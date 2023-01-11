Eco_Economic_Heartbeat_paper.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Draft paper describing USPTO 13/573,002 use cases, purpose, scope of USPTO 13/573,002: Adaptive Procedural Template foundation tech list for net, net of programmable $, IOT,, System of systems syntax lexicon structured data exchange brevity code message sets telemetry mapped to A.I. symbols, IOT Internet of Things / Github: http://github.com/Beacon-Heart
Substack: https://stevenmcgee.substack.com/p/fintech-defi-ip-wars
