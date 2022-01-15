Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

Workday Extend Training

Jan. 15, 2022
0 likes 2 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Workday Extend is a toolset that enables developers to build, deploy, and share apps that extend the core Workday features. Custom apps run on Workday, render custom pages that follow the Workday UI standards, and interact with Workday data and external data sources.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(4.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free

Workday Extend Training

  1. 1. Workday Extend Training Go From Beginner To Expert In Workday Extend
  2. 2. About Workday Extend Workday Extend is a toolset that enables developers to build, deploy, and share apps that extend the core Workday features. Custom apps run on Workday, render custom pages that follow the Workday UI standards, and interact with Workday data and external data sources. Custom apps can store data as unique business objects used with specialized business processes and security domains. Apps can launch event-driven and automated processes across Workday and third-party systems. Apps can also be external applications that run outside the tenant and directly access Workday data.
  3. 3. Business Benefits Workday Extend enables your organization to:  Build upon Workday core functionality to solve unique business requirements.  Increase user productivity by providing simplified tasks and harmonized user experiences within Workday.  Reduce IT costs incurred from maintaining a network of applications on separate technology stacks.  Use existing domain and business process security policies within Workday.
  4. 4. Course Features • Remote Placement and Job Support • Workday Certification Assistance • Implementation of real-time projects • 24*7 Support
  5. 5. Who this course is for?  Absolutely no experience is required. We will start from the basics and gradually build up your knowledge till you gain expertise in Workday.  People who want a successful career in Workday.  Anyone who wants to become Workday consultant with practical skills of Workday implementation.  People who are ambitious and want to learn faster than their peers.
  6. 6. Workday Positions to Apply after Workday Extend Training  Workday Extend Administrator  Workday Extend Technical Consultant  Workday Extend Insights Consultant  Workday Consultants - Tester  Workday Project Coordinator  Workday Configuration Engineer  Workday Extend Developer  Workday Technical Consultant  Workday Techno-functional Consultant  Workday Business Analyst  Workday Test Lead  Workday Project Manager
  7. 7. Contact us Address: 86, Light House Rd, Kollupuram, R.S. Puram, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641001, India Phone no.: ☎ +91 956 604 8693 Email: ✉ workday@erpcloudtraining.com Website: https://www.erpcloudtraining.com/ Start Your Free Trial! Enroll Now with 35% OFF!

×