A Teologia de Eliú: O sofrimento é uma Correção Divina? Lição 11
Tema do Trimestre A Fragilidade Humana e a Soberania Divina O Sofrimento e a Restauração de Jó 4º Trimestre Ano 2020
Texto Áureo “Ao aflito livra da sua aflição e, na opressão, se revela aos seus ouvidos.” (Jó 36.15).
10 Verdade Prática O sofrimento não deve ser visto apenas sob o aspecto punitivo, mas principalmente, educativo.
Ponto Central O sofrimento deve ser visto sob o aspecto pedagógico.
I – O Sofrimento como um forma de Revelar Deus 1 – Deus é soberano 2 – O orgulho do homem priva-o de ouvir Deus 3 – O mini...
Introdução
Introdução Nesta lição veremos a Teologia de Eliú exposta em quatro discursos (Jó 32 à 37) Para Eliú, os amigos de Jó (Eli...
Introdução Eliú, por outro lado, se equivoca ao apresentar o seu conceito de Deus para fundamentar sua defesa. ❶ Eliú reve...
O Sofrimento como uma forma de revelar Deus Tópico I
1 – Deus é SoberanoI Tópico Para Eliú, Jó havia ignorado que Deus é infinitamente maior do que o homem e não precisa expli...
I Tópico De acordo com Eliú, o problema não é o silêncio do Altíssimo, mas o orgulho humano que não lhe permite escutá-lo....
3 – O Mistério da RedençãoI Tópico Mar Mediterrâneo Além de sonhos e visões, Eliú também destaca que Deus usa a enfermidad...
20 Síntese do Tópico I Para Eliú, o sofrimento revela um Deus soberano que ataca a soberba do ser humano.
O sofrimento como meio de revelar a justiça e a soberania de Deus Tópico II
1 – A Justiça de Deus demonstrada II Tópico Para Eliú: Como pode o Todo-Poderoso agir com injustiça conforme Jó deixou sub...
2 – O caráter justo de DeusII Tópico Eliú passa a descrever o caráter justo de Deus: (1) Ele age com justiça quando retrib...
3 – A defesa da soberania de DeusII Tópico “Será que Deus deve recompensá-lo segundo o que você quer ou não quer?” (Jó 34....
25 3 – A defesa da soberania de DeusII Tópico É preciso destacar duas coisas sobre a fala de Eliú : ❶ Eliú, assim como seu...
2626 Síntese do Tópico II Para Eliú, o sofrimento revela o caráter justo e soberano de Deus.
Tópico III O sofrimento como um instrumento pedagógico de Deus
1 – O Caráter pedagógico do sofrimento III Tópico Mar Mediterrâneo Eliú acreditava que o sofrimento de Jó era por causa do...
2 – Adorando a Deus na tormentaIII Tópico A fala de Eliú põe em destaque o argumento contraditório de Jó, que por um lado ...
30 Síntese do Tópico III Segundo Eliú, o sofrimento é um instrumento pedagógico para o cristão.
Conclusão
Conclusão 1 – Defende o direito de Deus ficar em silêncio mesmo quando achamos que ele deve falar. Acredita que Jó não con...
Para Refletir
O que Eliú destaca em seu primeiro discurso ? ❶ Nesse primeiro discurso, Eliú destaca a queixa de Jó porque Deus não lhe r...
Segundo Eliú, qual o problema em relação ao silencio de Deus? ❷ De acordo com Eliú, o problema não é o silêncio do Altíssi...
Cite pelo menos duas características do caráter justo de Deus. ❸ 1 – Ele age com justiça quando retribui ao homem o que el...
Quais são as duas coisas destacadas acerca de Eliú pelo comentarista ? ❹ 1 – Assim como seus amigos, erra por partir do pr...
Fale acerca do caráter pedagógico do sofrimento. ❺ O caráter pedagógico do sofrimento está na capacidade de nos fazer refl...
