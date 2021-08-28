Successfully reported this slideshow.
Esteban Dario Santacruz Medicina Primer Semestre
MozillaFire Fox Google Chrome (el mas usado) Internet Explorer Opera Safari Es conocido por tener una alta protección de d...
2. Al digitar la palabra managment el navegador muestra primeramente la opción de corrección de esta palabra colocada en e...
3. Al buscar PRESIDENTE ACTUAL DE COLOMBIA sin comillas, me salen cerca de 67.000.000 de resultado, pero al buscar “PRESID...
IMAGEN GRANDE DE POBREZA
¿Qué es VRML? • 6. VRML: El lenguaje de modelado de realidad virtual o VRML es un formato de archivo normalizado que tiene...
7. ¿Qué es un portal? Es una plataforma que recopila en una única interfaz de usuario, información proveniente de diferent...
La ventaja de añadir una ventana a FAVORITOS, hace que esta siga apareciendo permanentemente en la barra de inicio, permit...
Taller 5 internet ESTEBAN SANTACRUZ GRUPO B

Education
Aug. 28, 2021
49 views

Envio taller 5 ESTEBAN DARIO SANTACRUZ JURADO- PRIMER SEMESTRE. FACULTAD DE MEDICINA

Taller 5 internet ESTEBAN SANTACRUZ GRUPO B

  1. 1. Esteban Dario Santacruz Medicina Primer Semestre
  2. 2. MozillaFire Fox Google Chrome (el mas usado) Internet Explorer Opera Safari Es conocido por tener una alta protección de datos, rapidez de navegación, muchas extensiones y buena gestión de contraseñas. Reconocido por su seguridad, rapidez y fácil manejo; diseñado principalmente por imágenes y gráficos siendo un navegador visualmente mas sencillo Las ultimas versiones pueden bloquear ventanas emergentes y navegación funcional por pestañas. De igual manera, buena seguridad. Conocido por su seguridad, velocidad, soporte de estándares (CSS), tamaño reducido y constante innovación Uno de los navegadores mas veloces, capaz de soportar extensiones, rendimiento optimo de baterias
  3. 3. 2. Al digitar la palabra managment el navegador muestra primeramente la opción de corrección de esta palabra colocada en el traductor que va desde el idioma ingles al español. Además muchas paginas que me dan la opción de corregir la palabra y buscar su significado y traducción. Al digitar management inicialmente me muestra su significado y definición, posteriormente me ofrece un banco de información conocido como “Preguntas relacionadas” y paginas con su definición, función y teoría.
  4. 4. 3. Al buscar PRESIDENTE ACTUAL DE COLOMBIA sin comillas, me salen cerca de 67.000.000 de resultado, pero al buscar “PRESIDENTEACTUALDE COLOMBIA” con comillas, me salen cerca de 14.500 resultados. Su importancia radica en que Google permite que encuentres sitios web, videos o imágenes con la frase completa y exacta que colocamos dentro del entrecomillado. Si no usamos comillas, salen más resultados, pero, a mayor cantidad de resultados es menor la calidad de la información que encontramos y viceversa
  5. 5. IMAGEN GRANDE DE POBREZA
  6. 6. ¿Qué es VRML? • 6. VRML: El lenguaje de modelado de realidad virtual o VRML es un formato de archivo normalizado que tiene como objetivo la representación de escenas u objetos interactivos tridimensionales diseñado particularmente para web. Se usa por medio de comandos en inglés, los cuales agregan y determinan las características.
  7. 7. 7. ¿Qué es un portal? Es una plataforma que recopila en una única interfaz de usuario, información proveniente de diferentes fuentes, presentando así, información relevante para ellos.
  8. 8. La ventaja de añadir una ventana a FAVORITOS, hace que esta siga apareciendo permanentemente en la barra de inicio, permitiéndome mayor accesibilidad, facilidad y velocidad a la hora de volver querer ingresar nuevamente a la misma. 8. ¿Qué ventaja tiene tener una página agregada a favoritos?

Envio taller 5 ESTEBAN DARIO SANTACRUZ JURADO- PRIMER SEMESTRE. FACULTAD DE MEDICINA

