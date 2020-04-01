Ultimo ultimo derecho economica financiero pract 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 PRACTICA N° 1 LA NUEVA ECONOMIA POLITICA Y FINANCIERA DE BOLIVIA 1985 INTEGRANTES: 1. BASTOS SAUCEDO SILVIO TERCERO 2. C...
2 INDICE DE CONTENIDOS La Nueva Economía Política Y Financiera De Bolivia 1985 No Página I Introducción. II Segundo Gobier...
3 La Nueva Economía Política Y Financiera De Bolivia 1985 I. INTRODUCCIÓN. El propósito principal de este trabajo de infor...
4 A fines de septiembre y a propuesta de la Confederación de Empresarios Privados, algunos partidos políticos y el vespert...
5 (luego Unitel) y 9 de La Paz (luego ATB). Su creación pasó por alto la legislación vigente y su presencia se impuso ante...
6 los legisladores puso por encima de los intereses del país, el afán de hacer inviable al gobierno. El senador Óscar Zamo...
7 Las reformas económicas bolivianas comenzaron en 1985, bastante después que las chilenas pero antes que las del resto de...
8 en el mercado negro ya se transaba con un número sideral cercano al 1.050.000. Por estos y otros motivos, la aceleración...
9 totalmente inmanejable y sometía a la economía en su conjunto a una tensión que ésta era incapaz de soportar. La adminis...
10 En síntesis, la presión por adquirir billetes norteamericanos se fue extendiendo a sectores cada vez más amplios de la ...
11 La Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), controlada por la izquierdista federación minera que dirigía Juan Lechín, pasó del a...
12 Siles, sin apoyo y sin una política coherente ante la crisis, intentó al final tomar algunas medidas parciales para san...
13 Gráfico Nº 5 déficit Obsérvese en el Gráfico 6 la evolución paralela del Índice de Precios al Consumidor IPC, del tipo ...
14 Vale la pena comentar algunos aspectos salientes. Si se toman los datos del Índice de Precios al Consumidor IPC, los pr...
15 El financiamiento con base monetaria del déficit interactuaba con la demanda de dinero por el público. Al aumentar la o...
16 demanda social muy importante por estabilidad. En las elecciones de Julio de 1985, la izquierda sufrió un revés muy sig...
17 mandato constitucional) y en este caso a algo más, a la inviabilidad de un modelo que no sólo cayó en el agotamiento si...
18 Sorprendentemente, incluso los militares se pronunciaron en contra de esta acción. Siendo liberado en menos de 10 horas...
19 (que simbolizaba la mediación de la iglesia católica), se llegó al acuerdo de pedirle al Presidente que renuncie a un a...
20 La tendencia del electorado dio un giro que marcaba las nuevas tendencias ideológicas tras el hundimiento del estatismo...
21 de planeamiento Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, veían a sus medidas como medios para reconstituir la autoridad del estado y ...
22 el decreto el norteamericano Jeffrey Sachs que ganó prestigio internacional por este apoyo al proyecto estabilizador bo...
23 Una de las ideas incorrectas sobre el 21060 es que marcó una lógica de desmantelamiento del estado. En realidad el Títu...
24 la vida”. Los trabajadores varios miles marcharon de Oruro a La Paz para exigir su permanencia en la empresa. Era la me...
25 logrado mayoría absoluta le cupo al Congreso Boliviano escoger al presidente entre los tres candidatos más votados. El ...
26 para eliminar las expectativas de la hiperinflación. A partir de ese momento las cosas avanzaron casi milagrosamente"11...
27  En el sector público se congelaron los salarios hasta diciembre de 1985, se unificaron gran cantidad de bonos compens...
28 Contribuyó a esto último la eficacia que, desde un primer momento, mostraron las medidas. Al eliminar la dualidad del t...
29 por una mucho más sencilla y razonable, basada exclusivamente en sólo ocho impuestos fáciles de cobrar y administrar. E...
30 justamente de evitar dicho fenómeno. Esta es la razón, por otra parte, de los déficits fiscales que observamos en el cu...
31 congelan los salarios y las inversiones del sector público, se crea súper impuestos a los carburantes, y a otros bienes...
32 Tanto las explicaciones fiscales y monetarias que hemos propuesto como sus complementos no monetarios que hemos esbozad...
33 Hernán Siles Zuazo Presidente de Bolivia 10 de octubre de 1982 - 6 de agosto de 1985(Renuncia) Vicepresidente Jaime Paz...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ultimo ultimo derecho economica financiero pract 1

34 views

Published on

nueva economía política y financiera de Bolivia 1985

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ultimo ultimo derecho economica financiero pract 1

  1. 1. 1 PRACTICA N° 1 LA NUEVA ECONOMIA POLITICA Y FINANCIERA DE BOLIVIA 1985 INTEGRANTES: 1. BASTOS SAUCEDO SILVIO TERCERO 2. CUSICANQUI FLORES EDDY JUSTO 3. ESPINOZA HONORIO ERIKA 4. SUAREZ BOTTEGA BARBARA 5. SUAREZ CHAVEZ MERCEDES CATEDRÁTICO: Dr. CLAURE PAZ RONALD Tercer Semestre: CARRERA DERECHO Materia: - DERECHO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO Turno: - MAÑANA 2019
  2. 2. 2 INDICE DE CONTENIDOS La Nueva Economía Política Y Financiera De Bolivia 1985 No Página I Introducción. II Segundo Gobierno Siles Zuazo, La UDP 1982-1985 III Lucha Contra el Terrorismo y el Narcotráfico de Drogas IV La Política Económica de 1985 4.1 El problema salarial del gobierno de Siles 4.2 El Modelo Keynesiano y la Práctica de Gorbachov Comunista 4.3 La Hiperinflación 4.4 Siles y su Política Económica 4.5 Paquetes Económicos, Deuda externa, Desdolarización 4.6 Las características Principales de la desintegración Financiera 4.8 El Final de la Híper Inflación y la Política Neoliberal V La COB Acorrala al Gobierno VI El Secuestro del Presidente VII Acortamiento del Mandato Presidencial El Fin de la UDP VIII Las Elecciones de 1985 IX Cuarto Gobierno de Paz Estensoro 1985-1989 X “Bolivia se nos Muere” El Decreto Supremo 21060 y la Nueva Política Económica. XI El Pacto por la Democracia XII El Colapso del Estaño y la Marcha por la Vida XII La Segunda Revolución de paz Estensoro XIV Medidas Del Secreto Supremo 21060 XV Conclusiones XVI Bibliografía XVII Anexos
  3. 3. 3 La Nueva Economía Política Y Financiera De Bolivia 1985 I. INTRODUCCIÓN. El propósito principal de este trabajo de información, es ofrecer un estado de la situación macroeconómica, una revisión del programa de reformas estructurales, que comenzó con la estabilización de agosto de 1985 (DS 21060) y un análisis de las perspectivas de crecimiento. Analizaremos primeramente el contexto histórico de Bolivia en 1985 y las realidades de nuestro contexto latinoamericano e internacional, posteriormente analizaremos de manera más exhaustiva el año 1985 y el Decreto Supremo Nº 01060 que estabilizo el país en un contraste de favorecer las políticas gubernamentales en desmedro de la vida de los ciudadanos mineros y empleados públicos de los diferentes ministerios del gobierno. Podemos dejar en claro que Bolivia sufrió entre abril 1984 a agosto de 1985, un verdadero caso de hiperinflación, que fue controlado implementando el control fiscal, y monetario, incorporaron reformas estructurales como el liberar y promover el libre mercado que preparo a generar reformas adicionales. Esperamos sea de su agrado este trabajo la entregamos con mucho afecto para lograr reconocer el derecho económico en Bolivia. II. SEGUNDO GOBIERNO SILES ZUAZO. LA UDP 1982-1985 Los tres triunfos electorales sucesivos de la Unidad Democrática y Popular (UDP) (el de 1978 no reconocido en las cifras oficiales), una coalición que reunía al Movimiento Nacionalista Revolucionario de Izquierda (MNRI), Movimiento de la Izquierda Revolucionaria (MIR) y Partido Comunista de Bolivia (PCB), generaron una gran esperanza en el país; se puede decir sin temor a error que cuando Hernán Siles llegó al palacio gozaba de un respaldo abrumador de la nación. Durante el gobierno de Hernán Siles Zuazo (1982-1985), primero, y luego con los otros gobiernos elegidos por el pueblo, el desafío más importante es y fue a buscar el fortalecimiento del sistema democrático y garantizar su permanencia en el tiempo. Hernán Siles Zuazo llegó a la presidencia el 10 de octubre de 1982 con un fuerte respaldo tras lograr tres triunfos electorales con Unidad Democrática Popular, y con el apoyo de una coalición que reunía al Movimiento Nacionalista Revolucionario de Izquierda, Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria y Partido Comunista de Bolivia. Al Gral. Guido Vildoso Calderón, quien asumió la presidencia el 21 de julio de 1982, le tocó cerrar el largo período de administración militar iniciado en 1964 y que tuvo solo 4 años de gobiernos democráticos en 18 años. Después de una sucesión de golpes de Estado, las Fuerzas Armadas habían llegado a un grado tal de desgaste que su propia estabilidad interna estaba amenazada.
