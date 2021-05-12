Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lição 7 A Santidade de Deus
Tema do Trimestre
Lições do Trimestre
Leituras Complementares
Texto de Referência
Texto Áureo “Dai ao Senhor a glória devida ao seu nome; adorai o Senhor na beleza da sua santidade.” (Sl 29.2)
Verdade Aplicada Quando somos corrigidos pelo Senhor, é para o nosso proveito, para sermos participantes da Sua santidade.
Ponto de Partida Deus é Santo.
Motivo de Oração Ore para que, através da santificação, possamos chegar mais perto de Deus.
Objetivos da Lição ❶ Mostrar a qualidade ou a virtude de ser santo ❷ Ensinar que Deus não admite misturas ou contaminações...
Tópicos da Lição
Introdução
Introdução
Santidade: pureza e retidão de Deus Tópico 1
1 – Santidade: pureza e retidão de Deus
1 – Santidade: pureza e retidão de Deus
1.1 – Deus é perfeito Ele não erra nem tem falha. Santidade é a pureza perfeita de Deus, que não tem mancha nem pecado alg...
1.1 – Deus é perfeito O pecado nem sequer pode entrar em Sua presença! Somente o que é santo pode se aproximar de Deus. Qu...
1.1 – Deus é perfeito
1.2 – Deus é absolutamente isento de pecado
1.3 – A santidade de Deus exige que Ele julgue o pecado
1.3 – A santidade de Deus exige que Ele julgue o pecado
Eu Ensinei Que: Deus é perfeito, Ele não erra nem tem falha alguma. Deus é absolutamente isento de pecado. Porém, a santid...
Santidade: a beleza e glória de Deus Tópico 2
2 – Santidade: a beleza e glória de Deus
2.1 – A santidade de Deus não sofre alterações A santidade de Deus é imutável como os Seus demais atributos, não sofre var...
2.2 – A santidade de Deus não pode ser violada, confundida nem questionada
É impossível o homem compreender plenamente e santidade de Deus, por ele ser criatura e estar vivendo ainda aqui na terra, sob pressão do pecado [1Co 2.10-11]
2.3 – A santidade de Deus é padrão e espelho para a Sua criação “ [...] O homem foi criado à imagem de Deus e é capaz de r...
Os que nasceram de novo e agora são filhos de Deus por adoção, são chamados a um viver em santidade e contínuo progresso e...
Eu Ensinei Que : A santidade de Deus não sofre alterações, não pode ser violada, confundida nem questionada e é padrão e e...
Santidade: revelada na Palavra de Deus Tópico 3
3 – Santidade: revelada na Palavra de Deus Somente pela revelação de Deus em Sua Palavra e ação do Espírito Santo é possív...
3.1 – A santidade de Deus O faz amar o pecador, mas aborrece o pecado
3.1 – A santidade de Deus O faz amar o pecador, mas aborrece o pecado
3.2 – A santidade de Deus aperfeiçoa o caráter do homem O homem só é alcançado pela santidade de Deus, quando ele tem uma ...
3.3 – Santificai-vos na verdade; a Tua Palavra é a verdade Em João 17.17 podemos ver e apreciar essa linda mensagem em ora...
Eu Ensinei Que : Somente pela revelação de Deus em Sua Palavra e ação do Espírito Santo é possível conhecer um pouco acerc...
Conclusão
Conclusão ❶ A santidade de Deus não tolera nenhuma forma de desobediência ou pecado, pois cheira mal às Suas narinas. ❷ To...
Lição 8 – A Justiça de Deus Próxima Lição
Revista Betel Dominical Editora Betel 2° Trimestre de 2021 www.ebdpanorama.com FONTE ® Slide desenvolvido por
Lição 7 - A Santidade de Deus

