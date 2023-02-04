McGee_Steven_Resume.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Distributed systems architect, patent applicant, system of systems engineering foundation technology framework for internet, programmable money, economy crypto currency use cases
Github: http://github.com/Beacon-Heart
Substack: https://stevenmcgee.substack.com/
Distributed systems architect, patent applicant, system of systems engineering foundation technology framework for internet, programmable money, economy crypto currency use cases
Github: http://github.com/Beacon-Heart
Substack: https://stevenmcgee.substack.com/