  4. 4. 4 A fines de septiembre y a propuesta de la Confederación de Empresarios Privados, algunos partidos políticos y el vespertino "Última Hora", el gobierno de Vildoso decidió convocar al Parlamento elegido en 1980. El 5 de octubre de 1982 el Parlamento eligió a Hernán Siles Zuazo por mayoría con 113 votos sobre 146 (fueron decisivos los votos de la propia UDP y de la Alianza del MNR). Fue elegido como vicepresidente Jaime Paz Zamora que obtuvo 118 votos. De esa manera terminaba una de las etapas más turbulentas de la historia republicana de Bolivia y se encaminaba al país hacia una ruta totalmente nueva, la práctica de una democracia universal regida por la Constitución. Con la recuperación de la democracia, el 10 de octubre de 1982, se recuperaron las libertades básicas: de disentir, de expresión y de discrepancia pública con el poder constituido. Durante los últimos 30 años el país ha transitado por un sendero democrático, con partidos políticos que resultaron ganadores en elecciones o que terminaron siendo gobierno como resultado de acuerdos. Al asumir la presidencia la frágil democracia boliviana se encontraba frente a una muy difícil situación social, económica y política. El Presidente Hernan Siles Suazo, prometió una mejoría económica en los primeros 100 días de gobierno, lo que no pudo cumplir. El MIR dio muy pronto muestras de su falta de madurez, decidiendo retirarse del gobierno (enero de 1983) a sólo tres meses de haber comenzado la gestión. Volvió luego en abril de 1984 y volvió a irse en diciembre de 1984. El PCB, por su parte, dejó el gobierno en octubre de 1984. El primer mandatario tuvo que apelar al término de su gobierno a ministros independientes y a la Democracia Cristiana (PDC), dispuesta a subirse al carro ganador. La inestabilidad interna se expresó de modo muy claro en los cambios ministeriales. Siles designó siete gabinetes y 80 ministros en menos de tres años de gobierno; el promedio de cambios más alto de toda la historia. Tuvo, sin embargo, ocasión de emprender o concluir importantes obras de infraestructura. En 1983 inauguró el aeropuerto internacional de Viru -Viru en Santa Cruz, la obra aeroportuaria más importante de Bolivia, que se convirtió en el nudo de la aviación del país. También inauguró el tramo cara tero asfaltado Chimoré -Yapacaní, parte de la nueva carretera Cochabamba-Santa Cruz. Con esta obra se abrió un período de intensas construcciones de caminos, que no se interrumpió durante los sucesivos gobiernos democráticos. Entre abril y octubre de 1984 nacieron en Santa Cruz y La Paz los primeros canales de televisión privada, canal 13 de Santa Cruz (luego Red UNO) y los canales 2
  5. 5. 5 (luego Unitel) y 9 de La Paz (luego ATB). Su creación pasó por alto la legislación vigente y su presencia se impuso ante la flagrante debilidad del gobierno de la UDP. La televisión privada cambió dramáticamente el impacto de este medio en la historia boliviana reciente. III. LUCHA CONTRA EL TERRORISMO Y EL TRÁFICO DE DROGAS Un punto brillante en el gobierno de Siles fue la extradición de 1983 a Francia del criminal de guerra nazi Klaus Barbie, conocido como el Carnicero de Lyon. Él había estado viviendo en Bolivia desde finales de 1950 o principios de 1960, después de haber sido sacado de contrabando de Europa con la ayuda de los Estados Unidos, empleado a menudo por las dictaduras de 1964-1982, como un especialista en interrogatorios. Después de su extradición fue condenado por sus crímenes y murió en una prisión francesa. Intentó cooperar con los Estados Unidos en el control del tráfico de drogas, pero la resistencia fue fuerte en su empobrecida nación. En ese momento, la industria de la cocaína estaba ganando aproximadamente $ 2 millones por año. La medida fue polémica pero permitió el juzgamiento de Barbie en el país donde, como oficial de las SS, había ordenado la muerte de miles de personas. Barbie fue juzgado y condenado a cadena perpetua en Lyon por un tribunal francés. Murió en prisión. Acciones como esta pasaron por alto los procedimientos legales de extradición, pero respondieron en un momento de nacimiento del sistema democrático todavía frágil y muy sensible en temas que se vinculaban con las dictaduras apenas superadas. Barbie fue acusado de asesorar a los militares en varias gestiones, pero muy especialmente en la cruel dictadura de García Meza, a las órdenes del ministro del Interior Luis Arce Gómez. IV. LA POLITICA ECONOMICA DE 1985 Pero, sin duda, el mayor aporte histórico del gobierno de Hernán Siles Zuazo es la defensa a ultranza del sistema democrático, el respeto escrupuloso de los derechos ciudadanos y de sus libertades. La vocación democrática del Presidente permitió que, en medio de los agudos problemas económicos y sociales, el país se diera cuenta de que la libertad conquistada con tanto sacrificio era uno de nuestros bienes más preciados. Esa fue la voluntad obsesiva del gobernante que prefirió sacrificarlo todo antes que ceder a la tentación del autoritarismo. 4.1. El Problema Salarial del Gobierno de Siles En 1985, en medio de empeoramiento de la situación, una huelga general fue encendida por una huelga de mineros del estaño. Por primera vez en su administración, Siles Zuazo desplegado la policía antidisturbios y soldados del ejército contra una multitud de huelguistas. El problema principal del ejecutivo fue su debilidad política expresada en su minoría parlamentaria. La oposición liderada por MNR y ADN fue implacable con la UDP y contribuyó a bloquear cualquier salida razonable a la crisis. La irresponsabilidad de
  6. 6. 6 los legisladores puso por encima de los intereses del país, el afán de hacer inviable al gobierno. El senador Óscar Zamora del MNR-FRI logró que el senado pidiera el aumento de los salarios en un 100%, sabiendo que era un pedido irracional que alimentaba el fuego de la hiperinflación, a la vez que Siles no percibió que, sin un acuerdo con alguna fuerza de oposición (no logrado a pesar de algunos intentos secretos de parte del MNR), su gobierno estaba destinado al desastre. En este contexto, el Presidente tenía razón cuando aceptó a regañadientes el reconocimiento de la elección de 1980 que implicaba minoría de la UDP en el parlamento. Una eventual elección en 1982 le hubiese dado a Siles una mayoría relativa muy sólida. Siles Zuazo al asumir el gobierno en octubre de 1982 tuvo que hacer frente casi inmediatamente a fuertes demandas de los asalariados. Esas demandas eran muy difíciles de contener, tanto porque tenían elementos de legitimidad como porque provenían de quienes le apoyaron electoralmente y habían sido protagonistas principales en la resistencia a las dictaduras militares. Los problemas sociales no resueltos eran, en efecto, de gran magnitud, en particular la pérdida en salarios reales que habían sufrido los trabajadores, resultado de distintas formas de coerción y a pesar del crecimiento de la economía. Los finalmente inevitables ajustes para restablecer equilibrios externos e internos entre 1982 y 1985 acarreaban a menudo costos sociales significativos, pero que Siles Zuazo trataba de limitarlos. La atención a las demandas de los trabajadores fue una constante durante toda su administración. Se puede aseverar que los seis programas de estabilización que se propusieron contuvieron un elemento heterodoxo importante, entremezclado con las medidas convencionales, a saber, embriones de política de ingresos. Los problemas de transición a la democracia eran también sustanciales. Durante la larga duración de los regímenes militares se había perdido la práctica de convivir con instituciones democráticas, como el parlamento y una prensa sin censuras. Al reaparecer la democracia, los distintos actores sociales tenían que re-aprender las reglas y los mecanismos del juego democrático, lo que exigía tiempo y un proceso de ensayos y errores. En especial, el estilo de hacer política de los años de dictadura, basado en confrontaciones, con posiciones no negociables, y cuyas salidas eran no cooperativas tuvo muchas dificultades en ser abandonado. Problema que constituía un formidable desafío para cualquier gobierno democrático. Pero además, lo que no fue percibido adecuadamente por los políticos y sindicalistas más veteranos, el país había cambiado desde 1964. La clase política tampoco estaba consciente de las restricciones externas y de la gravedad de la crisis regional de deuda externa. 4.2. El Modelo Keynesiano y la Práctica de Gorbachov Comunista Bolivia ha sido tradicionalmente uno de los países más pobres de la América Latina. Con una economía minera y agrícola, y un amplio sector indígena campesino, su ingreso por habitante ha estado siempre entre los más bajos de toda la región.
  7. 7. 7 Las reformas económicas bolivianas comenzaron en 1985, bastante después que las chilenas pero antes que las del resto de Latinoamérica, cuando el país vivió una crisis sin precedentes que lo llevó a soportar una brutal hiperinflación. Para esa época el producto interno bruto por habitante del país había descendido acusadamente, resultando un 20% inferior al de 1980 y superando, en la región, sólo al de Haití1 . Ya para el momento, sin embargo, el panorama internacional era bastante diferente al de mediados de los años setenta. Margaret Thatcher y luego Ronald Reagan habían emprendido importantes acciones para llevar al Reino Unido y a los Estados Unidos a una economía más libre y más apegada a los equilibrios de mercado. El keynesianismo, aceptado hasta entonces casi como artículo de fe, comenzaba a ser abandonado en la teoría y en la práctica, mientras que el comunismo, gracias a las incipientes reformas de Gorbachov, iniciaba el tránsito hacia su decadencia final. Los países latinoamericanos, con pocas excepciones, estaban sin embargo abrumados por la crisis de la deuda externa que se generalizó en 1982. En 1989, muy poco antes de la caída del Muro de Berlín, el contraste entre La Paz y el Perú de Alan García, azotado en ese momento por una inflación descontrolada, era sinceramente impactante. La economía boliviana mostraba a la vez estabilidad y vitalidad, mientras que su vida política parecía haber superado definitivamente el estereotipo de una nación incapaz de gobernarse a sí misma. Al producirse en democracia el cambio estructural boliviano contradijo la tesis de quienes sostenían que era imprescindible una dictadura para lograr imponer las reformas. La idea, sin embargo, quedó flotando todavía durante algunos años entre muchos observadores latinoamericanos: Bolivia era un país económicamente pequeño y su proceso de cambio –en muchos sentidos– era menos espectacular que el de Chile. Pero, en un entorno que ya cambiaba decididamente hacia la economía de mercado, la experiencia boliviana resultó una confirmación importante de que podía salirse de la grave crisis de la deuda mediante vías opuestas a las del populismo y la economía cerrada que se practicaban hasta entonces. 4.3. La Hiperinflación Hiperinflación: Caso Bolivia Durante estos años, 1981 a 1985 se intentaron revertir las deformaciones económicas, representadas en la elevada inflación y la cotización mercado paralelo de divisas, con medidas paliativas como el recurrente aumento salarial, devaluaciones frecuentes y pequeños ajustes de precios de unos cuantos productos. Pero no enfrentaban el enorme déficit fiscal y omitían la distorsión de tener un tipo de cambio desalineado. Por citar unas cifras: en el año 1982 el dólar oficial estaba fijado en 200 bolivianos y en el paralelo se cotizaba a 283. No obstante, en 1985 estaba impuesto oficialmente en un valor de 75.000 bolivianos y 1 [V. CEPAL, Anuario Estadístico 1993, Op. Cit., pág. 188.]
