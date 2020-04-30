Lição 5 - Celebrando a Segurança do Povo de Deus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Celebrando a Segurança do Povo de Deus
2º Trimestre Ano 2020 Salmos Uma referência para a vida de adoração e oração do cristão
1 - Deus é o nosso refúgio e fortaleza, socorro bem presente na angústia. 2 - Portanto não temeremos, ainda que a terra se...
(Salmos 46.1) “Deus é o nosso refúgio e fortaleza, socorro bem presente na angústia.”
“A segurança do povo de Deus não está nas circunstâncias, mas em Deus, nosso Senhor, Refúgio e Fortaleza.”
1 – Deus é o Nosso Refúgio e a Fragilidade Humana 2 – Completa Confiança no Agir de Deus 3 – Relações Importantes e Inspir...
O Salmo 46 fala sobre a segurança do povo de Deus por ter o refúgio, a fortaleza e a proteção de Deus. Enfatiza a grandeza...
1 – Deus é o Nosso Refúgio e a Fragilidade Humana Salmo 46 traz Lições profundas aos servos de Deus no que se refere : ❶ à...
1.1 – Deus é o Nosso Refúgio Há diversos exemplos na Bíblia, entre eles, as cidades de refúgio. Tratava-se de lugares para...
1.1 – Deus é o Nosso Refúgio É interessante o fato de o salmo iniciar com a declaração de que Deus é "nosso refúgio" [Sl 4...
1.2 – Deus é Nossa Fortaleza O que adianta ter um abrigo se ele é facilmente invadido, se os soldados inimigos podem destr...
1.2 – Deus é Nossa Fortaleza Quem está em Cristo e tem uma experiência pessoal com Ele, pode afirmar que Deus é "a minha f...
1.3 – Socorro bem Presente na Angustia São vários os termos que podem expressar "angústia" no hebraico: "dificuldade; afli...
2 – Completa Confiança no Agir de Deus O salmista após descrever Deus como o seu refúgio e fortaleza, demonstra plena conf...
2.1 – A Confiança Prevalece em Meios ao Caos O salmista declara que [...] ainda que a terra se mude e os montes transporte...
2.1 – A Confiança Prevalece em Meios ao Caos de alguma forma, Deus trará o livramento, Ele trará o escape [Jo 26.5-13; Sl ...
2.2 – A Cidade de Deus O salmista está identificando Jerusalém como "a cidade de Deus" [Sl 46.4; 87.3]. Também é identific...
2.2 – A Cidade de Deus Lá estava o Templo e a arca da Aliança.
2.2 – A Cidade de Deus Um outro salmista diz que o Senhor habita em Jerusalém [Sl 135.21].
2.2 – A Cidade de Deus ❶a esperança de que "nossa cidade está nos céus" [Fp 3.20] ❷"a futura“ [Hb13.14] ❸"a nova Jerusalém...
2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras O salmista também celebra a segurança e o agir de Deus para com o Seu p...
2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras O Salmo 2 retrata os movimentos dos povos e governantes contra o govern...
2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras Em nosso tempo, temos testemunhado esta "agitação" ou "revolta" das naç...
2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras Em nosso tempo portas também se fecham para a proclamação do Evangelho,...
2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras O relato deste salmo 46 é, também, como se antecipasse o resultado da b...
3 – Relações Importantes e Inspirações Neste Tópico será abordado algumas relações importantes entre os Salmos 46, 47 e 48.
3.1 – Relação entre Salmos 46 e 47 Salmo 46 Salmo 47 Cântico dos descendentes de Coré Cântico dos descendentes de Coré Cân...
3.2 – Relação entre Salmos 46 e 48 Salmo 46 Salmo 48 Cântico dos descendentes de Coré Cântico dos descendentes de Coré Cân...
3.2 – Relação entre Salmos 46 e 48 “Marcai bem os seus antemuros, considerai os seus palácios, para que o conteis à geraçã...
3.3 – A Inspiração de Lutero Lutero compôs várias musicas, a mais célebre é "Castelo Forte". Essa música foi inspirada na ...
3.3 – A Inspiração de Lutero Acredita-se que essa composição ocorreu por volta de 1521 em uma das épocas mais sombrias da ...
Aprendemos na presente lição que, por mais que as circunstâncias seja contrárias, o povo de Deus permanece confiante e esp...
Deus Abençoe !
