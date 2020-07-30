Lição 5 - Zorobabel recomeça a construção do Templo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Zorobabel Recomeça a Construção do Templo
3º Trimestre Ano 2020 Os Princípios Divinos em Tempos de Crise A Reconstrução de Jerusalém e o Avivamento Espiritual como ...
Segunda Ed 5.1,2 O Poder da Palavra Profética Terça Ed 5.5 O poder de Deus sobre os anciões Quarta Ed 5.13-17 O poder de D...
1 - E Ageu, profeta, e Zacarias, filho de Ido, profeta, profetizaram aos judeus que estavam em Judá e em Jerusalém; em nom...
1 - No ano segundo do rei Dario, no sexto mês, no primeiro dia do mês, veio a palavra do SENHOR, pelo ministério do profet...
6 - E respondeu e me falou, dizendo: Esta é a palavra do SENHOR a Zorobabel, dizendo: Não por força, nem por violência, ma...
(Ag 2.10,18) “Ao vigésimo quarto dia do mês nono, no segundo ano de Dario, veio a palavra do SENHOR pelo ministério do pro...
Sob o poder de Deus, a Igreja torna-se imbatível no cumprimento das tarefas que Cristo lhe entregou.
Os profetas que Deus levanta são necessários para a sua obra.
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias II – O Ministério Profético, uma Prova da Manifestação de Deus III – O Minist...
Depois de a construção do Templo ter ficado parada por 15 anos, Deus enviou socorro através do ministério de dois profetas...
Cronologia Reconstrução do Templo
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias Primeiro veio Ageu (Ag 1.1), e depois levantou-se Zacarias (Zc 4.1,6). 1 – De...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias Zacarias sob forma de visão, Deus lhe mostrara um castiçal com sete lâmpadas,...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias a. ZOROBABEL, o líder político, recebeu uma mensagem pessoal. Deus ainda gara...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias b. JOSUÉ, o sumo sacerdote e líder espiritual do povo, recebeu também uma men...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias c. O POVO recebeu também uma mensagem de Deus. O profeta Ageu mostrou ao povo...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias c. O POVO recebeu também uma mensagem de Deus. O profeta deu ao povo uma orde...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias 2 – O Resultado da Mensagem dos Profetas Então Zorobabel ordenou que todos im...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias O retorno da construção teve confirmação de permissão do rei Dario, assim que...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias 3 – O impulso espiritual dado pelos profetas continuou dominando os construto...
Os profetas Ageu e Zacarias são levantados pelo Senhor para incentivar e exortar o povo a retornar à reconstrução do Templ...
II – O ministério Profético, uma prova da manifestação de Deus Uma inesperada operação sobrenatural, por parte de Deus, so...
II – O ministério Profético, uma prova da manifestação de Deus 1 – Manifestações sobrenaturais no Antigo Testamento Há mui...
II – O ministério Profético, uma prova da manifestação de Deus 2 – Manifestações sobrenaturais no Novo Testamento e passar...
II – O ministério Profético, uma prova da manifestação de Deus 2 – Manifestações sobrenaturais no Novo Testamento e passar...
O ministério profético é uma prova da manifestação de Deus.
III – O Ministério de Profeta à Luz da Bíblia O profeta além de transmitir a mensagem de Deus para o povo, era consultado ...
III – O Ministério de Profeta à Luz da Bíblia 2 – O profeta na dispensação do Novo Testamento Mas a Bíblia diz: “A Lei e o...
III – O Ministério de Profeta à Luz da Bíblia ❶ No Novo Pacto todos temos acesso a Deus por Jesus Cristo (Ef 2.18), o únic...
Importante Dom de Profecia Ministério Profético O dom de profecia é para todos: "Todos podereis profetizar", 1Co 14.31. O ...
III – O Ministério de Profeta à Luz da Bíblia 2 – O profeta na dispensação do Novo Testamento O que o Apóstolo Paulo escre...
III – O Ministério de Profeta à Luz da Bíblia 2 – O profeta na dispensação do Novo Testamento É um erro doutrinário quando...
III – O Ministério de Profeta à Luz da Bíblia 2 – O profeta na dispensação do Novo Testamento É fundamental que os obreiro...
Os profetas exercem uma função ministerial determinada pelo Todo-Poderoso.
Por quanto tempo esteve paralisada a construção do Templo? Quinze anos. Obra Parada
Que profetas o Senhor levantou para animar os judeus na reconstrução do Templo? Ageu e Zacarias.
Como atuava o profeta do Antigo Testamento? No Antigo Testamento, o profeta além de transmitir a mensagem de Deus para o p...
Como atuava o profeta do Novo Testamento? Exercia o ministério da Palavra, para o qual o ministro recebeu de Deus uma prep...
Porque possuímos a Palavra de Deus, que é a nossa única regra de fé e conduta. Por que, hoje, não necessitamos mais consul...
Deus Abençoe !
Fonte Revista Lições Bíblicas Adultos CPAD 3° Trimestre de 2020 Edição Especial ® Slide desenvolvido por www.ebdpanorama.c...