  8. 8. 8 en el mercado negro ya se transaba con un número sideral cercano al 1.050.000. Por estos y otros motivos, la aceleración de los precios continuaba desenfrenada. Finalmente, los dos últimos años -1984 y 1985- de mando de Hernán Siles Zuazo, concluyen con una inflación de 2.177% y 8.171%, respectivamente. Al profundizarse el caos social y el desconcierto en todos los ámbitos, Hernán Siles Zuazo convoca a elecciones anticipadas. En esos comicios es elegido presidente Víctor Paz Estenssoro (1985-1989). En el primer mes de gobierno, se re direccionó la política económica por medio de rigurosas medidas, entre las cuales destaca la unificación cambiaria y las reducciones del déficit fiscal que implicaron dolorosos congelamientos de salarios y cese de inversiones públicas. Básicamente, fue un tratamiento de shock que consistía en buscar oxígeno financiero, por lo cual nacieron nuevos impuestos y se formalizó la liberación de los mercados de bienes y servicios, financieros y laborales. Todo esto fue soportado con políticas monetarias y fiscales disciplinadas. Asimismo, se destacan las resoluciones orientadas hacia la apertura comercial exterior con aranceles uniformes y la disminución de la participación estatal en todas las actividades económicas. Los correctivos fueron severos, porque no hubo un incremento salarial en el momento (aunque posteriormente se creó un sistema de indexación de remuneraciones anclados al tipo de cambio) ni ninguna compensación para atenuar todos los ajustes económicos que sufrieron los bolivianos (las pocas atenciones de política social fueron posibles gracias a donativos del extranjero). Sin embargo, sirvieron para superar la hiperinflación en menos de un año. A partir de 1986, la economía pasó de tormentosas tasas inflacionarias de 3 dígitos mensuales a cifras de 2 dígitos anuales. 4.4. Siles y su Política Económica En dos aspectos fundamentales pueden resumirse las equivocaciones del nuevo gobierno: en su manejo de las cuentas fiscales y en la política cambiaria que adoptó como parte del paquete de medidas económicas establecido en noviembre de 1982. Ambas líneas de acción resultaron al postre decisivas para que toda la situación económica del país escapase de sus manos. El gasto fiscal aumentó bruscamente desde los mismos inicios de la nueva administración, mientras los ingresos, paralelamente, acusaban un fuerte deterioro. Si descontamos los efectos de la inflación, ya bastante elevada para el momento, y medimos las magnitudes en términos reales, en pesos de 1975 por ejemplo, encontramos que el gobierno elevó los gastos de 1.442 a 9.056 millones de pesos bolivianos entre el tercer y el cuarto trimestre de 1982, en tanto que sus ingresos, durante el mismo periodo, aumentaban apenas de 582 a 743 millones2 Semejante desequilibrio, que se mantuvo en los siguientes años de su gobierno, resultaba 2 . [V. Cole, Op. Cit., pág. 53, autor a quien seguimos en buena parte de nuestra exposición en este punto.]
  9. 9. 9 totalmente inmanejable y sometía a la economía en su conjunto a una tensión que ésta era incapaz de soportar. La administración, queriendo respetar los compromisos con los partidos de izquierda y los sindicatos, impuso aumentos generales de sueldos por decreto, implantó la indexación salarial, congeló precios, aumentó el número de empleados del estado –que llegaron a constituir el 26% del total de la fuerza de trabajo–y amplió los gastos de personal de las principales empresas públicas, especialmente YPFB y la COMIBOL. Esta última llegó a tener, al año siguiente, un déficit global equivalente al 1,6% del PIB de todo el país, algo bien grave si tomamos en cuenta que, supuestamente, la COMIBOL era la principal fuente de ingresos de Bolivia. Uno de los puntos que incluía el paquete de medidas de noviembre agravó considerablemente estos problemas: era el que disponía la cogestión, con participación obrera, en los directorios de las dos empresas arriba mencionadas3 El primer plan de "ajuste" del gobierno de Siles, además, estableció un rígido control de cambios que abarcaba todos los tipos de transacciones en moneda extranjera, una paridad fija para la moneda, aumentos en los precios de los derivados del petróleo que vendía YPFB, la industria estatizada del sector–, nuevos precios máximos para todos los bienes regulados y un aumento general del 30% en el salario mínimo, con incrementos menores para las restantes categorías de asalariados. Según el decreto todo el comercio exterior quedaba canalizado a través del Banco Central4 . Una de las medidas más negativas fue la que pretendía "desdolarizar" la economía, convirtiendo a pesos bolivianos todos los contratos previamente existentes en dólares, u otras monedas, que se hubiesen pactado entre particulares o con el sector público. Con este conjunto de acciones el gobierno buscaba tanto restablecer el nivel de vida de la población, ya erosionado por la inflación, como aumentar el caudal de divisas disponible, que había descendido mucho y resultaba insuficiente para cumplir los compromisos existentes con el exterior. Como la venta de divisas del Banco Central era prácticamente nula, y muy escasos los bienes que autorizaba importar, se generaron desabastecimientos puntuales que afectaron en importante medida al aparato productivo nacional. La escasez de divisas, por otra parte, hizo que la cotización del dólar en el mercado paralelo fuese aumentando sin pausa, pues las personas ya no podían recurrir a contratos privados en dólares y tampoco se avenían a depositar sus recursos en el sistema bancario nacional, que pagaba tasas muy por debajo de la inflación. 3 . [V. Cariaga, Op. Cit., pp. 29, 40, 41 y 49, a quien también seguimos en buena parte de lo que sigue.] 4 [Id., pág. 48.]
  10. 10. 10 En síntesis, la presión por adquirir billetes norteamericanos se fue extendiendo a sectores cada vez más amplios de la población, al punto que gradualmente todos deseaban poseer dólares para protegerse de la inflación y la demanda de la divisa aumentaba sin control. La progresión del precio del dólar, durante esta época, es fiel reflejo de lo que venimos exponiendo: éste se cotizaba, en el mercado libre, a 256 pesos bolivianos en septiembre de 1982, antes de la asunción del nuevo gobierno, pero a fines de ese año había llegado ya a la cifra de 283 pesos; nueve meses después alcanzaba un valor de 761 pesos, muy superior al de la cotización oficial, que todavía se mantenía en 200 pesos. Las cifras, a partir de allí, siguieron la progresión siguiente: Cuadro 1 Bolivia: Cotización del Dólar Norteamericano, 1982-1985 Año Mes $ Oficial $ Paralelo 1985 Enero 9,000 60,100 Febrero 50,000 120,000 Marzo 50,000 121,000 Abril 50,000 156,600 Mayo 75,000 248,500 Junio 75,000 448,000 Julio 75,000 801,000 Agosto 75,000 1,050,000 Fuente: Cole, Op. Cit., pág. 42. La respuesta del gobierno a esta escalada fue más bien defensiva: se actuó siempre con retraso, implementando uno tras otro varios "planes económicos" que sólo consistían en elevar los precios de algunos artículos, devaluar la moneda y, casi siempre, fijar nuevas restricciones que sólo agravaban la situación. Tuvo que declararse, por ello, una moratoria sobre los pagos de la deuda externa ya en 1982, al no poder cumplirse con la reprogramación que se había acordado el año anterior. A ésta siguieron otras moratorias parciales mientras se proclamaba, en 1984, que el país no pagaría al exterior más que una cifra equivalente al 25% de sus ingresos por exportaciones. Si bien esta medida nunca llegó a ejecutarse cabalmente –incluso porque era tanto el desorden causado por las continuas devaluaciones que resultaba imposible calcular exactamente esas magnitudes– la banca internacional y los organismos multilaterales suspendieron por completo el otorgamiento de nuevos préstamos a Bolivia. 5 La política gradualista, de hacer pequeños ajustes en los precios pero sin atacar el déficit fiscal ni satisfacer las demandas del exterior, llevó al gobierno a una paulatina pérdida de control sobre la situación económica y política del país. 5 [Id., pp. 64 y ss.]
  11. 11. 11 La Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), controlada por la izquierdista federación minera que dirigía Juan Lechín, pasó del apoyo al gobierno a oponerse frontalmente a la gestión de Siles, mientras algo semejante iba ocurriendo con los partidos políticos que constituían su base política de sustentación. Los paros, huelgas, manifestaciones y tomas se producían cada vez con mayor frecuencia e intensidad. El país llegó a estar completamente paralizado en abril y en noviembre de 1984, y nuevamente en abril de 1985, por paros generales lanzados por la COB6 . Pero el descontento, por cierto, no era exclusivo de los trabajadores ni de los campesinos. Movimientos de base regional adquirían cada vez más agresividad en sus reclamos y protestas, tratando de lograr una mayor autonomía frente al poder central7 Todo el país reclamaba soluciones mientras la economía se hundía: el PIB, entre 1980 y 1986 –años que de algún modo enmarcan la crisis– experimentó un descenso del 10%, en tanto que la disminución del PIB per cápita fue, naturalmente, mucho mayor, alcanzando al 22%. El sector informal crecía velozmente, llegando a superar el 50% de la ocupación total, y el descenso en los ingresos y la inseguridad en que se vivía modificó los valores mismos de la población. No tenían ya ningún sentido ni el ahorro ni los proyectos a mediano plazo. Se vivía con sobresaltos, sin saber si el sueldo podía alcanzar, sin tener idea de cuánto podían valer las cosas mañana. Una fracción significativa de la población abandonó entonces por completo la legalidad y se pasó a "la informalidad delictiva"8 , en buena parte vinculada al tráfico de drogas. Cuadro 2 La Hiperinflación en Bolivia: Aumentos mensuales y anuales en el IPC, en % Año Mes Inflación Mensual Acumulada 1985 Enero 68.8 68.8 Febrero 282.7 377.2 Marzo 124.9 496.2 Abril 111.8 566.5 Mayo 135.7 804.2 Junio 178.5 1,513.7 Julio 166.3 2,583.6 Agosto 166.5 4,367.1 Septiembre 156.5 6,891.4 Octubre 98.1 6,761.1 Noviembre 3.2 6,980.7 Diciembre 16.8 8,170.5 Fuente: Elaborado sobre la base de datos del BCB proporcionados por Cariaga, Op. Cit., pág. 238. 6 .[V. Cole, Op. Cit., pág 59.] 7 . [V. Equipo Técnico de UDAPE, Op. Cit., pág. 31.] 8 [Cariaga, Op. Cit., pág. 56.]
  12. 12. 12 Siles, sin apoyo y sin una política coherente ante la crisis, intentó al final tomar algunas medidas parciales para sanear la situación, como la eliminación del control de precios en el mercado de bienes, pero ya era tarde para la rectificación: sólo otro gobierno, con un nuevo acuerdo político que lo respaldase, podía intentar la tarea de detener la hiperinflación y encarrilar nuevamente al país. 4.5. Las Características Principales de la Desintegración Financiera6 En el Cuadro 4 se ha mostrado las principales características de la hiperinflación boliviana, para los cuales se usa dos conceptos de cambios en los precios. La primera medida de inflación se basa en variaciones del Índice de Precios al Consumidor (IPC); la segunda está dada por variaciones del tipo de cambio del mercado paralelo (TCP). Cuadro Nº 4 La presencia de precios controlados perturba el análisis de las tasas de inflación, sobre todo cuando se las examina en períodos cortos. Es así que se puede concluir que un determinado mes fue de alta inflación, siendo así que lo único que ocurrió fue reconocer abiertamente, mediante la corrección, una situación de inflación reprimida acumulada desde meses anteriores e imputables a ellos. Sin embargo, cabe recordar el efecto inflacionario en algunos de los ensayos de estabilización de los over shootings (sobre tiroteos) Como indicador alternativo de inflación, se ha empleado las variaciones del tipo de cambio del mercado paralelo. A medida que la inflación se aceleraba, el indicador por excelencia de inflación para el público, tanto cuando miraba hacia atrás como para la formación de expectativas de inflación futura, era el incremento en el tipo de cambio de mercado paralelo. La hiperinflación tuvo una causa esencialmente fiscal, pero su manifestación más visible fue monetaria. Más precisamente, fue el financiamiento con emisión monetaria de elevados déficit fiscales el que causó la alta inflación y la hiperinflación. La magnitud del déficit se aprecia en el Gráfico 5.