Fonte Revista Betel Dominical Adultos 2° Trimestre de 2020 ® Slide desenvolvido por
  1. 1. Celebrando a Segurança do Povo de Deus
  2. 2. 2º Trimestre Ano 2020 Salmos Uma referência para a vida de adoração e oração do cristão
  3. 3. 1 - Deus é o nosso refúgio e fortaleza, socorro bem presente na angústia. 2 - Portanto não temeremos, ainda que a terra se mude, e ainda que os montes se transportem para o meio dos mares. 3 - Ainda que as águas rujam e se perturbem, ainda que os montes se abalem pela sua braveza. (Selá.) 4 - Há um rio cujas correntes alegram a cidade de Deus, o santuário das moradas do Altíssimo. 5 - Deus está no meio dela; não se abalará. Deus a ajudará, já ao romper da manhã. 11 - O Senhor dos Exércitos está conosco; o Deus de Jacó é o nosso refúgio Salmos 46.1-5,11
  4. 4. (Salmos 46.1) “Deus é o nosso refúgio e fortaleza, socorro bem presente na angústia.”
  5. 5. “A segurança do povo de Deus não está nas circunstâncias, mas em Deus, nosso Senhor, Refúgio e Fortaleza.”
  6. 6. 1 – Deus é o Nosso Refúgio e a Fragilidade Humana 2 – Completa Confiança no Agir de Deus 3 – Relações Importantes e Inspirações 1.1 – Deus é o nosso Refúgio 1.2 – Deus é nossa Fortaleza 1.3 – Socorro bem presente na Angústia 2.1 – A Confiança Prevalece em Meio ao Caos 2.2 – A Cidade de Deus 2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras 3.1 – Relação entre os Salmos 46 e 47 3.2 – Relação entre os Salmos 46 e 48 3.3 – A Inspiração de Lutero
  7. 7. O Salmo 46 fala sobre a segurança do povo de Deus por ter o refúgio, a fortaleza e a proteção de Deus. Enfatiza a grandeza e soberania do Senhor destaca a inspiração de Lutero ao compor o hino "Castelo Forte".
  8. 8. 1 – Deus é o Nosso Refúgio e a Fragilidade Humana Salmo 46 traz Lições profundas aos servos de Deus no que se refere : ❶ à proteção e ❷ às ameaças que ocorrem ao longo da vida. ❸ também nos mostra a ação do Senhor e a ❹ fragilidade humana. Salmo 46
  9. 9. 1.1 – Deus é o Nosso Refúgio Há diversos exemplos na Bíblia, entre eles, as cidades de refúgio. Tratava-se de lugares para onde pessoas que estavam correndo risco de vida se abrigavam A primeira estratégia para se proteger dos momentos de perigo é procurar um lugar de escape, que sirva de amparo e proteção.
  10. 10. 1.1 – Deus é o Nosso Refúgio É interessante o fato de o salmo iniciar com a declaração de que Deus é "nosso refúgio" [Sl 46.1]
  11. 11. 1.2 – Deus é Nossa Fortaleza O que adianta ter um abrigo se ele é facilmente invadido, se os soldados inimigos podem destruí-lo?
  12. 12. 1.2 – Deus é Nossa Fortaleza Quem está em Cristo e tem uma experiência pessoal com Ele, pode afirmar que Deus é "a minha fortaleza" [Sl 91.2].
  13. 13. 1.3 – Socorro bem Presente na Angustia São vários os termos que podem expressar "angústia" no hebraico: "dificuldade; aflição". Contudo, aquele que está em Cristo, pode afirmar e experimentar da parte de Deus "socorro bem presente na angústia" [Sl 46.1], nos "tempos de aflição" (NTLH), nas "tribulações" (RA) ou "na adversidade" (BKJ). "A expressão "bem presente", no texto hebraico enfatizam a rapidez, a perfeição e o poder do socorro do Senhor“.
  14. 14. 2 – Completa Confiança no Agir de Deus O salmista após descrever Deus como o seu refúgio e fortaleza, demonstra plena confiança no agir do Senhor [Sl 46.2-11].
  15. 15. 2.1 – A Confiança Prevalece em Meios ao Caos O salmista declara que [...] ainda que a terra se mude e os montes transportem para o meio dos mares, não temeria [Sl 46.2].
  16. 16. 2.1 – A Confiança Prevalece em Meios ao Caos de alguma forma, Deus trará o livramento, Ele trará o escape [Jo 26.5-13; Sl 74.12; 89.8].
  17. 17. 2.2 – A Cidade de Deus O salmista está identificando Jerusalém como "a cidade de Deus" [Sl 46.4; 87.3]. Também é identificada como "santa cidade" [Ne 11.1].
  18. 18. 2.2 – A Cidade de Deus Lá estava o Templo e a arca da Aliança.
  19. 19. 2.2 – A Cidade de Deus Um outro salmista diz que o Senhor habita em Jerusalém [Sl 135.21].