A Santidade de Deus

Lição 7 - A Santidade de Deus

  1. 1. Lição 7 A Santidade de Deus
  2. 2. Tema do Trimestre
  3. 3. Lições do Trimestre
  4. 4. Leituras Complementares
  5. 5. Texto de Referência
  6. 6. Texto Áureo “Dai ao Senhor a glória devida ao seu nome; adorai o Senhor na beleza da sua santidade.” (Sl 29.2)
  7. 7. Verdade Aplicada Quando somos corrigidos pelo Senhor, é para o nosso proveito, para sermos participantes da Sua santidade.
  8. 8. Ponto de Partida Deus é Santo.
  9. 9. Motivo de Oração Ore para que, através da santificação, possamos chegar mais perto de Deus.
  10. 10. Objetivos da Lição ❶ Mostrar a qualidade ou a virtude de ser santo ❷ Ensinar que Deus não admite misturas ou contaminações ❸ Deixar claro que precisamos buscar a santificação
  11. 11. Tópicos da Lição
  12. 12. Introdução
  13. 13. Introdução m: TV Record
  14. 14. Santidade: pureza e retidão de Deus Tópico 1
  15. 15. 1 – Santidade: pureza e retidão de Deus
  16. 16. 1 – Santidade: pureza e retidão de Deus
  17. 17. 1.1 – Deus é perfeito Ele não erra nem tem falha. Santidade é a pureza perfeita de Deus, que não tem mancha nem pecado algum. A Bíblia diz que Deus é santo e esse é o Seu caráter.
  18. 18. 1.1 – Deus é perfeito O pecado nem sequer pode entrar em Sua presença! Somente o que é santo pode se aproximar de Deus. Quem quiser se aproximar de Deus precisa afastar-se de toda impureza e do pecado que nos rodeia.
  19. 19. 1.1 – Deus é perfeito
  20. 20. 1.2 – Deus é absolutamente isento de pecado
  21. 21. 1.3 – A santidade de Deus exige que Ele julgue o pecado
  22. 22. 1.3 – A santidade de Deus exige que Ele julgue o pecado
  23. 23. Eu Ensinei Que: Deus é perfeito, Ele não erra nem tem falha alguma. Deus é absolutamente isento de pecado. Porém, a santidade de Deus exige que Ele julgue o pecado.
  24. 24. Santidade: a beleza e glória de Deus Tópico 2
  25. 25. 2 – Santidade: a beleza e glória de Deus
  26. 26. 2.1 – A santidade de Deus não sofre alterações A santidade de Deus é imutável como os Seus demais atributos, não sofre variações nem oscilações como o homem, que ainda está no processo de santificação. Imagem: TV Record
  27. 27. 2.2 – A santidade de Deus não pode ser violada, confundida nem questionada
  28. 28. m: TV Record É impossível o homem compreender plenamente e santidade de Deus, por ele ser criatura e estar vivendo ainda aqui na terra, sob pressão do pecado [1Co 2.10-11] 2.2 – A santidade de Deus não pode ser violada, confundida nem questionada
  29. 29. 2.3 – A santidade de Deus é padrão e espelho para a Sua criação “ [...] O homem foi criado à imagem de Deus e é capaz de refletir a semelhança divina. E, assim como Deus se revela como eticamente santo, Ele chama os homens a uma santidade que lembra a sua própria [...]
  30. 30. Os que nasceram de novo e agora são filhos de Deus por adoção, são chamados a um viver em santidade e contínuo progresso em Cristo [Mt 5.48; 1Pe 1.13-17] 2.3 – A santidade de Deus é padrão e espelho para a Sua criação
  31. 31. Eu Ensinei Que : A santidade de Deus não sofre alterações, não pode ser violada, confundida nem questionada e é padrão e espelho para a Sua criação.
  32. 32. Santidade: revelada na Palavra de Deus Tópico 3
  33. 33. 3 – Santidade: revelada na Palavra de Deus Somente pela revelação de Deus em Sua Palavra e ação do Espírito Santo é possível conhecer um pouco acerca da santidade de Deus [...] Record
  34. 34. 3.1 – A santidade de Deus O faz amar o pecador, mas aborrece o pecado
  35. 35. 3.1 – A santidade de Deus O faz amar o pecador, mas aborrece o pecado
  36. 36. 3.2 – A santidade de Deus aperfeiçoa o caráter do homem O homem só é alcançado pela santidade de Deus, quando ele tem uma conversão genuína [2Co 5.17-18] O homem nascido de novo tem o seu caráter transformado pelo Espírito Santo.
  37. 37. 3.3 – Santificai-vos na verdade; a Tua Palavra é a verdade Em João 17.17 podemos ver e apreciar essa linda mensagem em oração feita por Jesus pelos Seus discípulos. A santificação é a vontade de Deus para seus filhos. “Porque esta é a vontade de Deus, a vossa santificação...” (1Ts 4.3)
  38. 38. Eu Ensinei Que : Somente pela revelação de Deus em Sua Palavra e ação do Espírito Santo é possível conhecer um pouco acerca de santidade de Deus.
  39. 39. Conclusão
  40. 40. Conclusão ❶ A santidade de Deus não tolera nenhuma forma de desobediência ou pecado, pois cheira mal às Suas narinas. ❷ Toda sorte de iniquidade será eliminada da Sua presença. ❸ Deus espera que o pecador venha ser lavado e redimido no sangue de Jesus.
  41. 41. Lição 8 – A Justiça de Deus Próxima Lição
  42. 42. Revista Betel Dominical Editora Betel 2° Trimestre de 2021 www.ebdpanorama.com FONTE ® Slide desenvolvido por