  13. 13. 13 Gráfico Nº 5 déficit Obsérvese en el Gráfico 6 la evolución paralela del Índice de Precios al Consumidor IPC, del tipo de cambio del mercado paralelo y de la base monetaria (expresados en logaritmos). Por su parte el Gráfico 7 ilustra el carácter verdaderamente extraordinario de las tasas de inflación.
  14. 14. 14 Vale la pena comentar algunos aspectos salientes. Si se toman los datos del Índice de Precios al Consumidor IPC, los precios aumentaron más de 650 veces en los dieciocho meses de hiperinflación mientras que la base monetaria aumentó menos rápidamente (350 veces).7 En el mes de más alta inflación, el stock real de dinero tenía solamente un 23 por ciento de su valor al iniciarse la hiperinflación. La fuerte desmonetización de la economía, es decir, una caída radical en el valor del stock real de dinero es una de las características principales de la hiperinflación. A fines de Agosto de 1985, la base monetaria real era de solamente 68 millones de dólares (al tipo de cambio de mercado paralelo). En 1984, M1 constituyó solamente un 3.8 por ciento del PIB nominal y en los tres primeros trimestres de 1985 significó 2.8 por ciento. Hasta ahora nos hemos limitado a examinar las características de la hiperinflación, pero, ¿cómo se genera ésta? La hiperinflación no aparece súbitamente, más bien es la culminación de un proceso que comienza con altas tasas de inflación. Una vez que la economía se encuentra en su sendero inflacionario, el crecimiento de los precios adquiere su propia dinámica por la interacción simultánea de tres factores: (a) La expansión monetaria para financiar los altos déficit fiscales y cuasi- fiscales. (b) La huída que hace el público del dinero nacional; y (c) La caída en el valor real de los ingresos del sector público por el efecto denominado Olivera-Tanzi, que fuera muy fuerte en Bolivia. Como en la mayor parte de los casos estudiados en la literatura de hiperinflaciones, el sector público tiene un papel central. La magnitud del déficit fiscal se ha apreciado en el gráfico 5. A partir de 1981, cuando se le cerraron las fuentes externas de crédito a Bolivia, el déficit del sector público se financió creciente y principalmente con créditos del Banco Central de Bolivia, es decir con expansión de la base monetaria. El gobierno, no pudiendo bajar significativamente los gastos reales, se vio obligado a financiarlos con mayor expansión de dinero
  15. 15. 15 El financiamiento con base monetaria del déficit interactuaba con la demanda de dinero por el público. Al aumentar la oferta de base monetaria, los precios también subían y con esa subida se incrementaban las expectativas de inflación futura, reduciéndose la demanda por dinero. Por lo tanto el gobierno tenía que aumentar el ritmo de expansión de la base monetaria para financiar un mismo déficit fiscal. El financiamiento monetario en términos reales (el señoreaje) aumentaba al principio, cuando la inflación era todavía baja, pero a medida que la tasa de crecimiento de dinero aumentaba y afectaba a las expectativas de inflación, la demanda de dinero por el público se reducía, lo que a su vez terminaba por reducir el señoreaje. El señoreaje estaba en equilibrio cuando las expectativas de inflación coincidían con la inflación observada y ya no se producían cambios en la demanda de dinero por el público, Este señoreaje, en términos anuales, podía alcanzar un máximo entre 10% y 12% del PIB. La inflación correspondiente a este señoreaje entre 10 y 12% era de tres dígitos (alrededor de 300%). Inflación alta por cierto pero no hiperinflación. 4.6. El Final de la Hiperinflación y la Política Neoliberal La discusión de las secciones anteriores puede ayudar a proporcionar respuestas a la interrogante de muchos analistas de por qué se desencadenó la hiperinflación, si Bolivia no había sufrido una conflagración internacional ni una guerra civil.10 Lo que parece importante en el origen de una hiperinflación no es el hecho mismo de una guerra, sino la conjunción de un enorme esfuerzo financiero, para cumplir con un compromiso generalmente externo, y la debilidad de un gobierno para recurrir a las fuentes internas de recursos para alcanzarlo, por los conflictos sociales que se suscitan. Los conflictos sociales no permiten, en particular, el control del déficit fiscal ni del tipo de cambio real. El déficit fiscal a su vez tiene que ser financiados con emisión monetaria que contribuye claramente a la inflación. La hiperinflación, que estaba acompañada además por desabastecimientos de bienes básicos populares y un ambiente de confrontación, cuyo elemento más característico era el gran número de huelgas, produjo un gran cansancio con la situación. Hacia 1984, Siles Zuazo ya no parecía ser más una garantía para la democracia y los partidos políticos de oposición en el Congreso, comenzaron a pedir públicamente la renuncia del presidente. Los hechos se precipitaron entonces. El gobierno, en Noviembre de 1984, accedió a conversaciones con la oposición, bajo el auspicio de la jerarquía de la Iglesia Católica. Siles Zuazo acordó acortar su mandato por un año, llamando a elecciones anticipadas, que se llevaron a cabo en Julio de 1985. Esta fue una medida anti-constitucional pero sin duda necesaria para evitar salidas violentas. Una vez fijadas las elecciones, Siles Zuazo se empeñó en que se llevaran a cabo tal como habían sido previstas. Esto le exigió la minimización de los conflictos sociales, lo que a menudo implicó una vez más el recurso a la expansión de dinero. La inflación a principios de 1985 había cambiado de papel y se había convertido en una causa inmediata de desintegración social. En ese momento ya aparecía una
  16. 16. 16 demanda social muy importante por estabilidad. En las elecciones de Julio de 1985, la izquierda sufrió un revés muy significativo. Los ganadores fueron los partidos de centro-derecha y derecha. El Congreso, actuando como colegio electoral, proclamó al también ex-presidente Víctor Paz Estenssoro, como presidente de la república. Los resultados de las elecciones de 1985 mostraron claramente que los partidos de izquierda de la UDP y fuera de ella (así como la Central Obrera Boliviana), habían perdido representatividad por su incompetencia en la gestión pública o por su oposición intransigente a los ensayos de estabilización. Existía claramente una demanda social por estabilidad, económica y política, que la izquierda no podía satisfacer. Con ese dato fundamental, Paz Estenssoro comenzó su gobierno. V. LA COB ACORRALA AL GOBIERNO La Central Obrera Boliviana, dirigida por Juan Lechín Oquendo, basó su lucha en un salarialismo a ultranza (salario mínimo con escala móvil) y una oposición radical a la política oficial. Con el marbete de “pro-imperialista y fondomonetarista”, el gobierno se vio pronto acorralado y no pudo aplicar correctivos siempre rechazados por los dirigentes de los trabajadores. A pesar de ello, se ensayaron dos modalidades de administración directa de obreros y campesinos con el gobierno, la Co-gestión obrera mayoritaria en COMIBOL y CORACÁ (Corporación Agraria Campesina) manejada por la CSUTCB para la comercialización de productos agrícolas. En esos años se produjeron más de un millar de huelgas, cuatro de ellas generales, de 4, 7, 9 y 16 días (esta última la más larga de la historia). Se vivieron también extremos, como el paro por 51 días de las actividades del Banco Central. Las cosas llegaron a un punto tal que los dirigentes sindicales (cuya cabeza era Miguel Ángel Quintanilla) del banco enviaron una carta al FMI, indicando que no acatarían ni ejecutarían ninguno de los acuerdos a los que llegase el ministro de Finanzas de Bolivia con esa institución que dependiera de operaciones o gestiones del Banco Central. Se cortó el agua y la luz al palacio de gobierno y la residencia presidencial (en estas medidas irracionales tuvieron mucho que ver los irresponsables dirigentes de los empleados públicos, entre ellos (Dante Pino), con lo que las cosas llegaron al desquiciamiento. La COB, igual que en 1971, no aceptó participar en el gobierno y exigió la aplicación de su plan de emergencia que en esencia radicalizaba el control estatal del comercio exterior, pedía la nacionalización de la banca y la economía en general, además de negarse en redondo al pago de la deuda externa. El punto culminante fueron las llamadas “Jornadas de Marzo” de 1985 12.000 mineros tomaron literalmente la sede de gobierno, paralizándola por completo por más de una semana y presionando sin éxito para la renuncia definitiva de Siles. Fue el punto más alto de un sindicalismo que creyó equivocadamente que estaba en los umbrales de la toma del poder. Esta percepción equivocada llevó a los trabajadores a un punto parecido al de 1971, presionar a un gobierno débil pidiéndole lo imposible con lo que contribuyeron a la caída del gobierno (reducción de un año de su
  17. 17. 17 mandato constitucional) y en este caso a algo más, a la inviabilidad de un modelo que no sólo cayó en el agotamiento sino en el descrédito interno y externo, lo que abrió las puertas para una nueva política económica aplicada con ortodoxia y sin gradualismo. Es necesario subrayar que las discusiones pueden dar la impresión de mayor coherencia que la que en realidad se observó. Para matizar el alcance de la presentación de la política de ingresos se debe mencionar que cuatro factores incidieron fuertemente en la desorganización de la política salarial. En primer lugar, el gobierno de Siles Zuazo otorgó varias veces aumentos de remuneraciones fuera del calendario fijado por las reglas de indexación, en respuesta a presiones que venían de las organizaciones obreras. En segundo lugar, el complejo régimen salarial incluía toda suerte de bonificaciones que se superponían al salario base y que estaban en directa relación con éste. Ellos causaron incrementos no-intencionales de salarios, que en algunos sectores alcanzaron grandes magnitudes. En tercer lugar, las llamadas "conquistas salariales" que consistían en incrementos salariales obtenidos por sector, por encima de los reajustes salariales generales y al margen de cualquier consideración de productividad, fueron un factor de expansión muy importante. Estas conquistas sectoriales se lograban además en los sectores relativamente más favorecidos o con mayor poder político. Por último, se debe mencionar los incrementos salariales inducidos por el electoralismo que apareció con el llamado a elecciones anticipadas en Noviembre de 1984. Los varios paquetes de estabilización ensayados implicaban, sin duda alguna, caídas bruscas en salarios reales, pero se trató de que éstas no penalizaran a los que percibían ingresos más bajos. Para lograrlo, se concedía típicamente compensaciones de monto fijo e independiente del salario ganado, lo que implicaba aumentos porcentuales mayores para los salarios más bajos que para los altos. Los bonos y las compensaciones salariales fueron muy combatidos por los sindicatos obreros y una constante en sus reivindicaciones fue la de que ellos se sumaran al salario base, lo que tenía por efecto incrementar sustancialmente los bonos y beneficios colaterales que aumentaban en proporción a este último. Sin duda, una parte importante del fracaso en estabilizar la economía durante el gobierno de Siles Zuazo se debió a la intransigencia de la COB. Pero la resistencia salarial, al margen de la acción de la COB, fue un factor de mayor significación. Esto no fue percibido adecuadamente, lo que se tradujo en una incapacidad para llegar al tan buscado pacto social, que hubiese ahorrado al país, y en particular a los trabajadores, las dificultades que soportarían después. VI. EL SECUESTRO DEL PRESIDENTE En mayo de 1984, Siles Zuazo suspendió los pagos de la deuda externa y el acuerdo de refinanciación. Esta acción enfureció a los derechistas, que exigían la renuncia del presidente. Un intento de golpe llevó al secuestro de Siles Zuazo.
