Libros profeticos

No todos los profetas nos han dejado sus visiones en forma de escritos. De Elías y Eliseo, por ejemplo, solo sabemos lo qu...
a quien la misma Biblia cita como prototipo de Santidad (ez 14,14 y 20) y de sabiduría (Ez 28,3) vivió como Ezequiel en Ba...
la tradición atribuye a Jeremías esta colección. Llámense lamentaciones o según el griego, Trenos, porque expresan en form...
En el canon se agrega a las Lamentaciones el libro de Baruc, en hebreo “Bendito” tras una breve introducción histórica (1,...
u Osee, profeta de las diez tribus del norte, como su contemporáneo Amos, vivió en el siglo VIII AC, mientras Isaías y Miq...
De este profeta de Judá, hijo de Fatuel, nada sabemos fuera de los tres capítulos de profecías que llevan su nombre. El ti...
Antes de su vocación, Amos fue pastor y labrador que apacentaba ovejas y cultivaba higos en Tecoa, localidad de la montaña...
Los cuatro capítulos del libro no son profecía propiamente dicha, sino más bien relato. Probablemente escrito por el mismo...
La Sagrada Escritura conoce dos profetas que llevan el nombre de Miqueas o Micá; uno que vivió en el reino de Israel (II R...
Nahúm vivió en el siglo VII AC, según la tradición judía, bajo el rey Manasés (693- 639) o quizá Josías (638-608) y profet...
El libro no da detalles sobre la vida del profeta. Nada sabemos de su vida excepto salvo el retrato psicológico que él mis...
Contemporáneo de Habacuc, descendiente directo, según parece decirlo el mimo, del santo rey Ezequías (1,1), profetizó dura...
Con este profeta, en hebreo Haggai empieza el periodo post-exilio de la profecía de Israel, en el cual le acompañará Zacar...
El nombre de Zacarías , común a más de veinte personajes del AT , tiene en hebreo el significado de “Dios se acuerda” o “E...
Malaquías significa “mensajero mío” o “ángel del Señor”. Clemente Alejandrino, Orígenes y otros santos padres lo tomaron c...
  1. 1. No todos los profetas nos han dejado sus visiones en forma de escritos. De Elías y Eliseo, por ejemplo, solo sabemos lo que narran los libros históricos del AT, principalmente los libros de los Reyes. Isaías es el primero de los profetas del AT, desde luego por lo acabado de su lenguaje, que representa el siglo de oro de la literatura Hebrea, más sobre todo por la importancia de los vaticinios que se refieren al pueblo de Israel, los pueblos paganos y los tiempos mesiánicos y escatológicos. Ningún otro profeta vio con tanta claridad al futuro Redentor y nadie como él, recibió tantas ilustraciones acerca de la salud mesiánica, de manera que San Jerónimo no vacila en llamarlo “El evangelista entre los profetas”.
  2. 2. En cuanto a los datos biográficos, jeremías es el menos ignorado entre los profetas del Israel. Hijo del Sacerdote Helcías, nació en Anatot, a 4 Kms al norte de Jerusalén y fue destinado por Dios desde el seno materno para el cargo de profeta. Empezó a ejercer su misión durante más de 40 años, bajo los reyes Josías, Joacaz, Joakim, Joaquín (Jeconias) y Sedecías siguió amonestando y consolando a su pueblo, hasta que la ciudad impenitente cayó en poder de los babilónicos (587 a.c) Jeremías no compartió con su pueblo la suerte de ser deportado a Babilonia, sino que tuvo la satisfacción de ser un verdadero padre del pequeño y desamparado resto de los judíos que había quedado en la tierra de sus padres. Jeremías es un ejemplo de vida religiosa, austero y casi ermitaño, se consumió en dolores y angustias (15,17s) por amor a su pueblo obstinado. Para colmo se levantaron contra él falsos profetas y consiguieron que, por mandato del rey, fuesen quemadas sus profecías. El mismo fue encarcelado y sus días habrían sido contados, si los babilonios, al tomar la ciudad, no le hubiesen libertado.
  3. 3. En cuanto a los datos biográficos, jeremías es el menos ignorado entre los profetas del Israel. Hijo del Sacerdote Helcías, nació en Anatot, a 4 Kms al norte de Jerusalén y fue destinado por Dios desde el seno materno para el cargo de profeta. Empezó a ejercer su misión durante más de 40 años, bajo los reyes Josías, Joacaz, Joakim, Joaquín (Jeconias) y Sedecías siguió amonestando y consolando a su pueblo, hasta que la ciudad impenitente cayó en poder de los babilónicos (587 a.c) Jeremías no compartió con su pueblo la suerte de ser deportado a Babilonia, sino que tuvo la satisfacción de ser un verdadero padre del pequeño y desamparado resto de los judíos que había quedado en la tierra de sus padres. Jeremías es un ejemplo de vida religiosa, austero y casi ermitaño, se consumió en dolores y angustias (15,17s) por amor a su pueblo obstinado. Para colmo se levantaron contra él falsos profetas y consiguieron que, por mandato del rey, fuesen quemadas sus profecías. El mismo fue encarcelado y sus días habrían sido contados, si los babilonios, al tomar la ciudad, no le hubiesen libertado.