  20. 20. 2.2 – A Cidade de Deus ❶a esperança de que "nossa cidade está nos céus" [Fp 3.20] ❷"a futura“ [Hb13.14] ❸"a nova Jerusalém" [Ap 12.2]. Com a Nova Aliança estabelecida por Jesus Cristo, os escritos do Novo Testamento enfatizam a "Jerusalém que é de cima" [Gl 4.26],
  21. 21. 2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras O salmista também celebra a segurança e o agir de Deus para com o Seu povo em meio às agitações das nações e dos reinos com suas guerras [Sl 46.6-9].
  22. 22. 2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras O Salmo 2 retrata os movimentos dos povos e governantes contra o governo divino [Sl 2.1-3].
  23. 23. 2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras Em nosso tempo, temos testemunhado esta "agitação" ou "revolta" das nações expressas em leis e costumes contrários aos Princípios estabelecidos por Deus,
  24. 24. 2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras Em nosso tempo portas também se fecham para a proclamação do Evangelho, perseguições contra aqueles que professam a fé em Jesus Cristo
  25. 25. 2.3 – A Agitação das Nações e o Cessar das Guerras O relato deste salmo 46 é, também, como se antecipasse o resultado da batalha final: "Os reinos do mundo vieram a ser do nosso Senhor e do seu Cristo“ [Ap 11.15-17; 19.15-16].
  26. 26. 3 – Relações Importantes e Inspirações Neste Tópico será abordado algumas relações importantes entre os Salmos 46, 47 e 48.
  27. 27. 3.1 – Relação entre Salmos 46 e 47 Salmo 46 Salmo 47 Cântico dos descendentes de Coré Cântico dos descendentes de Coré Cântico de Triunfo Cântico de Triunfo O Cântico traz o triunfo sobre as guerras. [Sl 46.9] O Cântico celebra o reino vitorioso de Deus sobre a terra. “Aquietai-vos, e sabei que EU SOU DEUS...”[Sl 46.10] Retrata a SOBERANIA do Senhor e as vitórias finais do nosso Deus. As nações reconhecem que o Deus de Israel é o Grande Rei [Sl 47.9]. “...serei EXALTADO entre os gentios; serei exaltado sobre a terra.”[Sl 46.10] Conclama os povos a louvar pela Sua majestade; o Rei de todas as terras, os Seus grandes feitos [Sl 47.3-5].
  28. 28. 3.2 – Relação entre Salmos 46 e 48 Salmo 46 Salmo 48 Cântico dos descendentes de Coré Cântico dos descendentes de Coré Cântico de Triunfo Cântico de Triunfo O SENHOR dos exércitos está conosco. Ele, o Deus de Jacob, é o nosso refúgio. (Pausa) [Sl 46.7] “solidificar no povo de Deus a consciência da grandeza do Senhor, o privilégio de desfrutar de Sua presença e auxílio [Sl 48.3,7-8]. “ Venham ver o que o SENHOR tem feito, as ruínas que ele tem trazido ao mundo.” [Sl 46.8] bem como da alegria por contemplar Seus feitos, benignidade e Sua justiça [Sl 48.8-11].
  29. 29. 3.2 – Relação entre Salmos 46 e 48 “Marcai bem os seus antemuros, considerai os seus palácios, para que o conteis à geração seguinte. Porque este Deus é o nosso Deus para sempre; ele será nosso guia até à morte.” (Sl 48.13-14) Nos ensina não apenas desfrutar de tantas bênçãos e louvar, mas, também, proclamarmos a outros, começando por nossa família, Deus age em favor de todos que Nele confiam e esperam, mesmo após a morte.
  30. 30. 3.3 – A Inspiração de Lutero Lutero compôs várias musicas, a mais célebre é "Castelo Forte". Essa música foi inspirada na convicção do salmista de que Deus é o nosso refúgio e fortaleza [Sl 46.1]. Lutero, além de teólogo, era músico e compositor. Tocava alaúde, um instrumento de cordas.
  31. 31. 3.3 – A Inspiração de Lutero Acredita-se que essa composição ocorreu por volta de 1521 em uma das épocas mais sombrias da Igreja.
  32. 32. Aprendemos na presente lição que, por mais que as circunstâncias seja contrárias, o povo de Deus permanece confiante e esperançoso pois o Senhor Deus está conosco e é o Nosso Refúgio, Fortaleza e Auxílio.
  33. 33. Deus Abençoe !
  34. 34. Fonte Revista Betel Dominical Adultos 2° Trimestre de 2020 ® Slide desenvolvido por

