencia, participa de las cosas. Su obra más importante fue La búsqueda de la verdad. Durante toda su vida Malebranche fue una persona de salud muy frágil. Murió en París en 1715 a la edad de 77 años.
  13. 13. 12. David HuméHume nació en Edimburgo en 1711. Al igual que sus predecesores Bacon, Hobbes y Locke, fue uno de los grandes exponentes del empirismo inglés, el último de la Edad Moderna. Hume murió de cáncer en Edimburgo en 1775 a la edad de 65 años. Este filósofo separaba el pensamiento en dos aspectos: impresiones e ideas. Las impresiones son las percepciones de los hechos reales que experimentamos, y las ideas son las que se generan a raíz de estas impresiones. Hume rechazaba cualquier forma de idea que no proviniera de las impresiones. Actualmente su obra Tratado de la naturaleza humana es uno de los libros más estudiados de la filosofía; sin embargo, no tuvo mucho éxito en el momento de su publicación.
  14. 14. 13. George Berkeley Berkeley nació en Irlanda en 1685. La ciudad californiana de Berkeley debe su nombre a este filósofo, así como la famosa universidad. Su pensamiento filosófico fue el empirismo llevado a otro nivel. Para él solo existía lo que podemos percibir basados en la experiencia; por tanto, rechazaba cualquier otra cosa ajena a lo realmente experimentado. Fue un hombre muy religioso y, a pesar de su pensamiento empirista, creía que había cosas fuera de lo experimentado; halló esta explicación en Dios. Berkeley murió en Oxford en 1753 a la edad de 67 años a causa de una insuficiencia cardiaca.
  15. 15. 14. Denis Diderot Filósofo francés nacido en el año 1713. Es recordado entre otras cosas por su obra La enciclopedia. Murió en París en 1784 a los 70 años de edad. Debido a sus críticas hacia la religión, sufrió represalias y persecuciones. Según Diderot, Dios no existía; por tanto, ninguna deidad influía en la moral del hombre. Para él, la moral estaba determinada por la búsqueda de la felicidad.
  16. 16. 15. Charles-Louis de Secondat, barón de MontesquieuMejor conocido como Montesquieu, fue un filósofo y jurista nacido en Francia en 1689. Su pensamiento pertenece al período de la Ilustración y su obra más importante fue El espíritu de las leyes. El pensamiento político de Montesquieu de la separación de poderes establecía que debía haber una clara separación entre el Poder Ejecutivo, el Legislativo y el Judicial, y decía que las leyes y el sistema de gobierno de los países debía tomar en cuenta factores económicos, sociales, e incluso hasta el clima. Su doctrina sobre la separación de poderes aún perdura en el tiempo y sirvió de influencia en la creación de la Constitución de los Estados Unidos. Montesquieu fue perdiendo la vista hasta quedar totalmente ciego y murió de fiebre en París en 1755. Tenía 66 años de edad.

