UNIT 3 Asking and Telling the TIME
VOCABULARY 1. time- 2. hour- 3. minute- 4. seconds- 5. clock- 6. wristwatch- 7. What time is it? 8. What time do you get u...
What time is it? A.M. P.M.
11111 What time is it? A.M. P.M. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
TYPES OF CLOCK 12 mins past 4
Digital Time The easiest way to tell someone the time is to use a digital format. For example, when someone asks you what ...
= o'clock Examples: __:00 __:00 7 Seven o’clock __:00 10 Ten o’clock __:00 12 Twelve o’clock When to use o'clock o'clock (...
-15 mins past (current hour) Examples: 11:45 - quarter to 12 11:15 = quarter past 11 __:15 __:45 = quarter to _ - 15 mins ...
__:30 11:30 - half past 11 =half past __ - 30 mins past 06:30 = half past 6 03:30 = half past 3
minutes past 11:01 = 1 minute past 11 06:10 = 10 minutes past 6 03:20 = 20 minutes past 3 04:29 = 29 minutes past 4 __minu...
What time is it?
What time is it?
What time is it?
What time is it?
What time is it?
What time is it?
What time is it?
Telling the time
Telling the time
Telling the time
Telling the time
Telling the time
Telling the time
Aug. 30, 2021
Asking and telling the time

Telling the time

  1. 1. UNIT 3 Asking and Telling the TIME
  2. 2. VOCABULARY 1. time- 2. hour- 3. minute- 4. seconds- 5. clock- 6. wristwatch- 7. What time is it? 8. What time do you get up in the morning? เวลา ชั่วโมง นาที วินาที นาฬิกา นาฬิกาข้อมือ
  3. 3. What time is it? A.M. P.M.
  4. 4. 11111 What time is it? A.M. P.M. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  5. 5. TYPES OF CLOCK 12 mins past 4
  6. 6. Digital Time The easiest way to tell someone the time is to use a digital format. For example, when someone asks you what time it is, you can say, "It's 5:30." Instead of, "It's half past five." "It's 5:13." = (five thirteen) "It's 5:02." (five o two)* or "It's 5:50." (five fifty) *Note: 0 is pronounced "O" not "zero."
  7. 7. = o'clock Examples: __:00 __:00 7 Seven o’clock __:00 10 Ten o’clock __:00 12 Twelve o’clock When to use o'clock o'clock (abbreviation: of the clock) only on the hour * We use o'clock when there are NO minutes.
  8. 8. -15 mins past (current hour) Examples: 11:45 - quarter to 12 11:15 = quarter past 11 __:15 __:45 = quarter to _ - 15 mins to (next hour) Examples: 07:15 = quarter past 07 05:15 = quarter past 05 07:45 = quarter to 8 12:45 = quarter to 1 = quarter to 13 = quarter past _
  9. 9. __:30 11:30 - half past 11 =half past __ - 30 mins past 06:30 = half past 6 03:30 = half past 3
  10. 10. minutes past 11:01 = 1 minute past 11 06:10 = 10 minutes past 6 03:20 = 20 minutes past 3 04:29 = 29 minutes past 4 __minutes past __ 10 minutes to 7 5 minutes to 4 04:59 = 1 minute to 5 __minutes to __ 11:31 = 29 minutes to 12 06:50 = 03:55 =
  11. 11. What time is it?
  12. 12. What time is it?
  13. 13. What time is it?
  14. 14. What time is it?
  15. 15. What time is it?
  16. 16. What time is it?
  17. 17. What time is it?

Asking and telling the time

