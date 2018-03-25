Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nemački poslanik Juratović o medijima u Srbiji BERLIN, 23. mart 2018. (FoNet) - Sloboda medija u Srbiji je u "jako kritičn...
ne bi trebalo filozofirati, nego nuditi rešenja. Zato Srbija, kako je ocenio, mora da ojača vladavinu prava i da se efikas...
Problem sa Srbijom, nastavio je Nič, kombinacija je svega, od podložnosti korupciji, proruskih stranaka, narativa koji su ...
Dobre privredne veze Nemačke i Srbije Nemačka je u proteklih 10 godina udvostručila trgovinsku razmenu sa svim zemljama Za...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FoNet - Berlin

13 views

Published on

Izveštaji novinske agencije FoNet nastali tokom posete Berlinu (mart 2018.)

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FoNet - Berlin

  1. 1. Nemački poslanik Juratović o medijima u Srbiji BERLIN, 23. mart 2018. (FoNet) - Sloboda medija u Srbiji je u "jako kritičnom stanju", ocenio je poslanik nemačke Socijaldemokratske partije (SPD) Josip Juratović i poručio da demokratija ne može da funkcioniše bez slobodnih i nezavisnih medija. U svakom razgovoru sa predstavnicima Srbije tema je uvek sloboda medija, jer je to nama jako bitno, rekao je Juratović u Bundestagu, prilikom razgovora sa novinarima beogradskih redakcija. Prema Juratoviću, trebalo bi organizovati sastanak sa predstavnicima medija u Srbiji, među kojima ima i onih koji su u vlasništvu kompanija iz Evropske unije (EU), i razmotriti pitanje slobode medija, ali i odgovornosti i poštovanja Kodeksa novinara. On smatra da mediji u Srbiji ne bi trebalo da daju najviše prostora političkim akterima koji podstiču nacionalne tenzije, već onima koji zagovaraju saradnju i jačanje poverenja. Srbija ima svoj deo odgovornosti za izgradnju dobrosusedskih odnosa u regionu, predočio je Juratović. I u Srbiji i u Hrvatskoj se pažljivo prati šta radi i kako se ponaša druga strana, ocenio je Juratović i konstatovao da za izgradnju poverenja i saradnju nije dovoljna samo međusobna poseta predsednika dve zemlje. U dokumentu kluba poslanika SPD u Bundestagu, koji je Juratović podelio novinarima iz Srbije, ističe se da bi na Balkanu trebalo podsticati regionalnu saradnju i reformske snage, a među ciljevima je i jačanje demokratije i civilnog društva. Juratović je objasnio da u toku izrada novog dokumenta kluba poslanika SPD o učvršćivanju evropske ideje na Zapadnom Balkanu. Upitan o odnosima Srbije sa Rusijom i da li se Beograd mora odreći tesne saradnje sa tom zemljom, Juratović je odgovorio da se ni EU ne odriče Rusije i da još gaji nadu da će Moskva razviti sistem u kojem će se poštovati ljudska prava. U sklopu EU, svi ćemo imati jedan zajednički interes i pristup prema Rusiji, najavio je Juratović i ukazao da Srbija ne može sedeti na dve stolice. Prema rečima Juratovića, EU je jasno dala znak da želi da ubrza evropske integracije Srbije i Crne Gore i sada je na tim zemljama da sprovedu reforme i ispune standarde za prijem. On smatra da su zapošljavanje, obrazovanje i zdravstvo ključne teme koje zanimaju građane u Beogradu, Prištini i Zagrebu, ali i drugde u regionu. Znači, svakodnevne životne teme, a ne visoka politika, konstatovao je Juratović i dodao da u tom smislu
  2. 2. ne bi trebalo filozofirati, nego nuditi rešenja. Zato Srbija, kako je ocenio, mora da ojača vladavinu prava i da se efikasnije bori protiv korupcije. Kao važnu temu, on je označio i suočavanje sa prošlošću i uspostavljanje poverenja među državama regiona. Juratović je naglasio da EU ne želi nove podele i problem na Balkanu i da se mora naći rešenje za pitanje Kosova. Ne znam kako će biti rešeno, ali mora biti. Mislim da je i jednima i drugima (Beogradu i Prištini) u interesu ulazak u EU i to pitanje će se morati rešiti, precizirao je Juratović i podsetio da je većina članica EU priznala Kosovo. On ne veruje u ideju EU u kojoj bi države članice bile u različitom statusu. U EU ne sme nikada biti zemalja prvog, drugog i trećeg reda, bez obzira na njihovu veličinu. To demokratski system EU ne bi podneo, zaključio je Juratović. Nič: Srbiji su neophodne unutrašnje reforme BERLIN, 21. mart 2018. (FoNet) - Iluzija je da Srbija preko pitanja Kosova i geostrateških igara može da uđe u Evropsku uniju, ocenio je istraživač Nemačkog saveta za međunarodne odnose Milan Nič i objasnio da bez unutrašnjih reformi Srbija neće postići taj cilj. Najveća prepreka na putu ka EU za Srbiju je vladavina prava, ocenio