Revista Lições Bíblicas Adultos CPAD 4° Trimestre de 2020 www.ebdpanorama.com FONTE ® Slide desenvolvido por
Lição 11 - A Teologia de Eliú: O sofrimento é uma Correção Divina? (Windscreen)

  1. 1. A Teologia de Eliú: O sofrimento é uma Correção Divina? Lição 11
  2. 2. Tema do Trimestre A Fragilidade Humana e a Soberania Divina O Sofrimento e a Restauração de Jó 4º Trimestre Ano 2020
  3. 3. Lição 1 – O Livro de Jó Lição 2 – Quem era Jó Lição 3 – Jó e a Realidade de Satanás Lição 4 – O Drama de Jó Lição 5 – O Lamento de Jó Lição 6 – A Teologia de Elifaz : Só os Pecadores Sofrem ? Lição 7 – A Teologia de Bildade : Se há Sofrimento, há pecado Oculto ? Lição 8 – A Teologia de Zofar : O Justo não Passa por Tribulação ? Lição 9 – Jó e a Inescrutável Sabedoria de Deus Lição 10 – A Última Defesa de Jó Lição 11 – A Teologia de Eliú : O Sofrimento é uma correção Divina ? Lição 12 – Quando Deus se Revela ao Homem Lição 13 – Quando Deus Restaura o Justo Lições do Trimestre
  4. 4. Segunda Jó 32.21 É possível tratar o homem com imparcialidade? Terça Jó 33.4 O Espírito de Deus é criador Quarta Jó 34.3 O cultivo da plena atenção Quinta Jó 35.5 O que revela o esplendor do céu? Sexta Jó 36.5 Deus é grande e não despreza ninguém Sábado Jó 36.26 O limite do ser humano para compreender Deus Leitura Diária
  5. 5. Leitura Bíblica em Classe 1 – Então, aqueles três homens cessaram de responder a Jó; porque era justo aos seus próprios olhos. 2 - E acendeu-se a ira de Eliú, filho de Baraquel, o buzita, da família de Rão; contra Jó se acendeu a sua ira, porque se justificava a si mesmo, mais do que a Deus. 3 - Também a sua ira se acendeu contra os seus três amigos; porque, não achando que responder, todavia, condenavam a Jó. 4 - Eliú, porém, esperou para falar a Jó, porquanto tinham mais idade do que ele. Jó 31.1-4
  6. 6. Leitura Bíblica em Classe 1 - Assim, na verdade, ó Jó, ouve as minhas razões e dá ouvidos a todas as minhas palavras. 2 - Eis que já abri a minha boca; já falou a minha língua debaixo do meu paladar. 3 - As minhas razões sairão da sinceridade do meu coração; e a pura ciência, dos meus lábios. 4 - O Espírito de Deus me fez; e a inspiração do Todo- poderoso me deu vida. Jó 33.1-4
  7. 7. 1 – Respondeu mais Eliú e disse: 2 – Ouvi vós, sábios, as minhas razões; e vós, instruídos, inclinai os ouvidos para mim. 3 – Porque o ouvido prova as palavras como o paladar prova a comida. 4 – O que é direito escolhamos para nós; e conheçamos entre nós o que é bom. 5 – Porque Jó disse: Sou justo, e Deus tirou o meu direito. 6 – Apesar do meu direito, sou considerado mentiroso; a minha ferida é incurável, embora eu esteja sem transgressão. Leitura Bíblica em Classe Jó 34.1-6
  8. 8. 8 1 – Prosseguiu ainda Eliú e disse: 2 – Espera-me um pouco, e mostrar-te-ei que ainda há razões a favor de Deus. 3 – Desde longe repetirei a minha opinião; e ao meu Criador atribuirei a justiça. 4 – Porque, na verdade, as minhas palavras não serão falsas; contigo está um que é sincero na sua opinião. 5 – Eis que Deus é mui grande; contudo, a ninguém despreza; grande é em força de coração. Leitura Bíblica em Classe Jó 36.1-5
  9. 9. Texto Áureo “Ao aflito livra da sua aflição e, na opressão, se revela aos seus ouvidos.” (Jó 36.15).
