7 Things to Keep in Mind Before You Travel to Canada.pptx

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
An eTA is an electronic travel system which is used to determine whether people who are travelling to Canada are eligible for entry prior to their departure. ETA Canada is a private and independent data processing agency of CanadaETA; it is in no way affiliated with the Government of Canada.
An eTA is an electronic travel system which is used to determine whether people who are travelling to Canada are eligible for entry prior to their departure. ETA Canada is a private and independent data processing agency of CanadaETA; it is in no way affiliated with the Government of Canada.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd