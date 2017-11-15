La evolución de los sistemas operativos

Microsoft MacOSLinux Apple debutó con el sistema operativo que ahora se conoce como Mac OS "clásico" NO HAY INFORMACIÓN NO...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows 1.0 es un entorno operativo de computadora personal gráfica desarrollado por Microsoft NO HAY...
Microsoft MacOSLinux El primer Mac OS (simplemente llamado "Sistema") se distingue fácilmente de muchos otros sistemas ope...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows 2.0 permitió que las ventanas de aplicaciones se superpongan entre sí, a diferencia de su pre...
Microsoft MacOSLinux System 6 es un sistema operativo gráfico basado en la interfaz de usuario para computadoras Macintosh...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows 2.11 se lanzó en las ediciones Windows / 286 y Windows / 386, con algunos cambios menores en ...
Microsoft MacOSLinux El esfuerzo de Apple para ampliar y desarrollar un reemplazo para su clásico sistema operativo Mac en...
Microsoft MacOSLinux System 7 es un sistema operativo gráfico basado en la interfaz de usuario para computadoras Macintosh...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows 3.1x es una serie de entornos operativos de 16 bits producidos por Microsoft para su uso en c...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows NT 3.1 es un sistema operativo de 32 bits desarrollado por Microsoft. Fue la primera edición ...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Uno de los objetivos principales durante el desarrollo de Windows NT 3.5 fue mejorar el rendimiento d...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows 95 es un sistema operativo orientado al consumidor desarrollado por Microsoft. Se inaugura Li...
Microsoft MacOSLinux El sistema, renombrado "Mac OS" en 1996, fue preinstalado en todos los Macintosh. Windows NT 4.0 es u...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Mac OS 8 es un sistema operativo que fue lanzado por Apple Computer. Representa la revisión más grand...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows 98 es un sistema operativo gráfico de Microsoft. Es el segundo lanzamiento importante en Wind...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Mac OS 9 es el noveno y último lanzamiento importante del clásico sistema operativo Mac OS de Apple. ...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows 2000 es un sistema operativo para su uso en equipos cliente y servidor. El último informe de ...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Mac OS X versión 10.0, código llamado Cheetah, es la primera versión importante de Mac OS X (más tard...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Avaya, la antigua división de PBX y sistemas empresariales de Lucent, anuncia sistemas PBX basados ​​...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Mac OS X Panther (versión 10.3) es la cuarta versión principal de Mac OS X (ahora denominado macOS) ,...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005. Nuevas funciones: Windows Movie Maker, Windows Media Player, ¡M...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger es el quinto lanzamiento importante de Mac OS X (ahora denominado macOS) , el sis...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows Vista es un sistema operativo de Microsoft para su uso en ordenadores personales, incluyendo ...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows Home Server , con el nombre en código Quattro , es un sistema operativo de servidor doméstico...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows Server 2008 es uno de Microsoft Windows ' servidor de línea de sistemas operativos . NO HAY I...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows 7 es un sistema operativo de computadora personal desarrollado por Microsoft. Mac OS X Snow L...
Microsoft MacOSLinux NO HAY INFORMACIÓN
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows Home Server 2011 , código llamado Vail , [3] es un sistema operativo de servidor doméstico de...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows Server 2012 , cuyo nombre en clave es "Windows Server 8", [4] es la sexta versión de Windows ...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows 8.1 (nombre en clave azul ) es un sistema operativo de computadora personal desarrollado por ...
Microsoft MacOSLinux OS X Yosemite (versión 10.10) es la undécima versión principal de OS X, Apple Inc. escritorio y 's se...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows 10 es un sistema operativo de computadora personal desarrollado y lanzado por Microsoft como ...
Microsoft MacOSLinux Windows Server 2016 es un sistema operativo de servidor desarrollado por Microsoft como parte de la f...
Microsoft MacOSLinux macOS High Sierra (versión 10.13) es la decimocuarta versión principal de macOS , el sistema operativ...
