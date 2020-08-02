R3Corda_Concepts+Components_AICTE_STTP_2020

All India Council for Technical Education AICTE India has organised a Short Term Training Program (STTP) on Blockchain Technology for Engineering Educators across India over in this week. It was an exciting event for us in working on the convergence of academia and industry. Thanks to the support from 'The Blockchain Network' (TBN), I could present a couple of protocol and platform deep dive sessions on Hyperledger Fabric and R3 Corda. Please find the compilation of concepts and components that we have discussed on R3 Corda in this session in the attached document. Request your views and comments!