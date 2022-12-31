Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dec. 31, 2022
15 most dangerous places in the world 15 most dangerous places in the world It is difficult to say with certainty which pl...
(3) Afghanistan: The ongoing conflict and terrorism in Afghanistan has made it a dangerous place for both locals and visit...
(8) Democratic Republic of the Congo: Ongoing conflict, high levels of crime, and poor infrastructure have made the DRC a ...
WORLD FAMOUS.pdf

Dec. 31, 2022
15 most dangerous places in the world

It is difficult to say with certainty which places in the world are the most dangerous, as danger can come in many forms and can vary depending on the circumstances and a person's specific situation. However, here are 15 places that are often considered dangerous.

(1) Due to various factors such as crime, conflict, natural disasters, and health risks: El Salvador: This Central American country has one of the highest murder rates in the world, and gang violence and drug trafficking are major issues.

(2) Venezuela: Political instability, economic crisis, and crime have made Venezuela a dangerous place to be, especially in the capital city of Caracas.

(3) Afghanistan: The ongoing conflict and terrorism in Afghanistan has made it a dangerous place for both locals and visitors.

(4) Somalia: The combination of civil war, piracy, and terrorism make Somalia a very dangerous place.

(5) Syria: The ongoing conflict and civil war in Syria has made it a dangerous place for both locals and visitors.

WORLD FAMOUS.pdf

  1. 1. 15 most dangerous places in the world 15 most dangerous places in the world It is difficult to say with certainty which places in the world are the most dangerous, as danger can come in many forms and can vary depending on the circumstances and a person's specific situation. However, here are 15 places that are often considered dangerous. (1) Due to various factors such as crime, conflict, natural disasters, and health risks: El Salvador: This Central American country has one of the highest murder rates in the world, and gang violence and drug trafficking are major issues. (2) Venezuela: Political instability, economic crisis, and crime have made Venezuela a dangerous place to be, especially in the capital city of Caracas.
  2. 2. (3) Afghanistan: The ongoing conflict and terrorism in Afghanistan has made it a dangerous place for both locals and visitors. (4) Somalia: The combination of civil war, piracy, and terrorism make Somalia a very dangerous place. (5) Syria: The ongoing conflict and civil war in Syria has made it a dangerous place for both locals and visitors. (6) North Korea: The authoritarian regime and strict laws make North Korea a dangerous place for both locals and visitors. (7) Mexico: Drug-related violence and crime make parts of Mexico dangerous for travelers, especially along the United States border.
  3. 3. (8) Democratic Republic of the Congo: Ongoing conflict, high levels of crime, and poor infrastructure have made the DRC a dangerous place to be. (9) Brazil: High levels of crime, especially in urban areas, make Brazil a dangerous place for both locals and visitors. (10) Guatemala: High levels of crime, especially in urban areas, make Guatemala a dangerous place for both locals and visitors. (11) Pakistan: Terrorism, civil unrest, and crime make Pakistan a dangerous place for both locals and visitors. (12) Honduras: High levels of crime and gang activity make Honduras a dangerous place for both locals and visitors.
  4. 4. (13) Iraq: The ongoing conflict and terrorism in Iraq has made it a dangerous place for both locals and visitors. (14) South Sudan: Ongoing conflict and political instability have made South Sudan a dangerous place for both locals and visitors. (15) Nigeria: Terrorism, crime, and civil unrest make parts of Nigeria, especially the north, a dangerous place for both locals and visitors. (16) North Sentinel Island - Forbidden, Dangerous, and Mysterious Place North Sentinel Island is an isolated island located in the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean.
  5. 5. The island is home to the Sentinelese, an indigenous group that has lived on the island for thousands of years. The Sentinelese are known for their hostility towards outsiders and have consistently rejected contact with the outside world. The Indian government has declared North Sentinel Island a restricted area, and it is illegal to visit the island without permission. The Sentinelese have a history of attacking outsiders who visit the island, and such encounters have resulted in many deaths. In 2006, two fishermen who had strayed onto the island were killed by the Sentinelese. Due to the hostility of the Sentinelese and the danger of visiting the island, attempting to visit North Sentinel Island is not recommended. It is important to respect the sovereignty of the Sentinelese and their right to live in isolation and to refrain from attempting contact with them.
  6. 6. THANK YOU