  4. 4. a quien la misma Biblia cita como prototipo de Santidad (ez 14,14 y 20) y de sabiduría (Ez 28,3) vivió como Ezequiel en Babilonia durante el cautiverio, mas no fue sacerdote que adoctrinase al pueblo como aquel y como Jeremías en Jerusalén, sino un alto personaje en la corte de un rey pagano. Su libro reviste, sin embargo, importancia extraordinaria debido al carácter mesiánico y escatológico de sus revelaciones, “como que él se contienen admirables y especialísimos vaticinios del estado político del mundo, y también del de la iglesia, desde su tiempo hasta la reencarnación del Verbo Eterno y después hasta la consumación del siglo.
  5. 5. la tradición atribuye a Jeremías esta colección. Llámense lamentaciones o según el griego, Trenos, porque expresan en forma más conmovedora el amarguísimo dolor del profeta por la triste suerte de su pueblo y la ruina del templo y de la ciudad de Jerusalén. Fueron compuestas bajo la impresión de la tremenda catástrofe, inmediatamente después de la caída de la ciudad (587 ac.) Este pequeño libro pertenece al género de la poesía lirico- elegiaco, distinguiéndose, además, por el orden alfabético de los versos en los capítulos 1-4. Su estilo es vivo y patético, pero a la vez tierno y compasivo como la voz de una madre que consuela a sus hijos
  6. 6. En el canon se agrega a las Lamentaciones el libro de Baruc, en hebreo “Bendito” tras una breve introducción histórica (1,1-14) trae esta profecía la confesión de los pecados del pueblo desterrado que implora la misericordia de Dios. (1,15-3,18) y termina con amonestaciones y palabras de consuelo (3,9- 5,9) añádase como capitulo sexto una carta del profeta Jeremías (6,1-72) en que este condena con notable elocuencia la idolatría y el materialismo en el culto. Después de la caída de Jerusalén Baruc acompaño a Jeremías a Egipto (Jer 43) más tarde en el 582, lo encontramos en babilonia entre los israelitas cautivos, a los cuales en presencia del Rey Jeconís leyó su libro (Bar 1,3). Regresó a Jerusalén con una suma de dinero y vasos destinados para el culto del templo.
  7. 7. u Osee, profeta de las diez tribus del norte, como su contemporáneo Amos, vivió en el siglo VIII AC, mientras Isaías y Miqueas profetizaban en Judá, es decir, bajo el reinado del rey Jeroboam II de Israel (783-743) y de los reyes Ocías (Amasías) (789-738), Joatán (738- 736), Acaz (736721) y Ezequías (721-693), reyes de Judá. Sus discursos proféticos se dirigen casi exclusivamente a los reinos de Israel (Efraín, Samaria), entonces poderosos y depravados y sólo de paso a Judá. Son profecías duras, cargadas de terribles amenazas contra la idolatría, la desconfianza en él y la corrupción de costumbres alternadas, por otra parte, con esplendorosas promesas (2, 14ss) y expresiones del más inefable amor. (2, 23;11,8 etc.).
  8. 8. De este profeta de Judá, hijo de Fatuel, nada sabemos fuera de los tres capítulos de profecías que llevan su nombre. El tiempo de su actividad ha de ser calculado después de separarse de la casa de David las diez tribus, pero antes des destierro. El hecho de que solamente se mencionen los sacerdotes y no los reyes, hace conjeturar que Joel haya escrito en tiempos del rey Joás de Judá (836- 797) cuando el sumo sacerdote Joiadá en nombre del rey niño manejaba las riendas del gobierno. En el primer discurso profético, describe Joel una plaga terrible de langostas, fenómeno conocido en Judea, como figura del oprobio de Israel por parte de las naciones. Ello da ocasión al profeta, en el segundo discurso (2,18-3,21) para exhortar a Israel a la contrición y anunciar el “día del Señor” y el juicio de las naciones o castigo de los enemigos del pueblo santo, y el reino mesiánico, siendo especialmente de notar la aplicación que Pedro hizo de esta profecía (hch 2,28-31) el día de pentecostés, a los carismas traídos por el Divino Espíritu.
  9. 9. Antes de su vocación, Amos fue pastor y labrador que apacentaba ovejas y cultivaba higos en Tecoa, localidad de la montaña de Judá, situada a 20 kms al sur de Jerusalén. A pesar de su pertenencia al reino de Judá, Dios lo llamó al reino de Israel (1,1;7,14ss) para que predicase contra la corrupción moral y religiosa de aquel país cismático que se había separado de Judá y el Templo. Alguna vez menciona también a Judá (2,4) y a todo el pueblo escogido (9-11).