  10. 10. 10 Verdade Prática O sofrimento não deve ser visto apenas sob o aspecto punitivo, mas principalmente, educativo.
  11. 11. Ponto Central O sofrimento deve ser visto sob o aspecto pedagógico.
  12. 12. I – O Sofrimento como um forma de Revelar Deus 1 – Deus é soberano 2 – O orgulho do homem priva-o de ouvir Deus 3 – O ministério de redenção II – O Sofrimento como meio de revelar a justiça e a soberania de Deus 1 – A justiça de Deus demonstrado 2 – O caráter justo de Deus 3 – A defesa da soberania de Deus III – O Sofrimento como um instrumento pedagógico de Deus 1 – O caráter pedagógico do sofrimento 2 – Adorando a Deus na tormenta Tópicos da Lição
  13. 13. Introdução
  14. 14. Introdução Nesta lição veremos a Teologia de Eliú exposta em quatro discursos (Jó 32 à 37) Para Eliú, os amigos de Jó (Elifaz, Bildade e Zofar) falharam na exposição de suas ideias ao patriarca.
  15. 15. Introdução Eliú, por outro lado, se equivoca ao apresentar o seu conceito de Deus para fundamentar sua defesa. ❶ Eliú revela um Deus soberano que age segundo o seu conselho e não está obrigado a dar respostas ao homem, ❷ Eliú afirma que o sofrimento é uma ação pedagógica de Deus para corrigir o homem.
  16. 16. O Sofrimento como uma forma de revelar Deus Tópico I
  17. 17. 1 – Deus é SoberanoI Tópico Para Eliú, Jó havia ignorado que Deus é infinitamente maior do que o homem e não precisa explicá-lo acerca de suas ações nem de seu silêncio. (Jó 33.14,15)
  18. 18. I Tópico De acordo com Eliú, o problema não é o silêncio do Altíssimo, mas o orgulho humano que não lhe permite escutá-lo. 2 – O orgulho do homem priva-o de ouvir Deus Eliú, acredita que mesmo Jó considerando-se puro, padece do pecado de orgulho (Jó 33.17).
  19. 19. 3 – O Mistério da RedençãoI Tópico Mar Mediterrâneo Além de sonhos e visões, Eliú também destaca que Deus usa a enfermidade como um dos canais de comunicação entre Deus e o homem (Jó 33.19-22) Por causa da enfermidade, Deus pode enviar um anjo para anunciar a Jó o seu dever (Jó 33.23) TEOFANIA
  20. 20. 20 Síntese do Tópico I Para Eliú, o sofrimento revela um Deus soberano que ataca a soberba do ser humano.
  21. 21. O sofrimento como meio de revelar a justiça e a soberania de Deus Tópico II
  22. 22. 1 – A Justiça de Deus demonstrada II Tópico Para Eliú: Como pode o Todo-Poderoso agir com injustiça conforme Jó deixou subtender? Deus jamais age injustamente, pois isso contraria sua própria natureza (Jó 34.10,12) Imagem: surdosadventistas..com.br
  23. 23. 2 – O caráter justo de DeusII Tópico Eliú passa a descrever o caráter justo de Deus: (1) Ele age com justiça quando retribui ao homem o que ele merece (Jó 34.11); (2) Deus não precisa prestar contas de seus atos a ninguém (Jó 34.13); (3) como o provedor da vida humana, Ele tem todo o poder de manter ou não a humanidade (Jó 34.14,15); (4) o Todo-Poderoso não faz acepção de pessoas, quer sejam reis, nobres ou pobres (Jó 34.16-20); (5) Deus é onisciente e como tal conhece os passos e as intenções de todos os homens sem precisar inquiri-los em juízo (Jó 34.21-25); (6) Ele é justo para punir os maus (Jó 34.25-30).