  18. 18. 18 Sorprendentemente, incluso los militares se pronunciaron en contra de esta acción. Siendo liberado en menos de 10 horas, sano y salvo. Las cosas llegaron a un punto crítico cuando el 30 de Junio de 1984 un grupo armado (compuesto por policías, militares y civiles) secuestró en La Paz al Presidente Siles y lo mantuvo en su poder por 10 horas en una casa en construcción en el barrio de Miraflores de La Paz. Siles es secuestrado en la madrugada por un grupo de policías. En lo que parece haber sido un intento de golpe de Estado, los captores del Presidente lo mantienen atado en una casa de la zona de Miraflores en la ciudad de La Paz. En la búsqueda a cargo del ejército finalmente se consigue dar con el inmueble que ocupan los secuestradores. Tras una negociación en la que Siles ofrece garantías para que sus captores, el caso se soluciona: «Salgan conmigo, no les pasará nada», habría dicho según su biografía. Un vehículo lleva al Presidente y a los secuestradores a la embajada de Argentina, donde ellos son recibidos como asilados a pedido del cautivo. En la plaza Murillo una multitud espera al Presidente liberado. Cuando se le pregunta por qué dejó huir a los golpistas, Siles dice: «Cuando se es fuerte, hay que ser generoso. Los culpables son las fuerzas de la derecha y otras que originaron la intentona» (El Hombre de Abril, Alfonso Crespo). El secuestro fue parte de un intento fallido de golpe de estado, encabezado por el Cnel. De ejército Rolando Saravia, el Cnel. De policía Germán Linares (UMOPAR), el Cnel. De policía. Edgar Prudencio y varios civiles vinculados con el MNR, entre ellos Guillermo Bedregal, Guido Meruvia y Marcelo Galindo y ADN. Este intento que fue precedido en diciembre de 1983 por un motín en el gran cuartel protagonizado por el Cnel. Olvis Arias, reflejaba todavía una lógica heredada de un período de militarismo en el que se mezclaba la idea de tutoría de las FF.AA. sobre el país y la incomprensión en torno a la lógica democrática que se imponía en Bolivia y el continente. El secuestro del Presidente fue el último ejemplo de insania de algunos mandos militares y policiales con evidente participación civil para interrumpir el proceso democrático. A pesar de la grave crisis que atravesaba el país en esos días, todos los sectores, desde las COB al parlamento, pasando por el grueso de las FF.AA., repudiaron el intento de golpe. Los secuestradores uniformados salieron al exilio en Venezuela y España, pocos años después, algunos de ellos ocuparon importantes cargos en el aparato de seguridad del estado. VII. ACORTAMIENTO DEL MANDATO PRESIDENCIAL. EL FIN DE LA UDP La imposibilidad de resolver la crisis condujo al Dr. Siles a una medida desesperada, una huelga de hambre que cumplió por cuatro días en palacio para intentar sensibilizar a los partidos y a la COB y exigir que le dejen gobernar. La mediación de la Iglesia permitió la suspensión de la medida que no conducía a una solución razonable. El Presidente aceptó en cambio una reunión de todos los partidos políticos con representación parlamentaria para encontrar una salida. Tras arduas negociaciones entre oficialismo y oposición, en el edificio del colegio Inglés Católico
  19. 19. 19 (que simbolizaba la mediación de la iglesia católica), se llegó al acuerdo de pedirle al Presidente que renuncie a un año de mandato constitucional (que debió concluir el 6 de agosto de 1986) y convoque a elecciones para mediados de 1985. El renunciamiento patriótico de Siles Zuazo permitió la solución, el mandatario aceptó el pedido e hizo ambas cosas, renunció a un año de su mandato y convocó a elecciones. La imposibilidad de resolver la crisis condujo a Siles Zuazo a una medida desesperada, una huelga de hambre por cuatro días en Palacio. Después de reunirse con partidos del oficialismo y oposición, renunció a un año de mandato constitucional, que debió concluir el 6 de agosto de 1986. Llamó a elecciones. 7.1. El Fin de la UDP El costo político de esta gestión fue muy alto para sus protagonistas. El MIR sufrió dos divisiones, la primera en abril de 1984, cuando grupos radicales opuestos a la política económica crearon el MIR Masas bajo la conducción de Walter Delgadillo (que se fusionó años después con el MBL), quien primero aceptó ser ministro de Siles y apenas tras días después renunció al no estar de acuerdo con el paquete económico que los ministros te lían que firmar la segunda en diciembre de 1984, tras la habilitación inconstitucional de Jaime Paz Zamora como candidato presidencial, que fue parte de la negociación que posibilitó el adelantamiento de elecciones. Esta decisión implicó la renuncia de Paz Zamora a la vicepresidencia en diciembre de 1984 y la ruptura más grave del MIR, al separarse Antonio Aranibar y un importante grupo de dirigentes que crearon el Movimiento Bolivia Libre. Esta ruptura se produjo tras una larga serie de desencuentros y distanciamiento ideológico entre una postura pragmática y otra principista. El PCB a su vez sufrió una escisión tras su V Congreso (1985), para terminar casi pulverizado tras la caída del muro de Berlín en 1989. El MNRI, finalmente, llegó como único partido de lo que un día fuera la UDP, al final del gobierno de Hernán Siles Zuazo, pero era entonces sólo una sigla sin convocatoria alguna, que no pudo sobrevivir al retiro de su jefe político y tuvo como última actuación pública la candidatura de Roberto Jordán Pando a las alecciones de 1985. VIII. LAS ELECCIONES DE 1985 El 14 de Julio de 1985 se llevaron a cabo las elecciones presidenciales con la participación de 18 candidatos (el número más alto en nuestra historia). Obtuvo el triunfo el Gral. Hugo Banzer Suárez de ADN con el 32,8 %, seguido por Víctor Paz Estenssoro del MNR con el 30,4 %, Jaime Paz Zamora del MIR con el 10,2% y Roberto Jordán Pando del MNRI con el 5,5 %. El resultado reflejó el temperamento del país. El voto castigo para el gobierno fue categórico y cayó sobre el candidato del MNRI que apenas pudo alcanzar el 5 % de los votos.
  20. 20. 20 La tendencia del electorado dio un giro que marcaba las nuevas tendencias ideológicas tras el hundimiento del estatismo, pasó de posiciones de centro izquierda e izquierda a un centro y centro derecha; con los años el centrismo fue la posición mayoritaria del votante la que se acercaron también los principales partidos políticos. Fue muy significativo el triunfo de Banzer, apenas siete años después de su gobierno dictatorial, que marcó un giro de su rol en la historia contemporánea del país. A partir de entonces sus aportes a la consolidación democrática fueron significativos. Por prescripción constitucional, el parlamento tuvo que decidir la elección. Por primera vez en la historia de Bolivia el congreso eligió al segundo, Víctor Paz Estenssoro por 94 votos contra 51 de Banzer. El fuerte componente anti-banzerista de los partidos de izquierda, las heridas todavía muy frescas de la dictadura y la decisión del MIR, contribuyeron al triunfo de Paz Estensoro., que se consagró así por cuarta vez como Presidente de Bolivia, acompañado en la vicepresidencia por Julio Garrett Ayllon. IX. CUARTO GOBIERNO DE PAZ ESTENSORO 1985-1989 En Agosto de 1985 Bolivia atravesaba una de las crisis más a través de toda su historia. La economía estaba totalmente fuera de control y en proceso de decrecimiento, la hiperinflación amenazaba llegar al 25.000 % a fin de año, el aparato productivo estaba desmoronado y el poder adquisitivo de los salarios en su punto más bajo (7 dólares mensuales era el salario mínimo nacional). Pocos gobiernos en nuestra historia tuvieron que encarar un desafío de esta magnitud. El país requería respuestas inmediatas y efectivas a una crisis que por momentos parecía terminal en la economía con el desmoronamiento social consiguiente. No había mucho tiempo ni para las soluciones graduales, ni para la expectativa y beneficio de la duda que le otorgaba la ciudadanía al nuevo poder ejecutivo. El gobierno de Paz Estenssoro siguió un patrón que sería típico de las economías andinas, a saber, la combinación de neoliberalismo en economía con democracia. Las políticas neoliberales no eran nuevas en la región, habían sido aplicadas, con resultados mixtos, durante los años setenta por los regímenes dictatoriales del cono sur. La innovación de los ochenta fue su puesta en práctica por regímenes democráticos, en gran parte bajo la influencia intelectual (y, obviamente, más que intelectual) de las instituciones financieras internacionales, especialmente el Fondo Monetario Internacional y el Banco Mundial. Paz Estenssoro bautizó a sus políticas fiscales, monetarias y de ajuste estructural con el denominativo de Nueva Política Económica (NPE). Ellas pararon la hiperinflación pero la NPE era más ambiciosa: tenía la finalidad de cambiar el modelo de acumulación, basado en el capitalismo de estado que venía desde 1952.11 La adopción del modelo neoliberal no estuvo desprovista de contradicciones. El presidente Paz Estenssoro y el arquitecto de la NPE, su ministro
  21. 21. 21 de planeamiento Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, veían a sus medidas como medios para reconstituir la autoridad del estado y para restablecer el principio de autoridad. Tanto Paz Estenssoro como Sánchez de Lozada no recogían el argumento económico clásico de que el neoliberalismo conducía a la mejor asignación de recursos y, por lo tanto, a un óptimo económico, sino más bien el argumento de economía política, de que la liberalización de los mercados era la única manera de evitar la extendida corrupción. Con un estado achicado, se reduciría el juego de influencias de los grupos de presión, que veían en el gobierno, la mejor manera de obtener una parte más grande en la distribución de las rentas de los recursos naturales y del ingreso nacional. El elemento esencial de las reformas de la NPE fue una reducción muy significativa del tamaño del gobierno central en la economía. Se abandonó el estilo de desarrollo dirigista, con un alto componente de negociación política, característico de las últimas décadas que les precedieron. Los mecanismos estatales de protección a los grupos más vulnerables, que se crearon después de la Revolución de 1952, si bien no desaparecieron completamente, tuvieron después de la NPE un ámbito mucho más reducido. Se esperaba que la iniciativa privada y la cooperación internacional vinieran a sustituir parcialmente a la acción estatal en campos tan diversos como la educación, las comunicaciones, la salud y la seguridad social. La estabilidad exigió un sacrificio muy grande a algunas categorías de asalariados, probablemente mayor que a los grupos que derivan su ingreso de rentas de capital, sobre todo si éste estaba en activos financieros. La hiperinflación había sido una confrontación sin ganadores de distintos grupos de interés. La estabilización, en cambio, significó políticamente una pérdida de posiciones del movimiento obrero. X. “BOLIVIA SE NOS MUERE”. EL DECRETO 21060 Y LA NUEVA POLÍTICA ECONÓMICA El 29 de Agosto de 1985, Paz pronunció un célebre discurso que se recuerda por su descarnado y veraz diagnóstico de la situación nacional y por una de sus frases de mayor efecto: “Bolivia se nos muere” dijo el mandatario a tiempo de promulgar el decreto 21060 que delineó una nueva era político económica que cerraba el ciclo del estado que él mismo había contribuido a crear en 1952. En esencia el decreto buscó la estabilización monetaria y la derrota de la hiperinflación que, según el ministro de Planeamiento Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, no era la principal tarea sino la única a emprender. La redacción del decreto fue un trabajo contra reloj que tuvo que encararse en menos de un mes. Participaron en su diseño Sánchez de Lozada, Fernando Romero, Juan Cariaga (que originalmente fue asesor del programa de gobierno de Banzer, lo que llevó a los adenistas a pretender una paternidad sobre el 21060) Eduardo Quintanilla y Francisco Muñoz. Participó como asesor, una vez aprobado