je Nič, koji je sa grupom novinara iz Srbije u poseti Nemačkoj razgovarao u sedištu DGAP (Deutsche Gesselschaft fur Auswartige Politik) u Berlinu. U zgradi u kojoj se danas nalazi DGAP je pre Drugog svetskog rata bilo jugoslovensko poslanstvo i u njoj je službovao Ivo Andrić, a njegove knjige prevedene na nemački nalaze se u biblioteci te think thank organizacije. Prema Niču, na Balkanu se ne treba igrati ni sa politikom eventualne razmene teritorije, jer bi u slučaju otvaranja te Pandorine kutije ceo process proširenja bio zaustavljen. Nič, stručnjak za Rusiju, srednju i istočnu Evropu, smatra da Srbija kao i druge zemlje kandidati mora da se prilagodi spoljnoj politici Evropske unije. Prema Niču, postoji još zemalja u Evropi koje su pro ruski raspoložene, ali on smatra da nijedna nije toliko podložna ruskom uticaju kao što je to slučaj sa Srbijom, jer druge zemlje imaju snažnije institucije.
  3. 3. Problem sa Srbijom, nastavio je Nič, kombinacija je svega, od podložnosti korupciji, proruskih stranaka, narativa koji su potpuno proruski, ali i ruskih propagandnih medija snažno pozicioniranih. Kombinacija svega toga i stav srpskog rukovodstva da sve to nema veze i da se može i tako u EU. To je iluzija, ocenio je Nič. Ako Beograd kaže da je on poseban slučaj, to je onda signal da ne bi poštovao zajedničku politiku nakon prijema u EU, ukazao je Nič, koji smatra da Rusija putem medija, ali i pojedinih stranaka i političara ostvaruje svoj uticaj u Srbiji. Prema Niču, uticaj Rusije se ogleda i u energetici i ruska strana nigde u regionu nema tako snažnu poziciju u energetskom sektoru kao u Srbiji. Srbija polako ostaje bez mogućnosti izbora. Ako Rusija za dve godine prekine snabdevanje gasom preko Ukrajine, Srbiji će biti potrebna interkonekcija sa susednim zemljama. U tom delu Srbija može da nastavi saradnju sa Evropskom komisijom radi uspostavljanja adekvatne infrastrukture, zaključio je Nič.
  4. 4. Dobre privredne veze Nemačke i Srbije Nemačka je u proteklih 10 godina udvostručila trgovinsku razmenu sa svim zemljama Zapadnog Balkana, uključujući i Srbiju, izjavio je predstavnik Ministarstva ekonomije i energetike Nemačke zadužen za jugoistočnu Evropu i Tursku Helge Tolksdorf. On je, u izjavi novinarima beogradskih redakcija, precizirao da je trgovinska razmena sa Srbijom u prošloj godini iznosila 4,2 milijarde evra, što je pokazatalj dobrih privrednih veza. Fraj: Srbija ne može na dve stolice Srbija u spoljnoj politici ne može da sedi na dve stolice, ocenio je poslanik Hrišćansko-demokratske unije (CDU) u Bundestagu Torsten Fraj i objasnio da su svakoj zemlji potrebni dobri odnosi sa Rusijom, koje želi i Evropska unija (EU), ali da oni moraju biti zasnovani na međunarodnom pravu. Kao član Odbora Bundestaga za međunarodne odnose, Fraj je u razgovoru sa grupom novinara iz Srbije rekao je da poštuje istorijske veze Srbije sa Rusijom. On je, međutim, podsetio da zemlje EU vode zajedničku bezbednosnu i spoljnu politiku i da je potrebno održati taj princip, kako bi se glas Unije jasno čuo u međunarodnim odnosima. Za Srbiju i druge zemlje Zapadnog Balkana postoji jasna perspektiva članstva u EU, istakao je Fraj, ali je napomenuo da je za to potrebno ispuniti pristupne uslove. U interesu je i EU i Nemačke da se zemlje Zapadnog Balkana integrišu u Uniju i to na temelju openhaških kriterijuma, naglasio je Fraj i priznao da postoji izvestan zamor od proširenja i u samoj Nemačkoj. On je, međutim, predočio da je predsednik Evropske komisije Žan Klod Junker izašao sa 2025. kao indikativnim datumom, kao i da bi ispunjavanje kriterijuma za prijem dalo mogućnost političarima u Nemačkoj da kod građana lobiraju za prihvatanje Srbije kao nove članice Unije. Bitno je da se nastavi saradnja unutar EU u pogledu bezbednosne i spoljne politike, kako bismo sačuvali jedan glas, objasnio je Fraj, koji smatra da je usklađivanje sa spoljnom politikom Unije od ključnog značaja. Fraj je svestan da je kosovsko pitanje veoma teško za Srbiju, kao i činjenjce da nisu ni sve zemlje EU priznale nezavisnost Kosova. On je, međutim, poručio da EU nema interes da uvozi sukobe i da se rešenje za kosovsko pitanje mora naći pre prijema. Kao važne oblasti koje će uticati na evropski put Srbije, Fraj je označio pregovaračka poglavlja 23 i 24, o pravosuđu i osnovnim pravima. Vladavina prava i sloboda izražavanja su neophodni uslovi koje svaka zemlja kandidat mora da ispuni, naglasio je Fraj i zaključio da je to važno, ne samo za građane, već i za privlačenje investicija i ekonomski razvoj.

×