Study survival powerpoint sources of help TU Dublin

study survival = top tips in 90 seconds = Campus Life & Students’ Union TU Dublin sources of help
  1. 1. study survival = top tips in 90 seconds = Campus Life & Students’ Union TU Dublin sources of help
  2. 2. sources of help The Academic Writing Centre is open for one-to-one appointments Book online at www.dit.ie/awc or email academicwritingcentre@tudublin.ie Also see the webinar on Writing Clearly for Exams – click here
  3. 3. sources of helpThe Access Service (City Campus) Provision of personal and academic support alongside financial advice and guidance continues for all students registered with the Access Service Please contact Access.city@TUdublin.ie
  4. 4. sources of help The Career Development Centre is available to support your career development during this challenging time Simply contact your career coach or email careers.city@tudublin.ie
  5. 5. sources of help The Pastoral Care and Chaplaincy Service Are you lost and can’t negotiate your way -call your local chaplain and they can point you in the right direction. Don’t lose time getting anxious, just call For regular updates : https://tudublinpastoralcareandchaplaincies.wordpress.com/about/ or https://www.dit.ie/chaplaincy/contact/
  6. 6. sources of help The Disability Support Services team are currently working remotely and will continue to support students via phone/email Contact details for our Learning Support Officers/Assistive Technology Officer/Occupational Therapist are here We have prepared some COVID 19 FAQs for Students with Disabilities: please visit this link OT video series on Tips for ‘Managing Your Study, ‘’Mental Health’ and ‘Managing your Environment and Designing your Routine’ (OTs from UCD, TCD and TU Dublin) - see link here
  7. 7. sources of help We provide free, impartial and non-judgemental mathematics and statistics support to TU Dublin undergraduate students. http://www.dit.ie/mlsc/, The Mathematics Learning Support Centre
  8. 8. sources of help TU Dublin Sport aims to deliver an outlet for students to engage in many forms of physical activity and benefit from an overall healthy lifestyle check out online classes at @Fit2GoTUDublin https://www.tudublin.ie/current-students/student-life/sport/
  9. 9. sources of help The Health Service is open during this crisis to advise students by phone or, if necessary, to see, at The Belgrave Clinic Ranelagh Consultations are free Ring 01 4023051 to get information
  10. 10. sources of help To book, just go to https://www.dit.ie/counselling/ Be assured, the Student Counselling and Development Service is still available for students Counselling sessions will be delivered via phone/web messaging or video-conferencing.