  22. 22. 22 el decreto el norteamericano Jeffrey Sachs que ganó prestigio internacional por este apoyo al proyecto estabilizador boliviano. La medida provocó una huelga general de la COB que duró quince días (uno menos que el récord nacional que soportó Siles Zuazo). El Presidente tomó una drástica decisión, decretó el estado de sitio y confinó a más de 150 dirigentes en el norte del país, entre ellos al propio Juan Lechín. Esta medida fue histórica por dos razones, permitió la aplicación del decreto y marcó una nueva etapa de la COB, el fin del liderazgo indiscutido de Lechín y el comienzo de una crisis y debilidad del sindicalismo que no pudo adaptarse a los nuevos vientos políticos y económicos. El 21060 se puede resumir en seis puntos: 1. Reducción del déficit fiscal con congelamiento de salarios, aumento del precio de la gasolina (YPFB cubrió así más del 50 % de los ingresos del TGN) y reducción de gastos del estado. 2. Cambio real y flexible de la moneda (desapareció el peso y renació el boliviano, con la reducción de seis ceros del viejo peso), creación del “bolsín” controlado por el Banco Central. 3. Libre contratación, racionalización de la burocracia, en la práctica la llamada “relocalización” fue despido masivo de trabajadores. 4. Liberalización total del mercado, libertad de precios y libre oferta y demanda, arancel único de importaciones. 5. Fomento de las exportaciones o Reforma tributaria. El mecanismo del bolsín fue una de las medidas más ingeniosas y acertada de la estabilización, permitió una combinación entre el libre juego de oferta y demanda de dólares en el mercado subastados en el banco Central y el control ejercido por éste a través de un respaldo permanente en divisas que fijaba diariamente el precio del dólar. Este sistema sustituyó las traumáticas devaluaciones periódicas y la insuficiencia de la flotación. La reforma tributaria fue clave en este proceso pues redujo más de 400 impuestos a sólo siete básicos, entre ellos el IVA (impuesto al valor agregado), con lo que logró recuperar ingresos por impuestos que del 1 % del PIB pasaron a así el 10% en un cuatrienio. La disciplina tributaria y la recuperación de los ingresos por este concepto al erario fueron un paso muy importante para generar en el ciudadano responsabilidad con su país a través del mecanismo de impuestos. Por primera vez en cuarenta años el ejecutivo presentó el presupuesto general de la nación a consideración y aprobación del congreso, respetando las prescripciones constitucionales en este aspecto. Estas medidas permitieron importantes acuerdos con el FMI: la reapertura de créditos al país, la firma de convenios de financiamiento y negociación de la deuda en el Club de París y el comienzo de un proceso muy importante: la recompra de la deuda externa a un promedio de entre 8 y 11 centavos por cada dólar que el país había recibido en calidad de préstamo. Pero lo más importante fue el triunfo contundente sobre la hiperinflación que fue desterrada en un tiempo tan corto que se puede considerar un record sudamericano.
  23. 23. 23 Una de las ideas incorrectas sobre el 21060 es que marcó una lógica de desmantelamiento del estado. En realidad el Título V referido a las empresas, planteaba la descentralización de YPFB y COMIBOL, pero en ningún caso su debilitamiento o desmantelamiento. Disolvió en cambio la Corporación Boliviana de Fomento (CBF) y la Empresa Nacional del Transporte (ENTA). En Febrero de 2006 en una conferencia de prensa, Paz E. predijo que este decreto y la nueva política que representaba, duraría veinte años dadas las características de la economía mundial. Tenía razón. La crisis política de 2003 dio lugar al cambio de políticas y la derogación de partes del 21060 se comenzó a hacer en 2006, aunque las líneas macroeconómicas no se tocaron. XI. EL PACTO POR LA DEMOCRACIA La experiencia de la administración de la UDP demostró la inviabilidad de gobernar sin mayoría parlamentaria. Esto condujo a Paz Estenssoro a buscar una coalición congresal. La disposición democrática de Hugo Banzer permitió que en octubre de 1985, se firmara el “Pacto por la Democracia” a través del cual ADN se comprometía a apoyar todas las iniciativas del ejecutivo en las cámaras, sin demandar participación de cuotas de poder, salvo en algunas corporaciones de desarrollo. Este gesto de Banzer que consolidaba su imagen democrática, permitió la aplicación de la nueva política económica, sin la que era impensable la ejecución del modelo. El Pacto se respetó escrupulosamente hasta febrero de 1989; en esa fecha el MNR rompió unilateralmente el acuerdo para hacer más viable la candidatura presidencial de Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada. El pacto marcó el comienzo de una nueva modalidad de acuerdos políticos que comenzó a romper el encono y las posiciones excluyentes que llevaron al país al desastre en 1979 y 1982-1985. La lección fue aprendida y se tomó como norma en las siguientes gestiones gubernamentales, en las que lo primero que se hizo fue la búsqueda de acuerdos políticos que hicieran viable la gobernabilidad. Este mecanismo se desmoronó en 2003 con la caída de Sánchez de Lozada. XII. EL COLAPSO DEL ESTAÑO Y LA MARCHA POR LA VIDA El 21060 fue diseñado sobre la idea de un precio promedio de 5.5 dólares por libra fina de estaño. En octubre de 1985 el mercado de Londres (el más importante de este mineral) se desplomó, dejando sin cotización al estaño. En 1986 el promedio bordeó los 2,5 dólares por libra fina. Esto obligó a la adopción de medidas radicales. Las pérdidas acumuladas de COMIBOL superaban los 750 millones de dólares en los últimos diez años y el costo de producción en algunas minas quintuplicaba su cotización internacional. En este contexto, y ante una circunstancia exógena que modificó todas las previsiones, se decidió la relocalización (léase despido) de 23.000 mineros de una planta de 30.000 que tenía COMIBOL, lo que provocó la denominada “Marcha por
  24. 24. 24 la vida”. Los trabajadores varios miles marcharon de Oruro a La Paz para exigir su permanencia en la empresa. Era la medida de despido masivo más radical que había tomado gobierno alguno en toda la historia republicana. El gobierno decretó el segundo estado de sitio (agosto 86) y envió al ejército a detener la marcha en Calamarca (a 60 km. de La Paz). Tras largas horas de tensión y amargura de los trabajadores, se llegó a un acuerdo que evitó un derramamiento de sangre de imprevisible magnitud. Los mineros fueron devueltos a Oruro y el plan del gobierno continuó. Ese episodio marcó el punto de inflexión que determinaba el fin de una era de poder sindical. Pocas semanas antes Juan Lechín había dejado para siempre el liderazgo de la COB y h FSTMB, que había detentado ininterrumpidamente desde 1946. Su renuncia ratificaba el carácter simbólico de este momento. La consecuencia fue una situación social muy grave: bajo nivel salarial y alto desempleo. Se produjo un incremento muy intenso de la economía informal en las principales ciudades que se vieron inundadas por vendedores callejeros, contrabandistas, lo que las estadísticas definen elegantemente como trabajadores por cuenta propia. Se abrió así una brecha entre la formalidad y la informalidad que fue una de las constantes más graves de la economía boliviana de allí en adelante y uno de los caldos de cultivo para la violencia y las posiciones radicales contrarias al sistema imperante. El otro aspecto fundamental de la relocalización fue el de los procesos masivos de migración del occidente al trópico cochabambino y a las grandes ciudades del eje. El movimiento cocalero alimentado por la experiencia sindical y movilizadora de muchos ex - trabajadores mineros, cobró una fuerza que cambiaría la historia del país. El esfuerzo más significativo del gobierno del MNR para paliar esta dramática realidad, fue la creación del Fondo Social de Emergencia dirigido por Fernando Romero, que ejecutó más de 1.000 proyectos con una inversión de mas de 150 millones de dólares, resolviendo de manera parcial el problema de mano de obra, ya que estos proyectos tenían como objetivo precisamente un uso intensivo de mano de obra (empedrado de caminos, alcantarillado, etc.). XIII. LA SEGUNDA REVOLUCIÓN DE PAZ ESTENSORO El 7 de junio de 1985 se realizaron los comicios mencionados, arrojando el siguiente resultado: en primer lugar se situó Hugo Banzer, el dictador de otros tiempos, que con su partido Acción Democrática Nacionalista, ADN, obtuvo el 28,57% de los votos; en segundo lugar se colocó, muy cerca, Paz Estenssoro, con un 26,42% y, en un tercer puesto muy distante, con 8,86%, el líder del MIR Jaime Paz Zamora, quien apoyara inicialmente la gestión de Siles pero que luego se había distanciado del gobierno y también de las posiciones de izquierda radical para adoptar una postura más cercana a la socialdemocracia. Como ninguno de los candidatos había
  25. 25. 25 logrado mayoría absoluta le cupo al Congreso Boliviano escoger al presidente entre los tres candidatos más votados. El MNR logró los sufragios del MIR y Paz Estenssoro fue proclamado presidente, asumiendo el 6 de agosto de ese año. Demás está decir que Paz Estenssoro afrontaba una situación difícil, que bordeaba el caos, y que todo el país esperaba ansiosamente las medidas que habría de tomar. No sólo la hiperinflación afectaba de un modo terrible la vida cotidiana de la gente sino que además el país no tenía casi reservas internacionales, todos los créditos del extranjero estaban congelados, "el sistema tributario estaba totalmente erosionado, pues las recaudaciones tributarias apenas alcanzaban alrededor del 1,65% del PIB" y las empresas públicas estaban totalmente fuera de control. El PIB había descendido de un modo notable, lo mismo que los ingresos reales de los trabajadores, y "ningún organismo bilateral o multilateral quería hablar seriamente con el gobierno de Bolivia": sus planes de estabilización eran incluso descartados en reuniones con el FMI y otros organismos internacionales. "El país se enfrentaba a la difícil tarea de salir adelante con sus propios esfuerzos"9 . El veterano líder aceptó el desafío y, apenas tres semanas después, el 29 de agosto de 1985, promulgó el Decreto Supremo No. 21.060 que contenía radicales disposiciones para modificar todas las áreas importantes de la economía. La iniciativa, conocida como la Nueva Política Económica (NPE), cambió por completo el curso que venía siguiendo Bolivia. El decreto fue preparado en tan breve lapso gracias a la voluntad política que manifestó el presidente y a la labor que, de inmediato, emprendió el coordinador de su programa económico, Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada. Se creó un equipo de trabajo integrado por destacadas figuras –de dentro y de fuera del MNR– que se abocó a trabajar coordinadamente, estudiando y proponiendo soluciones para cada área de la política económica. Las opiniones, por cierto, no eran por completo coincidentes: diversas posiciones teóricas y prácticas se enfrentaban a veces con pasión, como lo relata uno de sus protagonistas10 , debatiendo incansablemente muchas de las delicadas y complejas medidas que debían tomarse. El punto crucial llegó cuando el equipo tuvo que decidir si se adoptaría una estrategia gradualista, como la que había seguido el anterior gobierno, o una de shock. "Las discusiones fueron largas (relata Cariaga) hasta que en un momento determinado primó el criterio político de uno de los integrantes del grupo: el doctor Bedregal" quien "convenció a los miembros que favorecían las medidas gradualistas, que el tratamiento shock era la única salida real, creíble y definitiva 9 [Id., pág. 166.] 10 [V. Id., pp. 95 a 101.]
