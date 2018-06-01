Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sony Corporation (com�nmente conocida como Sony) es una empresa multinacional con sede en Tokio (Jap�n) y uno de los fabri...
Fue fundada el 7 de Marzo de 1996 por Masaru Ibuka y Akio Morita. Actualmente se encuentra administrada por Kazuo Horai.
Tiene unos ingresos de 6.593 Billones de Yenes Posee 128.400 empleados los cuales se encargan de diferentes aspectos.
Tiene diversas competencias como por ejemplo: Panasonic y Samsung en el ambiente de electrodom�sticos . En el �mbito compu...
Sony corporation trabajo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sony corporation trabajo

4 views

Published on

educación

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sony corporation trabajo

  1. 1. Sony Corporation (com�nmente conocida como Sony) es una empresa multinacional con sede en Tokio (Jap�n) y uno de los fabricantes m�s importantes a nivel mundial en electr�nica de consumo : audio y video , computaci�n , fotograf�a , videojuegos , telefon�a m�vil y productos profesionales.
  2. 2. Fue fundada el 7 de Marzo de 1996 por Masaru Ibuka y Akio Morita. Actualmente se encuentra administrada por Kazuo Horai.
  3. 3. Tiene unos ingresos de 6.593 Billones de Yenes Posee 128.400 empleados los cuales se encargan de diferentes aspectos.
  4. 4. Tiene diversas competencias como por ejemplo: Panasonic y Samsung en el ambiente de electrodom�sticos . En el �mbito computacional con Apple , Lenovo , entre otros. En la fotograf�a con Kodac , GoPro , etc. En los videojuegos con Nintendo y Microsoft. En telefon�a celular con Nokia , entre otros En el �mbito cinematogr�fico con 20th Centuary Fox , Walt Dyney pictures y Universal Studios. En el �mbito musical con Warner Music Group.

×