  10. 10. Los cuatro capítulos del libro no son profecía propiamente dicha, sino más bien relato. Probablemente escrito por el mismo Jonás, Aunque habla en tercera persona de un viaje del profeta a Nínive y de las dramáticas aventuras que le ocurrieron con motivo de aquella misión. Sin embargo , tomados en conjunto , revisten carácter profético, como lo atestigua el mismo Jesucristo en Mto 12,40, estableciendo al mismo tiempo la historicidad de Jonás, que algunos han querido mirar como simple parábola.
  11. 11. La Sagrada Escritura conoce dos profetas que llevan el nombre de Miqueas o Micá; uno que vivió en el reino de Israel (II Rey 22,8ss) en tiempos del rey Acab (873-854) y otro que profetizó en el reino de Judá (Jer 26,18), reinando Joatam (738-736) y Ezequías (721- 693). Este segundo nos dejó el presente libro. De su vida solamente sabemos que era oriundo de Morasti (Moréset), pequeño lugar ubicado al suroeste de Jerusalén. El marco histórico en que se encuadra la actividad de Miqueas es determinado por los tres reyes mencionados en 1,1: apogeo de Judá bajo Joatam; humillación e invasiones enemigas en el reinado de Acaz y Ezequías; idolatría y vicios que provocaron la restauración del culto por este santo rey
  12. 12. Nahúm vivió en el siglo VII AC, según la tradición judía, bajo el rey Manasés (693- 639) o quizá Josías (638-608) y profetizo contra Nínive, capital del reino de los Asirios. Fuera de este oráculo no poseemos nada de su actividad profética, la cual está colocada entre Isaías, de quien cita varios pasajes y la de Jeremías que, a la inversa cita a nuestro profeta.
  13. 13. El libro no da detalles sobre la vida del profeta. Nada sabemos de su vida excepto salvo el retrato psicológico que él mismo nos pinta en los tres capítulos de su libro. Habacuc se muestra dominado por ciertas dudas respecto al porvenir de su pueblo y al reino de Dios, mas su confianza y su fe son mayores aún. Habacuc profetizo antes de la invasión de Judá por los caldeos (605) puesto que tal calamidad es objeto de su vaticinio, después de la cual Habacuc predice la ruina de Babilonia, como predijo Nahúm la de Nínive, ambos crueles enemigos del pueblo y del reino de Dios.
  14. 14. Contemporáneo de Habacuc, descendiente directo, según parece decirlo el mimo, del santo rey Ezequías (1,1), profetizó durante el reinado de Josías (638-608), probablemente o en el curso de la reforma del culto que llevó a cabo este otro santo rey. El profeta se dirige contra la idolatría y la injusticia reinantes en Judá, no obstante el aparente despertar de la piedad traída por aquella reforma y anuncia como Habacuc, la próxima desolación del país por los enemigos. Luego vaticina contra los pueblos paganos, en primer lugar los Filisteos y Asirios y termina, como casi todos los profetas, prediciendo la salud mesiánica con palabras que denotan un asombroso amor de Dios por Israel.
  15. 15. Con este profeta, en hebreo Haggai empieza el periodo post-exilio de la profecía de Israel, en el cual le acompañará Zacarías y le sucederá, casi un siglo más tarde, Malaquías. Su nombre como el de Zacarías se menciona en Esdras 5,1 y 6, 14 allí vemos, el ambiente decaído de los “restos” de Israel vueltos de Babilonia (Tribus de Benjamín y Judá) , que estos envidos de Dios trataron de levantar en aquel periodo y que tan lejos estaba de la restauración soñada según los vaticinios de los profetas. En el orden político Israel estaba sometido a la tiranía extranjera; en el religioso y moral, reinaba la horrible decadencia que Malaquías enrostra a sacerdotes y pueblo, al que el mismo Ageo condena por su impureza (2,10ss) y por su indiferencia en construir el nuevo templo (1,4ss)
  16. 16. El nombre de Zacarías , común a más de veinte personajes del AT , tiene en hebreo el significado de “Dios se acuerda” o “El recordado de Dios” es decir, que su sola enunciación significa un acto de fe en el Dios vivo. Zacarías, hijo de Baraquías y nieto de Iddó (Esdras 5,1 y 6, 14le llama hijo de éste en sentido lato) comenzó a profetizar en el mismo año que Ageo (520 AC ) la actividad profética de Zacarías abarca dos años (520 518) según otros algo más.
  17. 17. Malaquías significa “mensajero mío” o “ángel del Señor”. Clemente Alejandrino, Orígenes y otros santos padres lo tomaron como un ser celestial. Mas tal opinión no se funda en argumento real alguno; tampoco lo admiten los exegetas modernos. La serie de los profetas se cierra con Malaquías, que vivió en tiempo de Esdras y Nehemías, casi un siglo después de los profetas Ageo y Zacarías, cuando el templo estaba ya reedificado y se había reanudado el culto. Malaquías sólo será sucedido, cuatro siglos más tarde, por el precursor, a quien el mismo anuncia (como también la vuelta de Elías: 3,1 y 4,5s) y a quien Jesús había de caracterizar como el ultimo y mayor profeta del antiguo Testamento, al decir: “La ley y los profetas llegan hasta Juan” (Lc 16,16)

