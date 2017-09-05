1 introduccion

DINÁMICA Y CONTROL DE PROCEOS 1 INTRODUCCIÓN 1.1 Motivación Sin profundizar en la multiplicidad de tareas que puede encara...
DINÁMICA Y CONTROL DE PROCEOS 1.2 Operación de un proceso Veamos un ejemplo muy sencillo: un tanque de alimentación de un ...
DINÁMICA Y CONTROL DE PROCEOS El observador deberá medir esas respuestas, compararlas con algún valor predeterminado y dec...
DINÁMICA Y CONTROL DE PROCEOS Fig. 1.4 El mismo sistema de la Figura 1 instrumentado automáticamente: LT, “level transmitt...
DINÁMICA Y CONTROL DE PROCEOS Dr. Ing. Iván López Moreda - IIQ – FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA 1.3 Un ejemplo aclaratorio Conside...
DINÁMICA Y CONTROL DE PROCEOS h) Usar un tanque más grande que “absorba” las variaciones Las alternativas a) y c) son un e...
DINÁMICA Y CONTROL DE PROCEOS Dr. Ing. Iván López Moreda - IIQ – FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA Fig. 1.7 Planteo conceptual para i...
DINÁMICA Y CONTROL DE PROCEOS • Para comprender el comportamiento del proceso sin necesidad de realizar experimentos. • Po...
DINÁMICA Y CONTROL DE PROCEOS Dr. Ing. Iván López Moreda - IIQ – FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA En general en un sistema pueden id...
DINÁMICA Y CONTROL DE PROCEOS Dr. Ing. Iván López Moreda - IIQ – FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA Fig. 1.10 Modo de control. El lado...