  24. 24. 3 – A defesa da soberania de DeusII Tópico “Será que Deus deve recompensá-lo segundo o que você quer ou não quer?” (Jó 34.33 – NAA). Eliú mostra a Jó que Deus, em sua soberania e livre vontade, não tem obrigação de agir segundo o querer do homem.
  25. 25. 25 3 – A defesa da soberania de DeusII Tópico É preciso destacar duas coisas sobre a fala de Eliú : ❶ Eliú, assim como seus amigos, erra por partir do princípio de que Jó havia cometido pecado. ❷ Eliú exalta apenas a justiça de Deus e nada diz acerca de sua misericórdia. ... o que é um erro crasso (falha grosseira). Deus, sem dúvida alguma, é justo; mas grandiosamente amoroso e misericordioso.
  26. 26. 2626 Síntese do Tópico II Para Eliú, o sofrimento revela o caráter justo e soberano de Deus.
  27. 27. Tópico III O sofrimento como um instrumento pedagógico de Deus
  28. 28. 1 – O Caráter pedagógico do sofrimento III Tópico Mar Mediterrâneo Eliú acreditava que o sofrimento de Jó era por causa do pecado, assim como seus amigos. Eliú, vai mais além. Introduziu a idéia de que o sofrimento tem um caráter pedagógico (Jó 35.15) Desta forma os justos aprendem com o sofrimento.
  29. 29. 2 – Adorando a Deus na tormentaIII Tópico A fala de Eliú põe em destaque o argumento contraditório de Jó, que por um lado magnificava a majestade de Deus, mas por outro murmurava contra Ele (Jó 36.24-26). Nesse aspecto, Eliú acerta em mostrar que a adoração e a murmuração não podem coexistir, são atitudes excludentes.
  30. 30. 30 Síntese do Tópico III Segundo Eliú, o sofrimento é um instrumento pedagógico para o cristão.
  31. 31. Conclusão
  32. 32. Conclusão 1 – Defende o direito de Deus ficar em silêncio mesmo quando achamos que ele deve falar. Acredita que Jó não consegue escutar a Deus devido ao seu orgulho. (Eliú também associa o sofrimento de Jó ao pecado) 2 – Destaca que Deus tem todo o direito de ser soberano e como tal agir com justiça. (Aqui, Eliú equivoca, coloca a soberania acima de seu amor). 3 – Vê no sofrimento um papel pedagógico. Os três aspectos da Teologia de Eliú :
  33. 33. Para Refletir
  34. 34. O que Eliú destaca em seu primeiro discurso ? ❶ Nesse primeiro discurso, Eliú destaca a queixa de Jó porque Deus não lhe respondera.
  35. 35. Segundo Eliú, qual o problema em relação ao silencio de Deus? ❷ De acordo com Eliú, o problema não é o silêncio do Altíssimo, mas o orgulho humano que não lhe permite escutá-lo.
  36. 36. Cite pelo menos duas características do caráter justo de Deus. ❸ 1 – Ele age com justiça quando retribui ao homem o que ele merece (Jó 34.11) 2 – Deus não precisa prestar contas de seus atos a ninguém, visto que não recebeu autoridade de nenhum outro ser criado (Jó 34.13)
  37. 37. Quais são as duas coisas destacadas acerca de Eliú pelo comentarista ? ❹ 1 – Assim como seus amigos, erra por partir do princípio de que Jó havia cometido pecado. 2 – Eliú exalta apenas a justiça de Deus e nada diz acerca de sua misericórdia.
  38. 38. Fale acerca do caráter pedagógico do sofrimento. ❺ O caráter pedagógico do sofrimento está na capacidade de nos fazer refletir e voltar para Deus.
  39. 39. Revista Lições Bíblicas Adultos CPAD 4° Trimestre de 2020 www.ebdpanorama.com FONTE ® Slide desenvolvido por