  26. 26. 26 para eliminar las expectativas de la hiperinflación. A partir de ese momento las cosas avanzaron casi milagrosamente"11 . Adoptada esta decisión fundamental fue tomando forma el decreto que, pocos días después, y sin que se filtraran a la prensa su contenido, impactaría de un modo tan fundamental sobre la crisis. En todo este proceso, y en los difíciles meses que siguieron, la "voluntad férrea y la capacidad política que demostró [Paz Estenssoro] para llevarlo adelante hasta sus últimas consecuencias, fue lo que convirtió este proyecto en un programa exitoso y fundamental para el país. Sin su imagen histórica, sus dotes de estadista, su profundo conocimiento de la realidad y, sobre todo, sin su gran astucia política, el conjunto de medidas que formaron parte de su programa económico jamás se habría podido implantar de una manera creíble"12 . XIV. MEDIDAS DEL DECRETO SUPREMO 21060 Las medidas contendidas en el Decreto Supremo 21060 pueden resumirse como sigue: 13  Se estableció un régimen de cambio único y flexible, implementado por el Banco Central de Bolivia a través de un sistema de subastas, haciendo que la paridad con la divisa norteamericana quedara fijada por el mercado, aunque "administrada" por el BCB dentro de lo que se denomina una flotación "sucia".  Se autorizó a todo el sistema bancario a operar con moneda extranjera, permitiéndose la apertura de cuentas en cualquier divisa.  Se liberaron los intereses.  Se abolieron las restricciones al comercio exterior, eliminándose prohibiciones y cuotas, y se fijó un arancel único del 20% para todas las importaciones, aunque esta medida luego fue modificada parcialmente.  Se eliminó la inamovilidad laboral y se dispuso la liberación de los salarios del sector privado –que de allí en adelante no estarían sujetos a fijación gubernamental– decretándose el fin de la indexación que existía y del salario mínimo (aunque éste luego fue restablecido, pero a un nivel muy bajo). 11 [Id. págs. 26–7. No es cierto que Jeffrey Sachs haya participado en la elaboración de este programa. Si bien el prestigioso economista estuvo en contacto con Banzer en la época previa a las elecciones, luego, durante el gobierno de Paz Estenssoro, ocupó más bien una posición de "auditor externo", en contacto frecuente con Sánchez de Lozada, haciendo aportes y convenciendo a los políticos en momentos en que el gobierno tenía todavía muy poca credibilidad. Según la misma fuente, pp. 104 y 91.] 12 [Id., p. 103.] 13 [Tomado en parte de Cole, Op. Cit., Cariaga, Op. Cit., Equipo Técnico de UDAPE, Op. Cit., pp. 41 y ss., y González Rubí, Rafael, "Bolivia. Razones y saldos de la revuelta liberal", en Comercio Exterior, septiembre de 1991, pp. 853 a 856. El Decreto contiene un total de seis títulos y 170 artículos, donde se tratan algunas materias que no podremos mencionar, o señalaremos sólo al pasar.]
  27. 27. 27  En el sector público se congelaron los salarios hasta diciembre de 1985, se unificaron gran cantidad de bonos compensatorios que existían y se congelaron los cargos.  Se mantuvo la liberación general de precios ya establecida, meses atrás, por el gobierno de Siles Zuazo.  Se elevaron los precios de los derivados del petróleo, llevándolos al nivel internacional, así como los de otros bienes y servicios provistos por las empresas públicas. El precio de la gasolina pasó de 4 a 30 centavos de dólar por litro.  Se adoptaron diversas disposiciones para controlar efectivamente los flujos financieros, los salarios y las contrataciones de personal de las empresas públicas.  Se disolvió la Corporación Boliviana de Fomento y la Empresa Nacional de Transporte Automotor, pasándose sus bienes a departamentos y municipios, y se abolieron todos los monopolios excepto los que favorecían al estado en el campo de los hidrocarburos, telecomunicaciones y algunos otros sectores más. Se eliminaron los subsidios que recibía la COMIBOL.  A diferencia de lo ocurrido con los "paquetes" anteriores de ajuste, el Decreto 21.060 no promulgó ningún aumento general de salarios por decreto. La reacción inicial a las medidas fue a la vez de asombro, alivio y rechazo. Casi todos se asombraron por la profundidad y rigor de las acciones del gobierno, pero una buena parte de la población sintió también satisfacción, pues se admitía que sólo de un modo drástico y con políticas coherentes y simultáneas se podía salir de la angustiosa situación existente. El apoyo, por lo tanto, no tardó en llegar. Aceptaron el decreto las personas que confiaron en que se mantendrían sus políticas, los que fueron trayendo poco a poco sus capitales del exterior o, simplemente, reintegrándolos al sistema bancario, y una fuerza política fundamental: la ADN de Hugo Banzer que propició, muy poco tiempo después, la firma de un "Pacto por la Democracia" para hacer políticamente viables las medidas que se habían tomado. Pero así como llegaron apoyos no previstos hubo también reacciones virulentamente opuestas. La reducción en el empleo público fue drástica y se eliminaron rápidamente más de 40.000 cargos del sector público, afectándose especialmente la COMIBOL, donde se produjeron más de 20.000 despidos. La COB manifestó su desagrado por las medidas y fue elevando el tono de su crítica hasta que, en noviembre de 1985, declaró un paro general por tiempo indeterminado. El paro llevó al gobierno a decretar el estado de sitio y a reprimir las manifestaciones que se produjeron, pero en ningún caso la protesta contó con el apoyo de la mayoría de la población. Esta, antes que salir a reivindicar el viejo sistema que de modo tan brutal había naufragado, prefirió en cambio aceptar la Nueva Política Económica y confiar en el rumbo trazado.
  28. 28. 28 Contribuyó a esto último la eficacia que, desde un primer momento, mostraron las medidas. Al eliminar la dualidad del tipo de cambio y dejar que éste flotara libremente, en un entorno en que se tomaban drásticas acciones para reducir el déficit fiscal y se controlaba la emisión monetaria, el gobierno logró que la inflación, semana a semana, disminuyera de modo perceptible. Lo hizo con rapidez: de una tasa semanal del 36,8% se bajó inmediatamente al 4,6% y al 0,8% en las dos sucesivas semanas14 . Los resultados de las medidas, en general, fueron no sólo positivos sino hasta cierto punto espectaculares. Las cifras del cuadro 7-3 muestran en parte esta evolución, aunque no de un modo tan claro como podría esperarse por la aparición de un factor que vino a complicar grandemente el éxito del programa: en 1986 se produjeron descensos pronunciados en el precio de los hidrocarburos en el mercado mundial y el valor del estaño, hasta allí el principal producto de exportación de Bolivia, continuó muy por debajo del de años anteriores. Si en 1984 las ventas de estaño habían representado un total de 554 millones de dólares, en 1986, en pleno desarrollo de las reformas, este valor se situó apenas en 252 millones, descendiendo aún a 220 millones en el año siguiente. Esta circunstancia, y los efectos graduales de la liberación de la economía, han hecho que la composición de las exportaciones bolivianas cambie significativamente, desplazándose –como en Chile– hacia productos no tradicionales, que ya en 1990 representaban el 32% de las exportaciones totales contra apenas un 5% en 1985. Bolivia, habiendo detenido la inflación y estando en proceso de sanear sus cuentas fiscales, se dedicó entonces a resolver el problema de la deuda pública. El FMI, que no había apoyado el ajuste de 1985, volvió a entablar conversaciones con el gobierno y, antes de un año, en junio de 1986, otorgó un acuerdo de tipo stand by para fortalecer la economía15. Lentamente, a través de diversas iniciativas, se fue reestructurando y reduciendo el endeudamiento que el país tenía con el exterior, hasta que, algunos años después, Bolivia regresó al mercado voluntario de préstamos con la banca privada. En 1986 se realizó la reforma tributaria que el Decreto Supremo del año anterior había dejado pendiente. Como todo lo relativo a los impuestos debía ser aprobado por el Congreso de la República se prefirió, al inicio del ajuste, lograr mayores ingresos preferentemente por la vía del alza de los combustibles y otros bienes que vendía el estado. Gracias al apoyo político a las reformas, sin embargo, se logró luego modificar la arcaica y complicada estructura tributaria del país, en la que se contaban 450 impuestos diferentes que se habían ido acumulando con el tiempo, 14 [V. Cariaga, Op. Cit., pág. 169. Las tasas semanales mencionadas representan un 250%, un 20% y un 3,2% mensual respectivamente.] 15 [V. íd., pág. 180 y ss.]
