Mobile physiotherapy near me

Jan. 14, 2022
At Vuno Physiotherapy and Rehabiliation we mobile physiotherapy services bringing a physiotherapist directly to you! Our mobile services provide a convenient way to ensure you can receive the same quality of services as you would in a physiotherapy clinic.
https://www.vunophysio.com.au/mobile-physiotherapy/

  1. 1. Mobile Physiotherapy At Vuno Physiotherapy & Rehabiliation we have a mobile physiotherapy service which brings a physiotherapist directly to you! Our mobile services provide a convenient way to ensure you can receive the same quality of services as you would in a physiotherapy clinic. Our Mobile Physiotherapists have the expertise, knowledge, skills, understanding and equipment to be able to provide a range of services to a variety of conditions including:  Physiotherapy for disability and aged care.  Physiotherapy for neurological conditions at your home.  Mobile Physiotherapy following a long period of hospital stay.  Rehabilitation following total knee replacement.  Rehabilitation following total hip replacement.  Rehabilitation following various surgical procedures for the shoulder, elbows, foot, hand and ankle.  Rehabilitation to prevent surgeries for conditions such as osteoarthritis, disc related injuries, rotator cuff injuries.
  2. 2. Please fill in your details Full Name* Type your name Email* Type your email Phone* Type your phone number Submit Which disability conditions can our mobile physiotherapists can assist with? Our mobile physiotherapists have the experience and knowledge to work with a range of disability conditions including, post stroke rehabilitation, traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, physiotherapy for cerebral palsy, physiotherapy for rheumatological conditions, physiotherapy for genetic disorder, physiotherapy for individuals with intellectual disability and autism. ” Move Better, Feel Better and Live Better” Having a diverse set of skills and knowledge places our physiotherapists in a unique position to be able to assist individuals to function at their best. What to expect from our mobile physiotherapy team? At Vuno physiotherapy and rehabilitation in Seven Hills you can expect that our physiotherapists will be able to provide optimal care to get you back to being at your best. Our mobile physiotherapy team will work closely with you and any other relevant individual involved in your care including support workers and support coordinators to ensure you can achieve the best outcome and receive the necessary care. This may include educating support workers and carers on suitable exercises which they can perform with you.
  3. 3. Our physiotherapists are also able to write reports that will ensure you can receive the appropriate funding suitable for your needs. What areas do we service? Below are some of the service areas for our mobile physio team: – Western Sydney – Baulkham Hills – Seven Hills – Blacktown – Kings Langley – Lalor Park – Quakers Hill – Schofields – Marsden Park – Toongabbie – Winston Hills – Prospect – Ryde – Merrylands Home visit physiotherapy | Mobile physiotherapy near me Visit for more information: Email: admin@vunophysio.com.au Website: https://www.vunophysio.com.au/mobile-physiotherapy/

