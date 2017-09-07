1 Investigación documental y de campo Informe final “Evolución educativa” Eder Fernando Castro Nájera Septiembre, 2017
2 Índice INTRODUCCIÓN 3 METODOLOGÍA 5 RESULTADOS 7 CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES 13 REFERENCIAS Y FUENTES DE CONSULTA 14 ...
3 Introducción Con el paso del tiempo los avances tecnológicos han sido sorprendentes, si bien podemos decir que estamos e...
4 Las herramientas son muchas y variadas, el gasto será elevado pero el beneficio será una mejora total en la expansión de...
5 Metodología En la búsqueda de más fuentes que enriquezcan el proyecto además de testimonios u/o hechos que fracasaron, m...
6 la convicción, la creatividad, romper barreras y explorar más allá de lo que los libros nos puedan ofrecer, el conocimie...
7 Resultados En el desarrollo de nuestra propuesta nos dirigimos a la escuela primaria “Mariano Hidalgo” ubicada en calle ...
8 ¿Le gustaría un cambio en la enseñanza en donde se conjunte educación y tecnología? ¿Qué le parecería una clase con apoy...
9 ¿Tiene acceso a internet en casa? ¿Sabe que son las TIC? ¿Prefiere un estudiante que le digan que hacer o uno proactivo ...
10 ¿Le gustaría que se crearan de grupos de mensajería instantánea para mayor comunicación entre profesor y padres de fami...
11 Derivado de las entrevistas y del análisis de las implementaciones de acuerdo a la educación básica nos encontramos con...
12 Mejoras para con los estudiantes Ventajas Desventajas Proactividad No tolerantes a cambio Ingenio Flojera Responsabilid...
13 Conclusiones y recomendaciones Tenemos en cuenta que el camino no es fácil, que el fracaso de otros nos empaña el buen ...
14 Referencias y fuentes de consulta Bibliografía: Adell , j. (2004). Internet en educacion . Comunicacion y Pedagogia , 7...
15 Anexos Con los siguientes anexos podemos darnos una idea un poco más a conciencia y talvez general o enfocada al cambio...
×