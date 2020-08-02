R3Corda_Concepts+Components_AICTE_STTP_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
R3 Corda AICTE STTP 2020 on Blockchain Technology by https://twitter.com/gokulgaze
Corda - Basic Concepts States - The states represent shared facts on the ledger Transactions - The transactions update the...
Corda - Advanced Concepts Consensus - How parties on the network reach consensus about shared facts on the ledger Notaries...
Corda - Novel Features Time Windows -Transactions validated as having fallen after, before or within a particular time win...
Nodes and Network Maps The network map service maps each well-known node identity to an IP address. These IP addresses are...
Shared Facts In Corda, there is no single central store of data. Instead, each node maintains its own database of those fa...
States A state is an immutable object representing a fact known by one or more Corda nodes at a speciﬁc point in time. Sta...
State Sequences As states are immutable, they cannot be modiﬁed directly to reﬂect a change in the state of the world. Ins...
Reference States Not all states need to be updated by the parties which use them. In the case of reference data, there is ...
Transactions Corda uses a UTXO (unspent transaction output) model where every state on the ledger is immutable. The ledger...
Transaction Dynamics A transaction can contain any number of inputs, outputs and references of any type: ● They can includ...
Transaction Types Transactions are atomic; either all of the transaction’s proposed changes are accepted, or none are. The...
Transaction Chains When creating a new transaction, the output states that the transaction proposes do not exist yet, and ...
Transaction Builders Initially, a transaction is just a proposal to update the ledger. It represents the future state of t...
Transaction Validity Each required signer should only sign the transaction if the following two conditions hold: ● Transac...
Other Transaction Components As well as input states and output states, transactions contain: ● Commands ● Attachments ● T...
Transaction Components - Example For example, suppose we have a transaction where Alice uses a £5 cash payment to pay off ...
Transaction Commands Including a command in a transaction allows us to indicate the transaction’s intent, affecting how we...
Transaction Attachments Sometimes, we have a large piece of data that can be reused across many different transactions. So...
Transaction Time Window In some cases, we want a proposed transaction to only be approved during a certain time-window. Fo...
Transaction Notary A notary pool is a network service that provides uniqueness consensus by attesting that, for a given tr...
Transaction Veriﬁcation Recall that a transaction is only valid if it is digitally signed by all required signers. However...
Contract Capabilities The contract code has access to the full capabilities of the language, including: ● Checking the num...
Contract Sandbox Transaction veriﬁcation must be deterministic - a contract should either always accept or always reject a...
Deterministic Sandbox The sandbox has a whitelist that prevents the contract from importing libraries that could be a sour...
Corda Flows ● Flows automate the process of agreeing ledger updates ● Communication between nodes only occurs in the conte...
Flow Framework Rather than having to specify these steps manually, Corda automates the process using ﬂows. A ﬂow is a sequ...
Flow Framework All activity on the node occurs in the context of these ﬂows. Unlike contracts, ﬂows do not execute in a sa...
Flow Library Corda provides a library of ﬂows to handle common tasks, meaning that developers do not have to redeﬁne the l...
Concurrency in Flows The ﬂow framework allows nodes to have many ﬂows active at once. These ﬂows may last days, across nod...
Vault Each node on the network maintains a vault - a database where it tracks all the current and historic states that it ...
Corda Nodes
Corda Consensus
Two Types of Consensus Algorithms Determining whether a proposed transaction is a valid ledger update involves reaching tw...
Corda Security
Corda Vault
Corda Apps
Corda Flows
Transaction Lifecycle
State Management
Corda Internals
Java Concurrency in Corda Quasar is a Java library that uses clever byte-code rewriting and exceptions to provide continua...
Java Concurrency Libraries
Corda State Machine The state machine is the core of what is called the Flow Framework in our user documentation. It wraps...
Corda State Machine
Corda Approach
Corda Integrations
Thank You!EPIC Knowledge Society ● Our Website - https://epicknowledgesociety.com ● Our GitHub - https://github.com/EPICKn...