  29. 29. 29 por una mucho más sencilla y razonable, basada exclusivamente en sólo ocho impuestos fáciles de cobrar y administrar. El decreto No. 21660, de julio de ese año, se propuso la "Reactivación Económica" del país, pero sus resultados fueron magros y hasta más bien contraproducentes. Volvió a aumentar el déficit, la inflación repuntó con posterioridad y el crecimiento alcanzado fue en el mejor de los casos bastante escaso. Cuadro 3 Principales Indicadores Económicos y Sociales de Bolivia, 1985-1997 1985 1986 Crecimiento del PIB -1.0 -2.5 Déficit Fiscal (1) -8.1 -2.3 Inflación en % 8,170.5 66.0 Desempleo (2) 5.8 7.0 Salarios Reales (3) 77.5 72.1 (1) Del Sector Público no Financiero (2) Según estimaciones oficiales y de CEPAL (3) Base enero de 1985 = 100, promedios anuales. La metodología varía ligeramente a partir de 1993. (*) Datos preliminares Nota: (1) Incremento interanual del PIB; (2): Déficit Fiscal del Sector Público no Financiero; (3): en %; (4): Según estimaciones oficiales y de la CEPAL; (5): Salarios reales, base 1985 = 100, promedios anuales. La metodología varía ligeramente a partir de 1993. Las cifras de 1996 y 1997 son provisionales, existiendo pequeñas discrepancias según las fuentes consultadas. Fuentes: Cariaga, Op. Cit., y CEPAL, Op. Cit.. Las cifras permiten apreciar, antes que nada, la penosa situación en que se encontraba Bolivia antes de las reformas. Sólo uno de los indicadores del año 1985 presenta un comportamiento favorable, el desempleo, pero en realidad dicho porcentaje es bajo sólo porque los gobiernos anteriores habían aumentado las contrataciones del sector público sin tener en cuenta los requerimientos de la economía, sino atendiendo de preferencia a consideraciones políticas o clientelistas. El desempleo sube después bastante durante la gestión de Paz Estenssoro, reflejando la necesidad de poner orden en las cuentas públicas y en parte también por la recesión que acarrean inevitablemente las medidas de ajuste y, en este caso, el coyuntural descenso en los precios del estaño. Esto último se percibe también en los datos relativos al crecimiento del PIB. Este baja al comienzo, continuando la tendencia que tuvo durante la crisis, pero lo hace ahora porque el estado ha dejado de estimular la economía mediante un gasto público descontrolado. Lo que ocurre de 1987 en adelante, sin embargo, no puede ser explicado por este motivo, en especial porque el decreto sobre reactivación económica había tratado
  30. 30. 30 justamente de evitar dicho fenómeno. Esta es la razón, por otra parte, de los déficits fiscales que observamos en el cuadro. Entre las causas capaces de explicar este lento crecimiento de la economía boliviana, que como puede ver el lector se prolonga –aunque atenuado– hasta los noventa, hay dos que son fundamentales: la falta de apertura en sectores claves, como la minería y los hidrocarburos, que siempre han sido los más atractivos para la inversión extranjera y que pudieran haber dinamizado grandemente la economía, y la ausencia de una política de privatizaciones en el paquete de reformas. Paz Estenssoro temió que la venta de activos del estado llevara a prácticas corruptas, sopesó los costos políticos de las posibles privatizaciones y finalmente se decidió por no innovar. El hecho de que el ajuste inicial hubiese tenido, entre otros fines, el de "devolver la hegemonía del estado sobre las empresas públicas"16 , y las ganancias que varias de éstas comenzaron a arrojar al poco tiempo explican también en buena parte la decisión tomada. De todos modos el gobierno de Paz Estenssoro se preocupó por hacer aprobar, al final de su mandato, una ley de privatizaciones que abriría las puertas para el inicio posterior de ese proceso. El lento crecimiento de la economía, que ha preocupado desde entonces a casi todos los analistas, pues se considera que "tasas de crecimiento del 4% o 5% anual no son suficientes para superar la pobreza en el país en plazos razonables"17 , puede atribuirse también en parte a la ausencia de un marco legal consolidado y a las debilidades que exhibe el Poder Judicial en el país. Pero, en todo caso, la evolución de las reformas acusó un resultado favorable. No sólo por la reducción de la inflación a tasas que estaban muy por debajo de las que experimentara antes Bolivia sino porque además, y en gran medida debido a ello, los salarios lograron recuperarse de una manera bastante rápida y realmente muy significativa. XV. CONCLUSIONES En 30 años de vida democrática, Bolivia pasó de la progresiva desintegración de su economía, con una hiperinflación de 190,30 por ciento entre 1984 y 1985, cuando los precios aumentaron 625 veces en esos diecisiete meses, al récord de Reservas Internacionales Netas (RIN), estimadas actualmente en 13.000 millones de dólares. El gobierno del Dr. Víctor Paz Estenssoro (MNR), inicio su gestión en Agosto de 1985 y emitió el 29 de Agosto de ese año, un paquete de medidas que, al menos provisionalmente han parado la inflación y que fue conocido más por el número de Decreto Supremo 21060. Este último paquete es un programa de factura muy ortodoxa. Fue un tratamiento shock, que apuntó a una reducción brusca y fuerte del déficit fiscal, considerado como la fuente principal de creación de dinero. Para reducir el déficit fiscal se 16 [Id., pág. 220. Para la discusión acerca de la falta de crecimiento v. también íd., pp. 154 y ss.] 17 [UDAPE, Op. Cit., pág. 106. V. también Cariaga, Op. Cit., p. 214
  31. 31. 31 congelan los salarios y las inversiones del sector público, se crea súper impuestos a los carburantes, y a otros bienes y servicios provistos públicamente y se devalúa fuertemente. El paquete se complementa con una liberalización completa de los mercados de bienes, de dinero, de divisas y de trabajo. En el conjunto de medidas de liberalización, está el de apertura completa al comercio exterior y a los movimientos de capital. De acuerdo con los economistas, se detuvo la inflación, pero la situación continuó siendo precaria. Vale la pena subrayar los elementos que fueron cruciales para frenarla: (1) Se obligó a los trabajadores asalariados, tanto del sector público como en las industrias privadas, a consentir caídas muy importantes en sus salarios reales. (2) Las recaudaciones fiscales se recuperaron muy rápidamente, gracias a la efectividad del súper impuesto sobre los carburantes. Cabe también señalar que la brecha fiscal se cerró por el congelamiento cuasi-total de la inversión pública, incluyendo la de reposición. Esto por supuesto, tuvo implicaciones para el crecimiento y el empleo. Las políticas populistas, con su fuerte característica redistributiva, necesitan recursos, que pueden provenir del stock de RIN o de flujos de ingresos, en gran parte inesperados, que vienen de factores exógenos, como términos de intercambio muy favorables o de un fácil acceso al endeudamiento externo. La experiencia boliviana de los años ochenta fue más bien la de un populismo declinante y defensivo. El gobierno, que por cierto en su fase inicial contaba con gran apoyo popular y del movimiento sindical, lo que trató de hacer frente a la crisis, en gran parte generada por la crisis de deuda externa, fue evitar redistribuciones regresivas del ingreso que perjudicaran a los asalariados. Su otro gran objetivo fue preservar la democracia y para sortear amenazas contra ella recurrió frecuentemente a la emisión monetaria. La inflación fue sin duda la manifestación más visible de una extrema debilidad y aislamiento político del gobierno de Siles Zuazo. Al no poder actuar el gobierno como un árbitro creíble en los conflictos sociales, recurrió a la expansión de dinero y a la consiguiente inflación para proporcionar alivios, por cierto temporales, a las situaciones más tensas. La inflación se aceleró cuando el gobierno fue incapaz de controlar las reacciones sociales al esfuerzo de ajuste externo. Vale la pena insistir en las características de debilidad: el gobierno no logró cobrar impuestos adicionales, ni reducir sustancialmente sus gastos corrientes, ni alcanzar las devaluaciones del tipo de cambio real requeridas. Se verificó una vez más la tesis Hirschmaniana de que la inflación puede actuar como válvula de seguridad para las tensiones sociales y políticas acumuladas. Pero a diferencia de esos mecanismos sociales, es poco confiable en este papel y puede cambiar de personaje en el medio de la pieza (Hirshman, 1981, traducción del autor).
  32. 32. 32 Tanto las explicaciones fiscales y monetarias que hemos propuesto como sus complementos no monetarios que hemos esbozado, señalaban al saneamiento fiscal como requisito sine qua non para la estabilización. Obsérvese que el diagnóstico boliviano de la dinámica inflacionaria, con énfasis en el déficit fiscal y en la manera como se financiaba, difería sustancialmente de los modelos estructuralistas de inflación subyacentes en los planes anti-inflacionarios contemporáneos, el Austral de la Argentina, el Cruzado del Brasil y el Inti del Perú. La historia parece repetirse, sin embargo, en sus ciclos de austeridad y de populismo. A principios de este siglo, las políticas, dichas neoliberales, sufrieron una gran derrota y el populismo, con el Movimiento al Socialismo liderado por Evo Morales, ha incursionado con gran fuerza en el escenario político. El populismo del MAS es objeto del trabajo que acompaña a este artículo en este mismo número. XVI. BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.historia.com.bo/diciembre/pag/2 http://www.eumed.net/cursecon/ecolat/bo/Sabino-bolivia.htm https://www.economiayfinanzas.gob.bo/index.php?opcion=com_contenido&ver=conten ido&id=2622&id_item=&seccion=306&categoria=446 http://www.inesad.edu.bo/bcde2009/D2%20Muriel%20Jemio.pdf http://www.opinion.com.bo/opinion/articulos/2012/1010/noticias.php?id=74046 https://www.ecured.cu/Hern%C3%A1n_Siles_Zuazo#Presidente_de_la_Rep.C3.BAbli ca_.281982-1985.29 https://www.educa.com.bo/caminos-de-democracia/segundo-gobierno-siles-zuazo-la- udp-1982-1985 https://www.educa.com.bo/caminos-de-democracia/cuarto-gobierno-paz-estenssoro- 1985-1989 https://www.educa.com.bo/caminos-de-democracia/bolivia-se-nos-muere-el-decreto- 21060-y-la-nueva-politica-economica https://www.educa.com.bo/caminos-de-democracia/segundo-gobierno-siles-zuazo-la- udp-1982-1985 https://www.educa.com.bo/caminos-de-democracia/el-caso-klaus-altman-barbie XVII. ANEXOS
  33. 33. 33 Hernán Siles Zuazo Presidente de Bolivia 10 de octubre de 1982 - 6 de agosto de 1985(Renuncia) Vicepresidente Jaime Paz Zamora Predecesor Guido Vildoso Calderón Sucesor Víctor Paz Estenssoro 6 de agosto de 1956 - 6 de agosto de 1960 Vicepresidente Ñuflo Chávez Ortiz Predecesor Víctor Paz Estenssoro Sucesor Víctor Paz Estenssoro Vicepresidente de la República de Bolivia 16 de abril de 1952 - 6 de agosto de 1956 Presidente Víctor Paz Estenssoro Predecesor Mamerto Urriolagoitia Sucesor Ñuflo Chávez Ortiz Datos Personales Nacimiento 21 de marzo de 1914 La Paz, Bolivia Fallecimiento 6 de agosto de 1996 Montevideo, Uruguay Causa de la muerte Embolia pulmonar Alma mater Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Ocupación Abogado, Político Partido político Movimiento Nacionalista Revolucionario (MNR), Unidad Democrática y Popular (UDP) Cónyuge María Teresa Onmecha Hijos Marcela Siles Onmecha Ana María Siles Onmecha Isabel Siles Onmecha Padre Hernando Siles Reyes

×