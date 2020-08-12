Lição 7 - O Povo de Deus deve Separar-se do Mal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O Povo de Deus deve Separar-se do Mal
3º Trimestre Ano 2020 Os Princípios Divinos em Tempos de Crise A Reconstrução de Jerusalém e o Avivamento Espiritual como ...
Segunda Js 23.1-13 Separação, ordem divina Terça Os 7.8-16 O trágico resultado da mistura Quarta Dt 28.1-13 Vida separada ...
59 - Também estes subiram de Tel-Melá e Tel-Harsa, Querube, Adã e Imer, porém não puderam mostrar a casa de seus pais e su...
2 - Chegaram-se a Zorobabel e aos chefes dos pais e disseram-lhes: Deixai-nos edificar convosco, porque, como vós, buscare...
2 - E em Acmetá, no palácio que está na província de Média, se achou um rolo, e nele estava escrito um memorial, que dizia...
(2 Coríntios 6.17) “Pelo que saí do meio deles, e apartai-vos, diz o Senhor; e não toqueis nada imundo, e eu vos receberei...
O mundanismo na Igreja corrompe os bons costumes e extingue a santidade.
I – Somente os Judeus Retornariam a Judá II – Os Judeus não Aceitaram a Ajuda dos Samaritanos III – Deus Exige Santidade d...
Depois de anos no cativeiro Babilônico ... Nesta lição iremos estudar os preparativos que os judeus fizeram ... para viver...
I – Somente os Judeus Retornariam a Judá Deus não aceita mistura do seu povo com o povo do mundo. Não pode haver comunhão ...
I – Somente os Judeus Retornariam a Judá ❶ Os judeus mestiços, nascidos de casamentos mistos na Babilônia, ❷ E judeus cujo...
IMPORTANTE “dar-vos-íamos nós ouvidos, para fazermos todo este grande mal, prevaricando contra o nosso DEUS, casando com m...
IMPORTANTE Apóstolo Paulo, adverte os cristãos sobre o perigo do jugo desigual [2 Coríntios 6.14,15)
I – Somente os Judeus Retornariam a Judá “bando de estrangeiros que havia no meio deles encheu-se de gula, e até os própri...
I – Somente os Judeus Retornariam a Judá “Nós nos lembramos dos peixes que comíamos de graça no Egito, e também dos pepino...
Deus não aceita mistura do seu povo com o mundo
II – Os judeus não Aceitaram a Ajuda dos Samaritanos 1 – Quem eram os Samaritanos ? Os Samaritanos, mistura de gente que a...
II – Os judeus não Aceitaram a Ajuda dos Samaritanos 1 – Quem eram os Samaritanos ? O rei da Assíria enviou-lhes um sacerd...
II – Os judeus não Aceitaram a Ajuda dos Samaritanos 2 – Os Samaritanos ofereceram cooperação aos judeus Quando os judeus ...
II – Os judeus não Aceitaram a Ajuda dos Samaritanos 2 – Os Samaritanos ofereceram cooperação aos judeus Esta atitude é bí...
II – Os judeus não Aceitaram a Ajuda dos Samaritanos 3 – Os Samaritanos procuraram aparentar-se com os judeus Casaram com ...
II – Os judeus não Aceitaram a Ajuda dos Samaritanos 4 – Os Samaritanos tornaram-se inimigos dos judeus a. Os samaritanos ...
Os samaritanos imaginaram que se conseguissem associar-se aos judeus gozariam do mesmo prestígio que estes.
III – Deus Exige Santidade do Seu Povo 1 – Retornando do Cativeiro Israel separou-se do mal (2 Co 6.17; 7.1). Por isso ......
III – Deus Exige Santidade do Seu Povo 2 – Quando Josué se preparou para passar o Jordão ele disse ao povo: “SANTIFICAI-VO...
III – Deus Exige Santidade do Seu Povo 3 – O anjo do Senhor visita o acampamento Israelita E a resposta que recebeu foi: “...
III – Deus Exige Santidade do Seu Povo 4 – Israel é derrotado pela pequena cidade de Ai “Anátema há no meio de vós, Israel...
III – Deus Exige Santidade do Seu Povo 4 – Israel é derrotado pela pequena cidade de Ai Deus exige santificação de seu pov...
Deus espera que seu povo esteja sempre em comunhão com Ele, vivendo separado do mal.
IV – Devemos Manter uma Vida de Separação do Mal 1 – Os judeus mantiveram-se separados dos samaritanos. Se os samaritanos ...
IV – Devemos Manter uma Vida de Separação do Mal 2 – A Bíblia mostra exemplos de servos de Deus que duvidaram se valia a p...
IV – Devemos Manter uma Vida de Separação do Mal 3 – Devemos viver conforme a vontade do Senhor “Para que, no tempo que vo...
IV – Devemos Manter uma Vida de Separação do Mal 4 – Bênçãos acompanham os que vivem conforme a vontade de Deus! Deus gara...
IV – Devemos Manter uma Vida de Separação do Mal 4 – Bênçãos acompanham os que vivem conforme a vontade de Deus! O Espírit...
Devemos andar dignamente diante do Senhor, agradando-lhe em tudo.
Qual a condição imposta pelos líderes israelitas para a volta dos exilados? Que provassem ser israelitas.
Na primeira triagem, quantos exilados foram impedidos de voltar? Foram impedidos de voltar 652.
Por que os judeus não aceitaram a ajuda dos samaritanos? Porque, como povo de Deus, não podiam se colocar sob um jugo comu...
Por que os samaritanos procuraram se associar aos judeus? Para poderem desfrutar do mesmo prestígio que os judeus desfruta...
Para que não percamos nossa condição como povo de Deus. Por que o povo de Deus não deve se misturar com os incrédulos?
Deus Abençoe !
Fonte Revista Lições Bíblicas Adultos CPAD 3° Trimestre de 2020 Edição Especial ® Slide desenvolvido por www.ebdpanorama.c...
Lição 7 - O Povo de Deus deve Separar-se do Mal

Esta lição trata dos grupos que retornaram do cativeiro Babilônico para Judá, quem voltou ? o povo de Judá aceitou aliança com os samaritanos ? quem são os samaritanos ?

  Fonte Revista Lições Bíblicas Adultos CPAD 3° Trimestre de 2020 Edição Especial

