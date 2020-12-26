Arena Model for Coffe Shop

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. IE 341 Modelling and Simulation Project Phase3 By Ebru Zeynep Özmüş 116203072 Serhat Atik 116203059 İvgen Yeniçeri 116203029 Lecturer Davood Shiri Istanbul Bilgi University Spring 2020
  2. 2. 1. Introduction We choose a standard coffee system with 2 baristas that servicing drinks and 1 cashier. In total we had 5 data with only 3 of them stochastic , interarrival time of customers, service time of cashier and service time of baristas for only coffee( tea and soda has constant service time). We obtain all of these data in Phase 2 of the project. At Phase3 of the project we will use Arena input analyzer to make an analysis on probability distributions of the our 3 simulated stochastic data. Then we will create an Arena model with flowchart modules. We will add detailed explanations and visual materials for each step of the Project. 2. Arena Input Analyzer a) Interarrival Time We find out probability distribution of interarrival time is Beta with parameters 0.773 and 0.964 by using Arena Input Analyzer (Figure1). The expression of our distribution was 10.5 + 20 * BETA(0.773, 0.964) Figure 1 Histogram of Interarrivals Time by Arena Input Analyzer b) Cashier’s Service Time We find out probability distribution of cashier’s service time is Beta with parameters 2.5 and 8.5 by using Arena Input Analyzer (Figure2). The expression of our distribution was 2.5 + 6 * BETA(0.913, 0.854)
  3. 3. Figure 2 Histogram of Cashier Service Time by Arena Input Analyzer c) Barista’s Service Time for Coffee We find out probability distribution of baristas service time for coffee is Beta with parameters 0.857 and 0.73 by using Arena Input Analyzer (Figure3). The expression of our distribution was 2.5 + 5 * BETA(0.857, 0.73) Figure3 Histogram of Baristas Service Time for Coffee by Arena Input Analyzer 3. Arena Model Our Arena Model(Figure4) start with the customers enter the coffee shop. We use create flowchart module to estimate the arrival of the customer and we use Beta distribution with parameters that we found in the last section (Figure5).
  4. 4. Secondly our customer gives order and pays accordingly ,and we create process module to present cashier in our model. We use Beta distribution as we found for cashiers service time. (Figure6) Figure4 Arena Model of the Coffee Shop System Figure5 Customers Arrivals Setup Figure6 Cashiers Service Setup Then accordingly our customers decide baristas prepare the order. We use decision model to understand the order of the customer (Figure7), 40% percent of the customers order coffee, 30% percent of the customers order soda and the rest order tea. Then we create process modules to represent the chosen drink. As we mention before service time of soda and tea is constant while service time of coffee is stochastic with Beta Distribution (Figure9) Figure7 Customers Order Decision
  5. 5. We have 1 cashier and 2 baristas works in coffee shop so we arrange resources accordingly. Capacity of resource1 which is a cashier is 1 and the capacity of resource2 which is barista is 2. (Figure8) Figure8 Resource Capacity Figure9 Service of Orders Then we use record module to see drink choose. We use 3record module ,one right after coffee process module and the other to after soda and tea respectively.(Figure10) Figure10 Record Modules
  6. 6. For the queue we use first in first out type due to our coffee shop working system.(Figure11) Figure11 Queue Setups Figure12 Customers Leave the System Then we create dispose module to show customer leaves the system. (Figure12) For the run phase we assume that our coffee shop works 15 hour/day and we run the system for 10 day.(Figure13) Figure13 Run Setup of Arena Model 4. Arena Report After we run the system for 10 days (Figure13) we get report indicates average number of customers in system is 467. (Figure14). When we analyze reports we see counting of our record modules. Over 467 customer 204 of them chosen coffee, 128 of them chosen soda and 135 of them chosen tea which are close enough to defined probabilities of the drinks.(Figure16)
  7. 7. Figure14 Models average customers Figure15 Queue Report Figure16 Record Report There is no queue in any step of the simulation.(Figure15). The cause of this interarrival time of the customers is higher than any of the service time. So the number of the customer that comes in the system is very low. If we change the distribution of the interarrival time to constant such as triangular with parameters minimum 1, maximum 10 and mode 6 the queue would change(Figure16 and Figure17) Figure16 New Model’s Report with new interarrival time distribution
  8. 8. Figure17 New Model with new interarrival time distribution

